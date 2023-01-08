Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Joao Felix talks; Chelsea step up Thuram bid; Mudryk latest; Spurs eye Pickford

(Getty Images)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham continue to target huge deals a week into the January transfer window. Arsenal are trying to beat Chelsea to Mykhaylo Mudryk with his preference for the Gunners again made clear, with more talks also scheduled over Joao Felix amid fresh links to Declan Rice plus Greek wonderkid Giannis Konstantelias.

Chelsea are now stepping up talks for Marcus Thuram having already signed the likes of Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos this month, though negotiations over a blockbuster agreement for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez have now stalled. Manchester United are also on the trail of Felix, though could first complete a shock swoop for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, currently on loan at Besiktas.

Tottenham apparently want to clinch the return of Marcus Edwards in a double deal also involving Sporting Lisbon team-mate Pedro Porro as well as signing Jordan Pickford from Everton, while Vincent Aboubakar has been released by Al-Nassr so that Cristiano Ronaldo can play. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Arsenal eye £70m Felix deal with more talks on way

Chelsea step up bid for Thuram

Arsenal handed fresh Mudryk boost

Tottenham eye Pickford to replace Lloris

Man United in shock Weghorst move

Al-Nassr release Aboubakar so Ronaldo can play

10:13 , George Flood

It’s all going on at Al-Nassr these days.

The Saudi Arabian outfit finally completed the blockbuster signing of free agent Cristiano Ronaldo last week on an eye-watering deal until 2025 believed to be worth some £177m per year.

However, Ronaldo has been prevented from making his debut thanks to the two-game FA ban that carries over from his time at Manchester United.

Now RMC Sport in France suggest that Al-Nassr have released another key player in Cameroon talisman Vincent Aboubakar by mutual consent to ensure the Portuguese can play.

Saudi rules restrict clubs to only eight foreign players at one time and they already had that number registered on the books.

Man United in shock Weghorst swoop

09:59 , George Flood

Of course the most surprising transfer news of the weekend comes courtesy of Manchester United, who are desperate for attacking options to support the likes of Marcus Rashford and the injury-prone Anthony Martial.

It emerged yesterday that the in-form Red Devils were in advanced talks over a shock January loan swoop for Netherlands frontman Wout Weghorst, currently on loan from Championship Burnley with Turkish giants Besiktas.

The 30-year-old target man appeared to say goodbye to Besiktas fans after scoring in their Super Lig win over Kasimpasa on Saturday.

“Weghorst is an important player for us. It is not enough to say goodbye to the audience. He also needs to talk to the club,” said Besiktas boss Senol Gunes afterwards.

“I have heard of such a development, but it is not clear. I’ll consider [him] leaving after I talk to both him and the club.”

Tottenham want Pickford as Lloris successor

09:55 , George Flood

Tottenham are targeting Jordan Pickford as their long-term successor to Hugo Lloris, reports claim.

Long-serving captain Lloris has been a fine servant for Spurs for more than a decade but is now 36 and out of contract in the summer of 2024, no stranger to a blunder as we saw again in the recent defeat by Aston Villa.

According to The Mirror, Pickford is the man they want to replace him.

The England no1 has 18 months left on his own deal at struggling Everton, with the two sides seemingly at a stand-off over a renewal.

Tottenham apparently think they can tempt Pickford to north London, but Chelsea are also said to be interested.

Arsenal eye £70m Felix deal with more talks on way

09:46 , George Flood

Heading back to Arsenal, it seems that more talks are on the way over Joao Felix very soon.

The Gunners are keen to add further attacking firepower to their squad this month to continue their incredible Premier League title push with key striker Gabriel Jesus out injured for around three months.

Along with Chelsea and Manchester United, Arsenal have interest in Felix, who is being offered around Europe by super agent Jorge Mendes after falling out with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

However, each suitor has been put off by Atletico demanding a huge loan fee for the wantaway Portugal international.

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports reports that new discussions have been scheduled by Arsenal over Felix, with the top-flight leaders ideally looking to negotiate Atleti down to a £5m loan fee and agree an option - rather than a compulsory clause - to buy the player in the summer on a permanent deal for around £70m.

Chelsea step up move for Thuram

09:41 , George Flood

Chelsea appear to have a new high-profile winger target in their sights in Marcus Thuram.

The Blues are desperate to add further to their squad this month after deals for Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos as the injuries continue to pile up.

Graham Potter’s side are stuck in mid-table in the Premier League after a tough run either side of the World Cup and now want attacking additions, with France’s World Cup finalist Thuram - son of Les Bleus great Lilian - the latest name on the Stamford Bridge radar.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have stepped up their move for the 25-year-old, who is out of contract at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.

Mudryk wants Arsenal over Chelsea

09:36 , George Flood

We start over at Arsenal, who are still trying to beat London rivals Chelsea to a deal for top target Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners have now seen two offers rebuffed by Shakhtar Donetsk, the second believed to be worth around £62m.

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin and director of football Darijo Srna have both been in the capital this week for talks, with the latter spotted taking in Chelsea vs Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

While some reports have stated that Mudryk is now “torn” between Arsenal and Chelsea, CBS Sports claim that the player’s preference and priority remains the former.

They say he would be “very disappointed” if such a move does not transpire.

The FA Cup third round is taking centre stage this weekend, but there has still been no shortage of transfer news and shocks to keep one eye firmly fixed on the market.

