Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Chiesa, Onana latest; Gusto to Chelsea update; Porro in Spurs talks

(Various)

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are in the mix to cap their busy January transfer windows with some big deals before deadline day. The Gunners have already snapped up Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior but are now moving onto Federico Chiesa and Ivan Fresneda to bolster their flanks with Declan Rice, Amadou Onana and Moises Caicedo targets in midfield.

The Brighton midfielder has already been the subject of a £55m offer from Chelsea, who have again failed in a fresh push to sign Argentina star Enzo Fernandez amid reports of an £87m offer from Stamford Bridge. The Blues are also ready to launch another bid for Anthony Gordon.

Over at Tottenham, Arnaut Danjuma has now joined on loan after hijacking Everton’s agreed deal and a fresh round of talks over the potential signing of top target Pedro Porro are planned for this week amid interest from Chelsea, while links with Nicolo Zaniolo continue to bubble along. Follow all of the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal eye up Chiesa deal

Chelsea boost as Lyon eye Gusto replacement

Spurs in meeting over Porro deal

Arsenal target Onana skipping training explained

Fernandez to Chelsea latest

Spence to leave Spurs if Porro signs

17:06 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham will loan out Djed Spence if they can seal a deal for Pedro Porro.

The north London club are today in talks to try and sign Porro in a deal worth around £32m.

Should they be successful, the Mail claim young defender Spence will head out on loan to earn first-team experience in the Premier League.

Brentford, Leicester, Southampton and Lyon (who are negotiating with Chelsea over Malo Gusto) are all reportedly keen.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Lyon eye Lamptey in Chelsea boost

16:46 , Marc Mayo

A former Chelsea player could help the Blues get their deal for Malo Gusto over the line.

The Lyon defender is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge with personal terms already agreed as the clubs thrash out a transfer fee.

Story continues

Chelsea want to sign Gusto now but Lyon would prefer a summer sale for £35m.

Fabrizio Romano reports on the French club taking a look at Brighton’s Cobham academy graduate Tariq Lamptey as a potential replacement.

(Getty Images)

Why Arsenal target Onana skipped Everton training

16:24 , Marc Mayo

There was much excitement among Arsenal fans yesterday when Amadou Onana missed Everton training.

Standard Sport understands the Gunners are keen on the Belgian as an alternative midfield target to Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

However, far from pushing for a move away from relegation-threatened Everton this month, he was in fact attending a wedding in a pre-agreed absence.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal want Chiesa

16:10 , Marc Mayo

Federico Chiesa has emerged as Arsenal’s top target to take their attack to the next level.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato say the Juventus winger is high on the Gunners’ agenda even though they have already signed Leandro Trossard this month.

Real Madrid are also monitoring Chiesa and Liverpool have previously been linked.

(Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez: Benfica confident on keeping Chelsea target

15:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are eager to sign Enzo Fernandez this month, though have run into problems with Benfica.

Indeed, the Lisbon giants have often stressed the Argentina star is simply going nowhere unless his £106m release clause is paid in full.

To no one’s surprise, that message has not changed.

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt on Enzo Fernández and Chelsea: “I’m confident on Enzo staying with us, yes. I see him very happy, in great condition”. 🔴🇦🇷#CFC



“I don’t expected any player of our starting XI to leave the club now”, he added. pic.twitter.com/Ar3omaiG5A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

A first look at Arnaut Danjuma at Tottenham

15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Look away, Everton fans!

To dare is to do. Let’s get to work! 👊🏽🫡 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pe7fvtjaZ — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) January 25, 2023

Arsenal working on midfielder signing before January window shuts, Mikel Arteta confirms

14:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like to add a midfielder to his squad before the January transfer window closes next week.

There are “concerns” around the fitness of midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who has been out since the middle of this month with a knee injury.

Arteta has not confirmed when Elneny could be back playing as he is still being assessed, but he is out of Friday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Manchester City.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham confirm Arnaut Danjuma loan signing in first transfer of January window

14:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan until the end of the season.

Danjuma had agreed to join crisis club Everton, but Spurs hijacked that deal for the Villarreal forward, who will boost Antonio Conte’s attacking options. The deal includes an option for Spurs to buy the 25-year-old in the summer.

The Netherlands international, who was not selected for the World Cup in Qatar, underwent a medical yesterday and will replace Lucas Moura in Conte’s squad.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Brentford and Leicester keen on Djed Spence

14:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Djed Spence has barely had much of a look-in at Tottenham this season and could now be on the move.

Spurs are pushing to sign Pedro Porro during what remains of this month’s transfer window, forcing Spence further down the pecking order.

As a result, the former Nottingham Forest defender may be allowed to leave with Brentford and Leicester said to be keen.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Danjuma completes medical at Tottenham

14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fabrizio Romano has given it the here we go treatment!

Danjuma has just signed the contract as new Tottenham player — it will be official soon. Here we go. 🚨⚪️ #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Could Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil leave Tottenham?

13:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Arnaunt Danjuma heading to Tottenham, what could that mean for some of Antonio Conte’s other attacking options?

In the immediate term, Danjuma’s signing could pave the way for Lucas Moura to leave this month or Bryan Gil to return to Spain.

Perhaps the biggest question, however, is whether Danjuma is truly an Antonio Conte signing or a piece of opportunistic club business. The Spurs boss has already demonstrated that buying players for him is risky, with Djed Spence, labelled a “club signing” by Conte, still waiting for his first start since a £15million summer move.

(Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal still want new signings

13:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal have already signed two players this month but it seems they remain in the hunt for more signings.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta has confirmed the Gunners will still move for targets should the right deal present itself.

Arteta on possibility of more signings: "If there is anything else that can make us better, we will look at it." — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 25, 2023

Where next for Frank Lampard? Sacked Everton boss faces big career decision

13:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Frank Lampard became the latest fall-guy for Everton owner Farhad Moshiri when he was sacked on Monday night, but few Toffees fans hold the former Chelsea and England midfielder responsible for their precarious position or the civil war engulfing the club.

Lampard was, in fact, well-regarded for steering Everton clear of relegation last season and speaking openly to supporters about the club’s many shortcomings.

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Brighton bid for Moises Caicedo replacement Amadou Haidara rejected as Chelsea and Arsenal circle

13:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brighton have had an offer rejected for RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, in a pursuit which could free up Moises Caicedo to move to Chelsea, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Leipzig do not want to sell Haidara this month because of the difficulty of finding a replacement.

Manchester United and Liverpool have previously shown an interest in the 24-year-old Mali international, who has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave in the summer for a Champions League club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had several approaches turned down for Caicedo, 21, who is deemed not for sale by Brighton.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal make Chiesa top target

12:46 , Alex Young

Arsenal have made Juventus star Federico Chiesa their No. 1 transfer target, according to reports in Italy.

Juve need to cash funds and the Euro 2020 hero is reportedly up for sale and Mikel Arteta said to be a huge fan.

Calciomercatoweb claim Chiesa could be available for as little as €20million (£17.6m).

(Getty Images)

Brighton see Haidara bid rejected

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

A potential replacement for Moises Caicedo?

According to the Independent, Brighton have seen a bid for RB Leipzig’s Amaodu Haidara snubbed as Arsenal and Chelsea chase.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham arrive for Pedro Porro talks

12:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

It could be happening, Tottenham fans!

Pedro Porro is thought to be Spurs’ leading target this month and, according to reports in Portugal, there are now talks being held in Lisbon.

❗️Members of @SpursOfficial have just arrived at the Sporting stadium for a meeting with Frederico Varandas and Hugo Viana. @Sporting_CP fights for 45 millions but #Tottenham wants to pay less with add-ons and in several years. Next hours are decisive. Pedro Porro wants to move. pic.twitter.com/VqGUbBqBbW — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) January 25, 2023

Anthony Gordon misses Everton training

11:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Anthony Gordon could well be on the move this month.

Like during the summer, Chelsea and Newcastle have both been linked with moves for the Everton forward.

According to Sky Sports, Gordon has missed training for the second day in a row amid talks with Newcastle.

(Getty Images)

Why Tottenham hijacked Everton deal to sign Arnaut Danjuma

11:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hijacking a deal from sinking Everton hardly screams ‘joined-up transfer strategy’ at Tottenham, but there is plenty to recommend Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma will join on a season-long loan from Villarreal, despite agreeing terms and completing a medical at Everton. The winger is believed to have got cold feet following the sacking of Frank Lampard, and Spurs pounced.

The Netherlands international, 25, was named in the Champions League team of the season last year, as Villarreal reached the semi-finals under Unai Emery.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Fulham to sign Cedric - but there’s a catch

11:13 , Alex Young

Fulham are expected to complete the loan signing of Arsenal defender Cedric Soares this week, writes Simon Collings, but there is a catch.

The Cottagers have made a new right-back a priority this month and talks over the 31-year-old, who is now expected to join on a six-month deal with no option to make it a permanent move.

However, Fulham have already filled their allowed quota of two loans from Premier League clubs and will first need to send either Shane Duffy back to Brighton or Dan James back to Leeds. An alternative solution would be to sign one permanently.

Read more here: Fulham set to sign Cedric on loan from Arsenal - but there’s a catch

Raya rejects Brentford contract offer

10:48 , Alex Young

David Raya has rejected the latest contract offer from Brentford as Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United weigh up summer moves.

According to Relevo, the goalkeeper has little desire to extend his Bees deal as he looks to join a bigger club in six months time when his price will have reduced with his contract running until 2024.

Spurs want Raya to replace Hugo Lloris, who has been guilty of a number of recent mistakes, while Chelsea are ready to offload Edouard Mendy.

Raya sees leaving Brentford as key to his two career aims: playing in the Champions League and becoming Spain no1.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal set Fresneda deadline

10:40 , Alex Young

Arsenal have been set a deadline to wrap up a deal for Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda.

The Gunners must decide by Friday if they want to move forward with their interest in the right-back, who is expected to command a £13million fee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Should they sign Fresneda, Arsenal are expected to send the youngster back to Valladolid on loan for the rest of the season. Borussia Dortmund are also keen.

(Getty Images)

Fulham close in on Cedric loan

10:18 , Alex Young

Arsenal and Fulham are close to agreeing a loan move for Cedric Soares, according to ESPN.

After renewed talks this week, a breakthrough has finally been reached and the defender is now expected to join for the remainder of the season.

Fulham will cover Cedric’s full wages - reportedly close to £100,00 a week - will not have the option or obligation to make the move a permanent deal.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham to pay Porro release clause

10:06 , Alex Young

Tottenham have agreed to pay Pedro Porro’s £39m release clause, according to Record.

Sporting have held out all transfer window for the fee to be paid in full, with Spurs hoping to agree a smaller fee and even offered players in exchange.

But, with less than a week to go until the window closes, Spurs are ready to cough up.

Porro has already agreed personal terms, so the transfer is now expected to be a formality.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gusto desperate to join Chelsea

09:53 , Alex Young

Chelsea’s second bid for Malo Gusto will be between £30-35million and is likely to be accepted by Lyon, reports L'Equipe.

The player, is was also of interest to Manchester United, "absolutely wants to join Chelsea" before the window closes next week and has already agreed terms on a six-and-a-half-year deal.

Discussions with Lyon are ongoing, with the Ligue 1 club hoping to keep the player on loan for the rest of the season.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea unwilling to let Ziyech join Newcastle

09:44 , Alex Young

Chelsea are reluctant to allow Hakim Ziyech to join Newcastle on loan.

The Morocco international is open to leaving Stamford Bridge this month and Newcastle have looked at the possibility of signing him to boost their Champions League bid.

But Chelsea are increasingly seeing Newcastle as a rival following their resurgence since they were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have personal friendships with members of the Newcastle board and their position on Ziyech has been relayed.

Read more here: Chelsea reluctant to strengthen rivals Newcastle amid Ziyech interest

(Getty Images)

Fulham weigh up Willian extension

09:34 , Alex Young

Fulham are open to renewing Willian’s contract to keep him at Craven Cottage beyond this season, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 34-year-old Brazilian has less than six months left on his deal but increasingly regards west London as home and wants to extend his deal by an extra year.

Willian joined Fulham on a free transfer last summer and has been a key player in their brilliant start to the season under Marco Silva. He has three goals and two assists in 14 Premier League appearances.

Fulham have indicated they are willing to give Willian a contract extension but talks will not start until the transfer window has closed, as the club prioritise new signings to strengthen their squad.

Read more here: Fulham weigh up new Willian contract after impressive Premier League return

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool lead race for Amrabat

09:09 , Alex Young

Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for Sofyan Amrabat in the summer.

Calcio Mercato report that the Reds are keen to sign the Morocco midfielder, but Fiorentina are refusing to entertain a sale during January.

Amrabat would command a fee of around £35million, which Liverpool would be unwilling to part with this month but would be front of the queue come the end of the season.

(Getty Images)

No bids yet for Fresneda

08:49 , Alex Young

Real Valladolid are yet to receive a bid for Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund target Ivan Fresneda, the club have confirmed.

Reports in Spain claim BVB are closing in on the deal, but it situation now appears wide open.

"(Fresneda) has aroused the interest of many teams, but we have not received an official offer,” Real Valladolid sporting director Fran Sanchez told Diario AS.

“It is true that several clubs have contacted us and that interest of many clubs is real, but there is no official offer.

“We are not desperately trying to sell the player.”

(Getty Images)

West Ham weigh up Tete bid

08:30 , Alex Young

Hijacking transfers in the theme of this window as West Ham are now monitoring Leicester’s interest in Tete.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar, and has six goals in 17 appearances this season.

Shakhtar are ready to cash in on the player, with Lyon able to turn their agreement into a permanent deal for £17.5m.

Lyon would have to be persuaded to let go of their loanee this month in order for him to join another club.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs to make fresh Porro bid today

08:13 , Alex Young

Tottenham will again push to sign Pedro Porro with fresh talks today, and could offer Sporting players in exchange, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“Tottenham will push again for Pedro Porro – they are ready to offer players to Sporting Lisbon, but they only want money,” he told CaughtOffside.

“A swap deal won’t be easy, but Spurs remain optimistic and will push again for this deal in the next 24 hours.”

Porro was a late substitute as Sporting beat Arouca last night.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea want FOUR more

07:57 , Alex Young

Chelsea have already spent close to £200million this month, but still want four more deals through the door before next week’s deadline.

Including the aforementioned Anthony Gordon, the Blues are also actively pursuing top target Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Tottenham target Pedro Porro according to various reports.

It’s been a bumper window already and looks likely to get even busier at Stamford Bridge and Cobham. Just under seven days to go!

(Getty)

Leeds winning McKennie race

07:53 , Alex Young

Leeds are confident of winning the race to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Italian transfer guru claims McKennie, who has been linked with both Tottenham and Arsenal, has agreed personal terms with Leeds and now the club will look to settle on a fee.

McKennie could join permanently in January or on loan with an obligation to join permanently in the summer.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea and Newcastle want Gordon

07:45 , Alex Young

Chelsea and Newcastle are battling to sign Everton's Anthony Gordon before the end of the transfer window, report the BBC.

Both clubs, and Tottenham, failed in bids for the 21-year-old last summer as the Toffees held firm over their £60million valuation, but there is confidence a deal can now be reached.

Everton need cash as they look to hire a new manager, but will not be able to demand £60m. Chelsea could loan Gordon back to Everton for the remainder of the season.

(Getty Images)

Zubimendi tells Arsenal to wait

07:37 , Alex Young

Arsenal are having no luck at the moment.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has also turned down a move to the Gunners though is open to joinin in the summer, according to reports in Spain.

Mikel Arteta is understood to have greenlit the club triggering the midfielder's €60million (£52.6m) release clause at Real Sociedad.

But Zubimendi has made it clear he is unwilling to leave Real Sociedad during the season.

According to Cadena SER, the 23-year-old wants to evaluate all offers at the end of the season in light of interest from Barcelona, who consider him a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal miss out on Fresneda

07:32 , Alex Young

Borussia Dortmund have beaten Arsenal to the signing of Ivan Fresneda.

That's according to Marca, who add that Dortmund are set to pay €10million plus €2m (£10.6m) in bonuses for the Valladolid right-back.

Mikel Arteta had earmarked the player as another January signing, but the route to the first team on offer at BVB has proved more attractive.

Fresneda will spend the rest of the loan at Valladolid.

(Getty Images)

Spurs to sign Danjuma today

07:12 , Alex Young

Good morning.

It’s time for Tottenham to enter the game as they are expected to confirm the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal today.

The winger was set to join Everton, having agreed terms and completed a medical and even reportedly conducted an interview, before Spurs launched a late, successful bid.

The 25-year-old’s arrival is expected to see Bryan Gil depart on loan for the remainder of the season.

(Getty Images)

Latest on Arsenal’s Fresneda bid

Tuesday 24 January 2023 22:45 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal hope to beat Borussia Dortmund to Ivan Fresneda’s signature.

ElDesmarque Valladolid detail how it was the German club to first bid for Spanish defender Fresneda.

A £9m offer was driven up by Manchester United and Arsenal joining the race, with the deal now set to cost around £13m despite a £22m release clause for the 18-year-old.

Fresneda’s agent have been spotted at Valladolid’s training ground this week as talks continue.

(Getty Images)

Bakayoko finds new club

Tuesday 24 January 2023 22:22 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko is heading to Turkey.

With AC Milan desperate to cancel his loan to avoid triggering an expensive purchase clause, he is set to join Adana Demirspor.

Transfer journalist Nico Schira reports on no transfer fee being included in the deal but Chelsea will insert a percentage sell-on clause.

(AFP/Getty Images)

Latest on Conte’s future

Tuesday 24 January 2023 21:56 , Marc Mayo

Antonio Conte has put discussions over his future to one side, for now.

That is according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who reports on the Tottenham boss wanting to return to Italy for his family.

After last night’s win at Fulham, Conte said: “I am really proud to be Tottenham manager. I had the possibility of being the manager of an important club, it makes me proud and this has to be clear to everybody.

“For this reason I want to fight until the end with my players. We are a team that works a lot and under this aspect I can't tell anything about my players.”

(Getty Images)

Onana on Arsenal’s midfield shortlist

Tuesday 24 January 2023 21:43 , Marc Mayo

Amadou Onana is on Arsenal’s radar.

Everton only signed the Belgian midfielder for £33m in the summer but relegation could make him a cut-price option in the coming months.

Standard Sport understand Chelsea also see Onana as an option should they fail to land Enzo Fernandez.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea discover Gusto price

Tuesday 24 January 2023 21:20 , Marc Mayo

Lyon have told Chelsea to pay over £35m to sign Malo Gusto.

ESPN say personal terms on a six-and-a-half-year contract have already been agreed between the young full-back and Chelsea.

A key part of negotiations will be Lyon’s hope of keeping Gusto on loan until the summer, something the Blues are not keen on given Reece James’ injury problems.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal linked with Chiesa

Tuesday 24 January 2023 20:53 , Marc Mayo

Add another name to Arsenal’s rumoured transfer targets!

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is the latest player to be linked with the Premier League leaders.

CalcioMercato claim the Italian is Mikel Arteta’s number one target.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images,)

Arsenal given hope in Zubimendi chase

Tuesday 24 January 2023 20:21 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have been given a boost in their bid to sign Martin Zubimendi.

After a £52million move was rejected by the Real Sociedad midfielder last week, he has reportedly opened the door to a summer transfer.

Cadena SER claim the Premier League is seen as more enticing to Zubimendi than an alternative switch to Barcelona.

The Spaniard wants to see out the season in San Sebastian before considering changing clubs.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea eye Spurs target Porro

Tuesday 24 January 2023 19:53 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham will hold crunch talks with Sporting CP tomorrow to determine Pedro Porro’s future.

The Lisbon club want the full £40m release clause for right-back Porro but Standard Sport understand a move will happen either now or in the summer.

Spurs could be hastened by Chelsea taking an interest in the Spaniard.

And Porro is not in Sporting’s line-up to face Arouca in the Taca da Liga tonight…

Read the full story!

Arsenal to rival Chelsea for Caicedo

Tuesday 24 January 2023 19:24 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are plotting a summer bid for Moises Caicedo.

Standard Sport understand the Brighton midfielder is seen as an ideal alternative to Declan Rice, who is Mikel Arteta’s No1 target.

Chelsea also want Caicedo and have seen a £55m bid rejected this month.

According to transfer journalist Duncan Castles, the Ecuadorian is rated at £100m by Brighton.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham wanted Deulofeu before Danjuma deal

Tuesday 24 January 2023 18:58 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham’s top target for the January window was ex-Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu.

With Arnaut Danjuma having a medical at Spurs tonight, TMW say Udinese’s Deulofeu was offered the switch - but the Italian team rejected the loan offer, demanding a permanent deal.

And the incoming signing has already explained why he’s a perfect signing for Antonio Conte…

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal in pole position for Fresneda

Tuesday 24 January 2023 18:31 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have overtaken Borussia Dortmund in the race to land Ivan Fresneda.

The Spanish right-back is mulling over offers from both clubs in a £13m switch from Valladolid, which will see him loaned back to the LaLiga club until the summer.

Football Insider claim Fresneda, 18, is leaning towards Arsenal, who are confident of completing a deal.

Newcastle and Juventus have also been linked while Chelsea’s move for Lyon’s Malo Gusto has reportedly inspired the French side to consider a bid.

(Getty Images)

Benfica knock Chelsea back AGAIN

Tuesday 24 January 2023 18:18 , Marc Mayo

Benfica continue to insist on Enzo Fernandez’s full £106m release clause.

Chelsea have once again looked to sign the Argentine midfielder for a reduced fee, as Standard Sport revealed yesterday.

But Record now report on Benfica refusing to sit around the table, demanding the full fee up-front.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lyon join Fresneda race

Tuesday 24 January 2023 18:01 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have fresh competition for Ivan Fresneda.

Lyon are now rivalling both Borussia Dortmund and the Gunners for the Valladolid right-back as Chelsea are set to sign Malo Gusto in a £30million deal.

The French giants have asked Chelsea to keep Gusto on loan for the rest of the season but the Blues are reluctant, prompting Lyon’s interest in Fresneda.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd cool Osimhen interest

Tuesday 24 January 2023 17:58 , Alex Young

Manchester United have cooled their interest in striker target Victor Osimhen.

Napoli are demanding £87m (€100m) for their striker, according to Sky Germany, and United are unwilling to fork out that much.

Erik ten Hag wants a new striker in the summer, and Harry Kane is also reportedly of interest, but may not want to spend such a figure.

(Getty Images)

Terms of Spurs’ Danjuma deal

Tuesday 24 January 2023 17:48 , Alex Young

More on Tottenham's move for Arnaut Danjuma from The Times.

Villarreal are asking for a loan fee of £2.5million with the option of a permanent deal for £27m.

Spurs are expected to agree to both as the player tonight undergoes a medical.

Kessie going nowhere

Tuesday 24 January 2023 17:28 , Alex Young

Barcelona manager Xavi has ruled out selling Frank Kessie amid potential interest from Chelsea.

Tottenham and Arsenal have also been linked, but the midfielder is staying put until at least the end of his season.

Xavi said: "I've never considered Kessié’s departure. Kessié is a player I like, he gives us many variants in a game and he can be really important."

(Getty Images)

Gordon skips Everton training

Tuesday 24 January 2023 17:10 , Alex Young

More on Newcastle United’s interest in Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.

talkSPORT reports that Gordon has missed Everton training today, seemingly in order to force through a move.

It’s been a tough week (season/year) for Everton.

Real Madrid’s HUGE Bellingham bid

Tuesday 24 January 2023 16:53 , Alex Young

Real Madrid are ready to offer €100million and Eduardo Camavinga to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

That's according to Sky Germany, who add that Camavinga has no intention of leaving the club so will need some convincing.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are all also interested in the player.

(Getty Images)

Why Danjuma is perfect for Conte

Tuesday 24 January 2023 16:27 , Alex Young

Tottenham target Arnaut Danjuma has already explained why he is the perfect player for manager Antonio Conte.

Spurs are closing in on a loan deal for the Villarreal winger, having successfully hijacked Everton's own bid despite the player agreeing terms and undergoing a medical.

Danjuma is now expected to become Tottenham's first January signing as Conte looks to bolster his squad ahead of the return of Champions League football and a tough race to finish fourth.

Danjuma is extremely hard-working and has a deep desire to win, as he revealed to the Guardian last year, which is a requirement when part of a Conte team.

Read more here: Danjuma has already told Tottenham why is a perfect signing for Conte

Chelsea’s second Gusto bid revealed

Tuesday 24 January 2023 15:58 , Alex Young

Chelsea’s second bid for Malo Gusto will be between £30-35million and is likely to be accepted by Lyon, reports Footmercato.

The player, is was also of interest to Manchester United, only has eyes for Chelsea.

Discussions with Lyon are ongoing, with the Ligue 1 club hoping to keep the player on loan for the rest of the season.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle close in on Gordon

Tuesday 24 January 2023 15:50 , Alex Young

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Chelsea target Anthony Gordon from Everton, reports the Telegraph.

The Magpies saw a £35million bid for Gordon rejected last summer but there is now renewned confidence they will land the player in the next few days.

There remains work to be done on meeting Everton’s asking price, but the club need to sell. An agreement could even be met this evening.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham close in on Danjuma signing

Tuesday 24 January 2023 15:26 , Alex Young

Tottenham are set to sign Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was set to join Everton in a similar deal, having agreed terms and reportedly even underwent a medical.

But Spurs sensed an opportunity and have successfully swooped in with an 11th-hour bid. Danjuma is now en route to London to undergo a medical at the club’s training base.

Read more here: Tottenham close in on Danjuma signing after hijacking Everton loan bid

(Getty Images)

Dortmund lead Fresneda race

Tuesday 24 January 2023 14:38 , Alex Young

Borussia Dortmund are leading the race for Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda and are now “close” to reaching an agreement with Valladolid.

That’s according to Relevo, who insist that the Gunners are still in the race with nothing yet finalised.

Valladolid are happy to wait for the best offer, with the right-back valued at around £13m.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham launch late Danjuma bid

Tuesday 24 January 2023 14:33 , Alex Young

Tottenham have launched a late bid to sign Everton target Arnaut Danjuma, according to Football Insider.

Everton were confident of wrapping up a deal for the Villarreal forward, arriving on loan for the remainder of the season.

Danjunma is understood to have completed a medical and agreed terms on the move to Goodison Park, but Spurs believe there is enough time to turn his head.

Danjuma has Premier League pedigree, having spent time with Bournemouth before his £21m move to La Liga in 2021.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham target Zaniolo rejects West Ham move

Tuesday 24 January 2023 14:02 , Alex Young

Nicolo Zaniolo has been linked with Tottenham for almost a year now and the Italian is seemingly keen on the idea of a move to north London.

In fact, the attacking midfielder could have already endeared himself to Spurs fans.

That’s because, according to Get Italian Football News, the Roma star has rejected London rivals West Ham in an effort to force a move to Spurs over the line.

(Getty Images)

ICYMI: Chelsea make £87m offer to sign Enzo Fernandez

Tuesday 24 January 2023 13:31 , Alex Young

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer of £87m to sign top target Enzo Fernandez.

The club’s move to sign the Argentina star looked to have broken down earlier this month but there appears to have been a U-turn.

Benfica midfielder Fernandez is the club’s top target, though the Lisbon giants have long-insisted he will not leave for less than his £106m release clause.

Portuguese outlet Record, however, claim Chelsea have now bid £87m PLUS two players in return for the 21-year-old.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham move on from Cedric

Tuesday 24 January 2023 13:09 , Alex Young

Fulham are sounding out alternative right-back options after a move for Arsenal defender Cedric Soares stalled.

Talks over Cedric have reached a stalemate over his £65,000-a-week wages, which Fulham do not want to pay in full.

Fulham manager Marco Silva wants more depth at right-back behind Kenny Tete.

The Cottagers have opened talks with a number of other options, including Heerenveen’s Milan van Ewijk and FC Twente’s Joshua Brenet.

Rennes full-back Hamari Traore is also said to have been discussed.

Read more here: Fulham open talks over moves for van Ewijk and Brenet amid Cedric Soares stalemate

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea contract ‘trick’ prompts FFP change

Tuesday 24 January 2023 12:46 , Alex Young

Chelsea‘s recent trend of signing players on long-term contracts has prompted UEFA to change Financial Fair Play rules.

The Blues has spent in excess of £420million on new players since a summer takeover by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, including a record-breaking outlay in the summer and the £88.5m arrival of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk has signed a remarkable, and record-breaking, eight-and-a-half-year deal, meaning the winger will cost Chelsea just over £10m a season as they ‘amortise’ the fee over the length of his contract.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, is now expected to set a five-year limit over which a transfer fee can be spread.

Read more here: Chelsea long-term contracts prompt UEFA to change Financial Fair Play rules

(PA)

Fulham want to extend Willian stay

Tuesday 24 January 2023 12:19 , Alex Young

Fulham want to extend Willian's contract, according to reports on Brazil.

The winger has impressed back in London, having terminated his contract with Corinthians to return to the Premier League after spells with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Willian, 34, only signed a one-year deal last summer and now Fulham want him to stay for longer.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Kane on contract talks

Tuesday 24 January 2023 12:13 , Alex Young

Harry Kane expects to open contract talks with Tottenham in "the coming months" but has played down the chances of agreeing a new deal before the end of the season after equalling Jimmy Greaves’ scoring record last night.

Kane’s 266th Spurs goal took him level with Greaves as the club’s all-time top scorer and earned Antonio Conte’s side a much-needed 1-0 win at Fulham.

As reported by Standard Sport on Monday, Kane, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract, is open to holding talks with the club after the transfer window and could extend his deal, provided circumstances are favourable.

The 29-year-old says he still wants to win trophies with his boyhood club and believes this season can still be a success, despite their faltering form.

Asked by Standard Sport for an update on his contract, Kane said: "There’s not been much talk if I’m totally honest.

Read more here: Harry Kane confirms contract talks in the ‘coming months’ with assurances sought

(Getty Images)

Man United in for Disasi

Tuesday 24 January 2023 11:54 , Alex Young

Manchester United are exploring a deal for Monaco's Axel Disasi.

Telefoot claim United have made contact with the Ligue 1 side, though face competition from Bayern Munich in the 24-year-old.

Disasi made history at the recent World Cup by becoming the first France international to make his senior debut during a tournament since 1966.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool enter Rice race

Tuesday 24 January 2023 11:37 , Alex Young

Liverpool have entered the race for West Ham captain Declan Rice, according to Give Me Sport.

Arsenal are leading the race for the midfielder, with Manchester United and Chelsea also long-term admirers of a player who is expected to command a fee of at least £70m.

Journalist Rudy Galetti said: “It’s an open race. It’s an evolving situation because also Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in him. We have to wait a few more weeks to better understand the future of Declan Rice.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea working on Gusto deal

Tuesday 24 January 2023 11:04 , Alex Young

Chelsea are working on a deal to sign 19-year-old Lyon full-back Malo Gusto.

The France Under-21 international has verbally agreed terms with the Blues and wants to move to Stamford Bridge this month.

Lyon want to keep Gusto until the end of the season, but Chelsea are pushing to sign him now, and are ready to take their spending since last summer close to £500million.

Gusto is an attacking right-back, with similar athletic attributes to Reece James. He made his debut for Lyon as a 17-year-old in 2021 and has played 15 times in Ligue 1 this season.

Chelsea have made signing a new right-back to provide cover for James a priority.

Read more here: Chelsea spending could hit £500m mark as club work deal to sign Gusto this month

(AFP via Getty Images)

Palace in Ahamada talks

Tuesday 24 January 2023 10:49 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Stuttgart midfielder Naouirou Ahamada.

Palace are yet to make any signings this month but Patrick Vieira wants to strengthen his squad in the final week of the transfer window.

Midfield is a priority position and a deal for Conor Gallagher from Chelsea looks unlikely. Ahamada is a 20-year-old a box-to-box midfielder who has impressed for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this season.

Palace also want to sign a right-back and were one of a number of clubs to speak to Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, who looks set to join Everton.

Read more here: Crystal Palace in talks to sign Gallagher alternative Naouirou Ahamada

(Getty Images)

Arsenal ready to launch Caicedo bid

Tuesday 24 January 2023 10:30 , Alex Young

Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer after the Blues failed to agree a deal for the 21-year-old.

Caicedo wanted to move to Stamford Bridge but was not willing to force a move from Brighton and Chelsea are increasingly resigned to missing out on the Ecuador international this month.

Arsenal want to sign a new midfielder for next season, with West Ham captain Declan Rice emerging as one of their top targets.

There is a growing expectation that Rice will leave West Ham this summer and the 24-year-old is thought to be keen on a move to Emirates Stadium to play under Mikel Arteta.

Read more here: Arsenal consider hijacking Chelsea moves for Caicedo and Onana as battles heat up

(Getty Images)

Leeds open talks with Spurs target

Tuesday 24 January 2023 10:15 , Alex Young

Leeds United have opened talks with Juventus over a deal to sign Tottenham target Weston McKennie, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 24-year-old American has also been linked to the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa, though Leeds have followed up their interest with talks.

Juventus need to raise cash and McKennie is an obvious player to cash in on, and Leeds manager Jesse Marsch knows the player well from their time in America.

(REUTERS)

Injured Danny Ings facing spell on the sidelines after West Ham debut

Tuesday 24 January 2023 09:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

New West Ham signing Danny Ings faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury on his debut against Everton on Saturday.

West Ham bought Ings for £12million last week to boost their goalscoring threat and his injury will be a huge frustration for David Moyes, who is set to be without the striker for at least a few weeks.

Igns has been ruled out of next Monday’s FA Cup trip to Derby and is expected to miss Premier League games against Newcastle on February 4 and Chelsea on February 11.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Gareth Bale to make PGA Tour appearance after retiring from football

Tuesday 24 January 2023 09:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gareth Bale’s footballing career may be over, but his golfing one may be just beginning.

The former Wales, Real Madrid and Tottenham star, who announced his retirement earlier this month, has confirmed he will be participating in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Bale will join a number of other celebrities competing in the event at the famous Californian links alongside some of the world’s top professionals.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Moises Caicedo breaks silence after £55m Chelsea offer amid Arsenal transfer links

Tuesday 24 January 2023 08:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Moises Caicedo insists his focus remains only on Brighton.

The midfielder has been the subject of a £55m offer from Chelsea, while Arsenal and Liverpool have also recently been linked with moves.

Graham Potter, who worked with the Ecuador international on the south coast, remains keen to bring in a midfielder between now and the end of this month’s transfer window.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Harry Kane contract latest

Tuesday 24 January 2023 08:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane is reportedly willing to discuss a new deal at Tottenham even despite their relatively patchy form of late.

One goal off becoming the greatest goalscorer in the club’s history, the England captain will discuss terms at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte, of course, is keen to see him stay.

Antonio Conte: "I would like to help Kane. Harry loves Tottenham, this club is in his heart" ⚪️ #THFC



"It should be good if together we were able to win something because then it is important to have this record but I think it could be more important if you win a trophy". pic.twitter.com/G2FnMM9eew — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2023

Arsenal make £13m offer to sign Ivan Fresneda

Tuesday 24 January 2023 08:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ivan Fresneda is a man in demand.

The Valladolid right-back has been linked with all of Newcastle, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund this month, while the 19-year-old is yet to rule out the idea of staying in Spain.

Dortmund, however, are thought to be leading the chase.

Still, the Daily Mail claim Arsenal have now matched their offer of £13m as the race to sign Fresneda hots up.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United to hijack Chelsea’s bid to sign Malo Gusto

Tuesday 24 January 2023 08:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Malo Gusto has been the latest name linked with Chelsea as the club bid to bring in options to back-up Reece James.

The Lyon teenager is seen as a hugely exciting prospect and the Blues are reportedly eager to land him between now and the end of the month.

Still, Manchester United seemingly have other ideas.

According to RMC Sport, the Old Trafford giants could hijack the move despite Gusto agreeing terms with Chelsea.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Everton manager news: Brentford reject Thomas Frank approach

Tuesday 24 January 2023 07:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Frank has now firmly established Brentford as a competitive Premier League team.

As such, the Dane has been linked with some of the biggest jobs in England, though did only recently sign a contract extension in west London.

Still, that seemingly hasn’t stopped the admiring glances from elsewhere.

According to Football Insider, Everton have made an approach to speak to Frank following the sacking of Frank Lampard, though Brentford have turned it down.

(PA)

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo rejects West Ham move

Tuesday 24 January 2023 07:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nicolo Zaniolo has been linked with Tottenham for almost a year now and the Italian is seemingly keen on the idea of a move to north London.

In fact, the attacking midfielder could have already endeared himself to Spurs fans.

That’s because, according to Get Italian Football News, the Roma star has rejected London rivals West Ham in an effort to force a move to Spurs over the line.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea make £87m offer to sign Enzo Fernandez

Tuesday 24 January 2023 07:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer of £87m to sign top target Enzo Fernandez.

The club’s move to sign the Argentina star looked to have broken down earlier this month but there appears to have been a U-turn.

Benfica midfielder Fernandez is the club’s top target, though the Lisbon giants have long-insisted he will not leave for less than his £106m release clause.

Portuguese outlet Record, however, claim Chelsea have now bid £87m PLUS two players in return for the 21-year-old.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal want Chelsea target Moises Caicedo

Tuesday 24 January 2023 07:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Arsenal having strengthened both their attacking and defensive options already this month, it seems the midfield is next on the list.

Juventus and USA Weston McKennie continues to be linked, however, the Gunners could yet give Chelsea a taste of their own medicine.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Premier League leaders are interested in a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, a player the Blues have seen a £55m bid rejected for.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham in £32m Pedro Porro talks

Tuesday 24 January 2023 07:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pedro Porro has been linked with Tottenham pretty much all month, with Antonio Conte clearly desperate to strengthen his options at right-wing back.

Still, Sporting have insisted throughout Spurs’ chase that the Spanish international simply will not be leaving for less than his release clause, which is believed to be worth around £39m.

Fabrizio Romano, however, has revealed Spurs are to hold fresh talks with the Lisbon giants and are prepared to go as high as £32m.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea to make improved Moises Caicedo bid

Tuesday 24 January 2023 07:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are now seemingly hell-bent on signing a new midfielder as their crazy month of spending continues.

Enzo Fernandez is believed to be on their radar once again, along with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

According to the Guardian, the Blues could now submit a fresh offer to sign Caicedo, having already seen a £55m bid rejected.

They claim a new move could be launched soon.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal make move to sign Weston McKennie

Tuesday 24 January 2023 07:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

With two news players already through the door, things do not look like slowing down for Arsenal.

Favourites to win the Premier League for the first time in 19 years, the club’s board seemingly aren’t looking to let this opportunity pass them by.

Indeed, the Gunners remain active in the transfer market and could now move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

The American could leave the Italian giants due to all of the off-field uncertainty and, according to Gazetta dell Sport, the Gunners have now launched a bid to sign him.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Milan launch Zaniolo bid

Monday 23 January 2023 22:07 , Alex Young

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo would prefer to stay in Italy as AC Milan launch a January bid.

According to Relevo, Milan are offering €20m, which is far less than the €35-40m Roma want to sell the player.

Milan are happy to play the waiting game with Zaniolo keen to leave the club. Tottenham are monitoring the situation.

(Getty Images)

Everton confirm Lampard exit

Monday 23 January 2023 20:34 , Alex Young

Everton have finally confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as manager.

Assistant manager Joe Edwards, assistant coach Paul Clement, first-team coach Ashley Cole and fitness coach Chris Jones have all also left the club, while Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.

#EFC can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today.



Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed. — Everton (@Everton) January 23, 2023

Monday 23 January 2023 19:46 , Alex Young

Liverpool have recalled Rhys Williams from his loan at Blackpool.

We have recalled Rhys Williams from his loan spell with Blackpool. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2023

Monday 23 January 2023 19:19 , Alex Young

Jakub Kiwior will wear the no15 shirt at Arsenal, which was most recently worn by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Monday 23 January 2023 19:12 , Alex Young

Jakub Kiwior becomes Arsenal’s second January signing.

Sporting director Edu said: “We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior. He’s a young talent who we’ve been monitoring for a while now. We are now all looking forward to working with Jakub and seeing his continued development with us. We welcome Jakub to Arsenal.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “It’s great that Jakub is joining us. He’s a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland.

"Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Monday 23 January 2023 19:03 , Alex Young

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Jakub Kiwior.

The Arsenal family continues to grow 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/ka6K70Sw8k — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 23, 2023

Monday 23 January 2023 18:51 , Alex Young

Arsenal could be set to announce the signing of Jakub Kiwior, according to reports in France.

Everton chief wants Bielsa

Monday 23 January 2023 18:31 , Alex Young

Marcelo Bielsa is Everton chairman Farhad Moshiri's first choice to replace the sacked Frank Lampard.

The Athletic report that the appointment of the former Leeds head coach, who was sacked in February last year, may not have the support of the rest of Everton's board.

Bielsa previously steered Leeds to a ninth-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League for 16 years.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea agree Gusto contract

Monday 23 January 2023 18:25 , Alex Young

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Malo Gusto, expected to be a long-term contract, but Lyon are holding firm over a transfer fee.

As reported earlier, Chelsea's first verbal offer has been rejected. Fabrizio Romano adds that Lyon want to keep the player for the rest of the season.

Will Chelsea agree to loan him back? This one is moving fast.

Chelsea are in direct contact with OL for Malo Gusto. Understand personal terms are already agreed on long term deal, player open to the move. 🚨🔵 #CFC



OL have turned down Chelsea opening verbal bid, as @sebnonda reported — they want Malo Gusto to stay at least until June. pic.twitter.com/mAMz422kbu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2023

Messi NOT signing new contract

Monday 23 January 2023 18:13 , Alex Young

Lionel Messi is now expected to run down his Paris Saint-Germain contract and not sign an extension.

Journalist Gerard Romero claims that Argentina's World Cup victory convinced Messi to change his mind over recommitting to the Parisens' and will now leave in June.

A move to MLS has long been mooted.

(AP)

Palace eye Ahamada

Monday 23 January 2023 17:46 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace are in talks over a move for Stuttgart midfielder Naouirou Ahamada.

It has been a quiet window so far for Palace, who remain interested in Conor Gallagher and Aaron Wan-Bissaka but are unlikely to seal a deal for either before the end of the move.

The Athletic report the situation is more positive with Ahamada though, as Patrick Vieira prioritises a midfield signing before the window shuts.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea unsuccessful in Gusto bid

Monday 23 January 2023 17:24 , Matt Verri

Chelsea’s opening offer for full-back Malo Gusto has been rejected.

That’s according to Foot Mercato, with it claimed that Lyon have no intention of letting Gusto leave the club this month.

However, it’s suggested that could change if a bid from Chelsea is deemed too good to turn down.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea eye Everton duo

Monday 23 January 2023 17:08 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are not done yet in the January window. Far from it.

The Telegraph report that the Blues are considering making another move for Anthony Gordon, the Everton winger they pushed to sign in the summer before talks broke down.

Chelsea are also keen on Amadou Onana, who Everton will surely be more reluctant to lose.

(Getty Images)

Wolves make Neves stance clear

Monday 23 January 2023 16:50 , Matt Verri

Wolves have told Liverpool and other interested clubs that Ruben Neves is not for sale this month.

The Reds continue to be linked with most of Europe’s midfielders, as they look to finally kick their season into gear.

However, reports suggest that Wolves will only listen to offers for Neves in the summer, when he will have just 12 months remaining on his contract.

(Getty Images)

Click here to read the full blog on The Evening Standard's website