Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye Shakhtar winger with Chelsea set to complete £77m deal for Josko Gvardiol

Manchester United confirmed a massive deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony but there is plenty more happening in the closing hours of the summer transfer window ahead of the deadline. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled but he is running out of options as his agent Jorge Mendes pushes Napoli and Sporting CP as options for the Portuguese, who wants to play in the Champions League.

Elsewhere, West Ham continue to spend lavishly with 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta arriving from Lyon while Chelsea will be frantic in the final days with Wesley Fofana set to join from Leicester and links to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

Transfer news and rumours

08:23 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea are close to striking a deal with RB Leipzig to sign Joško Gvardiol, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The deal could be worth €90m (£77m) while Gvardiol would stay at RB Leipzig and join Chelsea in June 2023.

It is the latest big-money deal the Blues are looking to negotiate as the new owners take to the market aggressively in a bid to strengthen the squad.

Arsenal keen on Shakhtar Donetsk Mykhaylo Mudryk

08:13 , Jack Rathborn winger

Arsenal will compete with Everton to sign Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 21-year-old could move late in the window, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees have already seen a €30m (£25.5m) offer knocked back, with Brentford previously interested in the player too.

“I want to thank Brentford for the offers,” he told Sport Arena. “To end up in the Premier League at 20-years-old is fantastic but the final decision is down to the club President.

“Had the offer come in a year or 18 months ago, I wouldn’t have given it a second thought – I’d have asked the club to let me go without hesitation.

“To end up in the Premier League, aged 20 is amazing. But since Srna & De Zerbi (Shakhtar coaches) took charge everything has changed. I have support.

“I currently have a long contract and all of my thoughts are tied to Shakhtar. I will use all my power to help the side win in all competitions that we are taking part in.”

Cody Gakpo: Everton and Leeds ‘join chase to sign PSV star’

08:02 , Jack Rathborn

The Telegraph reports Everton and Leeds have joined Southampton in a race for 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. His side rejected a 25m euro (£21.4m) bid from the Saints earlier this week.

Everton and Leeds ‘join chase to sign PSV star Cody Gakpo’

Winks join Sampdoria

Tuesday 30 August 2022 21:15 , Michael Jones

Harry Winks has completed his loan move to Italian side Sampdoria after completing a medical with the club.

A statement on Sampdoria’s website reads: “U.C. Sampdoria is delighted to announce that Harry Winks has joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur F.C on an initial loan, with an option to make the move permanent.

“The 26-year-old England midfielder, born in Hemel Hempstead on 2nd February 1996, has signed a contract until 30 June 2023.”

Tuesday 30 August 2022 20:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement worth up to €100m with Ajax for Antony.

The deal will see United pay a guaranteed €95m (£81.3m), plus a further €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons, subject to a medical, finalising personal terms and international clearance.

The 22-year-old winger will be reunited with Erik ten Hag but will not be available for Thursday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City while awaiting his visa.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 19:45 , Michael Jones

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the season on loan at German side Bayer Leverkusen, it has been confirmed.

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute in each of Chelsea’s last three Premier League fixtures and was not set to feature in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season.

Chelsea retain the option to recall their academy graduate in January but the Stamford Bridge club are hopeful of completing moves for forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Boly moving to Forest

Tuesday 30 August 2022 19:38 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Wolves for defender Willy Boly.

The deal is worth £4.65m, including add-ons with an initial fee of £2.25m. The add-ons are dependent on appearances and Premier League survival.

Once completed, Boly will be Forest’s 19th summer signing.

Martin Odegaard ‘more humble and more hungry’ after being made Arsenal captain

Tuesday 30 August 2022 19:30 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta believes the Arsenal captaincy has made Martin Odegaard more hungry for success.

The midfielder was confirmed as the club’s skipper before the start of the new season, having worn the armband during the closing stages of the previous campaign.

Odegaard, 23, appears to be revelling in the role, scoring three goals in the last two games and leading the Gunners to four wins from four in the Premier League so far this season.

Martin Odegaard ‘more humble and more hungry’ after being made Arsenal captain

Winks granted visa

Tuesday 30 August 2022 19:23 , Michael Jones

Harry Winks has been granted a visa and is flying to Italy to complete his loan move to Sampdoria.

The Tottenham midfielder will land in Genoa this evening and then undergo a medical on Wednesday.

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth just four games into Premier League season

Tuesday 30 August 2022 19:15 , Michael Jones

Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the new Premier League season and following the club’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Parker guided Bournemouth to automatic promotion from the Championship last season but becomes the earliest managerial exit in the Premier League since 2004.

After opening the new top-flight season with a home win over Aston Villa, Parker’s side were beaten heavily by Manchester City and Arsenal and were left 17th in the table following the club’s humiliation at Anfield.

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth just four games into Premier League season

Gueye closing in on Everton return

Tuesday 30 August 2022 19:09 , Michael Jones

French outlet L’Equipe are reporting that PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye is due to fly into England tonight to complete his return to Everton.

The 32-year-old is set to sign a two-year contract with the Toffees.

Alexander Isak facing race against time to make Newcastle debut

Tuesday 30 August 2022 19:04 , Michael Jones

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe may have to wait until 75 minutes before kick-off at Liverpool to learn whether he can hand record signing Alexander Isak a debut.

The 22-year-old Sweden international completed a £58million move from Real Sociedad on Friday, but was unable to make a first appearance for the club in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves because his work permit had not been processed.

As Howe held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning, that situation remained unchanged.

Alexander Isak facing race against time to make Newcastle debut

Steven Gerrard not afraid of ‘heat and pressure’ at Aston Villa

Tuesday 30 August 2022 18:51 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard accepts the “heat and pressure” facing him and says he will not “shirk” in trying to kickstart Aston Villa’s season.

Villa’s 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Sunday was their third in four Premier League games this season, and the former England captain appeared to be booed by some fans as he walked towards the tunnel at the final whistle.

The 42-year-old’s arrival at Villa Park last November was greeted with much fanfare after he had ended Celtic’s domination of the Scottish Premiership when Rangers manager.

Steven Gerrard not afraid of ‘heat and pressure’ at Aston Villa

Manchester City chasing late move for Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji

Tuesday 30 August 2022 18:36 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are hoping to complete the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund in a late swoop for defensive reinforcements.

Talks between the two clubs over a potential move are ongoing and progressing, though sources indicate a deal is not yet done.

The 27-year-old centre-half would provide cover and competition for Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Ake in the heart of City’s defence.

Manchester City chasing late move for Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji

Saints have £21m bid rejected for United target Cody Gakpo

Tuesday 30 August 2022 18:23 , Michael Jones

Southampton have made a move to sign Manchester United target Cody Gakpo.

The Saints have seen their £21m bid for the PSV winger rejected.

United were linked with Gakpo in recent weeks, but it seems as if interest has cooled amid an agreement with Ajax over star winger Antony.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 18:10 , Michael Jones

Antoine Griezmann could leave Atletico Madrid.

The French forward could cost Atletico more than 30 minutes an extra €40m to Barcelona with a clause in his contract set to be triggered if he plays more than 30 minutes.

If he does leave then Reuters reporter Fernando Kallas states Cristiano Ronaldo could be his replacement.

Man United eye Barcelona full-back to give green light for Aaron Wan-Bissaka move

Tuesday 30 August 2022 17:55 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United are targeting Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest.

The move would allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave on loan, who is a target for Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Erik ten Hag worked with Dest during his time at Ajax.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 17:40 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea are in negotiations with Ajax over a loan for Hakim Ziyech, with the London club set to pay a significant portion of his wages.

The Dutch champions are set to confirm Antony’s €100m departure to Manchester United, after a summer of significant outgoings, so need to bolster their attack. Ziyech’s return to Ajax is an obvious choice, with the Moroccan star having fallen out of favour with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

While he had seemed set for a permanent move to AC Milan, the Italian champions didn’t match Chelsea’s valuation or the playmaker’s salary. That is an issue that could be solved by a loan move, with the London club set to still pay part of Ziyech’s wages if he goes back to Ajax.

Antonio Conte: Spurs need at least two transfer windows to be ‘really complete’

Tuesday 30 August 2022 17:25 , Jack Rathborn

Antonio Conte says he needs at least two more transfer windows to transform Tottenham into genuine Premier League title challengers.

Spurs have started the season strongly by taking 10 points from a possible 12 following Sunday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Head coach Conte has spoken with the club’s board about further bolstering his squad ahead of Thursday’s deadline following a series of arrivals earlier in the summer but insists he is content to work with the players already at his disposal.

Antonio Conte: Spurs need at least two transfer windows to be ‘really complete’

Chelsea ‘push to seal’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

Tuesday 30 August 2022 17:10 , Jack Rathborn

The Guardian says Chelsea are pushing to sign 33-year-old Barcelona striker, and former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blues are reportedly hoping for a transfer triple after signing Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester, with hopes to also secure Everton’s 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea ‘push to seal’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

Brendan Rodgers bemoans instability at Leicester after ‘very challenging’ summer

Tuesday 30 August 2022 16:55 , Jack Rathborn

Brendan Rodgers admits instability at Leicester City has impacted their start to the season.

The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League after four games ahead of Thursday’s visit of Manchester United.

They are poised to sell Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for around £70million after a transfer saga which saw the defender fail to turn up for training.

Brendan Rodgers bemoans instability at Leicester after ‘very challenging’ summer

‘We will try everything’: Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s hunt for a midfielder

Tuesday 30 August 2022 16:40 , Jack Rathborn

Jurgen Klopp would prefer Liverpool to “risk a bit more” in the transfer market but he ultimately accepts their situation as the search for a midfielder goes to the wire.

Liverpool’s outlay on Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay this summer may end up costing them just north of £100million but they will recoup around three quarters of that on outgoings.

While Klopp is seeking to bolster his squad in the middle of the park before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, the Reds manager recognises the decision is out of his hands.

‘We will try everything’: Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s hunt for a midfielder

Sergio Reguilon joins Atletico Madrid

Tuesday 30 August 2022 16:25 , Jack Rathborn

Atletico Madrid have signed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan.

There is an option to buy for the Spanish side, who have moved quickly to replace Renan Lodi, who has joined Nottingham Forest on loan.

PSG close in on Carlos Soler signing

Tuesday 30 August 2022 16:10 , Jack Rathborn

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign Carlos Soler.

The Valencia star will cost €18m with a further €3m coming in add-ons, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard will sign a five-year deal with Luis Campos revamping the side and also set to add Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.

Leicester set Youri Tielemans price tag

Tuesday 30 August 2022 16:02 , Jack Rathborn

Leicester have quoted £35-40m for Youri Tielemans, which should end Arsenal’s interest in the Belgian midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano has reported the Gunners have walked away from a possible deal, with Mikel Arteta eager to upgrade in the middle of the pitch.

Tielemans has a year left on his contract, but the Foxes may keep him for now with the expectation funds will come from Wesley Fofana’s move to Chelsea for in excess of £70m.

Brendan Rodgers on Wesley Fofana’s move to Chelsea and Leicester spending

Tuesday 30 August 2022 15:54 , Jack Rathborn

"Nothing has been confirmed,” Brendan Rodgers says on Wesley Fofana’s impending move to Chelsea.

“We have to wait until confirmation. We've waited until this point, we're hopeful that we can do one or two things that can help the squad. That'll be taken care of.

“Yes, I've said all along, it's late, but our recruitment team have done a great job over many months, preparing. The guys behind the scenes have done some great work. If we have to press the button on one or two then hopefully we can do that."

Thomas Tuchel ‘likes’ Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Tuesday 30 August 2022 15:42 , Jack Rathborn

Thomas Tuchel ‘likes’ Sergej Milinkovic-Savic according to the Lazio midfielder’s agent Mateja Kezman.

He adds Arsenal and Newcastle have been knocked back, while “Serie A clubs can’t afford him”.

“Unless a miracle happens in the last days [of the summer transfer window], he will stay at Lazio. Time will tell for how long,” Kezman told Il Corriere dello Sport newspaper.

“No club matched Claudio Lotito’s asking price this summer and I don’t think the situation will change.

“Thomas Tuchel likes the player so much, but he needed a central defender.”

Fulham set to sign Justin Kluivert

Tuesday 30 August 2022 15:28 , Jack Rathborn

Fulham are close to signing Roma forward Justin Kluivert, report Sky Sports.

It will initially be a loan but the Whites will have an obligation to buy for €5m and a further €4.5m coming through add-ons.

The 23-year-old spend last season on loan at Nice, scoring six goals in all competitions.

Man City close in on Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji

Tuesday 30 August 2022 15:12 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City are close to striking an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign centre-back Manuel Akanji, reports The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Swiss centre-back will cost in the region of €17.5m (£15m), with the 27-year-old just a year away from becoming a free agent.

The move presents a potential bargain for the Premier League champions and offers depth at the back for Pep Guardiola.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City close to an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign centre-back Manuel Akanji. Optimism deal for Swiss int’l will be struck for €17.5m. 27yo was set to become a free agent next summer & #MCFC have pounced @TheAthleticUK #BVB https://t.co/izVyzDggA5 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2022

Tuesday 30 August 2022 15:08 , Michael Jones

Chelsea continue to be busy in the summer transfer window and the club looks set to keep chasing targets right up to deadline day.

Todd Boehly’s new regime has already backed manager Thomas Tuchel heartily with the signings of Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling, while promising youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina have been secured on permanent deals, too.

With a list of leavers including Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner, though, Tuchel is looking to further replenish his squad, targeting a number of familiar Premier League faces in a bid to mount a genuine title challenge.

Arsenal keen on PSG midfielder

Tuesday 30 August 2022 14:28 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal are keen on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes.

Goal report the player is keen to join Juventus, but Mikel Arteta is looking to add to his midfield options before the deadline.

The Italian side has agreed personal terms with the Argentine, although Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is seen as a back-up to move to Turin.

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 5

Tuesday 30 August 2022 14:14 , Jack Rathborn

Ilkay Gundogan

After a benching in Saturday’s comeback against Crystal Palace, chances are Gundogan will return to the starting line-up against a Nottingham Forest defence that has looked leaky, despite only conceding five goals in four games.

Manchester City could easily score that many in one night and Gundogan would likely be involved, given that only Erling Haaland has taken more shots per 90 minutes among Pep Guardiola’s squad so far.

Five players to pick in Fantasy Premier League gameweek 5

Liverpool target set for Leipzig stay

Tuesday 30 August 2022 14:05 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool target Konrad Laimer is set to stay at RB Leipzig, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The German club are firmly against selling the Austrian, with the Reds in the market for a cheaper midfield upgrade.

The 25-year-old has one year left on his contract, but it seems like he will run it down and depart on a free in 2023.

Spurs eye Adama Traore as Bryan Gil replacement?

Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:55 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham are looking into a move for Adama Traore, report Sky Sports.

The Spanish winger could replace Bryan Gil to provide Antonio Conte with another wide threat.

The 26-year-old failed to enjoy sustained success on loan at Barcelona last term and could now move on permanently.

Edinson Cavani to join Valencia

Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani will join Valencia on free transfer.

The La Liga giants confirmed the Uruguayan forward will bolster Gennaro Gattuso’s squad.

The 35-year-old, who spent two seasons at Manchester United, will pen a two-year contract.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Antoine Griezmann could leave Atletico Madrid.

The French forward could cost Atletico more than 30 minutes an extra €40m to Barcelona with a clause in his contract set to be triggered if he plays more than 30 minutes.

If he does leave then Reuters reporter Fernando Kallas states Cristiano Ronaldo could be his replacement.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United’s transfer business is expected to be complete following the arrival of Antony and Martin Dubravka.

That means unless something dramatic happens on Thursday, there will be no moves for Cody Gakpo or Memphis Depay.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:14 , Jamie Braidwood

A statement from Ajax confirms their side of the deal. “Ajax and Manchester United have reached an agreement about the transfer of Antony Matheus dos Santos,” it says. “The transfer is subject to medical and contractual details of both clubs and player. The winger is under contract at Ajax until June 30, 2025. Ajax have agreed a transfer fee of € 95 million. Including add-ons, the fee could rise until € 100 million.”

It’s a record for Ajax - beating the fees paid for by Barcelona and Juventus for Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt following their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Ajax and Manchester United reach agreement on Antony Matheus dos Santos. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 30, 2022

Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement worth up to €100m with Ajax for Antony, Mark Critchley writes.

The deal will see United pay a guaranteed €95m (£81.3m), plus a further €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons, subject to a medical, finalising personal terms and international clearance.

The 22-year-old winger will not be available to his new manager Erik ten Hag for Thursday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City due to visa issues.

Antony arrived in Manchester on Monday afternoon to undergo a medical at United’s Carrington training ground and personal terms are expected to be a formality.

The former Sao Paolo winger becomes the second-most expensive signing in United’s history, behind only the world record-breaking £89.6m arrival of Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

More here:

Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

According to The Independent’s Mark Critchley, Antony will not be available for Leicester on Thursday as his visa won’t be ready in time.

But... United have their man. And what a price! The forward becomes their second-most expensive transfer in history.

Manchester United confirm €100m deal for Antony, with €95m guaranteed plus €5m in add-ons. Antony will not be available to play vs Leicester. — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) August 30, 2022

Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed: “Manchester United has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance.

“Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil.

“He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.”

An agreement has been reached for the transfer of @Antony00 🤝🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2022

Tuesday 30 August 2022 12:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Callum Hudson-Odoi was an unused substitute in each of Chelsea’s last three Premier League fixtures and was not set to feature in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season.

Chelsea retain the option to recall their academy graduate in January but the Stamford Bridge club are hopeful of completing moves for forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Hudson-Odoi was close to joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund last summer while Bayern Munich also tried to sign the England international earlier in his career. Despite staying in England and making 21 starts for Chelsea last season, the winger has often struggled for consistent game time following his debut for the club in 2018.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 12:38 , Jack Rathborn

Callum Hudson-Odoi has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan.

The English winger will move to the Bundesliga for a season after falling down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues can recall the player in January after inserting a clause in the deal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the rest of the 2022/23 season on loan in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2022

Aston Villa move for West Ham’s Craig Dawson

Tuesday 30 August 2022 12:18 , Jack Rathborn

Aston Villa are looking into signing West Ham defender Craig Dawson.

The Mail report David Moyes is keen to retain the player for the upcoming season though.

Wolves are also keen, with just one year remaining on the 32-year-old’s deal at the London Stadium.

PSV line up Cody Gakpo replacement?

Tuesday 30 August 2022 11:51 , Jack Rathborn

More on PSV star Cody Gakpo...

Royal Antwerp and PSV Eindhoven are in advanced talks to sign Nice winger Calvin Stengs, reports Fabrizio Romano.

If Stengs joins PSV, it would appear he is of a similar profile to allow Gakpo to leave.

Man United have been linked, while Southampton have reportedly tabled a bid today.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 11:23 , Jack Rathborn

AC Milan have completed the signing of Malik Thiaw from Schalke for a fee of €6m plus add-ons.

The Rossoneri had been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, but the German defender’s arrival may have ended that.

Thiaw has played eight times for the Under-21s, scoring twice, with the Serie A champions confirming the deal: “AC Milan is delighted to announce that Malick Thiaw has joined the Club on a permanent basis from FC Schalke 04. The German defender has signed a deal with the Rossoneri lasting until 30 June 2027.”

Conor Gallagher interest grows ahead of deadline

Tuesday 30 August 2022 11:14 , Jack Rathborn

Conor Gallagher could attract interest late in the window as Chelsea consider his future.

The Standard report West Ham, Newcastle and Everton are all keen to take the midfielder on loan.

While Crystal Palace have reportedly lodged a bit of around £27m.

The Blues previously valued Gallagher at £50million.

Cristian Romero completes permanent Tottenham transfer after impressive loan spell

Tuesday 30 August 2022 11:04 , Jack Rathborn

Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027.

The Argentina international joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021 and has established himself as a key member of Spurs’ defence.

The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances for the club, helping Antonio Conte’s side secure a fourth-placed finish last season.

Romero, who began his career with Argentinian side Atletico Belgrano and has 11 senior international caps, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.

Cristian Romero completes permanent Tottenham transfer after impressive loan spell

Saints have £21m bid rejected for United target Cody Gakpo

Tuesday 30 August 2022 10:53 , Jack Rathborn

Southampton have made a move to sign Manchester United target Cody Gakpo.

The Saints have seen their £21m bid for the PSV winger rejected.

United were linked with Gakpo in recent weeks, but it seems as if interest has cooled amid a breakthrough for Ajax star Antony.

Brighton keen on loan move for Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour

Tuesday 30 August 2022 10:35 , Jack Rathborn

Brighton are looking to sign another Chelsea player this summer after bringing in Levi Colwill as part of the deal to send Marc Cucurella to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Billy Gilmour is a priority for Graham Potter and a loan move could be on the cards.

The Scottish midfielder struggled for game time last season on loan at Norwich and finds himself down the pecking order this season, with Thomas Tuchel sending him home from the US tour earlier this summer due to the need to cut numbers down.

Newcastle wait for Isak work permit

Tuesday 30 August 2022 10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle are still waiting on a work permit for Alexander Isak, reports Craig Hope of the Mail.

The Swede is now in a race against time to play against Liverpool tomorrow, though they can wait until 75 minutes before kick-off to confirm it.

Eddie Howe said: “I desperately hope (it comes through). There is no guarantee as I sit here now. It could go down to the wire.”

Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move

Tuesday 30 August 2022 10:08 , Jack Rathborn

Fabian Ruiz is poised to move to PSG from Napoli.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports a €23m deal has been agreed.

The Spanish midfielder will travel to Paris today to complete a medical.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 10:02 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.

United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.

While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 09:49 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal have enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League season, sitting pretty on top of the table after four wins in a row to open their campaign, but that has not stopped the Gunners being linked with new signings before the end of the transfter window.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a winger, as Nicolas Pepe is heading out on loan for the season. Arsenal’s strong start on the pitch has followed a productive summer off it as Arteta further refines his squad after missing out on Champions League qualification last season, and there are rumours that recruitment drive could continue.

Gabriel Jesus has begun life in London well, already scoring twice, while Oleksandr Zinchencko also appears to have settled in quickly. The indications are that Arteta may not be finished tweaking with his playing group, though, with a handful of major targets still linked with the club.

Arsenal transfer news: Neto, Pino, Zaha, Tielemans and more

Tuesday 30 August 2022 09:21 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United are close to signing Brazil forward Antony after agreeing a transfer fee with Ajax for the 22-year-old.

The PA news agency understands United have agreed to pay a fixed fee of 95 million euros (£80.6million) with a further five million euros (£4.2million) in potential add-ons.

Antony is in line to be the second player to follow manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford following defender Lisandro Martinez.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 08:57 , Jack Rathborn

Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the new Premier League season.

Parker guided Bournemouth to automatic promotion from the Championship last season but becomes the first managerial casuality of the new campaign.

After opening the new top-flight campaign with a home win over Aston Villa, Parker’s side were beaten heavily by Manchester City and Arsenal.

Willian poised for Fulham move

Tuesday 30 August 2022 08:48 , Jack Rathborn

Brazilian midfielder Willian looks to be heading back to the Premier League with Fulham, report BBC Sport.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal has left Corinthians in Brazil after the 34-year-old’s contract was cancelled.

The Whites will now put Willian through a medical with no time constraints ahead of the deadline due to the player unattached.

Graham Potter not surprised by transfer interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Tuesday 30 August 2022 08:33 , Jack Rathborn

Brighton boss Graham Potter said it was no surprise Moises Caicedo was attracting interest from the Premier League’s top clubs.

Ecuador midfielder Caicedo has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but Potter is confident he will remain on the south coast beyond Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Potter, whose side bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season at Fulham on Tuesday night, told a press conference: “Well, it doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level.

Graham Potter not surprised by transfer interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Tuesday 30 August 2022 08:21 , Jack Rathborn

Callum Hudson-Odoi has travelled to Germany to complete a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old has agreed a Bundesliga move, with Chelsea happy for the England forward to head out on a temporary switch.

Chelsea were determined to keep Hudson-Odoi in the long term, with Blues bosses hoping the talented attacker can find full sharpness and form at Leverkusen.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 08:12 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea are in negotiations with Ajax over a loan for Hakim Ziyech, with the London club set to pay a significant portion of his wages.

The Dutch champions are set to confirm Antony’s €100m departure to Manchester United, after a summer of significant outgoings, so need to bolster their attack. Ziyech’s return to Ajax is an obvious choice, with the Moroccan star having fallen out of favour with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

While he had seemed set for a permanent move to AC Milan, the Italian champions didn’t match Chelsea’s valuation or the playmaker’s salary. That is an issue that could be solved by a loan move, with the London club set to still pay part of Ziyech’s wages if he goes back to Ajax.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 08:06 , Jack Rathborn

West Ham have broken their transfer record after landing Brazil international Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.

The 25-year-old becomes the eighth new recruit for the Hammers this summer, signing a deal until 2027 with a one-year option.

Boss David Moyes will be hoping the former AC Milan midfielder can help his side find the back of the net on a more consistent basis, West Ham having managed just one goal from their opening four Premier League games.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 07:58 , Jack Rathborn

Jorge Mendes is making a last attempt to get Cristiano Ronaldo regular Champions League football, with a loan option to either Napoli or Sporting now among the few remaining options.

The Portuguese “super agent” was in discussions with the Manchester United hierarchy at the weekend to try and “unblock” the situation, although a key issue remains how few takers there are for the 37-year-old.

Mendes has been in contact with both Napoli and Ronaldo’s first club, Sporting, in the last few days, as both appear amenable to a deal. Any move would likely be a loan to see out the remaining year of Ronaldo’s two-year contract at Old Trafford, with United paying a portion of the wages. The extent of the Portuguese’s salary – understood to be more than £500,000 a week – has been one of the major obstacles to a move this summer, with most top clubs feeling his impact is no longer worth the money.