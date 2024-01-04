Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye triple deal; Chelsea hijack Man Utd for Silva; Dragusin to Spurs latest; Olise

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are among the clubs looking to pull off some huge deals now the January transfer window is finally open for business. Arsenal are now said to have prioritised the arrival of a new left-back this month, with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi also high up on their list of targets along with Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

Chelsea are rumoured to be ready to hijack Manchester United in talks over Benfica star Antonio Silva, while Girona striker Artem Dovbyk could also be on the radar at Stamford Bridge. United want to make Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise the first statement signing of the new Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford, with former Chelsea striker Timo Werner also viewed as a possible short-term solution to their ongoing striking woes.

Tottenham have received another update in their bid to wrap up an early deal for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, while Kylian Mbappe has supplied a new update on his future amid ongoing links to Liverpool and Real Madrid and West Ham's Thilo Kehrer heading for a medical at Monaco. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip in Standard Sport’s live blog below!

09:34 , George Flood

Crystal Palace are working on a deal to sign Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, writes Dom Smith.

The Eagles have had three bids rejected for the 20-year-old, with both clubs yet to agree on a transfer fee or the size of a sell-on clause.

Edwards, who won the European Under-19 Championship with England in 2022, is set to be sold this month and other Premier League clubs are interested in the centre-back.

Story continues

Read the full story here

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Fulham loan promising midfielder Luke Harris to Exeter

09:12 , George Flood

Fulham midfielder Luke Harris has joined Exeter City on a six-month loan deal, writes Dom Smith.

The 18-year-old from Jersey has played seven times for Fulham so far in all competitions, and started their 5-1 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League in September.

Called up to the senior Wales squad in September 2022, Harris might have joined Exeter on a season-long loan last summer, but the deal broke down in the final moments.

Yet he will now spend the next six months in League One.

Striker Jay Stansfield, currently on loan at Birmingham, spent last season at Exeter, with the Grecians having established themselves as a reliable place for Fulham to send promising youngsters to get first-team experience.

Delighted to be here! Looking forward to Saturday 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TLVRSEiAoA — lukeharris (@lukeharris2005) January 3, 2024

Arsenal update on Ivan Toney fee

08:44 , George Flood

Claims that Ivan Toney's asking price is being driven up as a result of a huge sell-on clause have been firmly dismissed.

Arsenal are among the clubs hoping to seal a high-profile deal for the England striker, who is due to return to action for Brentford soon after his eight-month betting ban.

However, the Gunners will need to part with a huge fee to sign Toney, with some suggesting that as much as 30 per cent of the money would be owed to former club Peterborough.

However, those claims have now been rebuffed online by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

"Complete misinformation," he wrote on X.

"That even had me double checking the contract just now and the sell-on clause.

"Nobody pays £10million for a [League One] signing and pays 30 per cent sell-on… nobody."

(Getty Images)

West Ham's Thilo Kehrer set for Monaco medical today

08:09 , George Flood

Thilo Kehrer's exit from West Ham is imminent.

The versatile German defender has been in talks over a switch to Monaco, who are now set to wrap up the early January signing.

Fabrizio Romano has given the deal the patented 'here we go' treatment this morning, with Kehrer en route for a medical in the principality.

The 27-year-old will join Monaco on an initial €500k loan deal until the end of the season, with an agreement for a permanent summer transfer worth €11m.

Kehrer only joined West Ham from PSG for around £10.1m on a four-year contract in the summer of 2022, but has struggled for regular football and not started a single Premier League game this season.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea ponder move for Artem Dovbyk

08:03 , George Flood

Chelsea are pondering a move for Artem Dovbyk, reports suggest.

The Ukraine striker has been a key part of Girona's incredible LaLiga title bid in Spain this term after joining from Dnipro-1 in the summer.

Dovbyk is believed to be friends with compatriot and Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Journalist Hrach Khachatryan reports that Chelsea are among the teams interested in his services in this window.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Timo Werner open to Man United loan move

07:32 , George Flood

Could striker Timo Werner be returning to the Premier League this month?

The German international left Chelsea to return to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 after a couple of frustrating seasons at Stamford Bridge, but has now been linked with a short-term switch to Manchester United along with the likes of fellow Bundesliga trio Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Thomas Muller and Serhou Guirassy.

And the Daily Mirror now report that Werner could be open to joining United, with Leipzig likely to sanction a loan switch to a club where he can play regularly.

The report also mentions former Stoke and PSG man Choupo-Moting as a 'strong possibility' for United in January. Watch this space!

(Getty Images)

Liverpool get new Kylian Mbappe update

07:11 , George Flood

Kylian Mbappe has offered a new update on his future amid the latest links to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The French superstar is free to discuss and sign a pre-contract agreement with another club this month with his current Paris Saint-Germain deal due to expire in the summer and no extension seemingly on the horizon at the moment.

Mbappe has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, though Liverpool continue to be mentioned in connection with the 25-year-old, as well as the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

"First of all, I'm very, very, very motivated for this year. It's very important," Mbappe said on Wednesday night, after helping PSG to a 2-0 win over Toulouse in the French Super Cup.

"As I said, we've got titles to go after and we've already won one, so that's already done. After that, no, I haven't made up my mind yet.

"But in any case, with the agreement I made with the chairman (Nasser Al-Khelaifi) this summer, it doesn't matter what I decide.

"We managed to protect all parties and preserve the club's serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So we'll say it's secondary."

(REUTERS)

Man United target major Michael Olise deal

07:01 , George Flood

In case you missed the big news yesterday, Manchester United want to make Michael Olise one of the first statement signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Manchester United.

Standard Sport understands that United will not move for the Crystal Palace star - who has picked up another hamstring injury - in the current January window, but are planning a high-profile summer swoop as part of a major overhaul.

Olise signed a new four-year contract worth £100,000 a week at Selhurst Park in August after coming close to joining Chelsea, but he is believed to have a release clause in that deal that comes into effect next summer and is worth a lot more than his previous £35m option.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham handed fresh Radu Dragusin update

06:55 , George Flood

Tottenham may have hit a key snag in their attempts to wrap up an early January deal for Radu Dragusin.

Spurs have moved quickly for the in-demand Romania defender, who has shone in Serie A with Genoa.

However, amid the struggles to agree a fee between the two clubs, Dragusin's agent has now concerned Tottenham fans by suggesting that his client was not currently considering a mid-season exit from the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

"He does not think about money, but about prospects for growth and the team he can play for," Florin Manea told Play TV.

(Getty Images)

"We were contacted by Saudi Pro League clubs, but he did not even want to listen to their proposals. Personally, I have not been contacted by Napoli, Roma or AC Milan.

"In any case, Radu is not thinking about leaving Genoa mid-season, it would be like leaving some unfinished business for him.

"I have had contact with clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham and others, but at this moment he does not want to leave.

"If Genoa talk to someone and reach an agreement, we will listen to their proposal. I don't know exactly what ideas the club has and what formula they would eventually consider for his sale."

Chelsea hijack Man United move for Antonio Silva

06:47 , George Flood

Chelsea could hijack and accelerate Manchester United's plans to sign Antonio Silva from Benfica.

That is according to The Sun, who claim that the Blues have been closely scouting the 20-year-old Benfica defender, who has also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford as their priority target for the summer window.

Chelsea are believed to have watched Portugal international Silva in action during Benfica's recent 3-0 home win over Famalicao in the Primeira Liga as they seek yet another fix to their defensive problems.

The report says Silva's £87m release clause will have to be met in full, with Chelsea having already seen an opening offer of £52m plus striker Armando Broja snubbed by Benfica.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal eye triple deal in exciting window

06:37 , George Flood

Arsenal could line up three or four exciting signings this month, according to the latest reports.

The Gunners need fresh arrivals to boost their faltering Premier League title bid, with the Daily Mirror reporting that they want to prioritise the arrival of a new left-back in January.

They add that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is also now a key name, with long-term targets Pedro Neto and Ivan Toney also firmly still on the radar as Arsenal also go after both a new winger and striker in this window.

(Getty Images)

Dragusin agent speaks out on Spurs interest

Wednesday 3 January 2024 22:00

The agent of Tottenham target Radu Dragusin has revealed the defender does not plan on leaving Genoa during the January transfer window.

Contact between Spurs and the Serie A club, as reported by Standard Sport, has been confirmed by Florin Manea along with interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, the Romanian has no intention of accepting a lucrative pay day in the Middle East with his agent recently stating that only a top European club can interest him this month.

Dragusin, 21, would be happy seeing out the season with Genoa, who sit 12th and six points clear of the relegation zone on their first season back in the Italian top flight.

“He does not think about money, but about prospects for growth and the team he can play for," he told Play TV.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Toney sell-on clause rumours denied

Wednesday 3 January 2024 21:28

Brentford will not have to hand over 30 per cent of any transfer fee earned for Ivan Toney, it has been revealed amid talk of a January transfer to Arsenal.

The Gunners are strongly linked with signing a new striker this month and Toney is a top target, with the England international also interesting Chelsea.

However, Brentford will demand a huge fee to let him leave as they stare down an injury crisis and a possible relegation battle in the second half of the season. Some have even suggested that £100million will be required to sign him in the coming weeks.

That has prompted reports of a 30 per cent sell-on clause being agreed between the Bees and Peterborough when Toney moved to west London in 2020 - 30 per cent of which would then be owed to his previous club, Newcastle.

Such a high fee could lead to Brentford forcing the player's price tag up but Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied that such a high sell-on clause exists.

"Complete misinformation," he wrote on X. "That even had me double checking the contract just now and the sell-on clause. Nobody pays £10million for a [League One] signing and pays 30 per cent sell-on… nobody."

Read the full story!

Man City near teenage hotshot

Wednesday 3 January 2024 20:54

Claudio Echeverri is set to become Manchester City’s newest signing.

River Plate and the Premier League champions are putting pen to paper on an initial £12.5m transfer tonight.

The deal will include a further £7.5m of add-ons for the 18-year-old with a six-year contract in the works.

Echeverri is also set to stay with his current club in Argentina until the end of the year.

(Getty Images)

What next for Arsenal and Elneny

Wednesday 3 January 2024 20:20

Arsenal are still waiting on concrete interest in Mohamed Elneny.

Clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been touted to bid for the Egyptian, who is out of contract in the summer.

Yet transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that the move is still in its very early stages, with no bid on the table at this stage.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Bayern rival Prem giants for cheap striker

Wednesday 3 January 2024 19:45

Serhou Guirassy is one name to look out for this transfer window.

Bayern Munich have joined Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle in the race for the Stuttgart striker.

As the second top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, behind only Harry Kane, Guirassy is said to be available for a paltry £15m release clause.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal to guarantee defender's future

Wednesday 3 January 2024 19:37

Arsenal are set to tie Takehiro Tomiyasu down to a new contract.

There was talk of a bid from Serie A ahead of the January window, but the Japanese full-back has put in some impressive performances in recent weeks to show his importance to Mikel Arteta.

The Mail say talks have begun and look promising.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Ex-Man Utd ace rejects Messi reunion

Wednesday 3 January 2024 19:07

Not everyone wants to play with Lionel Messi.

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has rejected the chance to join up with his old mate at Inter Miami, according to TyC Sports.

The Argentine wants to see out his contract at Boca Juniors, which expires later this year.

(GETTY)

Chelsea set Chalobah plan

Wednesday 3 January 2024 18:40

Chelsea favour a loan move for Trevoh Chalobah this month.

The defender has been eyed as a potential departure as the Blues look to raise funds for a new striker, but his injury issues this season have lessened his value.

A loan move is therefore more likely, so say The Sun, following previous links with Roma and Tottenham.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Juventus move ruled out for Partey

Wednesday 3 January 2024 18:13 , Marc Mayo

Juventus have ended their interest in Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international was strongly tipped to leave north London in the summer before staying put.

Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Juve are looking elsewhere this month as they look for a new midfielder, due to Partey’s injury problems which saw him excluded from his nation’s Africa Cup of Nations squad.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal loan ends

Wednesday 3 January 2024 17:45 , Marc Mayo

Colchester have announced the end of Mauro Bandeira's loan spell from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old failed to score in 11 appearances with the League Two team.

🤝 Mauro Bandeira has returned to Arsenal, with his season-long loan spell cut short. #ColU | #WeAreUnited — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) January 3, 2024

Arsenal take a look at Wolves ace

Wednesday 3 January 2024 17:28 , Marc Mayo

Pedro Neto is on Arsenal’s radar this month.

The Wolves winger recently returned from an injury and has been often linked with the Gunners in recent transfer windows.

A new winger and strikers are potential acquisitions for the Gunners, according to the Mirror, and Neto is a target alongside Ivan Toney.

But financial fair play rules mean Arsenal must sell before they can buy.

(AP)

Dortmund confident of Maatsen deal

Wednesday 3 January 2024 16:52 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea midfielder Ian Maatsen is nearing a move to Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Telegraph, the Germans are confident of signing the Blues youngster as they look to convince Chelsea to loan him out this month.

As Standard Sport reported yesterday, the west Londoners prefer an outright sale for a fee in the region of the £31m offered by Burnley in the summer.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona out of Mbappe running

Wednesday 3 January 2024 16:30 , Marc Mayo

There was a time when Barcelona would be right in the mix to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Out of contract in the summer, the PSG forward could become the talk of not just this transfer market but the next one, too.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly the top contenders for his signature, along with clubs in Saudi Arabia and there is even a lingering sense of hope among some Arsenal fans...

One club who will not be putting in a contract offer are Barcelona.

Speaking in a press conference this afternoon about a bid for Mbappe - and perhaps even Erling Haaland (not sure why they asked about him but never mind) - Xavi said: "We can’t think of Haaland or Mbappe to join Barcelona now. We can’t afford these players, unfortunately."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal keen on January deal for 'new Romario' Marcos Leonardo

Wednesday 3 January 2024 16:00 , Alex Young

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a deal to sign Santos forward Marcos Leonardo, who has been compared to Brazil great Romario.

The 20-year-old is attracting interest from European clubs and South American football expert Tim Vickery says the Gunners are in the mix.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the journalist said: "One I’m being told Arsenal are looking at is Santos striker Marcos Leonardo. He had a very good Under-20 World Cup a few months back. Santos have just been relegated. What’s interesting about him is that they’d have been relegated much sooner had it not been for his goals.”

“He’s been scoring goals in a losing cause. He is another one who is very raw and he is a penalty-area operator. Not a target-man operator but a bit like Romario. He’s very good in restricted space and doesn’t offer you a great deal outside the penalty area.

“His link-up play still leaves a lot to be desired, but it could be interesting for Arsenal because his skill set could fit in with the other forwards they have. There will be competition for him from others. Benfica are getting very interested as well.”

Mourinho wants a Dier reunion

Wednesday 3 January 2024 15:47 , Alex Young

Jose Mourinho wants a reunion with Eric Dier this month.

According to Calciomercato, the Roma boss is facing a defensive headache with Evan Ndicka leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations and attempts to sign Union Berlin defender Leonardo Bonucci failed.

And now, with Roma under Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, the centre-back who he managed while at Spurs could be an option.

Dier has barely played this season and his minutes are set to decrease with the expected arrival of Radu Dragusin.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Man City set Kalvin Phillips price demands

Wednesday 3 January 2024 15:30 , Alex Young

Manchester City want to recoup the fee they paid for flop Kalvin Phillips and have set their loan requirements for interested clubs in January.

Newcastle, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and more have all been linked with the out-of-favour midfielder, who has struggled to make any sort of impact at City since arriving from Leeds for £45million last year.

The i report that City have now told interested clubs that a £5m loan fee and an obligation to buy clause of £40m will be required to sign Phillips in January.

(Reuters)

Arsenal have plan to sign Zubimendi

Wednesday 3 January 2024 15:00 , Alex Young

Arsenal want to sell Mohamed Elneny to raise funds to sign Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

According to reports, Zubimendi has long been of interest to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and would "love" the opportunity to coach the midfielder.

Zubimendi is understood to have a release clause which is "modest" for a player of his talents, though the Gunners still need to sell both they buy.

Elneny has been made available in the January window, with Trabzonspor and Besiktas interested.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea recall Andrey Santos

Wednesday 3 January 2024 14:38 , Alex Young

Chelsea have officially recalled Andrey Santos from his Nottingham Forest loan spell.

The youngster made just two appearances in the first half of the season.

Andrey Santos has been recalled from his loan at Nottingham Forest. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 3, 2024

Arsenal have glaring transfer priority alongside striker search

Wednesday 3 January 2024 14:20 , Alex Young

The clamour for Arsenal to sign a striker this month is growing ever louder, but their need for a new winger should not be ignored.

The Gunners have been looking to add a wide player for the past 18 months and they had multiple bids rejected for Raphinha in the summer of 2022.

They have since shown an interest in Wolves’ Pedro Neto and this time last year were ready to spend big on Mykhailo Mudryk.

Eventually a £26million deal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton was completed, but Arsenal’s need for an out-and-out winger remains and they are paying the price.

Read more here!

(AP)

Chelsea admirers of Dovbyk

Wednesday 3 January 2024 13:58 , Matt Verri

Chelsea could make a move for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk.

The Spanish side sit level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, with Dovbyk scoring 11 goals in the league so far this season.

The Sun claim that Chelsea have been impressed by the 26-year-old, with the Ukrainian, who shares an agent with Mykhailo Mudryk, likely to be available for £40m.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ramsdale set to stay at Arsenal

Wednesday 3 January 2024 13:29 , Matt Verri

Aaron Ramsdale is unlikely to leave Arsenal during the current transfer window.

The goalkeeper has fallen behind David Raya in the pecking order and his place in England's Euro 2024 squad this summer could be in doubt as a result.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Ramsdale, but Fabrizio Romano reports that the 25-year-old will stay in north London unless a huge offer comes in.

(Getty Images)

Leipzig to allow Werner loan

Wednesday 3 January 2024 13:01 , Matt Verri

Manchester United's hopes of signing Timo Werner have received a boost.

The Mirror report that RB Leipzig are open to the striker leaving this month loan, as long as he gets regular first-time football.

Werner is also willing to return to the Premier League, with United viewing the German as a potential short-term fix to their issues up front.

(Getty Images)

Tierney to make Arsenal return?

Wednesday 3 January 2024 12:39 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are considering recalling Kieran Tierney from his loan spell at Real Sociedad.

That's according to Estadio Deportivo, with it claimed that the Gunners are concerned with their lack of options in defence, as Takehiro Tomiyasu heads off to the Asian Cup.

Tierney has been hampered by injury this season, making only nine La Liga appearances.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Perisic on the move

Wednesday 3 January 2024 12:21 , Matt Verri

Ivan Perisic is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September, but there is still speculation over his future.

It appears likely that he has played his final game for Tottenham, with a return to Croatian club Hajduk Split a possibility.

Sporting director Mindaugas Nikolicius said: “Ivan is hurt, it’s too early. We have to see when he will recover, when he will be able to run and play,”“The transfer window here lasts until the middle of February and that is an advantage for us. There is a dialogue with Tottenham and we will make the best decision for everyone.”

(REUTERS)

City keep tabs on Wirtz

Wednesday 3 January 2024 11:50 , Matt Verri

Manchester City are admirers of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

The 20-year-old has eight goals and 11 assists so far this season for the Bundesliga leaders.

However, while The Athletic report that City are keen on Wirtz, it's suggested that the club have accepted a January move will not be possible.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Interest in Gilchrist

Wednesday 3 January 2024 11:30 , Matt Verri

Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist is also attracting interest from clubs, but he is not yet available for loan.

The defender was captain of Chelsea’s Under-21s last season and was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award.

Gilchrist made his senior debut for Chelsea in the penultimate game of 2023, coming on as a substitute near the end of a home win against Crystal Palace.

Fellow defender Dylan Williams is also being considered by a number of clubs and could be sold or loaned, while Zak Sturge has been recalled from his loan spell at Peterborough United having not made enough appearances for the League One club.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal need to sell

Wednesday 3 January 2024 11:08 , Matt Verri

Arsenal trio Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny and Nuno Tavares are all the subject of transfer interest in January, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners want to be active in the market this month, but need to sell before they can buy to ensure they comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Right-back Cedric has started just one game this season and has six months left on his £100,000-a-week contract. He has interest from Turkish sides Besiktas and Trabzonspor, while Spanish club Villarreal have also been tracking him since the summer.

Elneny has six months to run on his deal and is also wanted by Trabzonspor, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia. Al-Shabab and Al Fateh, the latter coached by ex-West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, are both keen on the midfielder but may wait until the summer when he could be available for free.

Left-back Nuno is on loan at Nottingham Forest but has made just three appearances this season, the last of which came back in September. That deal could be cut short amid interest from clubs in Europe.

Read the full story here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Busy period at Old Trafford!

Wednesday 3 January 2024 10:53 , Matt Verri

Outgoings seem to be the focus at Manchester United this month.

Jadon Sancho could return to Borussia Dortmund on loan after the German club opened talks with United, although Dortmund have offered to pay only a third of his £300,000-a-week wages for the duration of the deal.

Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan and Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Anthony Martial have linked with moves to Saudi Arabia but no deals are currently on the table and any major incoming deals will have to wait until the summer.

The club told fans last month not to expect a busy January transfer window, in part because of Financial Fair Play constraints.

But Ratcliffe’s investment, which could be ratified next month, is set to substantially increase the club’s ability to buy players in the summer without breaching financial rules.

(AP)

Matos to make Huddersfield switch

Wednesday 3 January 2024 10:29 , Matt Verri

Chelsea teenager Alex Matos is set to join Huddersfield on loan, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 19-year-old, who moved to Chelsea from Norwich in the summer, is now set to return to the Championship on loan until the end of the season.

If the move is completed in time, the teenager could make his debut on Sunday when Huddersfield travel to holders Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

More on that here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Marquinhos could make Arsenal return

Wednesday 3 January 2024 10:19 , Matt Verri

Arsenal winger Marquinhos could return to north London this month.

The Brazilian has been out loan at Nantes, but has struggled to get regular first-team football in France.

L'Equipe report that discussions have been held with Arsenal over an early end to the loan spell.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Sarr: Spurs like a family to me

Wednesday 3 January 2024 10:05 , Matt Verri

Pape Matar Sarr has been discussing his decision to sign a new contract at Tottenham.

The midfielder has committed his future to the club through to 2030, with the 21-year-old impressing under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Sarr has been passed fit to compete for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations despite the hamstring scare which forced him off against Bournemouth, ensuring he has plenty to look forward to both in the short and long term.

🎙️ “It’s a great feeling of being part of things here at Tottenham, which has become like a family to me now.”@papematarsarr15 on signing until 2030 🤍 pic.twitter.com/REDhV62OYM — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 3, 2024

Gallagher not looking for Chelsea exit

Wednesday 3 January 2024 09:44 , Matt Verri

Conor Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea this month.

The midfielder has been wearing the captain's armband in recent weeks, but he has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Journalist Rudy Galetti claims that while contract talks with Chelsea are not moving quickly, Gallagher's preference is still to remain at Stamford Bridge.

That has not put Spurs off, who continue to view Gallagher as a key target.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Dortmund keen on Maatsen

Wednesday 3 January 2024 09:31 , Matt Verri

Borussia Dortmund have held talks with Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen over a January move.

The 21-year-old is losing the battle to convince Chelsea of his long-term worth, having started just one Premier League match this season despite the club’s ongoing injury crisis.

Chelsea are open to selling Maatsen, who has struggled for minutes under Mauricio Pochettino and has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

The Blues are holding out for around £30million after accepting a similar bid from Burnley on deadline day in September.

But Dortmund cannot reach that asking price and would rather sign Maatsen on an initial loan to spread the cost of any deal.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Man United eye Olise move

Wednesday 3 January 2024 09:10 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are interested in making Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise one of the first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

A move for Olise has been ruled out in January but United have identified the 22-year-old as a transfer target ahead of a planned overhaul of their squad at the end of the season.

Olise signed a four-year contract at Palace in August but his new £100,000-a-week deal includes a release clause that comes into effect in the summer.

The size of that release clause is unknown but it is likely to be significantly more than the £35million release clause in his previous Palace contract.

Click here for the full story!

(Evening Standard)

Spurs set for further Dragusin talks

Wednesday 3 January 2024 08:56 , Matt Verri

Tottenham and Genoa will hold further talks over defender Radu Dragusin.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to strengthen his centre-back options and Dragusin is a top target for Spurs, even if Napoli are believed to be considering a move of their own.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Spurs' initial approach of €23m has not been enough to reach an agreement, with Genoa wanting €30m. The clubs are expected to meet again to try and agree a deal.

(Getty Images)

Atletico in pole position for Greenwood

Wednesday 3 January 2024 08:39 , Matt Verri

Atletico Madrid are ready to rival Barcelona and attempt to sign Mason Greenwood.

The forward has impressed on loan at Getafe this season, even if he was sent off last night, and it remains to be seen whether he has a future at Manchester United.

It's believed that United want £40m for the 22-year-old, and Marca report that Atletico are now leading the race, with Barcelona likely unable to meet that valuation.

(PA)

Juventus move on from Partey

Wednesday 3 January 2024 08:26 , Matt Verri

Thomas Partey is expected to stay at Arsenal beyond January.

The midfielder has had an injury-hit season so far, and while he is nearing a return to action, the fact he was left out of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad suggests that a comeback is not imminent.

Juventus have previously been linked with a move for Partey, but Calciomercato claim that they have now ended their interest as a result of the injury concerns.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Man United open to Sancho loan

Wednesday 3 January 2024 08:14 , Matt Verri

An agreement between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho's move appears to be close.

Fabrizio Romano reports that United are willing to sanction a loan for the winger, though will have to cover some of his wages.

Dortmund will pay a loan fee to take Sancho back to the club for the rest of the season.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Moyes expecting quiet January

Wednesday 3 January 2024 08:01 , Matt Verri

David Moyes has warned West Ham fans that they should not expect a particularly busy January transfer window.

"We won’t have much money to spend," he said after last night's draw with Brighton.

"It might depend on what the outgoings are. Everyone knows we could do with going again, how do we do that?

"I’m not saying we won’t if the right things can be got, but it’s not a brilliant window – quite quick, not a great deal of availability."

(Getty Images)

Ancelotti coy on Mbappe links

Wednesday 3 January 2024 07:52 , Matt Verri

Carlo Ancelotti has refused to discuss the possibility of Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman is now able to pursue a move to clubs across Europe, having entered the final six months of his PSG deal.

While Mbappe has been linked with a shock move to Liverpool, it is Real who remain firm favourites to sign the 25-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

However, asked at a press conference about that, Ancelotti shut down the question.

“I don’t recognise you, you must be one of the new ones who doesn’t know that I won’t speak about that,” he said. “I won’t touch on that topic.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea have Silva approach turned down

Wednesday 3 January 2024 07:41 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have had an initial proposal for Benfica defender Antonio Silva rejected.

The centre-back has been linked with a move to Manchester United, though the £87m release clause has put them off.

The Sun report that Chelsea made an initial approach of £52million, and were willing to include Armando Broja in the deal, but Benfica have told them they will only sell Silva for the full £87m.

(Getty Images)

Sancho nears Man United exit

Wednesday 3 January 2024 07:29 , Matt Verri

Jadon Sancho is pushing hard to join Borussia Dortmund.

The winger's career at Old Trafford looks to be over, at least while Erik ten Hag remains in charge of Manchester United.

Sancho has been out of the picture at United since August, falling out with Ten Hag, and a loan move back to Dortmund appears to be a move that suits all parties.

Fabrizio Romano reports that a deal is "more than concrete", as progress is made in talks between the two clubs.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Phillips future in doubt

Wednesday 3 January 2024 07:18 , Matt Verri

Newcastle could opt against a move for Kalvin Phillips this month.

The midfielder is keen to leave Manchester City in January in search of regular first-team football, with his place in England's Euro 2024 squad in doubt.

The i report that while Newcastle remain interested in Phillips, they are keen to ensure their recent struggles do not influence the transfer business too much, and they will not be active until later in the window.

Fulham and Crystal Palace are also both interested in Phillips.

(Reuters)

Ten Hag wants transfer influence

Wednesday 3 January 2024 07:08 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag is set to hold meetings with Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford to discuss his role in Manchester United's transfer business.

ESPN report that the Dutchman has a veto on all transfers written into his contract, and wants that to remain in place despite Ratcliffe taking control of football operations at the club.

Ten Hag will meet with the new key figures to try and ensure he remains important in any transfer decisions made.

(Getty Images)

Man United consider Ederson swoop

Wednesday 3 January 2024 06:54 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are eyeing a potential move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Goal claim that United are considering opening talks with the Italian club over a move for the 24-year-old, with Erik ten Hag keen to strengthen in midfield.

It's suggested that Ederson's representatives have been contacted by United, who have had to cope with Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen all suffering injury issues this season.

(Getty Images)

West Ham in hunt for striker

Wednesday 3 January 2024 06:46 , Matt Verri

Is there a Premier League side not in the market for a forward this month?

West Ham are one of those who are, having turned to Jarrod Bowen as an option through the middle in recent weeks.

Journalist Rudy Galetti claims that the Hammers are considering Hugo Ekitike, who PSG could be willing to let go, and Chelsea's Armando Broja.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal want three January signings

Wednesday 3 January 2024 06:39 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta is urging Arsenal to be active in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have fallen off the pace in the title race, after recent defeats to West Ham and Fulham.

The Times report that the Arsenal boss wants a striker, a full-back and a holding midfielder, though the club are not in a strong financial position.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea enter Todibo race

Wednesday 3 January 2024 06:32 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Tottenham were one of the English clubs keen on the centre-back, but have now turned their attention to sealing a deal for Radu Dragusin.

Fabrizio Romano reports that with Spurs looking elsewhere, Chelsea are now in the hunt for Todibo, along with Manchester United.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal to turn to Vlahovic?

Wednesday 3 January 2024 06:28 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have been told Dusan Vlahovic would cost them £50m.

The striker has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, before ultimately making a move to Juventus, but the Italian side are now in a position where they need to bring money in.

Sky Sports report that Juventus would be open to selling for £50m, though Arsenal are unwilling to meet that valuation. A player-plus-cash offer would also be accepted for Juventus.

(REUTERS)

Man United draw up striker shortlist

Wednesday 3 January 2024 06:24 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are considering adding a forward to their ranks this month, but it is unlikely to be a big-money signing.

The Athletic report that limited funds are available to Erik ten Hag, so United are on the hunt for cheaper options.

Those include Bayern Munich duo Thomas Muller and Eric Choupo-Moting, as well as RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy,

(REUTERS)

Arteta keen on Zubimendi

Wednesday 3 January 2024 06:13 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta is reportedly pushing for Arsenal to sign Martin Zubimendi.

The Real Sociedad midfielder had been a long-term target for the Gunners, and is believed to have a release clause in the region of €60m.

Transfer journalist Dean Jones claims that Arteta is a huge fan of Zubimendi, with the Arsenal boss leading the club's interest.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham face new rival in Radu Dragusin fight

Tuesday 2 January 2024 23:45 , George Flood

Tottenham could face a new rival at the 11th hour in their bid to sign Radu Dragusin.

Spurs have identified the Romanian international as their chief centre-back target and looked close to sealing a deal with Serie A side Genoa early in the January window.

However, Sky Sport Italia now report that Napoli are stepping up their own move to sign Dragusin and are willing to offer €20m plus Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard in part-exchange.

The report claims that Tottenham's current offer is closer to €23m, which Genoa are not happy with.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea starlet Alex Matos heading out on loan

Tuesday 2 January 2024 19:17 , George Flood

A couple of Chelsea updates to bring you tonight.

The Daily Telegraph report that the Blues have agreed to loan highly-rated midfielder Alex Matos to Championship strugglers Huddersfield.

Defender Zak Sturge has also been recalled to Stamford Bridge from League One promotion-chasers Peterborough due to a lack of game time.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Dortmund in talks with Man United over Jadon Sancho return

Tuesday 2 January 2024 18:19 , George Flood

Borussia Dortmund have opened talks over a potential return to the club for Manchester United exile Jadon Sancho.

Multiple outlets report that the Bundesliga giants want to take the forgotten Old Trafford winger back on loan, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that discussions are now ongoing over the fee and exactly how much of Sancho's rumoured £250,000-per-week salary Dortmund will pay.

Romano adds that Sancho is eager for a return to Signal Iduna Park, where he previously scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in 137 total appearances across all competitions between 2017-21 after leaving Manchester City and before joining United in a high-profile £73m transfer.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Saudi club Al-Ettifaq - managed by Steven Gerrard - previously tried to sign Sancho on loan on summer deadline day but were quoted a £40m obligation to buy, but it is thought that United could now soften their stance amid his continued exile.

Sancho has made just three appearances for United this term and none since August after a major falling out with Erik ten Hag that has shown no signs of being resolved.

West Ham finalising Thilo Kehrer exit

Tuesday 2 January 2024 16:47 , George Flood

The Thilo Kehrer to Monaco deal now looks to be close to complete.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that West Ham are finalising an agreement with the Ligue 1 outfit that would see their versatile German international defender head to the Stade Louis-II on loan for the rest of the season for a €500k fee.

It sounds like the final details are still to be ironed out, but it will be a loan that includes a mandatory purchase clause if certain criteria are met.

Kehrer only joined West Ham from Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year contract last summer for around £10.1m, but has struggled to hold down a first-team place and made no Premier League starts so far this term.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea set to recall Andrey Santos this week

Tuesday 2 January 2024 16:38 , George Flood

Andrey Santos is set to return to Chelsea this week after a disappointing loan spell at Nottingham Forest, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Chelsea rate the 19-year-old midfielder highly, but he has played just 97 minutes of first-team football since moving to the City Ground in the summer.

The sacking of Steve Cooper has not influenced the situation, despite Portuguese speaker Nuno Espirito Santo coming in as his replacement.

Forest are also happy to follow Chelsea’s wishes to help continue building a positive relationship between the two clubs.

Read the full story here

[object Object] (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Done deal!

Tuesday 2 January 2024 15:49 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham have signed Pape Matar Sarr up to a new long-term contract.

Read the full story!

Chelsea set Ian Maatsen stance

Tuesday 2 January 2024 15:28 , Marc Mayo

Borussia Dortmund have held talks with Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen over a January move, reports Standard Sport's Nizaar Kinsella.

The 21-year-old is losing the battle to convince Chelsea of his long-term worth, having started just one Premier League match this season despite the club’s ongoing injury crisis.

Chelsea are open to selling Maatsen, who has struggled for minutes under Mauricio Pochettino and has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

The Blues are holding out for around £30million after accepting a similar bid from Burnley on deadline day in September.

But Dortmund cannot reach that asking price and would rather sign Maatsen on an initial loan to spread the cost of any deal.

Read the full story!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham plan for Sergio Reguilon

Tuesday 2 January 2024 15:00 , Marc Mayo

Sergio Reguilon is not expected to stay at Tottenham for the rest of the season.

Manchester United have cut the Spaniard's loan spell short today and he is eligible to move again having not yet played for Spurs this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund is an option with other Premier League clubs keen on Reguilon on loan.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Spurs near Radu Dragusin deal

Tuesday 2 January 2024 14:45 , Marc Mayo

As Standard Sport reported earlier, Tottenham and Genoa are locked in negotiations over the £25million deal for Romanian defender Radu Dragusin.

Fabrizio Romano adds that rumours of Genoa managing to seal a new deal with their player are not the case.

Dragusin has long been reported to have given the green light to moving to north London, with personal terms agreed.

This one looks a goer!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to shortlist

Tuesday 2 January 2024 14:32 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are keen to add to their squad this month - but only if they can cash in on a few players first.

The Mail are reporting that Mohamed Elneny is one such candidate to go, amid interest from Besiktas and Trabzonspor.

And over at Spanish outlet Fichajes, they have named Bayer Leverkusen hotshot Boniface as one of many striker targets on the Gunners' radar.

(Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe: Luis Enrique speaks out on Liverpool transfer rumours

Tuesday 2 January 2024 13:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has remained coy over the future of star striker Kylian Mbappe, amid new rumours of a move to Liverpool.

Reports in France have named the Premier League leaders as major players in Mbappe's future, after he became eligible for talks over a pre-contract agreement with just six months left to run on his stay at PSG.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sergio Reguilon: Tottenham star to return

Tuesday 2 January 2024 13:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are have started to recover some players of late and it seems their squad could now be boosted even further.

Quite whether or not Sergio Reguilon will feature in Ange Postecoglou's plans for Spurs remains to be seen of course but Standard Sport understands the defender is set to return from his loan at Manchester United.

(REUTERS)

Jadon Sancho: Man United make transfer decision

Tuesday 2 January 2024 13:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

It seems hugely unlikely that Jadon Sancho will feature for Manchester United again, at least under Erik ten Hag.

Still, while there appears little chance of seeing him again for a while, United are ready to hold firm.

According to The Athletic, they will not consider paying the England international's contract off.

Instead, he will need to find a move away.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher: Chelsea star not keen on Tottenham move

Tuesday 2 January 2024 13:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher this month as the Blues reportedly consider selling in order to fund further transfers of their own.

Football London, however, suggest the England international is keen to stay at Stamford Bridge and Mauricio Pochettino also wants him to sign a new deal.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard: Everton transfer latest

Tuesday 2 January 2024 12:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

This one appears to be coming out of left-field somewhat.

Jesse Lingard, who was linked with a return to West Ham after leaving Nottingham Forest, has been without a club for almost six months now.

Still, that could soon change.

According to talkSPORT, Everton could offer the former England international something of a Premier League lifeline.

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace transfer news: Cristhian Mosquera latest

Tuesday 2 January 2024 12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace have made an approach for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, writes Dom Smith.

Standard Sport understands the Eagles are one of a number of Premier League clubs who have enquired about the 19-year-old’s availability.

Mosquera has been a mainstay in Valencia’s defence this season and Palace scouts watched him at the beginning of last month. His contract runs until June 2025.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Joao Palhinha: Fulham transfer boost

Tuesday 2 January 2024 11:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham are confident of keeping Joao Palhinha through the January transfer window, writes Dom Smith.

Palhinha travelled to Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day in September, but his £58million move to the Bundesliga giants fell through after Fulham failed to secure a replacement.

Within a fortnight, the Portugal international had signed a contract extension until 2028, with an option for a further year.

Read the full story here!

Kalvin Phillips: PSG want Newcastle transfer target

Tuesday 2 January 2024 11:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle have been strongly linked with a loan move for Kalvin Phillips as he looks to leave Manchester City in pursuit of first-team football.

PSG, however, could yet enter the race.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the French giants are the leading contenders to land the England international.

(Reuters)

Joshua Kimmich: Manchester United and Liverpool transfer update

Tuesday 2 January 2024 11:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Joshua Kimmich could leave Bayern Munich this summer when his contract expires.

As you might imagine, a number of top clubs around the world have been linked.

According to Spanish outlet AS, both Manchester United and Liverpool lead the race to sign him.

(PA)

Radu Dragusin: Tottenham transfer latest

Tuesday 2 January 2024 11:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham remain in talks with Genoa for Romanian defender Radu Dragusin and are hoping to wrap up a deal for less than the Italian club's initial £25million asking price, writes Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella.

Spurs have prioritised the signing of a new centre-half this month and Dragusin, 21, is now considered their likeliest addition, with Nice in no rush to sell Jean-Clair Todibo and valuing the France international at least £43.5m.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea transfer news: Blues prioritise striker in January transfer market

Tuesday 2 January 2024 10:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have made a new striker their transfer priority in January, with a move for Nice defender Jean Clair-Todibo deemed unlikely, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The Blues sounded out Tottenham target Todibo last month as they weighed up their centre-back options.

But Chelsea have held no formal talks with the 24-year-old France international and a move for a new centre-back is seen as a lower priority this month.

Read the full story here!

(Various)

Radu Dragusin: Tottenham transfer latest

Tuesday 2 January 2024 09:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham seem to be closing in on a new defender.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are confident of reaching an agreement with Genoa over a move for Radu Dragusin, having already sealed personal terms.

(Getty Images)

Ivan Toney transfer news: Arsenal latest

Tuesday 2 January 2024 08:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ivan Toney continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal but signing him will not be easy.

According to the Daily Mail, the fact Brentford are ready to demand big money for the England international.

While the Gunners are clearly not afraid of splashing the cash, there are FFP concerns to consider, making the prospect of a move unlikely at this stage.

(Getty Images)

West Ham transfer news: Vladimir Coufal considering exit

Tuesday 2 January 2024 08:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite the fact West Ham are enjoying another strong season, it seems one of their key players is unhappy.

According to the Sun, Vladimir Coufal is considering his future in east London.

The Hammers have extended his deal by an extra year but his agents believe he deserves longer.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Newcastle transfer news: Andrey Santos a shock target

Tuesday 2 January 2024 07:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea's Andrey Santos is heading back to the club following an ill-fated loan move to Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian, however, may not be around for long.

According to Ben Jacobs, Newcastle are interested in signing the midfielder on loan.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Takehiro Tomiyasu: Arsenal closing in on new contract

Tuesday 2 January 2024 07:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

While Arsenal fans will be more excited about the prospect of new signings, the Gunners could be making moves to keep their current players happy.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club are closing in on a new contract for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

(PA)

Chelsea transfer news: Jean-Clair Todibo latest

Tuesday 2 January 2024 07:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo is a man in demand.

Linked with both Manchester United and Tottenham, the defender could well be on the move this month.

Now, however, a new potential landing spot has emerged.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are interested in a move.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool transfer latest

Tuesday 2 January 2024 06:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool might have a lot of attacking options but, aside from Mohamed Salah, none have looked overly convincing this season.

With that in mind, they could be about to go out to try and sign one of Europe's most feared forwards.

According to Le Parisian, the Reds are ready to battle Real Madrid for the signing of one Kylian Mbappe.

(REUTERS)

Ko Itakura: Tottenham plot move for defender

Tuesday 2 January 2024 06:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has already confirmed his plans to sign a new defender this month.

Plenty of names have been linked but reports from noted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano offer a fresh target.

Ko Itakura of Borussia Monchengladbach is said to be of interest, though Spurs may have to battle Liverpool for his signature.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal transfer news: Victor Boniface a big January target

Tuesday 2 January 2024 06:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

A new striker could well be on the cards for Arsenal this month amid their recent lack of goals.

While Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been linked, a new name has emerged.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface could be the man the Gunners turn too.

(Getty Images)

Carragher: Liverpool must sign defender

Monday 1 January 2024 22:40 , Matt Verri

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to be active in the transfer window and strengthen at the back, as they look to go the distance in the title race.

The Reds sit three points at the top of the Premier League, and Carragher wants his former club to push on.

"I do still feel that Man City are the favourites for the title right now and they have the edge," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"There are still little weaknesses in Liverpool where they could be found out.

"On the back of injuries to the two left-backs and Matip being out of the season, this is an opportunity that Liverpool can't waste and l do think Liverpool have to bring a defender in during January."

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Crystal Palace not giving up on Nketiah

Monday 1 January 2024 21:06 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace continue to push to sign Eddie Nketiah.

The Eagles are believed to have had an initial enquiry for the striker turned down by Arsenal.

But journalist Rudy Galetti reports that Palace are not giving up, even though the Gunners have made it clear they will only sell in January if a huge offer comes in.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tomiyasu set to sign new Arsenal deal

Monday 1 January 2024 19:46 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are close to agreeing a contract extension with Takehiro Tomiyasu.

There have been some reports in recent days that the Gunners could be open to letting the versatile defender leave in January, with a number of Italian clubs interested.

That always felt unlikely, and Fabrizio Romano reports that Tomiyasu will not be leaving Arsenal and is instead in the final stages of talks with the club over a new long-term deal.

(PA)

Man United lead Todibo race

Monday 1 January 2024 19:07 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Jean-Clair Todibo this month.

That's according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims that Nice are willing to sell the centre-back for a fee in the region of £50m.

Chelsea have enquired about Todibo, but it's United who are most likely to sign the 24-year-old.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal open to letting Nelson leave

Monday 1 January 2024 18:37 , Matt Verri

Reiss Nelson could leave Arsenal on loan this month.

Football Insider claim that the Gunners will not sanction a permanent sale but will let the winger go out on loan for the rest of the season.

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in Nelson, who has not started a League match this season.

(AP)

Cairney contract extended by Fulham

Monday 1 January 2024 18:19 , Matt Verri

Fulham have triggered the optional further year in Tom Cairney’s contract, extending the captain’s stay at Craven Cottage until June 2025.

Cairney joined Fulham from Blackburn Rovers in June 2015. After four years at the club, he signed a contract extension which ran to the summer of 2024, and Standard Sport understands the club have now taken up their option to extend it by a further year.

The midfielder, who turns 33 this month, has scored 45 goals and registered 36 assists in 305 matches since he first signed for the Cottagers.

He would have become a free agent in July but will now stay at Fulham until he is at least 34.

Extending Cairney’s contract caps off an excellent week for Fulham, during which time they have also tied vice-captain Tim Ream down to a similar one-year contract extension also until June 2025.

(Getty Images)

Race on to sign Mbappe

Monday 1 January 2024 17:51 , Matt Verri

Kylian Mbappe is now free to discuss a move with clubs around Europe, as he enters the final six months of his PSG deal.

The Ligue 1 side are still holding out hope of agreeing a contract extension, but Real Madrid remain the favourites to sign Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer.

However, Le Parisien claim that the Frenchman would be open to joining Liverpool, who are seen as the big threat to Real getting their man.

(REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)

Premier League clubs eye Dybala

Monday 1 January 2024 17:19 , Matt Verri

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs keeping tabs on Paulo Dybala.

The Roma forward has regularly been linked with a switch to the Premier League, but that could have added impetus this month.

Fichajes report that Dybala has a €13m release clause that has kicked in at the start of January, with the two London sides and Manchester United both viewing the 30-year-old as target.

(Getty Images)

