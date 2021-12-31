Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal Coutinho latest; Juventus eye Origi; Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea updates

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Transfer news LIVE!

It is January transfer window eve - and that means we are just moments away from kicking off an exciting month of market activity.

Having already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City, Barcelona are continuing their rebuild under Xavi and are linked with a surprise deal for Juventus’ ex-Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. That could then pave the way for the Old Lady to do a deal for Liverpool’s Divock Origi.

Arsenal are also expected to be big players in the coming window and we bring you the latest updates on potential deals for Philippe Coutinho, Tariq Lamptey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has made a statement on the Manchester United star’s future and Tottenham are reportedly after a new goalkeeper in Sam Johnstone of West Brom.

Over at Chelsea, the club could be up against it in there bid to tie down defender Andreas Christensen to a new contract after a “complicated” turn in his Blues future.

Follow the latest market happenings below with our LIVE blog...

Latest transfer news and gossip

Jorge Mendes gives Cristiano Ronaldo update

Barcelona keen on Alvaro Morata

Morata exit pushes Juventus towards Origi

Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea renewal ‘complicated'

David Moyes gives West Ham update

Erling Haaland ponders Dortmund renewal

09:23 , Marc Mayo

Erling Haaland will decide on his next step in February, according to Bild.

The German publication states that a club-record contract offer will be put on the table by Borussia Dortmund to eradicate his buyout clause becoming active in the summer.

And Haaland could earn upwards of £250,000-a-week if he stays.

(Getty Images)

The Hammers enter the market

09:06 , Marc Mayo

David Moyes is ready to make serious moves in the January transfer market having enjoyed previous success in the window with West Ham.

Asked whether he felt the club were ready to act when the window opens this weekend, Moyes said: "I’d love to say yes. Do we want to act? Yes we do. Are we ready to act? Probably not.

Story continues

"That is not to do with resources but it’s to do with availability, generally it looks like a difficult market. We say that every year but it feels that way.

"All I would say is that our last few January windows have seen us get [Tomas] Soucek, [Jarrod] Bowen and Jesse Lingard so if I could get anybody that would give us that level of success during the January window it would be seen as a positive."

08:49 , Marc Mayo

Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea future is reportedly murky after “complications” in negotiating his new contract.

With his existing deal up in the summer, the Dane is in talks to sign a renewal but Gianluca Di Marzio journalist Nathan Gissing has claimed that the deal has stalled.

Christensen is said to be open to a new challenge amid interest from Barcelona.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The key to Coutinho?

08:31 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal could step up their bid for Philippe Coutinho with technical director Edu leading negotiations.

Football.London say the former midfielder has a good connection with the Barcelona man after working as the Brazilian national team’s coordinator between 2016 and 2019.

A fee of just £18million could be enough to lure Coutinho to North London.

(Getty Images)

Juventus in Origi move

08:16 , Marc Mayo

Juventus could make a shock swoop for Divock Origi if Alvaro Morata leaves for Barcelona.

The Spanish striker is said to be sure that Juve do not want to make his loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent, and has therefore given the green light to join the Clasico rivals of former team Real Madrid.

Only agreement between Atletico and Barcelona is lacking, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

That will then force Juventus into looking for a new striker, where Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani are said to be of interest.

And Liverpool reserve forward Origi is now said to be on that list, with the Bianconeri taking the “first steps” to gauge a deal.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jorge Mendes confirms Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United

Thursday 30 December 2021 23:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jorge Mendes has told Sky Sports that Cristiano Ronaldo remains committed to Manchester United despite a difficult season for the club as a whole.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United. He’s gonna continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s gonna be a great season for him, I’m sure.”

Explosive Romelu Lukaku quotes

Thursday 30 December 2021 18:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: "Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will RETURN to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened". 🔵 #CFC pic.twitter.com/Gnn6ulWHlG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021

Napoli approach Man United

Thursday 30 December 2021 18:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to The Daily Mail, Napoli have approached Manchester United over the potential signing of Axel Tuanzebe.

The defender is on loan at Aston Villa but has rarely featured, leading to the Italian interest.

Barcelona track Alvaro Morata

Thursday 30 December 2021 17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to noted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have contacted Alvaro Morata ahead of a potential loan move.

The Spanish giants, fresh from signing Ferran Torres, are understood to have targeted the former Chelsea striker as part of their rebuild.

Man City remain keen on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane

Thursday 30 December 2021 16:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

ESPN claim Manchester City remain keen on signing either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland but will not make any move until the summer window.

Cruising atop the Premier League at the moment, there isn’t though to be much of a needed to launch an attempt to sign either during the notoriously difficult January window.

Conte: Lloris wants to stay at Spurs

Thursday 30 December 2021 14:44 , Giuseppe Muro

Antonio Conte has said Hugo Lloris is in talks with Tottenham over a new contract he expects him to stay.

Lloris is entering the final six months of his contract and is free to talk to foreign clubs from January 1.

"I think so, I think Hugo wants to stay in this club,” said Conte today. “He loves this club. He stays well in Tottenham and this could be his opinion."

Juve set McKennie asking price

Thursday 30 December 2021 13:48 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham are interested in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who has been told he can leave for around £30m in January.

Juve have made the American international available so they can step up their interest in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also of interest to Chelsea.

Real Madrid eye Chelsea right-back James

Thursday 30 December 2021 13:01 , Giuseppe Muro

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea right-back Reece James.

El Nacional say Real could try to tempt Chelsea into selling James by offering Eden Hazard as part of any deal.

Martial ‘expected to finish season at Sevilla’

Thursday 30 December 2021 12:11 , Giuseppe Muro

It was no surprise when Ralf Rangnick confirmed Anthony Martial wanted to leave Manchester United sooner rather than later.

Sevilla have had an offer to sign Martial on loan for the rest of the season rejected by United but L’Equipe have reported that the Spanish club remain confident of securing a deal.

The report says Martial “is expected to finish the season on loan at Sevilla” and that he has become their “priority”.

Rangnick is adamant any move must be right for United, so it remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement that suits all parties.

Newcastle close in on Trippier signing

Thursday 30 December 2021 11:57 , Giuseppe Muro

Newcastle reportedly hope to complete a deal to bring Kieran Trippier back to the Premier League next week.

The Telegraph report that Newcastle are confident they will be able to move quickly as they look to make an early statement of intent once the January window opens.

They will also try to sign a striker after losing Callum Wilson to injury.

Spurs to make move for Henderson?

Thursday 30 December 2021 10:58 , Giuseppe Muro

With Hugo Lloris’ future uncertain, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Ajax have also been linked with a January loan move for Henderson, who is desperate to get some regular playing time.

But, according to the Manchester Evening News, Ralf Rangnick has told Henderson he cannot leave Old Trafford on loan next month.

Spurs are continuing to monitor Henderson’s situation with a view to a summer move for him.

Man City won’t replace Ferran Torres in January

Thursday 30 December 2021 10:29 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester City still hold an interest in Harry Kane – but they will reportedly not replace Ferran Torres in January and will instead renew their efforts to sign a striker next summer.

Torres joined Barcelona in a £46.3million deal on Tuesday.

According to ESPN, instead of trying to bring in another forward next month City are set to use the money to boost their bid to sign a striker in the summer.

Kane and Erling Haaland areamong their list of targets.

Haaland's future to be decided by February

Thursday 30 December 2021 10:16 , Giuseppe Muro

Borussia Dortmund are looking to put together a deal to try to persuade Erling Braut Haaland to stay with them.

And, according to Bild in Germany, Haaland’s future will be decided by the end of February.

With Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid all keeping a close eye on his situation, Dortmund are putting together a club-record financial package to convince the 21-year-old to stay.

The report in Bild claims Dortmund are set to double Haaland’s salary to £13.4m-a-year, which equates to £260,000-a-week, and he could also earn up to £6.7m in bonuses from Dortmund’s kit manufacturer Puma.

Lloris considering Spurs exit

Thursday 30 December 2021 09:35 , Giuseppe Muro

Hugo Lloris is entering the final six months of his contact at Tottenham and the Spurs captain is open to rejoining his boyhood Nice next summer, according to reports.

Lloris first signed for Nice aged 10 and was in their youth ranks before making his senior debut for the club eight years later.

He left for Lyon before joining Tottenham in 2012, and has made almost 400 appearances during 10 seasons in north London.

Spurs want to tie the 35-year-old down to a new deal but, according to Foot Mercato, Nice want to take him back to France and Lloris is keen on heading back to the French Riviera.

Chelsea contact AC Milan over Hernandez

Thursday 30 December 2021 09:28 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with AC Milan over a deal for left-back Theo Hernandez.

But the Serie A giants have slapped a £50million price tag on the French defender.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to strengthen at left-back after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

According to Tuttosport, Chelsea have contacted AC Milan over Hernandez to check his availability in January.

Hernandez is regarded as one of the best full backs in Europe and has also been linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Saka ‘interested’ in Liverpool move

Thursday 30 December 2021 09:23 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is said to be “interested” in a future move to Liverpool.

And Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified the 20-year-old England international as a potential target.

Saka has emerged as a superstar in 2021 and, according to information from Ian McGarry on The Transfer Window Podcast, he would be open to a switch to Anfield.

“Liverpool would provide the opportunity and platform for him to play and compete at the highest level,” said McGarry. “And that would certainly be something that I’m told he and his representatives are very interested in.”

Saka is under contract at Arsenal until 2024 and it is difficult to see him leaving Emirates Stadium.

But talk of Liverpool’s interest will not be what Gunners fans want to hear.

Dixon: DCL the man for Gunners

Wednesday 29 December 2021 17:58 , Malik Ouzia

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon believes Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the man to solve Arsenal’s striker puzzle.

The Gunners are in the market for a centre-forward, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of favour and both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract at the end of the season.

“Would I like to see Calvert-Lewin at Arsenal? I think yes,” Dixon told the Mail.

“I think you’d struggle to get one of the top, top strikers like [Erling] Haaland.

“It would be a step up for Calvert-Lewin, no disrespect to Everton.

“I like him, I think he’s got potential to be as good as he wants to be. He is fit and athletic, he is strong and good in the air and a good finisher. I would take him.”

(Getty Images)

Spanner in Digne plan

Wednesday 29 December 2021 16:56 , Malik Ouzia

Earlier on we heard about Chelsea considering a recall for Emerson Palmieri amid their left-back crisis.

According to reports elsewhere, Everton’s Lucas Digne is also being considered as a short-term option.

However, L’Equipe claim that the Toffees wouldn’t be interested in allowing the Frenchman to leave on loan and would instead be looking for a £25m permanent deal.

Rs Cooking this January?

Wednesday 29 December 2021 16:35 , Malik Ouzia

QPR are reportedly leading the race to sign Bournemouth defender Steve Cook.

The Mail claim Nottingham Forest are also interested in the centre-back, but that Mark Warburton’s side are favourites to land the Cherries skipper next month.

Cook was left out of the Bournemouth squad for their 1-0 victory over QPR on Monday and afterwards manager Scott Parker confirmed he may be headed for the exit door.

“Firstly, I am very respectful of Steve’s situation,” Parker said. “I spoke to Steve yesterday – there’s maybe a possibility he may be leaving in this window, due to his situation.”

Mata wanted by Real Sociedad

Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:53 , Giuseppe Muro

Sticking with Manchester United, Juan Mata looks to be heading for the Old Trafford exit door and Real Sociedad are keen on a move to take the midfielder back to Spain.

Mata has just six months left on his contract but Sociedad hope to persuade United to release him for free in January.

Man United eye Icardi as Cavani replacement

Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:44 , Giuseppe Muro

With Edinson Cavani’s future at Old Trafford up in the air, Manchester United have reportedly come up with a contingency plan in place in case leaves next month.

And, according to Calciomercato, United are preparing a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi should Cavani depert.

Barcelona are interested in Cavani, with the Uruguayan keen on the move too but any move depends on interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Everton return for Barkley?

Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Ross Barkley could be back at Everton in January.

The Daily Mail claims Everton are interested in bringing their former player back to Goodison Park.

The England midfielder has featured only five times for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal lead race for Coutinho

Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:13 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho on loan in January.

Coutinho is free to leave Barcelona after falling out of favour at the Nou Camp and, according to Spanish outlet Sport, he prefers a move to Arsenal over other Premier League clubs.

Arsenal quoted Guimaraes price

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal have been quoted £38million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

The Gunners are set to send Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan to Roma in January.

If a loan-to-buy option is included in the deal then Arsenal could use the money, as well as the sales of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira, to fund a move for Guimaraes in the summer.

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:24 , Giuseppe Muro

Back to Chelsea as they weigh-up their left-back options, Goal reports that the Blues could recall 27-year-old Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon.

Chelsea also have an option to recall 19-year-old Dutchman Ian Maatsen from Coventry City.

Raphinha won’t push for January move

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:22 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea have been linked with Raphinha in recent day and Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also said to be considering a move for the Leeds winger.

But the Mirror reports that the 25-year-old is reluctant to spoil his relationship with the Leeds fans by agitating for a transfer, even if he will eventually move on from Elland Road.

Mbappe addresses transfer rumours

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:19 , Giuseppe Muro

He continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid but, for now, Kylian Mbappe insists his full focus is still on Paris Saint-Germain - particularly with a Champions League tie against the Spanish side to come.

“No, I’m not joining Real Madrid in January,” Mbappe told CNN. “I’m in PSG, I’m really happy and I will finish the season [here] 100 per cent.

“I’ll give everything to win the Champions League, the league and the cup and to give all of the pleasure to the fans because they deserve it.

“And I think I deserve to win something great with PSG.”

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Barcelona are said be interested in bringing Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen from Chelsea the Nou Camp.

Gerard Moreno reports that an agreement in principle has been reached between Azpilicueta and Barca, though Barca could wait until next summer to sign the Chelsea pair for free when their contracts expire.

Chelsea consider Lucas Digne move

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:15 , Giuseppe Muro

With Ben Chilwell set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, Chelsea are considering their left-back options.

Fabrizio Romano says their first move will be to enquire about Everton’s Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour with Rafael Benitez.

Sergino Dest is also an option, with the Barcelona defender said to be among the players up for sale at the Camp Nou.

Chelsea also have long-standing interest in Ajax defender Nico Tagliafico.

Real eyeing double swoop for Mbappe and Haaland

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:08 , Giuseppe Muro

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are confident of pulling off an audacious double swoop for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer.

Mbappe attempted to force a move to Real in the summer transfer window. He is expected to run down the final six months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and a move to Real next summer seems the most likely outcome.

Marca claim Real are also lining up a move for Haaland.

His agent Mino Raiola has named Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real as possible destinations for the striker.

But the report by Marca claims Real “hold the edge” over their rivals because of their strong relationship with Dortmund.

Dortmund chief Aki Watzke is said to be good friends with his counterpart Jose Angel Sanches, as well as Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s transfer blog.

Shall we get started?