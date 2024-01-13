Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea sign striker; Zirkzee to Arsenal; Mbappe to Liverpool; Man Utd learn Todibo price

Transfer news LIVE!

The January transfer window has kicked into gear, with Tottenham by far the busiest club so far with two new signings already, while the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all scour the market for fresh talents. A new striker is top of the menu for all three, with the likes of Borja Mayoral, Joshua Zirkzee, Evan Ferguson, Paulo Dybala and Victor Osimhen all linked.

The Gunners desperately need reinforcements as they look to continue fighting in both the Premier League and Champions League, and have reportedly bid for Getafe's Mayoral, while also chasing the likes of Amadou Onana, Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz. Manchester United have let Jadon Sancho return to Borussia Dortmund on loan and are said to want to add Ajax's Brian Brobbey to their ranks and have an interest in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Osimhen is reportedly open to joining Chelsea in a major boost for the Blues, who also hold dreams of signing Brighton's Ferguson after completing their deal for Dujuan Richards. They could raise funds by selling Conor Gallagher, who continues to be top of Spurs' midfielder wish list, having landed the defender they wanted with the signing of Radu Dragusin and a forward in Timo Werner, with Djed Spence joining Genoa on loan and Eric Dier seeing out the rest of his contract on loan at Bayern Munich. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal dealt Joshua Zirkzee blow

Chelsea officially complete Dujuan Richards signing

Tottenham want Conor Gallagher as next signing

Man Utd learn Jean-Clear Todibo price

Chelsea handed Paulo Dybala deadline

Kylian Mbappe demands revealed amid Liverpool links

Chelsea could dip into transfer market after Nkunku injury

08:50 , Alex Young

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted Chelsea may need to dip into the transfer market if Christopher Nkunku's injury problems persist.

The French forward will miss his third match in a row with a hip problem when Fulham visit Stamford Bridge in a west London derby in the Premier League on Saturday.

Story continues

Nkunku has only started one competitive match for Chelsea since joining in a £52million move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Asked by Standard Sport whether his latest absence could force Chelsea to sign a goalscorer, head coach Pochettino said: “It’s true that now, in the next few days, we are going to see the situation. That’s why I say I am a little worried.

“I still don’t have all the information about whether he will be available or not for a small initial period. We need to be very clinical to take some decisions, to think and see how we fix the problem.”

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea rule out Gallagher exit amid Tottenham interest

08:35 , Alex Young

Tottenham want to sign a central midfielder to conclude their January business, having already snapped up a forward and a defender, and Conor Gallagher is their key target.

Chelsea were open to selling last summer, when Spurs failed to wrap up a deal, and Standard Sport understands the right price could see their hand forced this month.

However, The Sun today reports that Gallagher will stay put this month.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United told Todibo price

08:23 , Alex Young

Manchester United have been told centre-back target Jean-Clair Todibo will cost £52million.

Tottenham were keen on the France international earlier this window, before baulking at the price tag and moving on to Radu Dragusin.

United's interest remains, according to FootballTransfers, but he will not come cheap as Nice hold out for a healthy sum.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

West Ham target Jonathan Rowe dazzles with stunning solo goal

Friday 12 January 2024 22:46 , George Flood

West Ham transfer target Jonathan Rowe provided a timely reminder of his quality with a quite brilliant solo goal for Norwich on Friday night.

The young winger was in typically excellent form as David Wagner's side ran out 2-1 winners away at promotion rivals Hull in the Championship.

The scoreline was level at 0-0 10 minutes before the interval when Rowe won possession for Norwich inside the centre circle and proceeded to charge forward, showing dazzling feet as he beat a number of players before weaving his way to the edge of the penalty area and picking out the bottom corner with an inventive falling finish.

It was a terrific individual effort from England Under-21 international Rowe, who has established himself as one of the EFL's brightest young talents during a breakout campaign with the Canaries in which he has scored 12 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions so far.

Read in full and watch the goal here

(PA)

Pochettino drops Chelsea transfer hint amid Nkunku woes

Friday 12 January 2024 22:44 , George Flood

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted Chelsea may need to dip into the transfer market if Christopher Nkunku's injury problems persist, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The French forward will miss his third match in a row with a hip problem when Fulham visit Stamford Bridge in a west London derby in the Premier League on Saturday.

Nkunku has only started one competitive match for Chelsea since joining in a £52million move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Asked by Standard Sport whether his latest absence could force Chelsea to sign a goalscorer, head coach Pochettino said: “It’s true that now, in the next few days, we are going to see the situation. That’s why I say I am a little worried.

“I still don’t have all the information about whether he will be available or not for a small initial period. We need to be very clinical to take some decisions, to think and see how we fix the problem.”

(Getty Images)

Man United's Alvaro Fernandez set for Benfica move

Friday 12 January 2024 21:32 , George Flood

Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez is set to be on the move again this month, reports suggest.

The 20-year-old left-back has been in LaLiga with Granada since the summer, but has made only 14 appearances for the club so far.

The Press Association now report that Fernandez, who joined United from Real Madrid in 2020 and spent last season on loan in the Championship with Preston, is set to return from Spain and head to Benfica in January instead.

It is unclear at this stage if it will be a loan with an option to buy, or if the Portuguese giants will secure a permanent deal up front worth around £8.6m.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Hajduk Split pushing for Ivan Perisic return this month

Friday 12 January 2024 20:39 , George Flood

Tottenham's Ivan Perisic looks set to become subject to more interest from Hajduk Split this month.

The Croatian side have long since sought a return for the veteran winger to his homeland, with a serious knee injury suffered in Spurs training back in September that required surgery and is expected to rule him out for the rest of the season apparently not seen as a barrier to a potential deal.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports tonight that Hajduk Split still want to sign Perisic as their top target and will push for a deal in January.

Romano adds that whether or not a doctor confirms the 34-year-old will be able to play at all in 2024 is likely to be a crucial factor.

Perisic is out of contract at Tottenham in the summer and is surely very unlikely to be offered fresh terms.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea officially complete Dujuan Richards signing

Friday 12 January 2024 19:58 , George Flood

Chelsea have now officially completed the signing of teenage striker Dujuan Richards.

The Jamaican international has moved to Stamford Bridge from the Phoenix Allstars Football Academy in Kingston.

Richards agreed a pre-contract deal with Chelsea last March and a transfer was then confirmed over the summer, with the player expected to join the Blues after turning 18.

Richards celebrated his 18th birthday in November and has now officially joined Chelsea, having previously trained with Mauricio Pochettino's first-team squad during their pre-season tour of the USA last year.

Read the full story here

Dujuan Richards has officially completed his move to Chelsea from the Phoenix Academy. ✅🔵 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 12, 2024

Arsenal face Chelsea and Man United battle for Onana

Friday 12 January 2024 18:57 , George Flood

Arsenal have learned the price it will take to prise Amadou Onana away from Everton this month.

The Belgian international is a key target for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta looks to re-energise his side's faltering Premier League title bid with fresh blood alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

According to The i, Everton want to double the £33m they paid to sign Onana from Lille in the summer of 2022, with the £60m+ figure said to have been benchmarked against the £58m that Chelsea spent to get Romeo Lavia from Southampton in the last window.

The report adds that Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United are also keen on Onana, but no official approaches have been made so far this month.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Hugill seals loan exit

Friday 12 January 2024 18:36 , George Flood

News of a done deal involving Manchester United now.

Having signed a new two-year contract at Old Trafford with the option for a further 12 months on Wednesday, striker Joe Hugill has joined League One side Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.

TRANSFER NEWS 📝



He's here 😍



The #Brewers have completed the signing of Joe Hugill from Manchester United on loan until the end of the season 🤝#BAFC



Read more 👇👇👇 — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) January 12, 2024

Hannibal nears Man United exit

Friday 12 January 2024 18:04 , Matt Verri

Seville are close to agreeing a deal to sign Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri on loan.

Sky Sports claim that there is hope an agreement can be reached next week, with the 20-year-old expected to join on loan until the end of the season.

There will be an option for Sevilla to make the deal permanent, though United intend to insert a buy-back clause.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea keen on Brazilian wonderkid

Friday 12 January 2024 17:39 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for Brazilian wonderkid Estevao 'Messinho' Willian.

Sport claim that the Blues are willing to trigger his €60million release clause, with Barcelona unable to afford that fee.

The Palmeiras teenager does not turn 18 until next April.

(Getty Images)

Ramsdale to West Ham?

Friday 12 January 2024 16:59 , Matt Verri

Stan Collymore has urged West Ham to make a January move for Aaron Ramsdale, believing the goalkeeper should be looking to leave Arsenal to keep his hopes of making Euro 2024 alive.

"They’ve got Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski as their two senior keepers but both are into their 30’s with the latter close to turning 40, so it seems a change in that position is coming sooner rather than later," Collymore told Caught offside

“Could Ramsdale be the man for David Moyes? I think so, and I also think that’s one club that could offer him exactly what he’s looking for."

“The Hammers are a big enough club that their players are considered for international duties, they have had recent success in Europe, and by the manager’s own admission, are now aiming to establish themselves as a Champions League side.

"That seems like the perfect project for a player like Ramsdale.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea keep tabs on Ferguson

Friday 12 January 2024 16:38 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson.

Brighton will resist any move for the 19-year-old forward, who has just signed a contract until 2029 and could cost more than £100million.

The Seagulls are under no pressure to sell and do not want to lose another jewel to Chelsea, who they managed to persuade to pay £115m for Moises Caicedo last summer.

Brighton’s reluctance to lose another star to Chelsea is considered to be a major stumbling block to any potential future deal for Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland international attracted interest last summer from Manchester United and Tottenham, who were linked with a move for him to replace Harry Kane.

(Getty Images)

Ten Hag: I hope Sancho is a success in Dortmund

Friday 12 January 2024 16:05 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag has wished Jadon Sancho luck after the winger completed his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho had been exiled at Manchester United after falling out with Erik ten Hag, and has joined Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

"I hope he's doing well, so I wish him the best of luck," Ten Hag said. "That's it. I hope he's doing well and he will be a success."

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Liverpool told cost of Mbappe deal

Friday 12 January 2024 15:34 , Matt Verri

The Kylian Mbappe rumbles on.

The Frenchman is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season, and a free transfer to Real Madrid remains the favourite. Liverpool, however, continue to be linked.

It's reported by The Telegraph that Mbappe will demand a salary of £64.5million after tax this summer, working out at £1.24m-a-week.

Mbappe will also want a huge signing on fee, with Liverpool unlikely to be in a position financially to meet these demands.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Emery: Chambers can leave

Friday 12 January 2024 15:25 , Matt Verri

Unai Emery has confirmed that former Arsenal defender Calum Chambers and Bertrand Traore are free to leave Aston Villa this month.

He said: “We’re going to face three competitions until the end of the season that are very difficult so we ned the players to be ready.

“We have the players here. Some players can leave.

“Calum Chambers and Bertrand Traore can leave, and in that case we can think about adding some players, but not at the moment. I want to support the players we have now.”

(Getty Images)

Postecoglou secures 'number one priority'

Friday 12 January 2024 14:59 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou has revealed the work that went into Tottenham signing Radu Dragusin, with the Australian confident that the club have made the right decision.

"We’ve been working on the centre-back position pretty much since the summer window closed and there's been a whole list of players we worked through methodically," Postecoglou said.

"A lot of that work has been done by the scouting department and Johan [Lange, technical director] came in and [chief scout] Rob Mackenzie and the team started working into further detail.

"They presented it to me probably six weeks ago. From that onwards, Radu was always on the radar as one of the players we thought would be a good option for us. Then it was about getting as much information on him as a player and a person.

"We spoke to as many people about him as possible and had him scouted again and I’ve been following him since we highlighted him. In my mind once we got down to the real detail, I thought he was the best option for us."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pochettino: Focus not on contract talks

Friday 12 January 2024 14:26 , Matt Verri

Thiago Silva is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, but Mauricio Pochettino says the club are not spending time in negotiations.

"We are not talking with players," Pochettino says.

“I don't believe the club is talking. It's a moment to work together and try to perform to get the results.

"That's between the player, in that case, and the club to decide what is the best for both sides and the future. At the moment, I don't believe [they are talking], but I have to ask the club after.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Gerrard eyes Liverpool duo

Friday 12 January 2024 13:53 , Matt Verri

Jordan Henderson is keen to leave Al Ettifaq, but Steven Gerrard is looking to Liverpool once again as he pushes for more signings.

Caught Offside claim that Gerrard has identified Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as key targets, with approaches for the Liverpool pair likely to come in the summer.

It is hoped that more signings will persuade Henderson to stay in Saudi Arabia.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Marquinhos back with the Gunners

Friday 12 January 2024 13:32 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have recalled Marquinhos from his loan spell at Nantes.

The winger made just one start this season for the French side, and the Gunners will now make a decision on whether to find another loan or not.

The 20-year-old is set to join up with the Brazilian under-23 squad for their 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament, held in Venezuela.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Real unwilling to keep Kepa

Friday 12 January 2024 13:18 , Matt Verri

Real Madrid are reluctant to make Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan move permanent, which could impact Chelsea's future transfer business.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper made costly mistakes in the Super Cup semi-final against city rivals Atletico on Wednesday, despite a 5-3 win, and officials in Madrid are increasingly unimpressed with the Spaniard, despite having an option to buy included in the loan deal.

Carlo Ancelotti has been advised to play Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin ahead of the loanee, with Thibaut Courtois out through a long-term knee injury.

Kepa wants to stay at Santiago Bernabeu but his performances have thrown a permanent deal into doubt.

Chelsea want to sell their £71million signing, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined in 2018, but he will have just 12 months left on his current £180,000-a-week Blues contract this summer.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Ajax keen on Henderson deal

Friday 12 January 2024 12:52 , Matt Verri

Ajax are making a major push to sign Jordan Henderson on loan to cut short the midfielder's Saudi Arabia stint and save his Euro 2024 hopes.

The 33-year-old is desperate to return to European football, ideally the Premier League, after being disillusioned with life in the Gulf state.

Showdown talks with current club Al-Ettifaq are set for Sunday, when the former Liverpool captain is expected to tell manager Steven Gerrard and director of football development Mark Allen of his desire to leave after struggling to settle in the Middle East.

Henderson believes failing to leave in January could cost him his England place at the Euros this summer.

Ajax view Henderson as a fine addition for the remainder of the season, with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen also monitoring the situation.

Saudi-backed Newcastle have been linked too, but Premier League clubs are understood to be cautious over the situation.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea running out of time for Dybala

Friday 12 January 2024 12:36 , Matt Verri

Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

TuttoMercatoWeb report that the Blues see Dybala as the perfect player to bolster their options in attack.

The 30-year-old has a £10m release clause, but that expires on January 15. Three days to go...

(Getty Images)

Arsenal suffer Zirkzee blow

Friday 12 January 2024 12:22 , Matt Verri

Arsenal will not be able to activate Joshua Zirkzee's release clause this month.

It had been claimed that the Gunners were interested in the Bologna striker, valued at around £50m.

However, Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio has revealed Zirkzee's release clause only applies to former club Bayern Munich, who are also believed to have a 50% sell-on clause.

(Getty Images)

Man United handed Todibo boost

Friday 12 January 2024 12:09 , Matt Verri

Manchester United hope their new owners will help bring Jean-Clair Todibo to the club.

French newspaper Nice-Matin claim that United are currently put off by the €60m price tag that Nice have slapped on the defender.

However, it's suggested that INEOS, now involved with United and owners of Nice, can could be able to ensure an agreement is reached, but a move will have to wait until the summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea continue search for Hayes replacement

Friday 12 January 2024 11:46 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have spoken to several candidates as they search for a replacement for boss Emma Hayes, with Casey Stoney and Laura Harvey among the favourites.

Leaning towards a female candidate, the Blues have begun the interview process, with several overseas names also considered.

Stoney, a former player under Hayes, is part of the process. However, after leaving Manchester United for San Diego Wave in 2021, she is still considering whether to return to the UK.

Laura Harvey, a former Arsenal manager now at Seattle Reign, was a club guest at Stamford Bridge for the Champions League match against Hacken in December.

Male candidates, such as former Barcelona boss Lluis Cortes, were also asked to apply earlier in the process. However, his application was not taken further, as senior players are believed to prefer a female coach.

Click here for the full story!

(Getty Images)

West Ham consider Marshall options

Friday 12 January 2024 11:22 , Matt Verri

West Ham youngster Callum Marshall has just been announced as the Premier League 2’s player of the month for the second time this season and where he ends up by the end of the month will be an interesting one to monitor, writes Malik Ouzia.

He’s been in ridiculously good form for the U21s all season and has already made his senior international debut for Northern Ireland so West Ham’s plan had been to get him out on loan to play some first-team football in the second half of the season.

That’s on hold though, amid their current injury crisis and I’m expecting him to be involved in some capacity at Bristol City in the FA Cup next week.

He may still go out on loan towards the end of the month, if Jarrod Bowen returns as quickly as the club hope and perhaps if they can bring in another forward. I wonder, though, whether a decent cameo or two between now and then might prompt a change of plans.

(Getty Images)

Marquinhos set for Arsenal return

Friday 12 January 2024 10:57 , Matt Verri

Arsenal and Nantes are close to reaching an agreement to end Marquinhos' loan spell.

That's according to L'Equipe, with it reported that the winger has failed to impress in France and could be sent back to north London.

Marquinhos has played only 150 minutes of football this season, making one start, with his time at Nantes potentially coming to a premature end.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Done deal!

Friday 12 January 2024 10:44 , Matt Verri

Ian Maatsen has completed his loan move to Borussia Dortmund after signing a new Chelsea contract.

The Blues have awarded the academy graduate winger a two-year extension, taking his deal up to the summer of 2026.

A release clause is fitted into the renewal as Chelsea look to ramp up Maatsen's value with his upcoming stint in Germany.

"Borussia Dortmund made a lot of effort to sign me," Maatsen said. "I've been following BVB and their fans for a long time and even went to the Champions League match in Manchester in the autumn of 2022 to see the team live on the pitch.

"I'm very happy that the loan has now worked out. I promise that I'll give my all to help the team be successful and am really looking forward to the Yellow Wall."

Spurs could turn to Joao Gomes

Friday 12 January 2024 10:24 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

With Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin already brought in this month, Spurs are now set to turn their attention to signing a central midfielder.

Brazilian outlet Fla Web claim that Gomes is on their radar, with Wolves expected to demand at least €35million.

(AP)

Dortmund chief lifts lid on Jadon Sancho deal

Friday 12 January 2024 10:02 , Alex Young

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastien Kehl has lifted the lid on the club's successful attempts to bring Jadon Sancho back to Germany on loan.

He said: "It was not easy to bring Sancho back, it took many days!”

You can see the fire in his eyes. Jadon is really happy to be able to play football again. We'll do everything we can to get him back to his highest level as quickly as possible.”

He added: "We don't have a buy option for Sancho. Staying here beyond this season? You can never rule anything out... but we know what kind of market value he can generate.

"I'm not naive - but we'll let things come to us."

(Getty Images)

Chelsea still keen on Ousmane Diomande

Friday 12 January 2024 09:52 , Alex Young

Chelsea remain interested in Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande.

Standard Sport confirmed the club's interest last year and today Portuguese outlet A Bola has reiterated that stance.

With the Blues struggling to keep clean sheets this season, it is the 20-year-old who Mauricio Pochettino is keeping an eye on.

(Getty Images)

Exclusive: Fulham to offer Adarabioyo improved contract offer

Friday 12 January 2024 09:40 , Alex Young

Fulham are set to offer Tosin Adarabioyo a new contract, writes Dom Smith.

The centre-back is out of contract in the summer, and AC Milan are exploring the possibility of signing him on a pre-contract deal, with Serie A rivals Napoli also interested.

Standard Sport understands Fulham have only had one new contract offer rejected by Adarabioyo, contrary to reports suggesting there have been three, but the club will table a fresh offer with improved personal terms imminently.

It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old signs the deal, meaning his future is still uncertain as he enters the final six months of his current deal.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Malik Ouzia on reported West Ham interest in Santiago Gimenez

Friday 12 January 2024 09:24 , Alex Young

There are a couple of reports around this morning suggesting that West Ham are keeping tabs on Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, but it appears a summer move is more likely at this stage.

Gimenez, who is a Mexican international teammate of Hammers midfielder Edson Alvarez, has been in prolific form for the Dutch side this term, having scored 20 times in 22 games across all competitions.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot did not rule out a January sale when asked about the 22-year-old’s future last month, but indicated that it would take a substantial offer to convince the club to sell before the summer.

West Ham are in the market for attacking reinforcements following injuries to Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, but are on a tight budget unless fringe players are sold and would prefer to wait until the summer to make significant investment - at centre-forward in particular.

David Moyes’s priority is still to sign another wide player, which would give him more freedom to use both Paqueta and Bowen centrally, and Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn and Sunderland’s Jack Clarke remain key targets.

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Charlton win race to sign West Ham's Conor Coventry

Friday 12 January 2024 09:03 , Alex Young

It's very West Ham heavy as Malik Ouzia reports that Charlton have won the race to sign midfielder Conor Coventry as they look to revive their ailing season.

The Addicks have beaten off competition from several League One rivals, including Sheffield Wednesday, to sign the Hammers academy graduate for an undisclosed fee.

Coventry made his West Ham debut more than five years ago but has struggled to make a significant breakthrough, spending much of the time since out on a series of loans and playing just ten times for the first team.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a promising spell in the Championship with Rotherham during the second half of last season but has not featured under David Moyes since returning to east London and was due to be out of contract this summer.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Sunderland coach on Jack Clarke interest

Friday 12 January 2024 08:46 , Alex Young

More on Jack Clake as Sunderland head coach Michael Beale has confirmed any approach for the in-demand winger in January would be unwelcome.

Standard Sport understands the 23-year-old former Tottenham youngster is attracting plenty of interest after a fine season on Wearside.

“When you are doing what he is doing every week at the top end of the Championship there’s going to be speculation,” said Beale when asked of the interest.

Read more here!

[object Object] (PA)

ICYMI: Three-way Premier League battle for Jack Clarke

Friday 12 January 2024 08:32 , Alex Young

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all weighing up a January transfer window move for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

The 23-year-old, formerly of Tottenham, attracted plenty of interest from Premier League sides last summer and is doing so again this month.

Standard Sport understands West Ham, Palace and Brentford are three of at least five Premier League clubs considering a bid for the York-born winger.

Sunderland are understandably keen to keep hold of Clarke for the second half of the season, but a bid north of around £20million could prompt serious consideration.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Everton set £60m price for Arsenal target Amadou Onana

Friday 12 January 2024 08:18 , Alex Young

Everton will demand £60million to sell Arsenal target Amadou Onana.

The i report that the Toffees are open to selling the midfielder but want a big bid to make it happen in January.

Arsenal, though, need to sell before they can buy so it remains to be seen if such a price tag is reachable.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea end Paulo Dybala interest

Friday 12 January 2024 08:01 , Alex Young

Chelsea are set to end their interest in Paulo Dybala after the Roma striker picked up an injury.

FootballTransfers claim the Blues were in discussions over a cut-price move for the player, who has a release clause worth a little over £10million active in the first weeks of the January transfer window.

But the forward was forced off against Lazio with a thigh injury this week and it is understood to be bad enough to scupper a transfer away.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea to send David Datro Fofana on loan to Burnley

Friday 12 January 2024 07:43 , Alex Young

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana is set to join Burnley on loan until the end of the season.

Fofana had been recalled by Fofana halfway through his spell with Union Berlin, and will now be sent straight back out for a second loan spell.

The Athletic report that he will undergo a medical in the next 48 hours, with it believed that Burnley will cover Fofana's salary in full.

[object Object] (REUTERS)

Friday 12 January 2024 07:29 , Alex Young

Newcastle chief Darren Eales has warned fans that a star player could be sold due to the Premier League's sustainability rules (PSR), with the team having reported a loss of £73.4 million in their latest financial results.

Newcastle, who in October 2021 were acquired by a group led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, also reported an increase in revenues to 250.3 million pounds from 180 million pounds for the year ending June 30, 2023.

When asked if top players Alexander Isak, Sven Botman or Bruno Guimaraes could be sold, Eales told reporters: "On any player, at any time, it depends on circumstances.

"It's difficult to hypothesis but, if we're offered 1 billion pounds for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense.

"Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club. If we're going to get to where we want to get to, at times, it is necessary to trade your players.

"It is counter-intuitive and part of the inherent system of PSR that there is an incentive to trade your players if you want to re-invest, by the nature of the boundaries."

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Done deals from Thursday

Friday 12 January 2024 07:16 , Alex Young

It was a busy day of transfers yesterday.

Jadon Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan, then Djed Spence joined Genoa on loan.

Shortly afterwards Radu Dragusin's £25million move to Tottenham was confirmed, which paved the way for Eric Dier to join Bayern Munich on loan.

What does today have in store for us?

(Tottenham Hotspur/YouTube)

Man United see Hjulmand bid rejected

Friday 12 January 2024 06:59 , Alex Young

Manchester United have failed with an opening offer for Morten Hjulmand.

The Sun report that United offered Facundo Pellistri as part of a swap deal, but were told they would need to trigger Hjulmand's £69million release clause.

Reports in Portugal refute the news and and that Sporting have no desire to sell.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal and Man United track Brobbery

Friday 12 January 2024 06:50 , Alex Young

Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring Ajax striker Brian Brobbey ahead of a possible January move.

According to the Mirror, Erik ten Hag is keen having - and you'll never guess this - previously worked with the striker while at Ajax.

However, United's ongoing financial struggles means a permanent deal is unlikely this month so could hand Arsenal the advantage should they firm up their own interest. as Manchester United begin to plan their summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is 12 goals in 24 games for Ajax this season.

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

ICYMI: Chelsea interested in Brighton's Evan Ferguson

Friday 12 January 2024 06:38 , Alex Young

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Brighton will resist any move for the 19-year-old forward, who has just signed a contract until 2029 and could cost more than £100million.

The Seagulls are under no pressure to sell and do not want to lose another jewel to Chelsea, who they managed to persuade to pay £115m for Moises Caicedo last summer.

Brighton’s reluctance to lose another star to Chelsea is considered to be a major stumbling block to any potential future deal for Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland international attracted interest last summer from Manchester United and Tottenham, who were linked with a move for him to replace Harry Kane.

Read the full story here!

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Osimhen future a hot topic at Napoli

Friday 12 January 2024 06:33 , Alex Young

Chelsea fans will be watching with intent when Victor Osimhen arrives back at Napoli from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The fallout from the comments of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent, insisting Osimhen is destined for Saudi Arabia in the summer, prompted a furious reaction from the Nigerian.

Il Mattino report on senior members of the Napoli dressing room such as captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo being tasked with fixing the situation between the teammates.

Following a number of episodes between club and player over the past year, the case for Chelsea triggering his £103million release clause could grow if the rift cannot be solved.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal monitor Joshua Zirkzee

Friday 12 January 2024 06:31 , Alex Young

Arsenal are admirers of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but know attempts to sign the player in January deal will be difficult.

The Telegraph report that Zirkzee is valued at £50million, with eight goals and four assists to his name this season.

The Gunners view the 6ft 4in forward as an alternative option to their current forwards, but may have to wait until the summer to make a move.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Good morning

Friday 12 January 2024 06:18 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to another new day of transfer news and rumours.

Tottenham were busy yesterday, signing one defender and letting two others leave on loan.

Now it's the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United to get their act together... and a striker appears to be top of the menu for all three.

Spurs to turn to Gallagher?

Thursday 11 January 2024 22:59 , Matt Verri

After bringing in Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, Tottenham will now turn their focus to signing a central midfielder.

That's according to journalist Ben Jacobs, with it claimed that Chelsea would accept an overall package of around £55m.

Spurs have not opened talks yet, with Gallagher still keen to stay at Stamford Bridge.

(PA)

Chelsea secure loan move for Fofana

Thursday 11 January 2024 22:36 , Matt Verri

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana is set to join Burnley on loan until the end of the season.

Fofana had been recalled by Fofana halfway through his spell with Union Berlin, and will now be sent straight back out for a second loan spell.

The Athletic report that he will undergo a medical in the next 48 hours, with it believed that Burnley will cover Fofana's salary in full.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Man Utd swap deal rejected

Thursday 11 January 2024 22:07 , Matt Verri

Manchester United have reportedly been unsuccessful in their opening attempt to bring Morten Hjulmand to Old Trafford.

The Sun claimed that United offered Facundo Pellistri as part of a swap deal, but were told they would need to trigger Hjulmand's £69million release clause.

Reports in Portugal today though suggest that United have not made official contact, with Sporting showing no desire to sell.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea suffer Silva blow

Thursday 11 January 2024 21:28 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have had a £52m bid for Benfica defender Antonio Silva rejected.

The Blues are reportedly keen on the 20-year-old as they look to bolster their options at the back, but Benfica are holding firm.

A Bola claim that the Portuguese side will refuse to sell for less than Silva's £86m release clause, which does not expire until 2027.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal keen on Zirkzee

Thursday 11 January 2024 21:16 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are admirers of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but accept a January deal will be difficult.

The Telegraph report that Zirkzee is valued at £50million, with eight goals and four assists to his name this season.

The Gunners view the 6ft 4in forward as an alternative option to their current forwards, but may have to wait until the summer to make a move.

(Getty Images)

Dier: I wish Spurs great success

Thursday 11 January 2024 21:00 , Matt Verri

Eric Dier has wished Tottenham "great success" after his nine-and-a-half year spell at the club came to an end.

In a message to the Spurs fans after his departure was confirmed, Dier hailed the support he has received and spoke of his close bond with the club.

"It's been a hell of a journey," Dier told the club's official website.

"The way I was received from the moment I came has been incredible. One thing that always stood out to me was everywhere you go in the world there seems to be so many Tottenham fans and it always seems to be amazing. I just want to say a big thank you to all of you for the support that you have shown me.

"I hope you can experience great success with the club moving forward, I'll be watching and supporting and hoping for the same. I hope to see you all soon."

Inside Brentford plan to fulfil Konak potential

Thursday 11 January 2024 20:25 , Matt Verri

In signing Yunus Emre Konak, Brentford have beaten a number of Europe’s biggest clubs to the signing of a player many in Turkey see as their country’s brightest young player.

Konak’s deal with Brentford was finalised on Wednesday, the day he turned 18, after a rapid rise to prominence.

A league champion with Sivasspor Under-17s, he was playing for Turkey Under-18s in September. By October, he was with their Under-21s.

It is also fitting that the defensive midfielder hails from the city of Batman, considering how many times he has come to the rescue of Sivasspor since his first-team debut in August.

Only six players in the entire Turkish Super Lig have made more interceptions than Konak this season, and only eight have won more tackles.

Read our full piece on Konak here!

(Getty Images)

Dier seals Bayern switch

Thursday 11 January 2024 19:59 , Matt Verri

Eric Dier has completed his move to Bayern Munich, bringing an end almost a decade as a Tottenham player.

The defender arrived in Germany to undergo a medical on Thursday and is now officially a Bayern player, having signed on loan for the rest of the season. Bayern have the option to make it a permanent move in the summer.

Dier has made just one start this under Ange Postecoglou and was out of contract at the end of the campaign.

"This move is a dream come true for me, because as a child you want to play for a club like Bayern one day," Dier said.

(Evening Standard)

Dragusin to wear No6 shirt

Thursday 11 January 2024 19:39 , Matt Verri

Tottenham have confirmed the squad number for new signing Radu Dragusin.

After a mini-transfer saga to kick off the January window, the Romanian defender has now finally completed his high-profile move to Spurs from Serie A outfit Genoa.

Tottenham are understood to have paid a fee of £21.5million up front for Dragusin, with a further £4m in add-ons, having seen off a late challenge from Bayern Munich - who are now signing their defender Eric Dier instead - and rival interest from the likes of Napoli.

He has signed a contract until the summer of 2029 and could go straight into Ange Postecoglou's matchday squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Spurs have confirmed the No6 shirt for Dragusin, which had been vacant since fellow centre-back Davinson Sanchez's departure after six years to Turkish giants Galatasaray on a permanent deal last summer.

The number was also worn by Dragusin's compatriot Vlad Chiriches in north London between 2013-15, while the likes of Nabil Bentaleb, Tom Huddlestone and Teemu Tainio have also donned that jersey in recent years.=

(AFP via Getty Images)

Saudi clubs turn to young talent

Thursday 11 January 2024 19:20 , Matt Verri

The Saudi Pro League will increase the number of overseas players allowed in the competition, raising the limit from eight to ten.

However, The Mail report that it is likely to come with an age-restriction rule, with clubs turning their focus to the best young talent across the globe.

Having already signed a host of big-named stars towards the end of their careers, Saudi chiefs want to bring younger players to the league.

And another one!

Thursday 11 January 2024 19:00 , Matt Verri

Radu Dragusin is officially a Tottenham player.

Spurs have announced the 21-year-old's signing from Genoa for £25.8million, £4.3m of which will be paid when certain add-ons are triggered.

Djed Spence's loan move to the Italian club has been also confirmed as part of the deal.

The announcement draws to a close a saga of-sorts to open the January transfer window after the two clubs haggled over a fee, amid interest from Napoli and AC Milan.

Bayern Munich swooped in with a late offer, outbidding the personal terms on offer at Tottenham, but the player's desire to move to the Premier League helped see Spurs' move through.

Enter the Dragusin 🐉 pic.twitter.com/542CGo1hPS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 11, 2024

Done deal!

Thursday 11 January 2024 18:31 , Matt Verri

Djed Spence's loan move to Genoa has been confirmed - he has joined the Serie A side until the end of the season.

Djed Spence has joined Serie A side Genoa on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.



Good luck, Djed! 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 11, 2024

Dier to Bayern set to be announced

Thursday 11 January 2024 17:58 , Matt Verri

Eric Dier's move to Bayern will be officially confirmed soon, with contracts signed.

Sky Sport report that the defender has signed a six-month deak, with the option to extend for a further year.

He is not expected to be in the squad to face Hoffenheim tomorrow.

Thomas Tuchel on Eric Dier's potential move to Bayern Munich 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/zZz7dd1Lth — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 11, 2024

Arsenal maintain Vlahovic interest

Thursday 11 January 2024 17:38 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are still considering a move for Dusan Vlahovic this month.

The Gunners have long been admirers of the forward, who has regularly been linked with transfer away from Juventus.

TV Play claim that Arsenal are preparing to make an approach and are planning to include Charlie Patino, currently on loan at Swansea, in the deal.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Done deal!

Thursday 11 January 2024 17:05 , Matt Verri

Brentford have announced Yunus Emre Konak as their first signing of the January transfer window.

The teenager turned 18 on Wednesday and is expected to initially join up with the Brentford B team, hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Yehor Yarmolyuk, who has made the transition to the first-team this season.

Konak signed his first professional contract with Turkish club Sivasspor in March last year and has made a strong impression since making his debut in August.

Welcome to Brentford, Yunus Emre Konak! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/H35r5tzxB9 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 11, 2024

Familiar faces!

Thursday 11 January 2024 16:29 , Matt Verri

Jadon Sancho has wasted little time in settling back in after sealing a return to Dortmund.

The winger has ended his Manchester United exile to join Dortmund on loan until the end of the season, and he was very happy to see Marco Reus again.

🟡⚫️ Sancho and Reus are reunited pic.twitter.com/0W5CbzoJQ2 — COPA90 (@Copa90) January 11, 2024

Newcastle could be forced to sell

Thursday 11 January 2024 16:04 , Matt Verri

Newcastle have admitted they may have to sell one of their best players to keep in line with FFP rules.

The Times report that Alexander Isak, Sven Botman or Bruno Guimaraes could be sold, as the Magpies look to avoid punishment.

The club’s chief executive officer, Darren Eales, said: "On any player, at any time, it depends on circumstances.

"It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players."

(Getty Images)

Arsenal told Amadou Onana price tag

Thursday 11 January 2024 15:32 , Matt Verri

Everton will demand at least £60million to sell Amadou Onana this month.

The i claim that the Toffees are open to selling one of their star players this month, but will not be forced into a cheap deal.

Arsenal are keen on Onana, but must find a way to raise money first.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea's pursuit of Paulo Dybala halted

Thursday 11 January 2024 15:00 , Marc Mayo

An injury to Paulo Dybala will see Chelsea delay any efforts to sign the Argentine forward.

The Roma ace picked up the issue last night as his side were dumped out the Coppa Italia by rivals Lazio.

TMW say Chelsea will reignite their bid in the summer despite Dybala's £10m release clause expiring next week.

(Getty Images)

David Datro Fofana back at Chelsea

Thursday 11 January 2024 14:34 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have recalled David Datro Fofana from his loan at Union Berlin.

The young striker will have a chance to stake his claim in the Blues' ailing frontline despite only scoring twice in Germany.

It also means Chelsea have opened up the necessary loan slot to allow Ian Maatsen to join Borussia Dortmund, which should be confirmed today.

David Fofana recalled from Union Berlin loan. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2024

Done deal!

Thursday 11 January 2024 14:05 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have snapped up United States women's international Emily Fox.

The 25-year-old right-back arrives from North Carolina Courage to cover for the injured Laura Wienroither.

"It feels amazing to have signed here," said Fox. "When I think of Arsenal, I think of excellence, I think of a global organisation, I think of family.

"I think of pushing the standards of football and especially in the women's game. It's a huge honour to get the opportunity to represent this club."

Emily Fox is a Gunner 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cT3mop2XWR — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 11, 2024

Eric Dier announcement imminent

Thursday 11 January 2024 13:47 , Marc Mayo

The deal to take Eric Dier to Bayern Munich is almost done!

Contracts are being signed right now ahead of a £3.5m switch from Tottenham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Eric Dier arrived at Munich's training ground earlier today (Florian Plettenberg)

Napoli in bid to rescue Victor Osimhen situation

Thursday 11 January 2024 13:30 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea fans will be watching with intent when Victor Osimhen arrives back at Napoli from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The fallout from the comments of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent, insisting Osimhen is destined for Saudi Arabia in the summer, prompted a furious reaction from the Nigerian.

Il Mattino report on senior members of the Napoli dressing room such as captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo being tasked with fixing the situation between the teammates.

Following a number of episodes between club and player over the past year, the case for Chelsea triggering his £103million release clause could grow if the rift cannot be solved.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea interested in Brighton's Evan Ferguson

Thursday 11 January 2024 12:50 , George Flood

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Brighton will resist any move for the 19-year-old forward, who has just signed a contract until 2029 and could cost more than £100million.

The Seagulls are under no pressure to sell and do not want to lose another jewel to Chelsea, who they managed to persuade to pay £115m for Moises Caicedo last summer.

Brighton’s reluctance to lose another star to Chelsea is considered to be a major stumbling block to any potential future deal for Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland international attracted interest last summer from Manchester United and Tottenham, who were linked with a move for him to replace Harry Kane.

Read the full story here

(Getty Images)

Done deal! Borussia Dortmund confirm Jadon Sancho return

Thursday 11 January 2024 12:37 , George Flood

Jadon Sancho's long-mooted return to Borussia Dortmund has now been officially confirmed.

The England winger will head back to the Bundesliga on a loan deal for the rest of the season that does not include the option for a permanent summer transfer.

Sancho passed a medical in Dortmund this morning and has been handed BVB's No10 shirt.

BVB has signed Jadon Sancho on loan until the end of the season ✍️



Currently with Manchester United, the loan contract runs until June 30th, 2024 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/j5At2fKx50 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 11, 2024

Sevilla win race for Hannibal Mejbri loan deal

Thursday 11 January 2024 12:29 , George Flood

Hannibal Mejbri is leaving Manchester United on loan.

Sevilla have been locked in a fierce battle to complete the signing of the young Tunisian midfielder, with Everton among the other clubs hoping to strike a deal.

But the LaLiga outfit have now won the race, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Hannibal's loan switch to Seville will be confirmed today.

(Getty Images)

Tuchel: Bayern signing Eric Dier as 'specialist centre-back'

Thursday 11 January 2024 12:08 , George Flood

Thomas Tuchel has been commenting on Eric Dier's imminent move to Bayern Munich.

“Eric Dier is here in the city and we're trying to finalise a move to have him as another option at centre-back," the Bayern boss told reporters.“We'll wait until everything is done."

He added: "He's a specialist at centre-back.

“We're getting him for the centre-back position, he can play right or left centre-back as well as in a back three.

"He also used to play as a number six in the Premier League some years ago”.

[object Object] (Evening Standard)

West Ham stance on Jesse Lingard return made clear

Thursday 11 January 2024 11:10 , George Flood

West Ham are not interested in re-signing Jesse Lingard this month despite their growing injury crisis, report Malik Ouzia and Nizaar Kinsella.

The Hammers are desperately searching for attacking reinforcements after Lucas Paqueta was ruled out for up to two months with a calf problem. Mohammed Kudus is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana, while Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen are also currently sidelined, though the latter could return by the start of next month.

Lingard left Nottingham Forest after his contract expired last summer and has been without a club ever since, after potential moves to Inter Miami and the Saudi Pro League failed to materialise.

The England international enjoyed a superb spell at West Ham on loan from Manchester United during the second half of the 2019/20 season.

Read the full article here

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Eric Dier speaks on Bayern move after arriving for medical

Thursday 11 January 2024 10:40 , George Flood

Eric Dier arrived at Bayern Munich on Thursday morning to complete a medical and seal a dream move to the Bundesliga champions from Tottenham, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Bayern have agreed a deal with Spurs to sign the 29-year-old centre-back, who is out of contract in north London at the end of the season, for a fee believed to be €4million (£3.4m).

He will join former Spurs team-mate Harry Kane in Bavaria following the England captain's £100m transfer in the summer.

Bayern agreed personal terms with Dier last week but the player continued to train at Hotspur Way while waiting for the green light from the German club, who explored a number of different options to strengthen defensively - including a late attempt to hijack Spurs' move for Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin.

Read the full story here

(Florian Plettenberg)

Man Utd may miss out on Serhou Guirassy

Thursday 11 January 2024 10:26 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are one of multiple teams to have been hit by a blow in the race for Serhou Guirassy.

The Stuttgart forward, currently with Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations, is an intriguing prospect this month due to his £15.2m release clause.

Fulham are also said to be keen following his impressive 19 goals in 16 appearances so far this season.

Yet the Telegraph claim that Guirassy wants a move to a Champions League club.

(Getty Images)

Forgotten Chelsea man on Napoli radar

Thursday 11 January 2024 10:09 , Marc Mayo

Malang Sarr of Chelsea and Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior are two names on Napoli’s agenda.

Italian outlet La Repubblica name the pair as targets following Radu Dragusin’s move to Tottenham, after the Neapolitans attempted to land the Romanian’s signature.

The Gunners are thought to be unlikely to let Kiwior leave amid injuries to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jurrien Timber.

Chelsea, however, are certainly happy to cash in on Sarr, who is yet to play this season.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Radu Dragusin's agent speaks out... again

Thursday 11 January 2024 09:58 , Marc Mayo

The ink may barely be dry on Radu Dragusin's contract at Tottenham, ahead of an imminent announcement for the Romanian defender's signing, but his agent has already started talking up a possible move to Real Madrid.

"We are only at the beginning of the road, we want him to reach the best teams in the world," he told Romanian network Digi Sport.

"We were close, Bayern are among the biggest clubs, but his dream is Real or Barcelona.

"If he was 23 or 24 years old and had more experience, maybe he would have decided to go to Bayern, but we took many things into account; his age and the competition."

Read the full story!

(AP)

Eric Dier touches down in Munich

Thursday 11 January 2024 09:49 , Marc Mayo

Images of Eric Dier arriving to complete his move to Bayern Munich in a snowy Bavaria have just dropped!

🚨🎥 EXCLUSIVE NEWS ERIC DIER: He’s a new player of FC Bayern!



➡️ He has arrived at the airport now!

➡️ Medical today!



Dier told me: „FC Bayern is an amazing club. Amazing!“ #THFC@SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ckq8VS2yuW — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 11, 2024

Chelsea ace wanted by West Ham

Thursday 11 January 2024 09:29 , Marc Mayo

Roma and West Ham are the most viable options for Trevoh Chalobah.

A loan exit could be green-lit for the Chelsea defender as he continues to recover from injury.

According to TMW, Roma’s American owners hold a good relationship with the Todd Boehly-led group in charge of the Blues.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Dominic Solanke going nowhere

Thursday 11 January 2024 08:54 , Marc Mayo

Bournemouth will not sell Dominic Solanke this month.

Newcastle are said by the Telegraph to have made an enquiry for the striker, while the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are also in the market for a proven goal-getter.

With Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Cherries are insistent that Solanke will stay put in January.

(REUTERS)

Djed Spence medical underway

Thursday 11 January 2024 08:29 , Marc Mayo

One very important part of Tottenham's deal for Radu Dragusin relies on Djed Spence sealing his loan move to Genoa.

The young full-back has this morning been pictured in the Italian city to undergo his medical, having arrived late last night.

Real Madrid eyeing Haaland deal amid Mbappe doubts

Thursday 11 January 2024 08:08 , George Flood

Real Madrid are reportedly studying a potential blockbuster deal for Erling Haaland.

The LaLiga giants have long had Kylian Mbappe as their No1 transfer target, but Spanish outlet AS report growing doubts over whether the French superstar will opt for a high-profile move to the Bernabeu in the summer.

That has left Madrid scrambling for alternatives, with Haaland established as their Plan B with his Manchester City release clause reported to be worth closer to €100m than €200m.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham set to announce Radu Dragusin deal

Thursday 11 January 2024 07:41 , George Flood

Radu Dragusin to Tottenham is signed and sealed.

The Romanian defender underwent his Spurs medical yesterday after a deal was finally struck with Genoa and penned a five-and-a-half year contract until the summer of 2029.

Fabrizio Romano reports that all the relevant documents have now been completed between the two clubs, with only an official announcement now to come.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd told price for Morten Hjulmand

Thursday 11 January 2024 07:19 , George Flood

Manchester United are chasing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to the latest reports.

The Sun claim that United have seen an ambitious swap deal for the Danish international involving Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri snubbed by the Portuguese giants.

Sporting apparently want United to trigger the £69m release clause for Hjulmand, said to be a close friend of Christian Eriksen and an international team-mate of both Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham set sights on Chelsea star Conor Gallagher

Thursday 11 January 2024 07:08 , George Flood

With Radu Dragusin set to follow Timo Werner to Tottenham, could Conor Gallagher be next?

Spurs are long-time admirers frequently linked with the Chelsea midfielder, with this window seemingly no different.

The Independent claim that Gallagher is still top of Tottenham's wish list as they target a new No8 in midfield, with Chelsea said to be willing to sell for the right price - possibly as much as £50m.

However, it seems that Gallagher does not want to leave Stamford Bridge and Mauricio Pochettino is still reluctant to sell.

(PA)

Jadon Sancho arrives for Borussia Dortmund medical

Thursday 11 January 2024 06:59 , George Flood

Speaking of deals set to be confirmed today, Jadon Sancho is now back in Dortmund.

The Manchester United winger flew in to Germany last night in order to seal his loan return to Borussia that is said to contain no option for a permanent transfer.

Sancho reactivated his Instagram account last night and liked a post regarding his return from Fabrizio Romano as he also set his profile picture to one of his old Dortmund kit.

According to Romano, the England wing will undergo a medical with Dortmund today before the loan is finalised.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Tottenham to clinch Radu Dragusin deal

Thursday 11 January 2024 06:53 , George Flood

Tottenham are set to finally clinch the signing of Radu Dragusin.

Spurs have been pushing to get a deal for the Romanian centre-back over the line since the window opened, having finally struck a breakthrough with Genoa in recent days and seen off late competition from Bayern Munich as well as Napoli.

Dragusin underwent a medical at Tottenham yesterday, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, and was poised to sign a five-and-a-half year contract worth £2.5m per season.

The deal is set to cost Spurs around £21.5m, with a further £4.3m in add-ons. Let's see if it's officially announced today!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea handed huge Victor Osimhen boost

Thursday 11 January 2024 06:46 , George Flood

Chelsea look to have received a key boost in the race to sign Victor Osimhen.

Along with Ivan Toney, the prolific Napoli frontman is evidently high on the list of high-profile targets at Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino searches for a new top-class striker to lead his inconsistent attack.

According to the Daily Mail, Osimhen is open to joining Chelsea.

However, it is said that a transfer of that size is most likely to happen in the summer, with any January talks complicated by the fact that the player is currently away with the Nigeria squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal launch Borja Mayoral bid

Thursday 11 January 2024 06:40 , George Flood

Arsenal appear to have Borja Mayoral in their sights as they look to seal an affordable deal for a new striker this month.

The Gunners are in desperate need of additional firepower to re-energise their faltering Premier League title bid, especially with Gabriel Jesus now sidelined through injury, but are limited with what they can do in January due to Financial Fair Play constraints.

According to The Sun, Arsenal view Getafe's Borja Mayoral as a viable alternative to top target Ivan Toney and have now lodged an opening bid worth £22m for the former Spain Under-21 international - the joint-second top scorer in LaLiga this term behind Jude Bellingham.

(Getty Images)

Dragusin completes Tottenham medical

Wednesday 10 January 2024 21:22 , Alex Young

Radu Dragusin has completed the second part of his Tottenham medical, reports Sky Sports.

An announcement is now considered imminent.

Spurs will make the defender their second January second, having beaten Bayern Munich to the £25.9m (€30m), including £5.6m (€6m) in add-ons, deal.

Wednesday 10 January 2024 20:19 , Chelsea ready to splash more cash in January

Chelsea are ready to do what the only know how to do in a transfer window: spend more money.

According to the Daily Mail, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are concerned by the club's struggles and will just throw more money at the problem in a bid to solve it. Mauricio Pochettino is in no danger of the sack.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who has a £103m release clause, has again been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but a deal is more likely for the summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs have FOUR midfield targets

Wednesday 10 January 2024 19:25 , Alex Young

Who will Spurs move on to once Radu Dragusin is confirmed?

Journalist Dean Jones has listed four transfer targets as Ange Postecoglou looks to add a central midfielder.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is a long-time target, and Standard Sport confirmed on Tuesday that Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney is also of interest... but Spurs have also been tipped to go back to Genoa for Morten Frendrup and are also interested in Roma’s Bryan Cristante.

Interesting!

(AP)

Spurs to unveil Dragusin tonight?

Wednesday 10 January 2024 18:45 , Alex Young

Tottenham could unveil Radu Dragusin tonight, according to the defender's agent.

"He has already done the first part of the medical visit, he is now going to the second part," he told GSP a short while ago.

"It will be carried out in another place. I think tonight is the presentation. The first part of the visit is over, the second part is next."

Newcastle begin talks over Solanke

Wednesday 10 January 2024 17:41 , Alex Young

Newcastle want to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, according to The Telegraph.

The Cherries are desperate not to lose their talisman this month, but Eddie Howe is targeting a reunion with the player he brought to the Vitality Stadium.

With Callum Wilson injury-prone, Newcastle need a reliable back-up for Alexsandar Isak, who has also had his struggles with injuries. Talks have been initiated, the report claims.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Martial turns down offers for January exit

Wednesday 10 January 2024 17:02 , Matt Verri

Anthony Martial is adamant he will remain at Manchester United until the end of the season.

The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and is not expected to be offered a new deal, but he is not looking for a quick way out of the club.

The Athletic report that Martial has rejected approaches from Marseille, Fenerbahce and a number of Saudi clubs, insisting he wants to see out the season at United.

(AP)

Lyon interest in Benrahma

Wednesday 10 January 2024 16:37 , Matt Verri

Lyon are reportedly keen on a move for Said Benrahma, though there is surely little chance of West Ham weakening themselves further.

The Hammers are already without injured trio Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, while Mohammed Kudus is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sky Sports report that Lyon and two other French sides want to sign Benrahma, but West Ham are not expected to sanction his departure.

(REUTERS)

Click here to read the full blog on The Evening Standard's website