Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal back in for Mudryk; Fernandez agrees to Chelsea deal; Tottenham, Joao Felix latest

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal have been tipped to make a breakthrough in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over Mykhaylo Mudryk’s transfer fee as the Ukrainian club attempt to bank a huge deal for the young winger.

Joao Felix is another big name of the January transfer market, which finally opens on the weekend, as Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United compete for his services. Atletico Madrid’s demands of an £8million loan fee has reportedly put suitors off a deal. Also on Chelsea’s agenda is Enzo Fernandez, who could cost upwards of £105m from Benfica.

The January transfer window promises to be a key moment in the season as Arsenal look to bolster their title bid and Chelsea bid to save their ailing campaign. Tottenham are also in the hunt for the likes of Franck Kessie and Pedro Porro. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals with Standard Sport’s live blog!

13:18 , Marc Mayo

Benfica are ready to sit down and discuss a deal with Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez.

Argentine outlet TyCSports say the £105m release clause is not plausible for the Blues as it would have to be paid in full immediately.

Instead, a deal worth £112.5m but made up on instalments and add-ons is reportedly on the agenda.

The final call on Fernandez’s future will lie with Benfica president Rui Costa, after the player gave the green light to the move.

(Getty Images)

Spurs losing out in Amrabat race

12:58 , Marc Mayo

Fiorentina will not even consider a £30m bid for Sofyan Amrabat in January.

TMW report on £45m being the starting price for the Morocco star, who has caught Tottenham and Liverpool’s attention.

Under contract to 2024 with a 12-month club option, Fiorentina hope to sign Amrabat up to a new deal soon.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea close in on Badiashile

12:14 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Benoit Badiashile.

Talks over the Monaco defender’s move continue as the Blues look to bag their third signing of the January market.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that only final details remain over Badiashile’s transfer fee and paperwork.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Second bid expected for Mudryk

11:47 , Marc Mayo

Fresh talks are set to take place for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk are not done yet in the winger’s potential switch, with a second bid expected from the Gunners.

Time is on Shakhtar side’s though given the January window is not even open yet and Mudryk is under contract until the end of 2026.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Simeone breaks silence on Joao Felix future

11:14 , Marc Mayo

Diego Simeone has refused to guarantee Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid after the Chelsea and Arsenal target scored in last night’s win over Elche.

He said: “What happens [in the market] does not depend on me. He played well with [Antoine] Griezmann and [Alvaro] Morata, and gives us options which do no harm.”

More on Fernandez

10:48 , Marc Mayo

Enzo Fernandez has given his approval to sign for Chelsea.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported on the Blues now holding direct talks with Benfica over the deal.

Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solution 🚨🔵 #CFC



Benfica always asked full €120m clause.

Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea.#LFC or #MUFC made no bid, as of now. pic.twitter.com/Kdvz5Eargi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022

Benfica fury over Chelsea target.

10:39 , Marc Mayo

Benfica insist they will not sell Enzo Fernandez in January despite “false” quotes from club president Rui Costa saying they will cut a £105m deal in January.

A statement read: “SL Benfica clarifies that at no time did the President of the Club, Rui Costa, utter the words that are being disseminated in Italy by DAZN.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates its intention to count on the player Enzo Fernandez until the end of the season.”

(ANP via Getty Images)

Arsenal hope to sign Felix and Mudryk

10:13 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are confident of a loan deal to sign Joao Felix as well as Mykhaylo Mudryk.

According to The Athletic’s David Orstein, Atletico Madrid’s demands are currently too high amid reports of an £8m loan fee - or £85m for a permanent sale.

Chelsea are also in the running for the Portuguese striker.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal linked with surprise Benzema swoop

09:47 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are reportedly considering a shock swoop for Karim Benzema.

Spanish outlet Nacional have claimed the Gunners and Manchester United are plotting a move for the striker’s contract expiring in the summer.

Real Madrid are thought to be confident of extending Benzema’s stay yet talks have reportedly not even begun…

(AFP via Getty Images)

09:25 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham have dropped a surprise £13m bid on Franck Kessie.

Only six months after signing for Barcelona, the Ivorian midfielder is the subject of an offer according to Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez.

Kessie was a big favourite of Spurs’ until his free transfer to the Camp Nou, which has not yielded huge amounts of game time.

(Getty Images)

09:01 , Marc Mayo

Shakhtar Donetsk WILL lower their demands for Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk.

That is according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Ukrainian club will ultimately accept less than £100m.

It will all come down to Arsenal’s mix of fixed fees and add-ons with negotiations to continue after a £55m offer was rebuffed.

(Getty Images)

Fernandez to Chelsea update

08:49 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are considering their options amid fears Real Madrid will gazump them in the bidding for Enzo Fernandez.

A £105million fee will be required to land the Argentine from Benfica, with Arsenal and Manchester United also keen.

The Athletic name Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as alternative options.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has also been identified by the Blues.

(Getty Images)

08:41 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are ‘serious’ in their bid to sign Joao Felix but only if the fee is reduced.

GiveMeSport claim the Blues have identified the Arsenal and Manchester United target as a genuine option for their attack.

But talkSPORT report on the £8m fee to sign Felix on a six-month deal - which includes all his wages - is too high.

(Getty Images)

Hello and welcome!

08:32 , Marc Mayo

The January transfer window is almost up and running with bundles of deals and rumours coming in even before it opens.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is still Arsenal’s chief object of desire while Joao Felix is another on their radar.

Chelsea are keen to beat the Gunners to his signature however, with Enzo Fernandez a key player on their agenda.

Keep tuned to Standard Sport’s live blog for all the latest!