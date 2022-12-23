Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal boost in Mudryk talks; Chelsea seal double deal; Tottenham latest rumours

Marc Mayo
·2 min read
(Reuters/Evening Standard)
(Reuters/Evening Standard)

Transfer news LIVE!

The January transfer window is just around the corner and already both Arsenal and Chelsea are pushing for early signings. Mykhaylo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos are just some of the names strongly linked with a Premier League switch.

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal they must be active in the market with a replacement for Gabriel Jesus a priority. Ferran Torres and Dusan Vlahovic have also been discussed as targets while Cristiano Ronaldo remains a free agent. A bid for Adrien Rabiot has also been rumoured but Tottenham are keen on the midfielder, Spurs also taking an interest in Weston McKennie and Pedro Porro.

Over at Chelsea, youngsters Fofana and Santos are on the verge of a double deal as they continue their look to the future. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals with Standard Sport’s live blog!

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Arsenal boost in Mudryk talks

  • Chelsea seal double deal

  • Spurs and Arsenal fight for Rabiot

Arsenal and Spurs fight for Rabiot

08:16 , Marc Mayo

Juventus want just £13.5m for Adrien Rabiot.

The France World Cup star is out of contract in June and La Repubblica have reported demands of £170,000-a-week for his next deal, which Juve will not pay.

Therefore, it is said Arsenal are ready to sit down and discuss a deal while Tottenham chiefs Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are also intent on signing the midfielder.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Chelsea seal double deal

08:04 , Marc Mayo

David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos are set to sign for Chelsea.

The young forwards, 20 and 18 respectively, have agreed January transfers as part of the Blues’ continued push for young signings.

Newcastle and Manchester City had been tracking Vasco da Gama star Santos, who has been praised for his physicality and technique.

Read the full report from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal!

(NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
(NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal boost in Mudryk talks

07:51 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have the green light to land Mykhaylo Mudryk in the January transfer window.

That is according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has outlined the winger’s willingess to do a deal with the Gunners.

Shakhtar Donetsk have held out for £86m for Mudryk so far but could lower the fee once a replacement is signed.

And Brazilian outlet Globo say exactly that has been identified, in the form of Botafago forward Jeffinho at just £7m.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Hello and welcome!

07:33 , Marc Mayo

It’s another day of transfer activity with the January window almost upon us.

Stay tuned for all the latest signings, rumours and updates with Standard Sport’s live blog!

