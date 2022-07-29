Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject of their attentions. Nuno Tavares and William Saliba are both wanted by Marseille, while the futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin are yet to be clarified, too.

For Manchester United, the ongoing summer stories remain on Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong. The former is seeking an Old Trafford exit as he looks for another crack at winning the Champions League, but his options appear slim and United have not agreed to let him depart. Dutch midfielder De Jong, meanwhile, remains in a stand-off with Barcelona over financial matters, while they need him to depart to register players signed this summer.

Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:

Transfer news latest LIVE

Barcelona agree deal for Chelsea target Jules Kounde

Cristiano Ronaldo still seeking Man United exit

Arsenal ‘agree terms’ with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans

Barcelona agree to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla for £41.87m

08:26 , Karl Matchett

The 23-year-old France international will join the Spanish side for a reported 50million euros (£41.87million) providing he passes a medical and agrees personal terms, which is not expected to be a problem given he has already posed for pictures in Barca clothing.

It is a blow for Chelsea, who were hopeful of bringing the centre-half to Stamford Bridge, but now must look for alternative defensive options.

Story continues

A statement from Barca read: “FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts.”

The deal continues Barca’s spending spree this summer following the captures of Raphina from Leeds and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Full details:

Barcelona agree to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla for £41.87m