Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Calafiori deal; Chelsea make Adeyemi move; Zirkzee to Man Utd close; Spurs

Arsenal are closing in on their first major signing of the summer with a £45million deal for Riccardo Calafiori close to completion. Reports in Italy claim a fee has been agreed and that the defender could undergo a medical as early as this week to take the Gunners’ spending to over £70m, with Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley also now of interest.

Chelsea were also interested in Calafiori, but have instead turned to younger talents in Renato Veiga, Aaron Anselmino and Caleb Wiley. There has been talk of an approach for Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, their new top target, and a battle with Tottenham and Manchester United for Rennes’ Desire Doue. Victor Osimhen continues to be linked, but any deal would reportedly be dependent on Napoli dropping their huge asking price.

Spurs signed £30m Archie Gray last week and now have Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto in their sights. Man Utd have told Bologna that they will trigger Joshua Zirkzee’s release clause after agreeing personal terms with the striker and his agent, with Matthijs de Ligt also on the way as the club consider Jarrad Branthwaite and Ben Chilwell. Mason Greenwood now looks to be on his way to Marseille. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours including the latest on Liverpool and West Ham live below!

13:53

Mason Greenwood is closing in on a permanent exit from Manchester United.

The former England forward spent last season on loan in LaLiga with Getafe but now looks to be heading to France and Ligue 1.

According to multiple sources including the Press Association, Marseille are in advanced talks with United over a deal for Greenwood after links to the likes of Lazio and Juventus.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United eye shock deal for Chelsea's Ben Chilwell

13:39

Manchester United are considering a shock move for Ben Chilwell, reports claim.

The Red Devils appear to be on the lookout for a new left-back option this summer to provide competition, cover and support for Luke Shaw, who spent months out injured last season.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea’s Chilwell is among the options currently being considered at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has also had his fair share of injury woes over recent years and did not make Gareth Southgate’s England’ squad for Euro 2024 despite the fitness worries over Shaw.

He remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2027 after a new two-year extension signed last April.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona insist they can afford £53m Nico Williams deal

13:04 , George Flood

Could Nico Williams be heading to Barcelona this summer?

The Athletic Club forward is a player in huge demand after another stellar campaign in LaLiga and a starring role during Spain’s run to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are just a few of the many clubs linked with Williams so far in this transfer window, though it seems he could be destined to remain in the Spanish top-flight with Barcelona.

“Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams,” Blaugrana president Joan Laporta told Catalunya Radio.

“Nico's a player I like, I like him a lot. We are working with [coach Hansi] Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave [sporting director] Deco to close the operations we are working on.

“Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial [issues] and we will be back within LaLiga's Fair Play limits. And that will allow further good news in terms of [signings].”

(AP)

Chelsea close to Renato Veiga deal in triple transfer push

12:07

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Basel defender Renato Veiga, as they press ahead with another transfer recruitment drive, writes Standard Sport’s Simon Collings.

The Blues have agreed a fee of around £11.8million for the 20-year-old from Portugal, who is due in London for a medical before signing a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are also in talks over deals for Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino and Atlanta United left-back Caleb Wiley, both 19.

Veiga is a versatile defender who can play at both centre-back and full-back, while he has also played as a holding midfielder.

Read the full story here

(Getty Images)

Arsenal pushing for Riccardo Calafiori and Dan Bentley deals

11:18

Arsenal have expressed an interest in Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley, as they continue talks over a deal for Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, writes Standard Sport’s Simon Collings.

The Gunners are looking at back-up options for No1 David Raya - signed on a permanent £27million deal last week - in case deputy Aaron Ramsdale leaves this summer.

Ramsdale is expected to depart Arsenal if a suitable offer comes in and 30-year-old Bentley has been identified as a possible target.

Bentley actually began his youth career at Arsenal, spending seven years with the club before being released in 2008, and knows goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana from their time together at Brentford.

Read the full story here

(Getty Images)

Manchester United get major boost in Joshua Zirkzee move

10:52 , George Flood

The path looks to be clear now for Manchester United to sign Joshua Zirkzee unencumbered.

AC Milan had appeared to be the Red Devils’ main rivals for the Bologna forward as they looked to keep him in Serie A, but Rossoneri legend and advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now confirmed that they are no longer in the running for his signature - leaving the route free for another of his former clubs.

“Zirkzee? It’s the past for us,” ex-United striker Ibrahimovic said.“We already have the new striker in mind but I’m not gonna tell you the name.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal reignite Raphinha move with player-plus-cash offer

10:04

Arsenal are said to have made a player-plus-cash offer for Raphinha.

Reports claim that the Gunners have reignited their long-standing interest in the former Leeds winger, who was chased by both Arsenal and Chelsea before eventually joining Barcelona in a £49m deal two summers ago.

Speculation in Spain claims a part-exchange offer worth £30m plus striker Eddie Nketiah has now been submitted to the Catalan giants.

Raphinha has also been linked with a return to the Premier League with Newcastle in the current transfer window.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United set to sign Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt

09:09 , George Flood

Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt are both set to join Manchester United, according to reports.

Both players are currently away with the Netherlands at Euro 2024, where they are preparing for a semi-final showdown with England in Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Fabrizio Romano says that Zirkzee is now set to join from Serie A outfit Bologna, while De Ligt is also believed to be “close” to making the move to Old Trafford.

Romano says that United boss Erik ten Hag has been instrumental in both moves, making direct contact with the players in question to sell the project personally.

(Evening Standard)

Manchester United to confirm Ruud van Nistelrooy return

08:42

Plenty going on today at Manchester United it seems.

As well as that aforementioned transfer meeting regarding the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite, it sounds like a major new addition to Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff will also be confirmed on Monday.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the return of legendary Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy to Old Trafford as an assistant coach is set to be announced.

He is joining Ten Hag’s team along with fellow Dutch coach Rene Hake.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United in £30m Brian Brobbey fight

08:20 , George Flood

Arsenal and Manchester United are in a £30m fight to sign Brian Brobbey, reports claim.

The Ajax forward has been on the transfer radar at Old Trafford for some time now as he continues to impress in the Eredivisie.

But The Sun claim that Arsenal are now set to enter a £30m battle with United to sign Brobbey, who wants to head to the Premier League amid rival interest from Serie A.

The 22-year-old has talked up a move to United in the past, though Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said to view him as a decent alternative to Gabriel Jesus.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United line up Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite deals

07:59 , George Flood

Manchester United will reportedly hold a transfer meeting today in order to decide on more summer deals.

The Red Devils are already said to have told Serie A club Bologna that they are triggering the release clause of Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee.

According to the Daily Mail, United are to hold a transfer meeting on Monday having lined up deals for both Zirkzee and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

They will apparently also decide whether or not to make a new bid for Everton and England centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, with exits expected for Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek, with the latter joining Girona in Spain.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal make contact over Daniel Bentley transfer

07:21 , George Flood

Arsenal look keen to sign another new goalkeeper this summer in the form of Daniel Bentley.

Last week, the Gunners moved to complete the permanent £27m signing of David Raya from London rivals Brentford following last season’s successful loan spell.

Now The Athletic report that Arsenal have made contact with Wolves to express an interest in signing Bentley too.

They are said to view the 30-year-old Englishman as a decent back-up option to No1 Raya, with doubts still surrounding the Emirates Stadium future of current deputy Aaron Ramsdale and the newly re-signed Karl Hein expected to go out on loan in the EFL next term.

However, it is reported that Wolves will not sell former Southend, Bristol City and Brentford ‘keeper Bentley, who is under contract at Molineux until next summer, unless they receive a strong offer that allows them to reinvest.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool join race for €100m Joao Neves

07:04 , George Flood

Arsenal and Liverpool are believed to have joined Manchester United in the race for Joao Neves.

Benfica’s teenage midfield prodigy has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford all summer so far.

However, a high-profile deal has yet to come to fruition, with any suitor for Neves seemingly likely to have to pay his hefty €100m release clause in full.

Portuguese publication O Jogo claim that Arsenal and Liverpool are also now contending for Neves’ signature this summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham in Desire Doue battle this week

06:58 , George Flood

Desire Doue is at the centre of a transfer tussle involving all of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Rennes’ teenage midfielder has become one of French football’s most talented young prospects and has been attracting interest from all over Europe of late.

According to The Sun, Doue is a key target for London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham, who will both push for a deal to be completed as soon as this week.

However, Manchester United are similarly said to be firmly in the mix, with the France Under-21 international also believed to be on the radars of both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United trigger Joshua Zirkzee release clause

06:52 , George Flood

A deal for Manchester United to sign Joshua Zirkzee now looks close to completion.

The Red Devils have long since made Riccardo Calafiori’s Bologna team-mate a top transfer target for the summer as they seek to improve on last season’s dismal Premier League finish having decided to stick with manager Erik ten Hag.

United are understood to have had an agreement on personal terms with Zirkzee for some time, with talks having progressed with Bologna over a fee.

Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that United have told the Serie A club that they will trigger the Dutch international’s release clause worth €40million (£33.8m).

They have also apparently agreed to pay a hefty agent’s fee. 45 per cent of the sale is due to go to Zirkzee’s former club, Bayern Munich.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea pushing for Karim Adeyemi deal

06:44 , George Flood

Chelsea appear to have made Karim Adeyemi their new top transfer target.

It has been another busy summer window already for the Blues, who have signed Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Estevao Willian, Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu following the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

Now they are said to have their sights firmly set on Borussia Dortmund winger Adeyemi.

According to transfer specialist Rudy Galetti, the German international is now the priority for Chelsea, who are believed to be stepping up their efforts to sign him and are in constant communication with the player’s camp.

It sounds like there could well be fast movement on a potential deal this week.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal agree £45m Riccardo Calafiori deal

06:36 , George Flood

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, reports claim.

The Gunners have stepped up their interest in the versatile Bologna defender since holders Italy’s shock early exit from Euro 2024 last weekend.

Mikel Arteta wants a new left-footed centre-back to help bolster his squad for another Premier League title charge next season, having already completed a permanent £27million deal for loanee goalkeeper David Raya last week.

Now according to Sport Zone, Arsenal have agreed a £45m fee with Serie A side Bologna for Calafiori, who has already agreed on personal terms and will apparently head to north London after a post-season holiday.

It is said that he could undergo a medical as soon as this week.