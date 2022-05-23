Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make £76m Osimhen bid, Perisic to Tottenham; Chelsea, Man United latest

(Getty Images)

The Premier League season has barely finished but it is already time to look ahead to what is expected to be an enthralling summer transfer window.

Manchester City have already wrapped up a deal for Erling Haaland and are on the hunt for a new midfielder, while Liverpool will again need to bolster their squad to keep up.

It’s another new dawn at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, and plenty of new faces are expected at Old Trafford, while Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has already hinted at new attacking signings.

Tottenham must add more quality to their squad now they are back in the Champions League, while Arsenal are expected to back Mikel Arteta again after performing above expectations to qualify for the Europa League.

The window opens on June 10 and runs until 11pm BST on September 1.

Arsenal make £76m Osimhen bid

05:30 , Alex Young

Arsenal have failed with a huge £76million offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports from Italy.

Mikel Areta is reportedly ready to break the club's transfer record on the Napoli forward, who has impressed in Serie A this season after joining from Lille.

Italian outfit Calciomercato claim Napoli have no interest in cashing in on the young striker, who Arsenal have long admired.

05:00 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the summer transfer window.

With clubs in far stronger financial footing after the pandemic and many in need of reinforcement ahead of a season which, for the first time, includes a World Cup, we should be treated to a huge few months.

Stick with us.