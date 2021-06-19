Transfer news LIVE! Aouar to Arsenal; Chelsea FC eye Isak; Kane latest; Man Utd, Spurs, Liverpool gossip today

(Getty Images)

The summer transfer window is now well up and running and we are starting to see clubs across Europe step up their efforts to spend some cash and refresh their squad.

Before they can properly get going on that front, however, Tottenham still need to find a new manager, with former Barcelona boss Ernseto Valverde the latest name to be linked with the job after Gennaro Gattuso became the latest name to be ruled out of it.

At Euro 2020, we’ve seen some players putting themselves in the shop window already and Swedish striker Alexander Isak certainly falls into that category, with reports suggesting Chelsea have now joined Arsenal and Liverool in the race for his signature.

Speaking of Arsenal, the Gunners are reportedly set to reignite their interest in long-term target Houssem Aouar of Lyon, while Kieran Tierney is set to sign a new five-year deal.

Tierney was part of a Scotland backline which shackled England and Harry Kane at Wembley on Friday night, but the Tottenham forward is still set to be one of the most in demand forwards in this summer’s window, with fresh reports today linking him with a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.

