Transfer news LIVE! Rudiger wants huge bonus; Tottenham eye Coutinho and Griezmann; Arsenal, Chelsea updates

Transfer news LIVE!

It’s finally here... the January transfer window has officially opened as we enter 2022! As ever, a hectic month of both incomings and outgoings is expected across Europe.

There are plenty of free agents who have futures to decide. Antonio Rudiger looks set to join Real Madrid at the end of his summer when his Chelsea contract expires, but he is demanding a huge signing-on fee. Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe are also both approaching the end of their deals - we’ll have all the latest on that.

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both interested in Philippe Coutinho, while there are plenty of rumours that Kieran Trippier will be making a Premier League return.

Spurs are also linked with Adama Traore as they eye a big transfer window, while Barcelona look set to continue their business, having already signed Ferran Torres.

Follow the latest market happenings below with our LIVE blog...

09:42 , Matt Verri

With Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani both linked with moves away from Old Trafford this month, it’s not surprise to see rumours of attacking arrivals at Man United.

River Plate’s Argentina striker Julian Alvarez is attracting a lot of attention around Europe, but Sport report that it is United who have edged ahead in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

It’s believed they are willing to pay his £16.8m release clause in January, to fend off interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

(Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann to Spurs?

09:17 , Matt Verri

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid... Tottenham?

Antoine Griezmann is back at Atletico on loan this season, another Barcelona signing that has not had an enjoyable time of things at the Nou Camp.

Fichajes report that the Frenchman could be open to a move to Tottenham in January, with Antonio Conte and the impressive start he has made at the club an appealing factor.

Barcelona are believed to want about £40m for Griezmann, who is on extremely high wages and that could prove to be a potential stumbling block.

(REUTERS)

Barcelona pushing for Philippe Coutinho exit

09:01 , Matt Verri

Philippe Coutinho’s big-money move to Barcelona in 2018 has certainly not worked out, and the Spanish club appear very keen to get the Brazilian’s wages off their books.

Tottenham are one Premier League club interested in signing Coutinho, according to El Nacional, but would want to do so on a free transfer. Barcelona want a fee in the region of £17m.

The Catalans believe both Arsenal and Everton are also keen on the player and will hope that one of them makes a bid in the next few weeks.

(Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger wants big pay-day

08:49 , Matt Verri

It’s been a story that has run for many weeks now - Antonio Rudiger’s contract at Chelsea is up in the summer, and he looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge.

A move to Real Madrid looks almost inevitable, but ABC report that the centre-back wants the Spanish side to pay him a signing-on fee of more than £16m if he is to run down his Chelsea contract and join them.

The Spanish publication suggest Real are not too impressed with the demands.... could Rudiger end up signing a new deal at Chelsea?

(Getty Images)

Good morning!

08:43 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE updates as the January transfer window opens!

Let’s get straight into all the latest news and gossip that’s out there...