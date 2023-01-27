Transfer news LIVE! £52m Arsenal boost, Bamba update; Chelsea latest; Spurs eye Porro breakthrough

Marc Mayo and Matt Verri
·7 min read
(Various)
(Various)

Transfer news LIVE!

As January deadline day approaches, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs still looking to cut some big deals in the transfer market. Ibrahima Bamba is the latest player to be linked with Arsenal while they continue to lead Barcelona in the race for Martin Zubimendi.

Over at Chelsea, the name Enzo Fernandez still refuses to go away from their shortlist although a deal for Lyon’s Malo Gusto has hit a key stumbling block. Both the Blues and Arsenal are looking for a breakthrough in their pursuits of Moises Caicedo, amid Brighton’s staunch defence of their midfielder.

Tottenham are focused on pulling off a £39million deal for Pedro Porro yet are also finding significant resistance, in this case from Sporting CP despite a deal having seemed close. Nicolo Zaniolo is also a target. Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, rumours and signings via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Arsenal told Zubimendi fee

  • Latest on Bamba deal

  • Chelsea told they CAN sign Fernandez

  • Spurs frustrated over Porro

Arsenal told Zubimendi fee

10:40 , Matt Verri

Arsenal and Barcelona face having to pay Martin Zubimendi’s €60million (£52.7m) release clause if they want to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder, writes Simon Collings.

Zubimendi has been in impressive form this season, helping Sociedad climb to third in LaLiga and just six points off leaders Barcelona.

The 23-year-old signed a new contract in October, which runs until 2027, and within that is a release clause of £52.7m.

Sociedad have stuck to the figure for Zubimendi’s asking price and believe he can command the fee given the valuations of other midfielders around Europe.

Arsenal and Barcelona are admirers of Zubimendi, but it is thought he will not look to leave until the summer.

Read the full story on that here

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Gordon returns to Everton training

10:26 , Matt Verri

After three days away, Anthony Gordon has today turned up for Everton training.

The winger has refused to turn up to Finch Farm in recent days as he looks to force through a January exit, with Newcastle strongly linked with a move and Chelsea potentially reigniting their interest from the summer.

Sky Sports report that Gordon did this morning arrive at the training ground.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Weghorst wants permanent Man United move

10:09 , Matt Verri

Wout Weghorst is already keen to make his move to Manchester United a permanent one.

The striker is currently on loan from Burnley until the end of the season, but he hopes to remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

“Of course I want to stay longer,” Weghorst said. “I’ve seen the first week and how big the club is, in everything, the facilities, the club, even the quality in the team and the way we’re playing.

“There’s a lot of quality in everything and that’s something you look to work in, to be in a winning atmosphere. I think the first week went well and it’s up to me to deliver and contribute and help the team as much as I can. I’m quite confident I can play a role in it.”

(Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Manchester United via Getty Images)

McKennie nears Premier League move

09:54 , Marc Mayo

Weston McKennie’s agent is in London to secure his player’s transfer away from Juventus.

Leeds are said to hold the advantage over Arsenal in bidding to sign the American.

La Repubblica say the fee would be around £25m.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Fulham midfielder in Baggies talks

09:42 , Marc Mayo

Nathaniel Chalobah is in talks with West Brom.

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reports on the Fulham midfielder pondering his future with no deal done yet with the Baggies.

Fulham are looking to bolster their squad with Sasa Lukic and an incoming could herald the end of Chalobah’s 18 months at the club.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Bamba to Arsenal update

09:27 , Marc Mayo

Ibrahima Bamba’s agent has confirmed he was in London - but not for transfer talks with Arsenal.

The Gunners are linked with a £26m deal for the midfielder from Vitoria Guimaraes.

“It’s true that I was in London, but I am just arriving from Germany, where I was watching Edmond Tapsoba’s game,” Filipe Macedo Alves told O Jogo.

“Bamba is not the only player I work with.

“He’s a player profile that is clearly of interest to many clubs, but today he is a Vitoria player and is only focused on Monday’s game in Chaves. The market is open, but I’m not going to feed rumours.”

Read more here!

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Breaking news!

09:16 , Marc Mayo

Multiple outlets reporting that Sean Dyche will be Everton’s new manager.

Talks with Marcelo Bielsa have collapsed and the former Burnley boss is heading to Goodison Park!

(PA)
(PA)

Torino star wants Fulham move

09:12 , Marc Mayo

Sasa Lukic has told Torino he wants to join Fulham, Standard Sport understands.

The Cottagers are bidding to land the midfielder in an £8m deal while also chasing Cedric Soares of Arsenal and Fluminense’s Andre.

Read more from our reporter Nick Purewal here!

(AP)
(AP)

Diomande boss opens up on transfer interest

08:54 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly among those showing “huge interest” in FC Midtjylland youngster Ousmane Diomande.

The Danish club’s sporting director has spoken out on the transfer market attention coming the way of his teenage starlet.

Svend Graversen said: “It is no secret that there is huge interest in him. Then we have to see if there is something that can match what we want.

“We could see that he was really talented. What is perhaps surprising is the price of these players - especially the young ones. It only goes one way.”

Read more here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Caicedo to Arsenal not ruled out

08:35 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal could yet make a late splash on Moises Caicedo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are most likely out of a trio including Chelsea and Liverpool to make a huge bid.

That is what it would take to convince Brighton to sell up, with a £75m figure touted.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Gusto going nowhere

08:23 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have been told to forget about signing Malo Gusto this month.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has tweeted that the right-back will play for the club until “at least” the end of June.

The statement may leave the door open for signing Gusto and loaning him back to the French team, though.

Chelsea want a new full-back amid Reece James’ injury woes with Gusto rated at £35m.

Read more here!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal lead Zubimendi race

08:09 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer.

After an approach was rejected earlier this month by the player, Sport report on his intention to leave Real Sociedad in the summer.

The midfielder has a £52m release clause and Barcelona are also interested, in their efforts to replace Sergio Busquets.

But it is now said that the LaLiga giants cannot afford such a fee [- with Zubimendi preferring the Premier League anyway.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Latest on Bamba deal

08:03 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have been tipped to sign Ibrahima Bamba this month.

The Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder, 20, fits the mould of Mikel Arteta’s public wishes to sign a replacement for the injured Mohamed Elneny.

According to Jornal de Noticias, Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Bamba with his agent spotted in London.

The Italian has a £26m release clause.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Chelsea CAN sign Fernandez

08:00 , Marc Mayo

A late, deadline day deal for Enzo Fernandez could yet work for Chelsea.

The Blues have been tipped by transfer journalist Ben Jacobs to pull off the signing if they can make a fresh ‘take it or leave it’ bid for the Benfica star.

It is claimed that Fernandez’s £106m release clause would still not be achieved should the player leave in the summer, pushing his club towards finally wilting and accepting Chelsea’s approach.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Pedro Porro latest

07:51 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are happy to meet Sporting CP’s demands for Podro Porro.

A £39million deal is near being agreed but Sky Sports report on the Lisbon club’s hesitancy to accept the right-back’s January exit.

They will have no choice if Spurs pay Porro’s release clause of the same amount in a single, up-front payment.

But that is not what was previously on the table, with a plan including instalments set out.

Sporting are chasing Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey on loan as a replacement.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Hello and welcome!

07:38 , Marc Mayo

The January transfer deadline is fast approaching with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham among the clubs looking to complete some major signings.

Ibrahima Bamba is the latest name of the Gunners’ radar amid pursuits of Martin Zubimendi, Ivan Fresneda and Moises Caicedo.

Over in west London, Chelsea are still being linked with Enzo Fernandez having received a blow for Malo Gusto.

And the big name at Tottenham is Pedro Porro as the club remain locked in talks with Sporting CP.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

