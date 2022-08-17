Transfer news LIVE: Man United consider Casemiro over Adrien Rabiot as Chelsea step up Wesley Fofana talks

(Getty Images)

Chelsea look ready to allow Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave on loan, while Manchester United remain busy in the market. The Red Devils appear ready to walk away from a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot, but still want a new midfielder. Casemiro has been mentioned, although the Real Madrid general could be tricky to prize away given his importance to Los Blancos. United continue to chase Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong with a new report coming out saying that the club could be willing to pay the midfielder’s deferred wages which has been a major sticking point in any deal, an initial deal has been reportedly retracted, but talks continue, with the clubs waiting to see what the Dutch midfielder wants to do surrounding his wages.

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The 21-year-old Spanish defender joins on a four-year deal having made 49 appearances for the Belgian club across the 2021-22 campaign which saw him voted as the Belgian club’s Player of the Year.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said. “City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.”

Wolves are also making moves and have agreed a club-record £42.2m deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes but personal terms are yet to be finalised whilst Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is annoyed at the club for pricing him out of a potential move to Chelsea. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

Transfer news live

Manchester City sign Sergio Gomez

Are Manchester United close to signing Frenkie de Jong?

Man Utd open to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo with Atletico Madrid interested in swap deal

Wolves agree record deal for Matheus Nunes

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen

07:47 , Jack Rathborn

Story continues

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up.

The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’

Man United end interest in Juventus midfielder Rabiot over wage demands

Tuesday 16 August 2022 21:00 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United’s pursuit of Adrien Rabiot is now considered all but over due to the Juventus midfielder’s wage demands.

United agreed a fee for Rabiot last week but have not agree personal terms in negotiations with his agent and mother Veronique.

The 27-year-old had emerged as a surprise target amid United’s summer long chase of Frenkie de Jong.

John Murtough, United’s football director, travelled to Turin last week in the hope of concluding negotiations with Rabiot’s representatives.

Yet after a difference in valuation on wages, United’s attempts to reinforce their midfield are set to extend into the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

More on Rabiot from Mark Critchley:

Man United end interest in Juventus midfielder Rabiot over wage demands

Man United not likely to sign Rabiot from Juventus

Tuesday 16 August 2022 20:40 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United have suffered another blow in their pursuit of midfield transfer targets, with the Athletic’s David Ornstein reporting there is a very much reduced chance that Adrien Rabiot moves from Juventus to Old Trafford.

“Rabiot to Man Utd now highly unlikely. Gap in wage offer/expectation mean move not happening as things stand,” he tweeted.

“Live talks over other options such as Casemiro. De Jong improbable but [United] hope to get a top midfielder before deadline.”

Casemiro from Real Madrid as the third choice seems...interesting, as well as unlikely.

Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie but Italian returns to Udinese on loan

Tuesday 16 August 2022 20:20 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham have completed the £15million signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese but he has been immediately loaned back to his old club.

The teenager has been tracked by Spurs all summer and has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League side after initially flying into England at the weekend.

Udogie, who made 35 appearances for Udinese last season but sat out their opener with AC Milan on Saturday, stayed at Hotspur Way on Sunday before he completed a medical on Monday and finalised his transfer a day later.

He is Tottenham’s seventh signing of the summer but the left-back has returned to Italy in a similar fashion to Pape Matar Sarr, who joined Spurs last August but spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Metz.

Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie but Italian returns to Udinese on loan

Manchester United and the Glazers’s debt explained

Tuesday 16 August 2022 20:00 , Michael Jones

The Glazer family’s acquisition of Manchester United remains controversial to this day.

Their £790m takeover in the summer of 2005 came by way of a leveraged buyout: when a significant amount of borrowed money is used to fund the acquisition of a company, with the debt secured against that company itself.

In the case of this leveraged buyout, it was not just any company but one of the most famous and successful clubs in English and world football.

Over the years, that debt, the interest paid on it and the dividends handed out to shareholders along the way – the majority going to the Glazers themselves – have proved controversial.

Manchester United and the Glazers’s debt explained

Matheus Nunes: Wolves close in on club-record deal for Sporting midfielder

Tuesday 16 August 2022 19:45 , Michael Jones

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to break their transfer record to land Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

Personal terms are still to be finalised with the 23-year-old but it is understood Wolves are optimistic a deal can be completed quickly after they agreed to pay Sporting an initial £38m, with a further £4.2m in potential add-ons.

That eclipses the £35m Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva – now on loan at Anderlecht – in 2020.

The Brazil-born Nunes turned down an opportunity to play for his homeland and last year made his debut for Portugal. He has won eight caps and scored one goal for the country.

Wolves close in on club-record deal for Sporting’s Matheus Nunes

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following touchline fracas

Tuesday 16 August 2022 19:30 , Michael Jones

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte have been charged by the Football Association following their touchline fracas during Sunday’s Premier League draw.

The pair clashed twice at Stamford Bridge, causing two melees as tempers flared during a fiery London derby which saw Spurs snatch a 2-2 draw with a last-gasp Harry Kane goal.

Both managers were booked for the first bust-up, then sent off at full-time when a niggly handshake sparked further ugly scenes.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following touchline fracas

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joins Vitesse Arnhem on season-long loan

Tuesday 16 August 2022 19:15 , Michael Jones

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has moved to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old joined Albion from Ajax last summer and made his debut in last season’s FA Cup third-round win at West Brom.

He spent the remainder of the campaign on loan at Belgian side Oostende and was called up to the Holland squad in June following an injury to Tim Krul.

Seagulls goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts told the club website “This is a great opportunity for Kjell to continue his development and play regularly.

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joins Vitesse Arnhem on season-long loan

Ryan Giggs tells jury ‘infidelity’ reputation justified but he has never hit a woman

Tuesday 16 August 2022 19:00 , Michael Jones

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has told a jury he has never been faithful in any of his romantic relationships but he has never assaulted a woman.

Giggs began giving evidence in his defence for the first time on Tuesday at Manchester Crown Court, where he is on trial accused of assaulting his ex-partner Kate Greville, 38, and her younger sister Emma Greville, 26, on November 1 2020.

The 48-year-old is also accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville.

Ryan Giggs tells jury ‘infidelity’ reputation justified but he has never hit a woman

Everton reject opening Chelsea offer for Anthony Gordon

Tuesday 16 August 2022 18:45 , Michael Jones

Everton have rejected a bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon as Thomas Tuchel has stepped up his interest in the winger.

Chelsea face a decision whether to come back with a second offer of around £50 million to test Everton’s resolve to keep the England Under-21 international.

Their position has been that Gordon is not for sale while manager Frank Lampard is keen to build around the 21-year-old, who he feels is a key player in his plans.

Everton reject opening Chelsea offer for Anthony Gordon

Joachim Andersen reveals death threats after role in Darwin Nunez red card

Tuesday 16 August 2022 18:30 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has received death threats and thousands of abusive messages after his role in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez’s red card on Monday night.

The Danish centre-back has taken to social media to show just some of the “300 to 400” abusive messages following the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield.

Nunez was given a straight red card, a club first for a home debut, after headbutting Andersen, reacting angrily after the pair jostled in and around the penalty area.

And Andersen has urged supported to “show some respect” and “stop acting tough online”.

Joachim Andersen reveals death threats after role in Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp set for Darwin Nunez talks after red card in Liverpool draw

Tuesday 16 August 2022 18:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Darwin Nunez will have plenty of time to learn from his red card for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield.

The Uruguay international, who arrived in the summer for a potential club-record £85million fee, was dismissed early in the second half for flooring the Eagles centre-back after the two had tangled with each other all night.

Klopp pointed to the provocation the striker had received but accepted there were no excuses for his reaction and the three-match ban he will now serve – missing matches against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle – will give the 23-year-old the opportunity for reflection.

Jurgen Klopp set for Darwin Nunez talks after red card in Liverpool draw

Darwin Nunez and Liverpool left to rue and reflect on unwanted first

Tuesday 16 August 2022 18:05 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has seen his Liverpool players win the Premier League and the Champions League, watched them beat Barcelona 4-0 and Manchester United 5-0, but there was something he had never witnessed in his first 383 games as Liverpool manager.

That changed on Darwin Nunez’s Anfield bow as, in something that had never happened in a reign that began in 2015, one of his charges was dismissed for violent conduct.

“There is always a first time,” said the German, but his downbeat demeanour showed that this was one he would rather not have happened.

Initially, he was not sure how it had: he spotted Joachim Andersen on the Anfield turf and Nunez walking away.

It was not until he was shown a replay that he realised the £64m striker had headbutted the Crystal Palace defender. “Yes, it is a red card,” he said. In a weekend when one German manager found fault with refereeing decisions, another did not.

Darwin Nunez and Liverpool left to rue and reflect on unwanted first

Everton closing in on Gueye

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:59 , Michael Jones

Everton are finally closing on bringing Idrissa Gueye back to the club and are confident a deal with PSG will be sorted this week.

Everton are finally closing on Gana Gueye deal, working on it since long time with Paris Saint-Germain. Clubs confident to get the deal over the line this week. 🚨🔵 #EFC



Meanwhile, Thilo Kehrer is in London to complete his permanent move to West Ham as expected. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Man City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:56 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have completed the signing of left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht for £11million.

The 21-year-old Spaniard arrives as a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal, and becomes City’s fourth summer signing, after Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

City turned their attentions to Gomez, who has signed a four-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, after they were reluctant to pay Brighton’s asking price for Marc Cucurella, who instead signed for Chelsea in a deal that could cost £62million.

Man City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht

Simeone gives update on Morata amid Man Utd speculation

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:48 , Michael Jones

Atletico Madrid boss, Diego Simeone, says that he hope Alvaro Morata will stay at the club after two seasons on loan at Juventus. Simeone has been speaking about the forward after rumours about a possible move to Manchester United surfaced in the last week or so.

Morata has returned to Atletico for the new campaign and started in their opening La Liga game on Monday, he scoring two goals against Getafe.

There has been speculation about the 29-year-old’s future and Simeone was asked about such reports this week.

“I am not the owner of the club, I am the coach. Everyone at the club hopes he [Morata] continues,” Simeone said on Monday night. “He is working very well, in an extraordinary way. I think that all footballers need to have confidence to do important things.

“He came back with great humility and wanting to work. He came back trying hard.”

Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment after Chelsea vs Tottenham

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:40 , Michael Jones

Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.

The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.

Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game all of a sudden now.”

Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment

Besiktas pushing to sign Dele Alli.

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:32 , Michael Jones

Besiktas are pushing to sign Dele Alli from Everton with both a loan or permanent move being considered says Fabrizio Romano.

Dele wants game time as priority and the club are leaving it to him to decide if he wants to move whilst they focus on completing a Gana Gueye deal.

Besiktas are really pushing to sign Dele Alli. Both loan or permanent are being considered, Everton are leaving it for the player to decide. Dele wants game time as priority. 🚨🔵🇹🇷 #EFC



Meanwhile, Everton are working to complete Gana Gueye deal after long negotiations with PSG. pic.twitter.com/uwa6jBGypR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Will Fofana go to Chelsea?

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:26 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana.

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Blues have their contract ready for the French defender in case a speedy deal needs to be done with Leicester still holding out for a larger fee.

Chelsea are preparing a new bid for Fofana but Leicester’s stance remains that their star centre-back is not for sale after rejecting the Londoners opening two offers.

Ronaldo to Chelsea?

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:20 , Michael Jones

Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo would solve Chelsea’s striker issue and he told Sky Sports: “Chelsea were outstanding against Tottenham on Sunday, they dominated the match from start to finish, but they haven’t got a goalscorer or centre-forward and that cost them three points.

“I cannot believe they didn’t or haven’t gone in for Cristiano Ronaldo. He just ticks all of the boxes Chelsea are lacking.

“Playing for Chelsea is not like playing for Manchester United, who are working from the halfway line. Chelsea are on the edge of the box, dominating games.

“Chelsea have unbelievable wing-backs, they dominate football matches, if they were putting the ball into the box for Ronaldo I would dread to think how many goals he could score.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Caicedo on United’s radar

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:15 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

United are long term admirers of the Caicedo and were looking at signing him when he joined Brighton from Argentine club Independiente in February 2021.

The club are expected to hold internal discussions about whether to make an official bid for the midfielder but any acquisition for the 20-year-old is likely to come with a heavy price tag.

Fulham eyeing up Dieng

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:08 , Michael Jones

Fulham have turned to Marseille to enquire about signing Bamba Dieng with their move for Justin Kluivert in danger of being hijacked.

Marco Silva is looking for more firepower in the final third and had primarily targeted 23-year-old Kluivert but the move is at risk due to Roma’s insistence on an obligation-to-buy clause, guaranteeing them £8million and a sell-on clause.

The Cottagers are thus lining up alternatives with Marseille forward Bamba Dieng in their sights.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals in all competitions last season and has also been offered to Everton to solve Frank Lampard’s striker crisis.

Cunha rejects Man Utd

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt another body blow in the transfer market as Mathues Cunha has turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford.

Spanish outlet Sport claim Cunha rejected United’s approaches after it was revealed the club hoped to agree a £42million deal with Atletico Madrid.

Cunha, a 23-year-old Brazil international, signed for the Spanish club in 2021 and has scored seven goals in 37 appearances.

Brunt extends Leicester contract

Tuesday 16 August 2022 16:50 , Michael Jones

Leicester City midfielder Lewis Brunt has signed a new contract at King Power Stadium that will keep him at the club until 2025.

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Spurs towards the end of last season but isn’t in Brendan Rodgers’ immediate plans.

Tottenham and Man Utd in battle for Meslier?

Tuesday 16 August 2022 16:42 , Michael Jones

Manchester United and Tottenham are said to battle it out for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, according to The Mirror.

Meslier is Leeds’ established No. 1 and is seen as one of the most-promising goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The French Under-21 international has seemingly attracted the interest of United, who see him as a possible long-term successor to David De Gea despite having Dean Henderson on the books.

Tottenham are also keen and they want him to eventually replace his compatriot 35-year-old, Hugo Lloris.

What does Erik ten Hag want in a striker at Manchester United?

Tuesday 16 August 2022 16:33 , Michael Jones

When Marnix Kolder was playing in a side managed by Erik ten Hag, his role was fairly uncomplicated. “I was the ‘escape’,” he told The Independent earlier this year.

“When the ball was pressured at the back, the long ball from the keeper or the central defender came to me. I don’t know the word in English – a coat stand? The “kapstok”. It’s a typical word in Dutch. The big person they can play the balls to, then you play to the midfielders or to the side.”

In other words, a target man.

Kolder was Ten Hag’s centre forward at Go Ahead Eagles during the first year of his managerial career in 2012-13, which ended in promotion to the Eredivisie.

At 6ft 2in in height, and despite being the wrong side of 30, he scored a goal every other game in his only year working under the future Manchester United manager, before Ten Hag left the “kick and rush” of the Eerste Divisie, Dutch football’s second tier, that Kolder describes to take charge of Bayern Munich II and work in the orbit of Pep Guardiola.

What does Erik ten Hag want in a striker?

Marseille agree deal for Seha

Tuesday 16 August 2022 16:25 , Michael Jones

Marseille have agreed an £8.4m deal with Troyes to sign left winger Sayha Seha.

The 17-year-old has played twice for France’s U17s and has been watched by a number of Premier League clubs.

Nianzou to Sevilla

Tuesday 16 August 2022 16:20 , Michael Jones

Tanguy Nianzou is set to complete his move Sevilla with Fabrizio Romano convinced that the deal is done and confirmed.

He rpeorts that Bayern Munich will receive a €20m fee and buy-back clause will also be included.

Tanguy Nianzou to Sevilla, done deal confirmed and here we go! Bayern will receive €20m fee and buy-back clause will also be included. Medical already booked 🚨⚪️🔴 #Sevilla



Contract will be valid until 2027. Exclusive news confirmed.



Kehrer to West Ham, Nianzou to Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/PZvXxxPt6h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joins Vitesse Arnhem on season-long loan

Tuesday 16 August 2022 16:11 , Michael Jones

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has moved to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old joined Albion from Ajax last summer and made his debut in last season’s FA Cup third-round win at West Brom.

He spent the remainder of the campaign on loan at Belgian side Oostende and was called up to the Holland squad in June following an injury to Tim Krul.

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joins Vitesse Arnhem on season-long loan

West Ham in talks for Emerson

Tuesday 16 August 2022 16:03 , Michael Jones

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy defender Emerson Palmieri.

Hammers boss David Moyes is desperate to boost his defence before the transfer window closes after injuries to new signing Nayer Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have seen the Irons use Ben Johnson in central defence.

Moyes is also understood to be looking at Paris St-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer and has apparantly agreed terms with the defender.

Palmieri spent last season on loan at Lyon but the 28-year-old is out of favour at Chelsea, following the arrival of Marc Cucurella, even though he still has two years left on his present deal.

Everton reject opening Chelsea offer for Anthony Gordon

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:54 , Michael Jones

Everton have rejected a bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon as Thomas Tuchel has stepped up his interest in the winger.

Chelsea face a decision whether to come back with a second offer of around £50 million to test Everton’s resolve to keep the England Under-21 international.

Their position has been that Gordon is not for sale while manager Frank Lampard is keen to build around the 21-year-old, who he feels is a key player in his plans.

Everton reject opening Chelsea offer for Anthony Gordon

Does Ten Hag want Ziyech?

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:46 , Michael Jones

Manchester United money men have reportedly done a U-turn on plans to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

Reports in France claim the United board initially had doubts over a move for Ziyech with manager Erik ten Hag said to be keen on a reunion with his former Ajax protegee.

However, the Red Devils are now ‘listening to their manager on the subject’ and will consider signing the 29-year-old if they can get him for a reasonable price.

Monreal retires

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:39 , Michael Jones

Former Arsenal star Nacho Monreal has retired from professional football.

The 36-year-old defender played over 250 games for the Gunners between 2013 and 2018 but has been without a club since leaving Real Sociedad a year ago.

He said: “36 years playing football. 16 as a professional. Squeezing my body and taking it to limits that I would never have imagined.

“My knee sends me a message… loud and clear; I cannot continue! Do I get mad? NO! I listen to it and accept the situation and thank it for everything.

“A stage is over. Another starts. I’m happy and feeling good. One more time… I FEEL GOOD!!! And that gives me peace of mind.

“Life is a gift and I like to be grateful. Thank you Osasuna, Malaga, Arsenal and Real Sociedad for letting me cross your paths. What a good years….”

Man Utd open talks with Cunha

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:30 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have opened up talks with the representatives of Matheus Cunha, according to Caught Offside.

The Brazilian has been linked with a big-money move to the Red Devils this month, although Atletico Madrid want more than £42million for the player.

With the rumours circulating linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico and Alvaro Morata or Antoinee Griezman to Old Trafford, this one is also to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Manchester United and the Glazers’ debt explained

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:23 , Michael Jones

The Glazer family’s acquisition of Manchester United remains controversial to this day.

Their £790m takeover in the summer of 2005 came by way of a leveraged buyout: when a significant amount of borrowed money is used to fund the acquisition of a company, with the debt secured against that company itself.

In the case of this leveraged buyout, it was not just any company but one of the most famous and successful clubs in English and world football.

Over the years, that debt, the interest paid on it and the dividends handed out to shareholders along the way - the majority going to the Glazers themselves - have proved controversial.

Manchester United and the Glazers’ debt explained

Newcastle interest in four Chelsea players

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:15 , Michael Jones

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are planning to swoop in for four Chelsea players in a late transfer window as Eddie Howe tries to bolster his squad before September 1st.

The players in question are Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic, and Armando Broja.

Newcastle are keen on a move for Broja but would only be able to sign one Chelsea player on loan and they do not have the capability to sign multiple players on permanent contracts

Man Utd consider Dembele

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:08 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are reportedly still considering a move for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele.

The Manchester Evening News claims the club remain in contact with the player’s representatives and the French forward is being considered for a possible late swoop.

26-year-old Dembele only has one-year left on his current deal at Lyon and has already rejected an offer from Everton this summer.

Tottenham bid for Garner

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:00 , Michael Jones

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur have put in a bid for Manchester United midfielder James Garner but it has not met the Reds’ valuation.

United, who have made the surprise decision to sell the former Nottingham Forest loanee, are open to selling him for somewhere between £15million and £20million.

The value of the bid has not been disclosed but it has not met United’s expectations.

Joachim Andersen reveals death threats after role in Darwin Nunez red card

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:53 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has received death threats and thousands of abusive messages after his role in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez’s red card on Monday night.

The Danish centre-back has taken to social media to show just some of the “3,000 to 4,000” abusive messages following the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield.

Nunez was given a straight red card, a club first for a home debut, after headbutting Andersen, reacting angrily after the pair jostled in and around the penalty area.

Joachim Andersen reveals death threats after role in Darwin Nunez red card

Forest close to signing Aouar

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:45 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest are reportedly close to signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer.

According to journalist Nicola Schira, the 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Midlands club as they close in on a deal until 2027.

Real Betis were also ‘very interested’ in the midfielder but could not complete a deal due to La Liga’s financial fair play constraints.

Casemiro to Old Trafford?

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:37 , Michael Jones

This signing would undoubtably strenghten Manchester United’s midfield and reports from Marca say that Old Trafford representatives are in Madrid to discuss a deal for midfielder Casemiro.

Casemiro has been a focus of Carlo Ancelott’s Real Madrid side so this rumour seems unlikely and as of yet Los Blancos have not received an offer.

Chelsea on verge of signing Casadei

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:30 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Cesare Casadei after agreeing personal terms with the 19-year-old who is expected to be in London this week to complete a medical.

Chelsea are now set to sign Cesare Casadei, official bid has been sent and accepted by Inter as revealed in the last days - after personal terms agreed on a six year contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Fee: €15m & €5m add-ons. Casadei will be in London this week to undergo medical tests. pic.twitter.com/qhTZ2PgD5G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Joel Glazer against Ronaldo transfer

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:22 , Michael Jones

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer is against the prospect of selling of Cristiano Ronaldo despite the player’s wish to leave the club.

The Manchester Evening News understands that United manager Erik ten Hag has privately been willing to sell Ronaldo for weeks but Glazer has so far resisted any proactive attempts to sell the Portuguese.

Ronaldo is unhappy at United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, the 25% salary reduction he has incurred as a result, and the club’s dealings in the transfer market.

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has sought an exit route for his client during the summer but Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have each distanced themselves from a move though Sporting Lisbon have also been linked with Ronaldo.

Virgil van Dijk says new Liverpool striker faces ‘learning curve’ in Premier League

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:15 , Michael Jones

Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez he needs to learn to control himself after Liverpool’s new striker was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.

The Reds had to come from behind for the second time in the opening two games of the 2022/23 Premier League season, eventually drawing 1-1 at Anfield.

It was Liverpool’s first red card for violent conduct in Jurgen Klopp’s long reign and Van Dijk described his moment of madness as something that “should not happen.”

Darwin Nunez faces ‘learning curve’ in Premier League, says Van Dijk

Newcastle debating improved bid for Pedro

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:07 , Michael Jones

Newcastle are debating whether to offer an improved bid for Watford forward Joao Pedro this week or focus on other targets.

Sky Sports News revealed that the Hornets have already rejected a £17.5m bid for the 20-year-old but Newcastle have their own valuations of players and don’t want to overpay for the Championship forward.

Watford’s stance remains Pedro is not for sale and they are under no pressure to sell with three years remaining on Pedro’s contract.

West Ham agree deal for Kehrer

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:59 , Michael Jones

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign PSG defender Thilo Kehrer. The fee is believed to be €12m (£10m) plus add-ons and Kehrer has arrived in London for a medical and finalise personal terms.

West Ham hope to complete the deal in time for Kehrer to be available for Thursday night’s Europa Conference League qualifier against Viborg.

Chelsea and Casadei agree terms

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:52 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Cesare Casadei.

The Inter Milan star is free to leave the San Siro and the Blues are the frontrunners to seal his signature. According to reports in Italy, they have agreed a six-year deal with the Italian and are set to submit an improved bid.

Napoli want Ndombele

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:46 , Michael Jones

Talks continue between Tottenham and Napoli over the loan signing of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele however there is no final agreement yet between the two sides.

Personal terms close to being agreed but Ndombele hasn’t made a final decision about where we will go amid interest from other clubs.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following touchline fracas

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:40 , Michael Jones

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte have been charged by the Football Association following their touchline fracas during Sunday’s Premier League draw.

The pair clashed twice at Stamford Bridge, causing two melees as tempers flared during a fiery London derby which saw Spurs snatch a 2-2 draw with a last-gasp Harry Kane goal.

Both managers were booked for the first bust-up, then sent off at full-time when a niggly handshake sparked further ugly scenes.

The FA confirmed on Monday evening that Tuchel and Conte now had a charge to answer.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following touchline fracas

Stoke sign Fosu

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:34 , Michael Jones

Stoke City have completed their eighth summer signing with Tariqe Fosu arriving on a season-long loan from Brentford.

The 26-year-old can play as a wing back as well as an attacking midfielder.

The Ghanaian international follows the arrivals of Aden Flint, Josh Laurent, Harry Clarke, Liam McCarron, Gavin Kilkenny, Dwight Gayle and Will Smallbone.

Welcome to Stoke City, @TariqeFosu 🤝 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 16, 2022

Gordon bid rejected by Everton

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:28 , Michael Jones

Everton have rejected a £45m bid by Chelsea for Anthony Gordon.

Sky Sports understands Everton remain uninterested in selling the 21-year-old this summer. An offer of a new contract for Gordon remains on the table from the Toffees but the midfielder has not signed that deal either.

United ready to let Ronaldo leave

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:22 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are open to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo according to talkSPORT.

Ronaldo returned to United last summer, joining from Juventus on a two-year deal but has made it clear to the club he wants to quit Old Trafford after just 12 months, with the 37-year-old determined to continue playing in the Champions League.

United finished sixth last season and missed out on playing in Europe’s elite competition before making a terrible start to this campaign by losing to Brighton on the opening weekend and being humbled 4-0 by Brentford last Sunday. They sit bottom of the Premier League and face Liverpool next.

Erik ten Hag has insisted all summer that Ronaldo is not for sale and is a key part of his plans yet the manager’s stance seems to have changed and he is understood to be willing to sanction an exit for the forward.

Vestergaard rejects Fulham move

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:15 , Michael Jones

The Athletic reports that Jannick Vestergaard has rejected a move to Fulham after the Cottagers agreed a £10million move for the centre-back.

The Denmark international is currently fifth-choice at Leicester City and the Foxes are hoping to offload the former Southampton man, despite only signing him a year ago.

(Getty Images)

Will Ferrell sent Gareth Bale ‘personal message’ to help convince Wales winger to sign for LAFC

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:10 , Michael Jones

Gareth Bale received a personal message from Hollywood star Will Ferrell as Los Angeles FC rolled out the red carpet when signing the Wales international for the World Cup build-up and beyond.

There was intense speculation about the 33-year-old’s future – and even talk about his love for the sport – after a medal-laden spell with Real Madrid came to a frustrating end.

Bale was linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff ahead of Wales’ appearance at the winter World Cup, but LAFC swept in under the radar and brought him to Major League Soccer.

Will Ferrell sent Gareth Bale ‘personal message’ to convince him to sign for LAFC

Runarsson moves to Turkey on loan

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:02 , Michael Jones

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has completed a move to Turkish club Alanyaspor.

The Icelandic goalkeeper joined the Gunners in September 2020 and spent last season on loan at OH Leuven.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Fofana unsettled at Leicester

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:56 , Michael Jones

Sky Sports reports that Wesley Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old centre-back wants to play in the Champions League to increase his chances of being picked for France at the World Cup this winter.

The Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m which has displeased Fofana who is said to have been under the impression that Leicester would listen to any substantial offers for him from Europe’s top clubs.

Leicester are understood to want more than the £80m they sold Harry Maguire for to Manchester United in 2019; considering Fofana to be a better player at his age and with stronger potential.

Any fee above that would be a world record transfer for a defender.

Brighton interested in Estupinan deal

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:49 , Michael Jones

Brighton are pressing to complete the signing of Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan after positive talks with the La Liga club.According to The Mirror there is optimism that the 24-year-old could arrive in England as soon as this week to undergo a medical after the Seagulls identified him as their ideal replacement for Marc Cucurella.

The deal is said to be worth around £15m and is now close to being finalised between the two clubs with Estupinan expected to seal his move to the South Coast.

West Ham close to completing Kehrer deal

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:43 , Michael Jones

West Ham United are closing in on a deal for PSG’s Thilo Kehrer with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a meeting between the club and the player took place yesterday where personal terms were agreed.

West Ham are close to complete Thilo Kehrer deal with PSG. Meeting took place yesterday and Kehrer has now agreed personal terms with West Ham, his preference over Sevilla. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFC



Sevilla are focused on Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/9hLlhFre8y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Atletico to offer Griezmann or Morata for Ronaldo

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:37 , Michael Jones

This seems to be a big rumour but apparantly Atletico Madrid are willing to offer Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata to Manchester United in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The LaLiga side are interested in signing the 37-year-old forward despite backlash from fans against the idea earlier in the summer. Manchester United are also more open to letting Ronaldo leave as the club is reportedly unhappy with his attitude.

For his part, Ronaldo is said to have been impressed by Atleti boss, Diego Simeone’s, eagerness to bring him to the club and according to The Times the Spanish are willing to swap either Griezmann or Morata to help any potential deal along.

(Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez and Liverpool left to rue and reflect on unwanted first

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:30 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has seen his Liverpool players win the Premier League and the Champions League, watched them beat Barcelona 4-0 and Manchester United 5-0, but there was something he had never witnessed in his first 383 games as Liverpool manager.

That changed on Darwin Nunez’s Anfield bow as, in something that had never happened in a reign that began in 2015, one of his charges was dismissed for violent conduct.

“There is always a first time,” said the German, but his downbeat demeanour showed that this was one he would rather not have happened. Initially, he was not sure how it had: he spotted Joachim Andersen on the Anfield turf and Nunez walking away.

It was not until he was shown a replay that he realised the £64 million striker had headbutted the Crystal Palace defender. “Yes, it is a red card,” he said.

In a weekend when one German manager found fault with refereeing decisions, another did not.

Darwin Nunez and Liverpool left to rue and reflect on unwanted first

Newcastle target Ramos

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:22 , Michael Jones

Newcastle United are set to increase their efforts to land Benfica starlet Goncalo Ramos.

The 21-year-old has four goals already for Benfica this year and has helped the team to successive domestic wins and a progession in Champions League qualifying.

The Portuguese club want at least £35million for the youngster who made his debut for them in 2020 and with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe interested in more firepower to provide competition with Callum Wilson the Magpies could complete this deal soon.

Gordon ‘not for sale'

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:15 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are continuing to pursue the signing of Everton’s Anthony Gordon but the Toffees have dismissed the London club’s latest approach.

Chelsea are understood to have made contact with Everton again last night to discuss a deal which could rise to above £44m with a series of bonuses and add-ons for the 21 year old.

The Mirror reports that Frank Lampard and chairman Bill Kenwright are determined to keep the England U21 star, and it will take a significantly increased offer to get them to come to the table.

Everton have made clear their valuation of Gordon, who is a vital assest to the starting XI, and that he is simply not for sale at the price Chelsea are offering.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United ‘add Jamie Vardy to transfer options’ after nightmare Premier League start

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:07 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are reportedly sounding out a move for Jamie Vardy as they look to recover from a poor start to the season.

The Athletic says club bosses are weighing up a bid for the 35-year-old Leicester striker. The former England striker is reported to be among a number of targets for United, though Leicester are unlikely to let him go without a fight.

Man United ‘add Jamie Vardy to transfer options’

Rabiot set for Old Trafford move

Tuesday 16 August 2022 11:58 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Adrien Rabiot following a series of discussions with his mother and agent Veronique Rabiot.

United’s director John Murtough was recently seen in Turin to meet Rabiot and agree personal terms with Veronique said to be asking for a significant increase in wages from Rabiots time at Juventus.

The transfer is worth around £14million for the 27-year-old midfielder and looks close to being completed.

(REUTERS)

Wolves close in on club-record deal for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes

Tuesday 16 August 2022 11:51 , Michael Jones

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to break their transfer record to land Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

Personal terms are still to be finalised with the 23-year-old but it is understood Wolves are optimistic a deal can be completed quickly after they agreed to pay Sporting an initial £38m, with a further £4.2m in potential add-ons.

That eclipses the £35m Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva – now on loan at Anderlecht – in 2020.

The Brazil-born Nunes turned down an opportunity to play for his homeland and last year made his debut for Portugal. He has won eight caps and scored one goal for the country.

Wolves close in on club-record deal for Sporting’s Matheus Nunes

Wolves agree record fee for Nunes

Tuesday 16 August 2022 11:45 , Michael Jones

Wolves have agreed a club-record £42.2m deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. The club will pay an initial £38m with £4.2m in add-ons but personal terms yet to be finalised with the player.

Bruno Lage’s side are hoping to complete the deal and register the player by midday on Friday to ensure that he can be involved in Saturday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur.

The potential £42.2m deal would eclipse the £35m record Wolves paid Porto two years ago for forward Fabio Silva, who has sinced been loaned out to Belgian side Anderlecht.

Nunes scored in Sporting’s 3-0 home win over Rio Ave on Saturday and has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons at the Lisbon club having joined from Estoril in January 2019.

He has made 76 appearances and scored seven goals in all competitions for the Lions and also has eight caps and one goal for his country having made his debut for Portugal last year.

Are Manchester United closing in on De Jong?

Tuesday 16 August 2022 11:40 , Michael Jones

After a summer of chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, Mancheser United’s hierarchy are said to be ‘convinced’ they will be able to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.

SPORT are reporting that Man Utd are putting forward an ‘irrefutable’ offer that should satisfy all parties with the Premier League side willing to cover all of De Jong’s deferred wages.

This transfer really is a saga as Barcelona and United came to a £72m agreement over a fee earlier in the summer as the Calatan giants hoped to get De Jong’s wage bill off the books.

The midfielder refused to leave the club though as Barcelona owe him around £17m in deferred wages after he took a pay cut during the pandemic.

Erik ten Hag is said to be found of De Jong and sees the midfielder as his no. 1 priority this summer but things are moving slowly.

However, Marcel van der Kraan of De Telegraaf is reporting contrasting news and says that United are back to square one after their initial bid has expired.

“Manchester United have officially withdrawn their offer to Barcelona,” said Van der Kraan. “They had this offer on the table of £72m for weeks and there was a deadline on it. This deadline has now passed.

“Before the deadline, Manchester United had to take a decision and have withdrawn the entire package over everything they’ve agreed.”

Der Kraan doesn’t believe United will come back to the table with an offer to cover De Jong’s deferred wages and even if they do, he feels it is unlikely De Jong would accept.

“Will Man Utd make a new offer? One that is more extended that could cover more of Frenkie’s demands? I doubt it actually. He wants the [deferred wages] from Barcelona.” added Der Kraan.

“It could also mean they do not make another offer at all, there is a whole new blank situation at this moment.”

Manchester City sign Sergio Gomez

Tuesday 16 August 2022 11:28 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have completed the signing of left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht for £11million.

The 21-year-old Spaniard arrives as a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal, and becomes City’s fourth summer signing, after Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

City turned their attentions to Gomez, who has signed a four-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, after they were reluctant to pay Brighton’s asking price for Marc Cucurella, who instead signed for Chelsea in a deal that could cost £62million.

Gomez provides cover for Joao Cancelo and Pep Guardiola suggested last week that he will not try and bring in another left-back.

Gomez said: “I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.

“To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to. The number of trophies City have won over the past few years has been incredible and the style of football the team plays under Pep is the most exciting in Europe.”

Man City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht