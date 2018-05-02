Transfer News: Chelsea To Pounce on Manchester United Star, Old Trafford Set For Exodus

After a season of being not only second best in England but second best in your city, Manchester United are preparing for an overhaul.

Another summer of spending is expected to take place with Jose Mourinho wanting to free up some space and cash by making a few sales.

But there are also a few players who Mourinho wants to stay but could be heading for the Old Trafford exit, and rival clubs are ready to take advantage.

And that is where we start, at the gates of Old Trafford, where this transfer round-up presents which players are looking out and which clubs are looking in.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are monitoring the situation with Manchester United striker Anthony Martial. Mourinho wants the 22-year-old striker to stay with the club next season, but the addition of Alexis Sanchez has seen him fall down the pecking order and now the Frenchman is considering his future.

Two players who Mourinho and Manchester United are happy to say goodbye to, according to The Times, are defenders Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind. The pair, both 28, have been told they will be surplus to requirements.

Manchester United are still working on bringing in new players. According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Mourinho’s club leads the race for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. They face competition from Barcelona for the 23-year-old but the Catalans believe the asking price is too high.

Chelsea, last season’s champions, are also keen on improving in the summer. According to The Sun, they are preparing a £31 million bid for German defender Benjamin Henrichs, the 21-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen.

David Luiz, a key member of Chelsea’s title-winning team, may be on his way out of the club. And according to The Sun, he could join Napoli should Rafael Benitez decide to return as manager this summer.

And finally, the agent of Napoli midfielder Jorginho has confirmed that there has been interest in the 26-year-old who is one of Manchester City’s top targets, according to the Manchester Evening News.

