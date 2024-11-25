Transfer update: Man United suffer major blow in pursuit of 29-year-old midfield star

Manchester United are looking to sign a new midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils started the match against Ipswich with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the starting line up.

With both of them well over 30 now and clearly past their best, the club is looking to make a new midfield signing in order to provide manager Ruben Amorim some fresh options in the middle of the park.

One of the players they have targeted is Bayern Munich’s German midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The 29-year-old midfielder has lost his place in the starting line up this season and Joao Palhinha has been preferred to play in the midfield. However, the latter’s recent injury has given chances to Goretzka to make a comeback and the midfielder has accepted the opportunity with open arms.

Bayern Munich director of sport Max Eberl has claimed that Goretzka is an “important part of the team”, dealing a blow to Man United who want to sign him.

“We will discuss what the future holds with him again. We spoke to Goretzka in the summer and he decided to stay. We are happy that he’s here. He’s an important part of the team,” transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano quotes Eberl as saying.

Leon Goretzka has been linked with Man United (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Man United will struggle to sign Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich

The midfielder’s current deal at Bayern Munich runs until 2026 and the club is ready to open talks with him in order to prolong his stay.

Man United might have to shift their focus to other targets as Goretzka might prefer to stay at the Allianz Arena.

Amorim is looking to sign a new midfielder and the reason why the Red Devils wanted to sign Goretzka was because they would have signed him in a bargain deal.

The match against Ipswich clearly showed that Man United need a new midfielder and someone like Goretzka would have been ideal for them but Bayern Munich have no intention of letting the midfielder leave the club.