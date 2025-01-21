‘Transfer is likely’: Sky Sports issue brand new update over ‘explosive’ Utd-linked PL starlet

Among Manchester United’s left-back shortlist is Bournemouth ace Milos Kerkez, who’s quickly becoming one of the most sought-after players in his position across Europe.

With Ruben Amorim keen to learn from past managers’ mistakes and not rely on Luke Shaw to occupy the left-hand side of defence long-term, a natural successor is needed in 2025.

Currently, Diogo Dalot deputises at left-wing back in the England star’s absence, despite Tyrell Malacia being fully fit and available after spending the whole of 2023/2024 out injured. He’s even been linked with a loan move away this month, prompting the Old Trafford faithful to expect a new arrival in the depleted position.

As such, numerous reputable journalists confirmed today that the Red Devils had opened talks with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu, who, in an ideal world for Amorim, would sign in the coming days and begin learning the ropes of the boss’ newly implemented system.

United could go head-to-head with arch-rivals for Kerkez

Kerkez is attracting interest from both United and Liverpool. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Should a deal for the Dane come to fruition, it may spell the end of United’s interest in Kerkez. However, they were handed a slight boost in their potential pursuit after learning that while he is near enough certain to stay at the Vitality Stadium this window, a ‘transfer in the summer is likely’, according to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg.

The ‘explosive’ 21-year-old is also being heavily targeted by Liverpool as Arne Slot looks to phase out the declining Andy Robertson with a proven Premier League replacement.

Kerkez has notched two goals and three assists in 22 top-flight appearances this term, more recently adding to his tally with Bournemouth’s fourth and final goal in the closing stages of their emphatic away victory over Newcastle United on Saturday. He also assisted both of the Cherries’ goals in their shock 2-1 win against Manchester City last November, making it no surprise he’s catching the eyes of some of Europe’s top dogs.

