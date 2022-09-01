Transfer deadline day roundup: All the done deals as Liverpool sign Arthur Melo

Sports Staff
·9 min read

Transfer deadline day was in full swing as Premier League clubs rushed to complete deals before the deadline. Here are the major completed moves so far today:

Done deals

Antony > Manchester United

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95 million euros (£82.1m) on the final day of the summer transfer window. A deal was already in place between the two clubs, with United agreeing to a potential five million euros (£4.3m) in add-ons, making Antony the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history. He has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and follows Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro through the door this summer.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” the 22-year-old said on United’s official website.

Manuel Akanji >Manchester City

Manuel Akanji has set his sights on winning silverware in England after signing a five-year deal to complete his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund. City were thought to have wrapped up their summer business but went back into the market to add defensive depth after recent injuries to Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake left Ruben Dias and John Stones as the only fit senior centre-halves available to Pep Guardiola. The Premier League champions have paid a reported £17million to land the Switzerland international, who spent four seasons with Dortmund after joining from Basel in 2018.

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” said Akanji, who has taken the number 25 shirt vacated by former City captain Fernandinho this summer.

Wout Faes > Leicester City

Leicester City have signed Belgium defender Wout Faes from French club Stade de Reims on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Thursday’s transfer deadline day. Faes, who was named Reims’ player of the season for 2021-22, will join Leicester as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea this week. The 24-year-old made his debut for Belgium in the Nations League in June this year. Faes is Leicester’s second summer signing after they signed Alex Smithies as a backup goalkeeper on a free transfer.

Willy Boly > Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest made their 19th summer signing as Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly joined from Wolves. Boly, 31, has been liked with a move to Forest in recent weeks and is the latest in a long list of arrivals at the City Ground. The club said he has signed a two-year deal having spent five seasons at Wolves.

Jack Stephens > Bournemouth

Bournemouth have completed the loan signing of Jack Stephens from fellow south coast side Southampton. Centre-back Stephens has joined the Cherries on a season-long deal after falling down the pecking order at Saints. Neill Blake, Bournemouth’s chief executive, said: “We’re very pleased to bring Jack to the club and he strengthens our defensive options. He brings with him significant Premier League experience and I’m sure will prove a very valuable addition both on and off the pitch.”

Layvin Kurzawa > Fulham

Paris St Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa has joined Fulham on a season-long loan. The left-back boosts the options of Marco Silva, who has guided the Cottagers to two wins out of five in the Premier League this season.

Martin Dubravka > Manchester United

This was a formality, but Manchester United have now completed the signing of Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United on a season-long loan. The 33-year-old goalkeeper joins to provide cover for first-choice David de Gea following the exit of Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest.

Dubravka is expected to be the sixth and final signing of Erik ten Hag’s summer rebuild at Old Trafford.

Leander Dendoncker > Aston Villa

Whether prompted by Arsenal’s interest in Douglas Luiz or not, Villa moved to quickly fill the potential gap in Steven Gerrard’s squad capturing the signing of Wolves midfielder Dendoncker for around £13m. The Belgium international said after making the move across the West Midlands: “I can feel that this a big club, you can just feel it. I obviously know the players from playing against them, and I know it’s a very good team with good players. I’m really happy to be here.”

Ainsley Maitland-Niles > Southampton

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Southampton on loan from Arsenal for the season. The 25-year-old wants to kickstart his career and is set to get opportunities under Ralph Hasenhuttl, following loan spells at West Brom and Roma in previous seasons.

Arthur Melo > Liverpool

Liverpool moved to bolster their midfield by signing Brazilian Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the season. The 26-year-old former Barcelona player became an urgent target after Jordan Henderson injured his hamstring on Wednesday, adding to Liverpool’s injury woes. There is a €37.5m option to buy which Liverpool can trigger next summer if they choose.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

James Garner > Everton

Everton signed Manchester United midfielder James Garner for a reported fee of £15m. The 21-year-old Merseysider had few opportunities at United but impressed on a loan spell at Nottingham Forest where he was a key member of their promotion winning team last season.

Willian > Fulham

Fullham have signed former Brazil winger Willian on a one-year deal. He returns to the Premier League on a free transfer following his departure from Brazil Serie A side Corinthians in August.

Idrissa Gana Gueye > Everton

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has rejoined Everton on a two-year contract from Paris St Germain for a second spell, following his 2016-2019 stint.

Carlos Vinicius > Fulham

Fulham have completed the signing of Carlos Vinicius from Benfica. The striker, who had a spell on loan at Tottenham, joins for £5m and on a three-year deal.

Jan Bednarek > Aston Villa

The Poland international had been close to signing for West Ham, but Aston Villa moved quickly to seal a one-year loan deal for the 26-year-old. Bednarek is defensive cover following the injury to Diego Carlos.

Duje Caleta-Car > Southampton

Southampton were happy to see Bednarek depart as they had lined up the signing of Croatia international Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille. The 25-year-old centre back joins on a permanent deal and concludes a busy day for the Saints, which also saw Manchester City prospects Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios sign long-term deals and Ainsley Maitland-Niles arrive on loan.

Hector Bellerin > Barcelona

The full-back agreed to a contract termination with Arsenal and has joined Barcelona. Bellerin spent last year on loan at Real Betis but now leaves the club he joined, from Barcelona, as a 16-year-old.

Dan James > Fulham

The Leeds winger James completed a move to join Marco Silva’s Fulham side, where he can expect more game time. Leeds, meanwhile, have not brought in a replacement - despite an effort to sign Bamba Dieng.

Billy Gilmour > Brighton

Brighton completed the signing of Billy Gilmour from Chelsea in what is believed to be a £9m deal. The 21-year-old Scotland international was told he was not part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the season and after a challenging loan spell at Norwich last year, Gilmour will hope to find a better home on the south coast.

Gilmour has signed a four-year deal and Brighton manager Graham Potter said: “We’re really excited by his potential. Now it’s about allowing him the time to get used to a new environment and settling in to our club. We can’t wait to work with him.”

Almost there

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang > Chelsea

Chelsea and Barcelona have agreed a deal after protracted negotiations, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports, for around €14 plus Marcos Alonso. Aubameyang is coming back to the Premier League and will be reuinted with his former manager Thomas Tuchel.

Denis Zakaria > Chelsea

Chelsea are in talks with Juventus over a late loan move for midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to Sky in Italy. The Switzerland international is set to join on a season-long loan with an option to buy - with Fabrizio Romano adding that personal terms have been agreed and a medical is taking place in Italy. Chelsea have been left short of options in midfield following the injury to N’Golo Kante.

Not happening

Douglas Luiz > Arsenal

The Brazilian midfielder was the target of bids from the Gunners worth up to £25m, but Villa rejected the offers and were holding firm for closer to £40m. The two parties were a long way apart.

Cristiano Ronaldo

As Thursday dawned, the debate over whether he will remain at Manchester United after the 11pm deadline was ongoing despite boss Erik ten Hag having played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club. The arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing over £80m had sparked suggestions Ronaldo could be allowed to go, with the forward linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon. However, asked about the Portugal captain’s future, Ten Hag said: “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is not on the move on transfer deadline day (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

Edson Alvarez > Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel likes midfielder Edson Alvarez, but Ajax were reluctant to sell due to the extent of their outgoings this summer. The only reason they let Antony go to Manchester United was because of the huge price – “too much to leave on the table”, in the words of one source – and Chelsea’s current £43m valuation of Alvarez is too short to change their position.

Marcelo > Leicester

The former Real Madrid left-back is available to sign and has been linked with a shock move to the Premier League, but their is little in the way of concrete information suggesting a deal with Leicester is close.

Bamba Dieng > Leeds

Just hours ago, Leeds thought they were closing in on the signing of Marseille forward Bamba Dieng - but there was been a twist in the deal. Dieng was set to fly to Leeds and complete the transfer but the Premier League club were rivalled by an offer from Nice, which Dieng chose instead. However, he failed a medical and the transfer fell through.

Michy Batshuayi > Nottingham Forest

Michy Batshuayi was set sign for Nottingham Forest on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano, who in the process reminded us that the Belgian striker is still somehow on Chelsea’s books. But the deal fell through late in the day, and he may now be destined for a return to Turkey where he spent last season, given it is one of the few league’s with a transfer window still open.

