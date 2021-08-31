Transfer deadline day news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, Chelsea chase Jules Kounde

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jules Kounde and Daniel James could be the big movers as the window closes (PA)

We’re almost at the line now - transfers have to be completed in the Premier League and everywhere else in England and Scotland by 11pm tonight, so we could see plenty of movement in the next few hours as clubs try to get their deals wrapped up.

The biggest deal still in the pipeline is Jules Kounde’s move to Chelsea, though the Sevilla defender is by no means certain to complete a transfer to Stamford Bridge today amid questions over the pricetag, which Sevilla reportedly increased at the last minute. Elsewhere, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has spoken out on his desire to leave Arsenal after a bid for him was turned down, and Leeds United set to complete the signing of Manchester United winger Dan James.

Other exits could happen at both United and Arsenal, with Hector Bellerin a potential sale from the latter if Barcelona move for him once Emerson Royal’s move to Tottenham is concluded. West Ham United and Everton also still have business to conclude, and while Liverpool have not been linked with any late-window deals as yet, there could be movement if Divock Origi departs or Roberto Firmino’s weekend injury is deemed long-term.

Overseas, Kylian Mbappe looks set to stay at PSG rather than move to Real Madrid, but Eduardo Camavinga and several other big deals could still go through. Follow the latest movements, rumours and completed transfers on deadline day as clubs ready themselves for the rest of the season ahead.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has so far failed in his attempt to force a move to Everton before the end of the transfer window.

The versatile Englishman posted on Instagram yesterday with a message which read: “All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play @arsenal.”

But that does not seem to have forced Arsenal’s hand and they appear to be keen on keeping him.

West Ham sign Croatian international Vlasic

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Croatia international Nikola VlašiÄ from Russian side CSKA Moscow.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal for an initial £25.75 million.

Vlasic has been capped 26 times by Croatia. He has also scored 33 goals and assisted 21 more over the past three seasons with CSKA.

West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2021

Burnley interested in Wales defender Roberts

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Wales full-back Conor Roberts from Swansea City, according to Wales Online.

The 25-year-old is currently out with a groin injury that he suffered at the European Championships but could still make a late move before the window shuts.

Burnley have picked up just one point from their opening three Premier League games of the season.

Man Utd’s James to Leeds a done deal

Manchester United have sold Daniel James to Leeds for £25 million. Everything has been agreed and paperworks signed.

There were reports that Everton were looking to make a late move to secure the winger but that never materialised.

Man Utd make a £10 million profit on the £15 million they signed James for from Swansea two years ago.

Daniel James deal has been completed between Leeds and Manchester United, done and confirmed. Permanent move, paperworks signed. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝 #MUFC #LUFC



Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Rodriguez to follow Kean?

Everton have offloaded one unwanted player already today in Moise Kean, who has joined Juventus on a two-year loan deal.

Now they will look to get rid of former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich forward James Rodriguez as they look to further reduce their wage bill.

But can they find a suitor before the window slams shut?

Lingard expected to stay at Manchester United

Jesse Lingard looks set to stay at Manchester United as the end of the transfer window grows ever closer.

The England forward enjoyed a sensational spell at West Ham last season but returned to Old Trafford despite a lack of game time in recent years.

An offer will be considered if one comes in before the window shuts, but there is no guarantees it will be accepted.

Mbappe ‘wants to play with Messi’ at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain because he ‘wants to play with Lionel Messi’, according to BBC journalist Julien Laurens.

The 22-year-old looked set to join Real Madrid before the end of the window but talks now appear to have stalled.

Laurens said: “PSG are waiting. The negotiation has stopped between the two clubs, Real Madrid don’t want to make a new offer, they’ve made their second offer of $180m (£130.5m) and PSG are saying: ‘If you want in, you’ll have to go higher - otherwise we won’t sell.’

“Mbappe is happy to stay [at PSG] because he wants to play with Messi, he says to people in private: ‘This is Messi, he’s incredible, you should see him in training.’

“He loves playing with [Achraf] Hakimi, who provided him with an assist for the second goal [Reims 0-2 PSG - Sun, 29 Aug] and they have a real bromance together.

“He’d be happy to stay. He said to the club: ‘I’m happy to stay, but I will not extend. I would leave on a free in a year’s time. It’s up to you now, if you want to get some money for me, find a deal with Real Madrid and I will go now and you will get the money. But if you don’t mind not getting the money, I will go in a year and I will stay - I want to play with Neymar and Messi and Hakimi, but there will be no money for you in 12 months’ time.’

“I think for $200m they’d let him go and try to find a replacement from somewhere. If there’s not a new offer, I think they’ll say it’s not enough and they will keep him.”

Juventus post goodbye message to Ronaldo

Juventus have posted an official goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo on their club website.

The 36-year-old departed Italy last week to rejoin Manchester United after three years with the Italian club.

He won two Serie A titles with Juventus but ultimately failed in his quest for a sixth Champions League title.

JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 31, 2021

Juventus sign Everton forward Moise Kean

Juventus have re-signed forward Moise Kean from Everton just two years after he left Italy to join the Premier League side.

Kean enjoyed a positive spell at Paris Saint-Germain last season but will now return to Juventus after a poor spell with Everton.

The Italian giants have been looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after he joined Manchester United last week and have now agreed a two-year loan deal for Kean.

Barcelona defender Emerson Royal set for move to Spurs

Barcelona defender Emerson Royal is ready to make the move to Tottenham as Nuno Espirito Santo bolsters his squad on deadline day.

The deal is expected to cost Tottenham around €30 million plus add-ons, with his medical to take place today.

His contract will run until June 2026 and Real Betis will receive €5 million of the transfer fee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds agree £25 million fee for Dan James

Leeds have signed winger Daniel James for £25 million from Manchester United.

The 23-year-old is set to undergo a medical today and will then fly out to Finland to join up with the rest of the Wales squad.

It brings to an end a two-year stint at Old Trafford, where he arrived in the summer of 2019 from Swansea City for £15m.

Transfer deadline day news - Confirmed details of Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Manchester United landed the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo just a few days ago and now we’ve seen from the Turin club the full measure of the cost - just €3m per year for the next five years, with an additional €8m payable depending on achievements with the club.

Not a bad outlay, considering the goals he’ll score. Wages and so on might be another matter, mind.

Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) August 31, 2021

Transfer deadline day news - Adama Traore wants Spurs move

Adama Traore remains on Tottenham’s wishlist and he wants to reunite with his former Wolves boss Nuno, report Spanish outlet Cadena SER. The Spain international has switched agents to try and make the move happen - he’s now with Jorge Mendes, they say.

If the deal goes through, Wolves would try to sign Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes, a left-winger who also plays up front for Los Che. Seems a stretch for both deals to go through, but we’ve seen more strange double deals happen and Valencia are often happy to sell - if the money is right.

Transfer deadline day news - state of play in Kounde, Vlasic, Emerson and James deals

07:42 , Karl Matchett

There are lots of deals still being worked through from the last couple of days and no doubt plenty more rumours springing up over the next few hours, so let’s first recap the ones we know - or we think we know! - were already in the works.

Leeds are close to a deal for Man United winger Dan James. The fee there will be around £25 million and he’s expected to take his medical at Elland Road this morning, so there shouldn’t be any particularly late drama with that switch.

West Ham want Nikola Vlasic and the Croatian is rated at around the same value, with talks said to be taking place as of Monday. The knock-on effect of that deal would be Jesse Lingard staying put at Old Trafford.

Finally, Chelsea’s move for Jules Kounde is still a possible go-er, as the Blues are likely to go back with another bid - Sevilla standing firm on their valuation right now, which is almost £70m.