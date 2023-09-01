Transfer deadline day LIVE: Ryan Gravenberch on brink of Liverpool move as Spurs chase Brennan Johnson

Transfer deadline day is upon us as Premier League clubs have until 11pm BST this evening to wrap up their deals, with some frantic last-minute buying and selling guaranteed.

Liverpool look set to give their midfield a further boost with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, while Tottenham Hotspur are chasing Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson as a potential Harry Kane replacement.

Elsewhere, Man City could be set to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea, while the latter could offload Callum Hudson-Odoi after his return from loan. Manchester United, meanwhile, are still looking for at least two more additions – including Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon – but did sell goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace on Thursday evening, with a potential replacement lined up.

Brighton look set to sign Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona, while several other Premier League teams could also conclude deals late on before the window shuts.

Ryan Gravenberch medical today ahead of signing five-year Liverpool deal

08:31 , Karl Matchett

Just outside the Premier League after their relegation in May, Leicester are set for a busy day.

BBC Radio Leicester say Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare, Harry Souttar, Daniel Iversen and Danny Ward could all depart today - how many of those might rejoin top-flight clubs?

Striker Daka at least has been linked with a few but we await to see if these are loans or permanent deals.

08:25 , Rich Jolly

There might be moves at Goodison Park today, both in and out the door.

Alex Iwobi could well join Fulham later today. Everton are prepared to sell as the player is in the last year of his contract and he has turned down offers of new deal.

If he moves, Everton will look to replace him, possibly with Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton.

08:18 , Karl Matchett

Brennan Johnson’s Tottenham transfer to go down to the wire

08:10 , Karl Matchett

One from last night: Dean Henderson has left Manchester United to join Crystal Palace in a £20m deal.

The England international goalkeeper’s departure is expected to pave the way for Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to replace him as Andre Onana’s deputy.

Henderson will cost Palace an initial £15m with a further £5m in add-ons and he will compete with Sam Johnstone for the position in Roy Hodgson’s team.

Henderson has signed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park while long-serving goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who Hodgson said refused to play for the club in pre-season, could leave on Friday.

Dean Henderson completes Crystal Palace move as Manchester United line up replacement

08:02 , Karl Matchett

Yesterday’s big news for the top teams was that Anfield’s top brass came to a resolution with Bayern Munich, as Liverpool have agreed a £34.2m fee with Bayern Munich for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Netherlands international is flying to Merseyside for a medical and is set to sign a five-year contract for Liverpool on deadline day.

The 21-year-old, who was also a target for Liverpool last summer, will leave Bayern after only one year and just three starts in the Bundesliga.

He will become Liverpool’s fourth major summer signing and take their spending on midfielders in this transfer window to around £150m, after the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

More details here:

Liverpool midfield set for further boost as Ryan Gravenberch fee agreed

07:54 , Karl Matchett

07:39 , Karl Matchett

Welcome to transfer deadline day! Here at the Independent we’ll be keeping you up to date on every improbable rumour, helicopter sighting and failed medical along the way, as well as the more routine last-minute loans and deals which have taken three weeks to thrash out finally being sorted inside 15 frantic minutes.

Why do clubs leave it so late? We’ll never know, but they do. Deadline day is here and the window shuts at 11pm BST!