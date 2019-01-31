Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest as Premier League clubs scramble to beat the deadline
The fates of the Premier League elite can be altered and finalised in the January transfer window.
Chelsea have made a big move for Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain while Manchester City have missed out on Ajax star Frenkie de Jong – who opted to move to Barcelona last week for a stunning €75million.
But plenty is yet to be settled as City try to hunt down Liverpool, Tottenham seek to fight on without talisman Harry Kane and clubs in the bottom half attempt to survive.
Could Fulham splash another £100million? Will Burnley and Bournemouth discover some more gems? Will Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi finally get his move to Bayern Munich?
Clubs and players have until 11pm today to make their moves.
Keep up with all the action as it happens during the final 48 hours of the transfer window live on Yahoo Sport UK.
BIZARRE: This is a slightly mental story coming from Leeds - isn't it always? Remember Swansea were one of 11 Championship clubs to complain to the EFL over spy gate.
FULHAM: Looks like it will be The Cottagers involved in the late drama.
There is one deal in the pipeline and it is Youssouf Sabaly from Bordeaux BUT it is a little complicated. He completed his medical earlier this season and Fulham met the £12m release clause.
The deal sheet is in, however the problem is that they cannot contact the French club and everything is up in the air.
How very dramatic.
REVEALED: Another deal sheet was submitted to the Premier League before the 11pm deadline!
No news yet on the clubs or player it involves, but it could well be Fulham.
CONFIRMED: The deal sheet is in.
Crystal Palace have confirmed they got the paperwork in and now have until 1am to complete the move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.