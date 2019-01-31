Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest as Premier League clubs scramble to beat the deadline



The fates of the Premier League elite can be altered and finalised in the January transfer window.

Chelsea have made a big move for Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain while Manchester City have missed out on Ajax star Frenkie de Jong – who opted to move to Barcelona last week for a stunning €75million.

But plenty is yet to be settled as City try to hunt down Liverpool, Tottenham seek to fight on without talisman Harry Kane and clubs in the bottom half attempt to survive.

Could Fulham splash another £100million? Will Burnley and Bournemouth discover some more gems? Will Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi finally get his move to Bayern Munich?

Clubs and players have until 11pm today to make their moves.

Keep up with all the action as it happens during the final 48 hours of the transfer window live on Yahoo Sport UK.