Transfer deadline day LIVE: Latest news as Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez and Arsenal bid for Moises Caicedo

Follow all the latest news and updates on transfer deadline day, with Chelsea and Arsenal among the Premier League teams looking to complete late business before the window shuts at 11pm tonight.

Chelsea have spent over £220 this month but the Blues are looking to pull of their biggest deal yet as they continue talks with Benfica over the signing of Enzo Fernandez. Talks are ongoing over a £112m deal for the World Cup winning midfielder, which would be a British transfer record.

If Chelsea are unsuccessful they may turn their attention to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is also wanted by Arsenal. The Premier League leaders have already had a £60m bid rejected by Brighton but are set to try again, after Caicedo went public with his desire to leave the club before the deadline.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are continuing their pursuit of Pedro Porro, Conor Gallagher is wanted by Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, while Manchester City may look to enter the market after Joao Cancelo signed for Bayern Munich in a shock loan deal. Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours, below:

Transfer news - LIVE: Latest deadline day updates

Transfer deadline shuts at 11pm GMT tonight

Arsenal see three bids rejected for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Jorginho emerges as potential Plan B for Gunners, with six months remaining on deal at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea target Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Conor Gallagher could make way if Blues land Argentina’s World Cup star

Harry Maguire rejects Inter Milan loan move

Nathan Jones responds to reports Southampton will sell Che Adams to Everton

08:19 , Jack Rathborn

Southampton boss Nathan Jones has given short shrift to reports striker Che Adams could be sold to relegation rivals Everton.

Adams, Saints’ top scorer with eight goals this term, has been linked with a move to Goodison Park before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Everton and Southampton are joint-bottom of the Premier League table with just 15 points and, while both clubs are keen to strengthen their squads, Jones insists there is no chance of his side helping the Toffees.

Story continues

“Let’s be honest, that’s not going to happen,” said Jones, bluntly, at a press conference to preview the second leg of his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

Nathan Jones responds to reports of Che Adams leaving for Everton

Transfer deadline day 2023: The biggest deals to be done

08:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Enzo Fernandez is the biggest deal left that could occur on deadline day, with a possible £105 million deal lined up with Benfica for the Argentina midfielder.

Moises Caicedo wants to leave Brighton, but Arsenal have seen three bids, the latest of which at £70m rejected, and it looks like the Seagulls will stand firm over the Ecuadorian.

Joao Cancelo has fallen out with Pep Guardiola it seems, with his minutes diminishing at Manchester City this term, so a surprise move to Bayern Munich is imminent. It’ll be a loan deal and an option to buy set at more than £60m.

Other names to watch include Pedro Porro from Sporting to Tottenham, Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest and Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart to Crystal Palace.

Joao Cancelo could be set to join Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Moises Caicedo price tag set by Brighton after rejecting Arsenal and Chelsea bids

08:07 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal and Chelsea need to go to £90m to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, with the player’s rebellious actions leaving the club’s stance unchanged.

Brighton were deeply unimpressed with the Ecuadorian international’s social media post where he declared he wanted to leave, but the belief within the club is that he has been poorly advised by new representatives.

Part of that is their experience in such situations, notably with players like Marc Cucurella, Dale Stephens and Lewis Dunk, as well as the lack of a need to sell.

The only way they sell is if purchasing clubs meet their price.

Moises Caicedo wants to leave Brighton (PA Wire)

Harry Maguire rejects Inter Milan loan move

08:00 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United captain and England defender Harry Maguire has rejected a loan move to Inter Milan.

Maguire is fighting for his career at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag relegating him to the bench in recent weeks.

But Maguire is keen to battle it out with the Red Devils, rather than seek an easier path to first team football, report the Star.

Inter have also been linked with Chris Smalling, whose deal at Roma is winding down.

Alessia Russo: Arsenal make world record bid for Manchester United and England star

07:53 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal have submitted a world record bid for Manchester United and England striker Alessia Russo, the PA news agency understands.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and United have so far been unsuccessful in securing her services beyond the summer.

It is understood Russo could fetch over the £350,000-£400,000 fee initially thought to have been paid by Barcelona to sign England midfielder Keira Walsh from Manchester City in September.

Arsenal make world record bid for Manchester United and England star Alessia Russo

Benfica set Chelsea fee for Enzo Fernandez

07:47 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea have been told to pay Enzo Fernandez’s £106m release clause in order to sign the Benfica midfielder, as they seek to sign a central player in the last two days of this window.

The London club, who have already spent over £220m this month, have been speaking to Benfica about a £112m deal with the fee spread over a number of instalments in the manner they have constructed a number of recent purchases.

Benfica are doggedly sticking to their valuation, though, and have even attempted to raise the release clause. Chelsea purchasing Fernandez through that avenue would involve an up-front fee as well as also additional tax.

Benfica set Chelsea fee for Enzo Fernandez as deadline looms

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech a loan target for PSG on deadline day

07:42 , Jack Rathborn

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to tie up a deal for Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.

The deal would be on loan for the rest of the season as the transfer deadline looms.

L’Equipe reports he is keen on a move to the French capital rather than to another English club.

With Mikhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix adding to competition under Graham Potter, Ziyech could move on to gain more minutes elsewhere.

Transfer deadline day: What every Premier League club needs

07:37 , Jack Rathborn

With the clock ticking down on the January transfer window there is plenty of business that may yet be completed in the coming days.

Teams fighting for Premier League survival, battling it out at the top or trying to get into Europe could all be tempted into the market.

Here, club experts look at the options available and the likelihood of any other business before the deadline passes.

Transfer deadline day: What every Premier League club needs

Transfer Deadline Day: Done deals

07:30 , Jack Rathborn

It’s already been a busy week in the Premier League with plenty of moves completed on Monday.

Joao Gomes joined Wolves from Flamengo

Brighton snapped up Yasin Ayari from AIK for £3.5m

Leeds added another USA star in Weston McKennie, who joins on loan from Juventus

Tottenham sent Bryan Gil to Sevilla on loan

Matias Vina arrives at Bournemouth on loan from Roma

Transfer deadline day - LIVE

07:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow all the latest news and updates on transfer deadline day, with Chelsea and Arsenal among the Premier League teams looking to complete late business before the window shuts at 11pm tonight.

Chelsea have spent over £220 this month but the Blues are looking to pull of their biggest deal yet as they continue talks with Benfica over the signing of Enzo Fernandez. Talks are ongoing over a £112m deal for the World Cup winning midfielder, which would be a British transfer record.

If Chelsea are unsuccessful they may turn their attention to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is also wanted by Arsenal. The Premier League leaders have already had a £60m bid rejected by Brighton but are set to try again, after Caicedo went public with his desire to leave the club before the deadline.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are continuing their pursuit of Pedro Porro, Conor Gallagher is wanted by Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, while Manchester City may look to enter the market after Joao Cancelo signed for Bayern Munich in a shock loan deal. Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog

Transfer Deadline Day 2023

07:25 , Jack Rathborn

It’s transfer deadline day! It promises to be an exciting one with plenty of potential deals that could emerge over the coming hours.

Stay with us for all the rumours, news and developments with the biggest names to watch including Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Moises Caicedo and Joao Cancelo.

Premier League clubs have spent lavishly once again this window, far in excess of their rivals on the continent.

Follow all the latest updates with Independent Sport.