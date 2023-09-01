Transfer deadline day live: Countdown to close of window for Premier League clubs

Mohamed Salah is the latest big name linked with Saudi Arabia - Getty Images/John Powell

06:55 AM BST

Chelsea and Manchester United expected to be busy

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of another transfer deadline day, where you will be bringing you all the latest news and analysis of deals as they happen from Telegraph Football reporters.

True to form, Chelsea are expecting a busy final 24 hours to their summer, with Cole Palmer expected to be unveiled as the club’s latest addition after passing a medical. As Matt Law reports, Chelsea are also expecting a bid from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been used by new head coach Mauricio Pochettino in a deeper role this season.

Manchester United are scrambling to bring in emergency left-back cover and a new central midfielder. Sergio Reguilon is poised to sign on a straight loan deal from Spurs, while James Ducker reports that talks continue with Fiorentina over Sofyan Amrabat. The Italian club has the option to extend Amrabat’s contract to 2025, but want an obligation to buy included in any deal with United.

Liverpool look set to make their fourth midfield signing of the summer after agreeing a £34 million fee with Bayern Munich Ryan Gravenberch. Chris Bascombe reports that the Dutchman is flying in for a medical. The 21-year-old looked a stellar talent when he broke through at Ajax but has endured a difficult spell in Germany. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have been heavily linked with Mohamed Salah, but Jurgen Klopp has already dismissed any potential idea of the Egyptian leaving, although the Saudi deadline is September 20.

Manchester City are expected to bring in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes after a £53 million deal was struck between the clubs, with Kevin De Bruyne currently sidelined.

Tottenham are yet to replace striker Harry Kane, who has joined Bayern Munich, but are linked with a move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Brighton are set to bring Barcelona forward Ansu Fati to the Amex Stadium on loan in the closing stages of the window, with another Barcelona player in Clement Lenglet likely to head to Aston Villa.

Story continues

Fulham could land Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi, with Joao Palhinha reportedly a target for Bayern, while Crystal Palace are set to clinch a deal for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Arsenal’s day is expected to be focused on outgoings, with Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe and Cedric three players potentially in the departure lounge.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.