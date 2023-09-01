Transfer deadline day live: Countdown to close of window for Premier League clubs

Mohamed Salah is the latest big name linked with Saudi Arabia - Getty Images/John Powell

08:16 AM BST

Could Arsenal dip into the market for a defender? Unlikely

Arsenal’s focus has been on outgoings for the last few weeks and that remains the case now, with a number of unwanted players still on their books.

The first departure they are expected to confirm today is that of Nuno Tavares, who is joining Nottingham Forest on loan.

After that, it remains to be seen whether any of the following players can find loan or permanent moves in the final few hours of the window: Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal have been considering entering the market for a new defensive option, although there appears to have been little progress on that front. Never say never on deadline day!

08:15 AM BST

A strange sense of calm descends on Everton

Have Everton ever gone into deadline day without a sense of desperation surrounding new recruits? After signing Beto, at least the need for a striker has been dealt with. Sean Dyche and Director of Football Kevin Thelwell will still be busy. If Alex Iwobi moves to Fulham for around £20 million, it opens the possibility of Dyche wheeling and dealing to build a more balanced squad. West Ham’s Maxwel Cornet, who Dyche once signed for Burnley, seems the most likely replacement for Iwobi should the midfielder go. On the evidence of the first few games, Dyche could also do with two full backs, centre-half and a holding midfielder.

Beto of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Carabao Cup Second Round match

08:13 AM BST

The situation at Liverpool: Gravenberch flies in, all eyes on Salah

Ryan Gravenberch left Germany for Liverpool by private jet and will undergo his medical this morning. Presuming all goes to plan, it is expected he will be the final addition of this transfer window for Jurgen Klopp.

At the start of the summer, Klopp indicated he would like to add a centre-half too, but the midfield revamp was always the priority. Had a defender of the right profile been available - young, versatile, ready-to-learn-the-ropes on the sidelines for a year and not massively expensive - Liverpool might have moved.

Story continues

They were interested in Levi Colwill but received no encouragement from Chelsea he would be available. Barring an unlikely turn of events today, the pursuit of centre-halves is likely to be the Liverpool story of next summer’s transfer window.

Meanwhile, having recruited three ex-Liverpool players (Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino) and been linked with another six current ones at different points during this window (Thiago, Luis Diaz, Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah), all eyes are on how far the Saudi Pro League clubs are prepared to go to lure more Anfield talent in the final hours of deadline day. It has reached the point where there seems to be such an obsession in targeting Liverpool players, do not be surprised if the Saudi ask owners Fenway Sports Group to ‘name their price’ for the club mascot Mighty Red.

07:56 AM BST

Leicester City have made another addition

Leicester have announced the signing of Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who made nine appearances in all competitions last season, was predominantly used in the Portuguese side’s European campaign, featuring at Tottenham in the Champions League before coming on against Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Fatawu has 14 international caps for Ghana and made one appearance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, coming on as a late substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

07:36 AM BST

Yes, this is a real Sky Mobile promotion

Harry Redknapp talks to members of the public from a specially designed 'Talk to Arry' car door installation

07:31 AM BST

Government told to introduce 'transfer tax'

By Jamie Gardner, Press Association

The Government has been urged to add a 10 per cent transfer levy to its package of football reforms as Premier League clubs look set to smash through the £2 billion barrier on summer deals.

The Fair Game group wants the Government to adopt the measure, which was one of the recommendations of the fan-led review back in November 2021 but did not feature in the white paper on football governance published earlier this year.

Fair Game says if a levy had been in place on deals between Premier League clubs and between Premier League and overseas clubs over the last five years, it would have raised £160 million to support the pyramid each year.

Financial services firm Deloitte said that as of midday last Friday, £1.95 billion had been spent by top-flight clubs, including the transfers of Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice for more than £100 million each.

Fair Game chief executive Niall Couper said: “The dreams of signing the likes of Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice and Rasmus Hojlund, and a place among the world’s elite has led to a gambling culture in English football that has put the very future of dozens of our clubs at risk.

“On the one hand we have normalised the £100m transfer. On the other, Fair Game research has revealed that 39 clubs are technically insolvent. And since the start of the Premier League 64 clubs in our top four divisions have gone into administration.

“No wonder there is growing support for a ‘solidarity levy’.

“If the levy had been in place over the last 12 months, that would have raised over £200m.”

07:11 AM BST

One deal that was confirmed last night: Dean Henderson to Palace

“I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started,” Henderson told the Palace website. “There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it.”

06:55 AM BST

Chelsea and Manchester United expected to be busy

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of another transfer deadline day, where you will be bringing you all the latest news and analysis of deals as they happen from Telegraph Football reporters.

True to form, Chelsea are expecting a busy final 24 hours to their summer, with Cole Palmer expected to be unveiled as the club’s latest addition after passing a medical. As Matt Law reports, Chelsea are also expecting a bid from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been used by new head coach Mauricio Pochettino in a deeper role this season.

Manchester United are scrambling to bring in emergency left-back cover and a new central midfielder. Sergio Reguilon is poised to sign on a straight loan deal from Spurs, while James Ducker reports that talks continue with Fiorentina over Sofyan Amrabat. The Italian club has the option to extend Amrabat’s contract to 2025, but want an obligation to buy included in any deal with United.

Liverpool look set to make their fourth midfield signing of the summer after agreeing a £34 million fee with Bayern Munich Ryan Gravenberch. Chris Bascombe reports that the Dutchman is flying in for a medical. The 21-year-old looked a stellar talent when he broke through at Ajax but has endured a difficult spell in Germany. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have been heavily linked with Mohamed Salah, but Jurgen Klopp has already dismissed any potential idea of the Egyptian leaving, although the Saudi deadline is September 20. Mike McGrath reports Al-Ittihad are willing to bid £150 million to test Liverpool’s resolve.

Manchester City are expected to bring in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes after a £53 million deal was struck between the clubs, with Kevin De Bruyne currently sidelined.

Tottenham are yet to replace striker Harry Kane, who has joined Bayern Munich, but are linked with a move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Brighton are set to bring Barcelona forward Ansu Fati to the Amex Stadium on loan in the closing stages of the window, with another Barcelona player in Clement Lenglet likely to head to Aston Villa.

Fulham could land Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi, with Joao Palhinha reportedly a target for Bayern, while Crystal Palace are set to clinch a deal for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Arsenal’s day is expected to be focused on outgoings, with Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe and Cedric three players potentially in the departure lounge.