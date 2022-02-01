Transfer deadline day LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Man Utd, Tottenham latest rumours and deals

Transfer deadline day is here with several Premier League teams looking set for a busy end to the window. Everton are aiming to sign Dele Alli on a permanent deal from Tottenham following the appointment of Frank Lampard, who has offered the former England international a chance to revive his career. It comes after Spurs completed the double signing of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, with Tanguy Ndombele also leaving the club after agreeing to rejoin Lyon on loan until the end of the season.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived in Barcelona earlier on deadline day, with the move at one stage looking off. That seems to have changed and he has had a medical in Spain - it could be confirmed in the early hours. Jesse Lingard is now staying at Man United after a loan move broke down, while Donny van de Beek has secured a departure, moving on loan to Everton. Rangers, meanwhile, have completed the signing of Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus - but Liverpool’s move for Fabio Carvalho fell through late on.

We’ve brought you all the late rumours and done deals right here and the transfer window is now closed in the Premier League and Championship. Follow all the latest transfer updates from deadline day below:

Aaron Ramsey lured by “magnitude” of Rangers

07:08 , Jack Rathborn

Aaron Ramsey admits the “magnitude” of Rangers convinced him to join on loan from Juventus.

“I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers,” the 71-cap Wales midfielder said.

“There is so much to look forward to between now and May.

“I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.”

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst added: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to add a player of Aaron’s quality, experience and leadership to our squad.”

Transfer deadline day: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang awaits Barcelona move as Tottenham complete double deal

06:00 , Karl Matchett

The closure of the winter transfer window brought with it a flurry of late deals in the Premier League, the biggest of which on deadline day turned out to be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being set to leave Arsenal to join Barcelona.

Tottenham eventually got their double deal with Juventus completed, Dejan Kulusevski joining on loan with an option to buy while Rodrigo Bentancur made a permanent switch. Tanguy Ndombele, meanwhile, has left the club on loan for Lyon.

Manchester City also got in on the act to land £14m Julian Alvarez from River Plate, though the 22-year-old attacker will stay in Argentina for the rest of the season.

All the rest of the deadline day deals:

Deadline day wrap: Aubameyang awaits Barcelona move as Spurs complete double deal

Fabio Carvalho: Liverpool transfer collapses despite agreement with Fulham for teenager

05:00 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool’s attempt to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham has collapsed after the paperwork could not be completed before the January transfer deadline.

After holding talks throughout the day, an agreement was reached between the two clubs late on Monday, with only a little over an hour before the 11pm cut-off.

Carvalho, who was set to remain at Fulham on loan, successfully completed a medical but personal terms and paperwork still needed to be signed off after the deadline passed.

Full story:

Fabio Carvalho deal collapses despite Liverpool agreement with Fulham

Donny van de Beek to Everton: Manchester United attacking midfielder completes loan move

04:00 , Karl Matchett

Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old’s wages will be covered by Everton for the duration of his stay at Goodison Park, though the deal does not include an option to buy.

Van de Beek had also attracted interest from Crystal Palace but has chosen to effectively become the first signing of incoming Everton manager Frank Lampard.

Full details on the Dutchman’s move:

Donny van de Beek escapes Manchester United to complete Everton loan

Tottenham complete double deadline day signings of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus

03:04 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham have finally managed to get two transfer deals over the line on deadline day, completing a double swoop from Juventus to land Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Antonio Conte had been vocal about needing to improve the players at his disposal if Spurs were to continue their hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League and return to Champions League football next season, and he has now been boosted by this twin addition after a month of frustration.

After being beaten to Adama Traore and Luis Diaz by Barcelona and Liverpool respectively, the signing of Kulusevski brings pace and ball-carrying ability from wide areas of attack to Conte’s team. He joins on an 18-month loan for a reported fee of £8.3m, with an option to make the deal permanent for £29.2m in future.

Full details here:

Spurs complete double deadline day signings of Kulusevski and Bentancur from Juve

Frank Lampard: Everton appoint former Chelsea boss as new manager

01:56 , Karl Matchett

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as the club’s new head coach after holding a further round of talks over the weekend.

It brings the Toffees’ chaotic search for a new manager to an end after Wayne Rooney rejected an approach and Vitor Pereira’s lack of credentials and connection to the agent Kia Joorabchian caused backlash among supporters.

The appointment marks Lampard’s return to the dugout almost exactly a year after he was sacked by Chelsea, where he guided the club to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup final. He has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park, with the club later confirming Donny van de Beek as a loan signing from Manchester United before Monday night’s transfer deadline.

More from Lampard on his new job:

Everton appoint Frank Lampard as new manager

Christian Eriksen signs for Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

00:55 , Karl Matchett

Christian Eriksen has signed for Brentford on a six-month deal, just seven months on from suffering a cardiac arrest.

The former Tottenham midfielder returns to the Premier League after he left Inter Milan by mutual consent in December. The 29-year-old has been fitted with a implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device but was unable to continue his career in Italy due to Serie A rules.

Eriksen’s last appearance came at the Euro 2020 finals in June when the Denmark international collapsed on the pitch during the group stage match against Finland in Copenhagen. Eriksen required life-saving treatment on the pitch and later revealed that he had died “for five minutes”. He is targeting a return to football in order to make the Denmark squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

More details:

Christian Eriksen signs for Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Julian Alvarez: Manchester City complete €17m signing of River Plate striker

Monday 31 January 2022 23:58 , Karl Matchett

Manchester City have completed the €17m (£14.2m) signing of Julian Alvarez, with the 22-year-old set to remain at River Plate for the rest of the season.

Alvarez has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions though will only join up with his new club during the summer at the earliest.

The 22-year-old ended River’s most recent campaign with 24 goals in 46 games across all competitions, while also finishing as the Argentine top flight’s leading scorer.

Alvarez has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in South American football, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Internazionale among those interested in his signing.

Full report:

Manchester City complete €17m signing of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez

Transfer deadline day: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang awaits Barcelona move as Tottenham complete double deal

Monday 31 January 2022 23:39 , Karl Matchett

Ok, that’s your lot for the live coverage: all the best and biggest deals done here today are in this piece, including permanent deals for Tottenham and lots and lots of loans everywhere.

A few which haven’t gone through but should still be confirmed sooner or later too, including Aubameyang’s switch to Barcelona.

Here’s your deadline day round-up:

Deadline day wrap: Aubameyang awaits Barcelona move as Spurs complete double deal

Carvalho deal to Liverpool is OFF

Monday 31 January 2022 23:11 , Karl Matchett

No late move for Liverpool - their attempts to sign Fabio Carvalho have fallen through late on, with the attacker now staying at Fulham for the rest of the season and the duration of his contract.

It all happened very late with the deal only agreed an hour before the deadline.

Liverpool’s move for Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho is OFF. Transfer hinged on the player being loaned back for the remainder of the season but there are no deal sheets in the EFL and an agreement wasn’t finalised by the 11pm deadline. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) January 31, 2022

Plange signs for Palace and rejoins Derby on loan

Monday 31 January 2022 23:08 , Karl Matchett

Another Championship player signed and loaned back - Derby to Palace and back to Derby immediately for Luke Plange.

Welcome to Palace, Luke Plange! ✍️



Luke returns to @dcfcofficial on loan for the remainder of the season.



Wishing Luke and Derby all the best for the campaign 🤝#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 31, 2022

Aubameyang closing in on Barcelona announcement

Monday 31 January 2022 23:08 , Karl Matchett

Plenty of reports saying Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now signed his Barcelona contract.

Aubameyang is now a Barcelona player. Free transfer — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 31, 2022

Snodgrass leaves West Brom

Monday 31 January 2022 23:05 , Karl Matchett

Late free transfer agreed as the Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass departs West Brom.

We have parted ways with midfielder Robert Snodgrass by mutual agreement.



Thanks for your efforts and good luck in the future, @robsnodgrass7 🤝 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 31, 2022

Transfer window...closed! Sort of - deal sheet in for Dele Alli

Monday 31 January 2022 23:00 , Karl Matchett

There you go, we’re at 11pm GMT and the transfer deadline has passed. If teams are still working on transfers and loans, they need to have had a deal sheet accepted by the leagues related - as is the case for Dele Alli and Everton.

#EFC Everton have deal sheet in for Dele Alli deal, which can now be completed after the deadline #THFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 31, 2022

January transfer deadline fast approaching...

Monday 31 January 2022 22:58 , Karl Matchett

Technically we’re in the final minutes of the window, although we all know these things tend to run on past the actual hour of the dealine.

Clubs can apply for an extension to complete deals, which apparently looks like it might be the case with Fabio Carvalho and Dele Alli in particular. Meanwhile, Sport in Spain say Arsenal must complete the termination of Aubameyang’s contract this side before they can announce his signing in Spain.

Everton not worried about Dele Alli transfer - deal is done with Tottenham, medical done...only small details to finalise. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) January 31, 2022

Newcastle complete signing of Dan Burn from Brighton

Monday 31 January 2022 22:51 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle land their man at the back! A six-week-long search (at least) for a new centre-back has seen a whole host of names linked but it is Dan Burn from Brighton who they have brought in.

A £13m fee was reported earlier in the week - he’s the one they hope can make them stop being so leaky at the back. Along with Kieran Trippier at right-back, that’s half a new defence in this month for the Magpies.

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to confirm the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton on a two-and-a-half year deal.



Welcome home, Dan! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2022

Cantwell leaves on loan for Bournemouth

Monday 31 January 2022 22:47 , Karl Matchett

Big fall from grace for Todd Cantwell, once linked with the Premier League’s top teams and now unable to break into Norwich’s line-up.

He’s off to the Championship and it’s another one in for Bournemouth - who have a £10m option to buy him this summer, according to reports.

Todd Cantwell has joined AFC Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the 2021/22 season, with Bournemouth retaining an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.#NCFC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 31, 2022

Deadline day transfers around Europe

Monday 31 January 2022 22:43 , Karl Matchett

Here are a few deals completed this afternoon around Europe:

Former Arsenal and West Ham forward Lucas Perez has rocked up at Elche, back at home in Spain these days.

Reading striker George Puscas has departed for Italy and second-tier side Pisa, on loan.

Atletico Madrid have landed left-back Reinildo on a three-year deal from Lille.

Juventus signed Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach, filling the void left by Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) and Rodrigo Bentancur (Spurs).

Palace turn Mateta loan into permanent deal

Monday 31 January 2022 22:40 , Karl Matchett

Jean-Philippe Mateta is now a Crystal Palace striker on a permanent basis!

His 18-month loan included a permanent option with the Eagles have now taken up, signing him on a four-and-a-half year deal from Mainz.

“I’m happy. I want to say thank you to the gaffer [Patrick Vieira], he trusted in me. And [thank you to] Dougie [Freedman], the Chairman [Steve Parish] and the team and the fans also, and my family,” he said.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club ✍️



Delighted to have you permanently, JP! 💥#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 31, 2022

Deadline day memories for the former Spurs and Real Madrid star

Monday 31 January 2022 22:38 , Karl Matchett

You’d have loved to land Rafael van der Vaart on deadline day at your club, wouldn’t you? Admit it.

#Transferdeadline will always be a special day for me, one which I have made two great transfers during my career ✍️



What has your favourite transfer been so far this window? And any last minute moves to keep an eye on?



Let me know in the comments 👇 — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) January 31, 2022

Hull City confirm signing of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

Monday 31 January 2022 22:35 , Karl Matchett

The Tigers have jumped into the mix late on and confirmed the loan of Fenerbahce striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh. The 20-year-old Iranian has been on loan at Zorya in Ukraine in the first half of the season, netting seven times there.

He has been capped four times at senior international level, too.

🇮🇷 𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐇𝐘𝐀𝐑 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒! 🇮🇷



✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on loan from Fenerbahce until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. #hcafc — Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2022

Aston Villa turn down third bid for Douglas Luiz

Monday 31 January 2022 22:30 , Karl Matchett

Douglas Luiz might be leaving Aston Villa in summer, but they want to keep hold of him. The Athletic’s David Ornstein says they’ll try to renew his deal which expires in summer 2023 - and have turned down three bids for him this month.

The last of those came today on deadline day, with Newcastle and Arsenal noted as “admirers” without stating they were among the clubs who made offers.

Chelsea to seal Burstow signing

Monday 31 January 2022 22:23 , Karl Matchett

Premier League teams signing youngsters and loaning them straight back to Football League teams looks set to be a theme of this last hour.

Liverpool want to do so with Carvalho - Chelsea are on the verge of doing so with Mason Burstow, who will go back to Charlton for the season.

Mason Burstow is set to sign for Chelsea but will return to The Valley on loan for the rest of the season @BBCLondonSport #cafc — Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) January 31, 2022

Aubameyang completes Barcelona medical

Monday 31 January 2022 22:18 , Karl Matchett

All very cloak-and-daggers in Catalunya over the Arsenal striker’s medical - Aubameyang has finished his medical and then the club sent the car away empty without him, trying to throw the local media off the scent.

He’s been spotted in another vehicle though and it looks as though the announcement of the move is imminent.

seven weeks ago, pierre-emerick aubameyang was still captain of arsenal.



today they're just....letting him leave for free, just to be rid of him. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) January 31, 2022

Liverpool agree deal with Fulham for Carvalho

Monday 31 January 2022 22:09 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho, leaving a race against time to conclude the deal before the January transfer deadline.

Talks between the two clubs on Monday have concluded, with the highly-rated 19-year-old set to remain at Craven Cottage on loan for the remainder of the season.

Latest reports and all the details from Mark Critchley here:

Liverpool agree deal with Fulham for highly-rated Fabio Carvalho

One hour until the transfer window closes!

Monday 31 January 2022 22:03 , Karl Matchett

Right, we’re into the last hour of it all - just under 60 minutes for clubs to get those deals done in the Premier League and Football League.

The biggest deals we’re still waiting on include:

Aubameyang leaving Arsenal for Barcelona

Dele Alli following Frank Lampard over to Everton

Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho and loaning him back to Fulham

Dan Burn signing for Newcastle

Any late surprises beyond these?!

Former Chelsea defender Panzo set to sign for Forest

Monday 31 January 2022 21:58 , Karl Matchett

Double deal incoming for Championship side Nottingham Forest. One at the back and one up top to boost their promotion hopes - Forest are eighth in the table, two places and two points off the play-off spots.

#nffc to confirm signings of Sam Surridge & Jonathan Panzo, but barring unexpected late drama will not be signing a winger. #BlackpoolFC have rejected a number of bids for Josh Bowler and insist he will stay. Millwall have also turned down offers for Jed Wallace. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 31, 2022

Liverpool agree terms with Fulham over Carvalho move

Monday 31 January 2022 21:52 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool making moves! The Reds have already added Luis Diaz - will they get Fabio Carvalho over the line too? They have just over an hour to get the medical and personal terms done.

The signing will include a loan back to Fulham for the rest of the season, if it can all be sorted in time.

Liverpool have reached an agreement on fee for Fabio Carvalho with Fulham. But race to get medical and personal terms done by 11. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2022

Report: Van de Beek moves on loan to Everton from Man United

Monday 31 January 2022 21:47 , Karl Matchett

Reminder of one of today’s biggest deals: Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old’s wages will be covered by Everton for the duration of his stay at Goodison Park, though the deal does not include an option to buy.

Van de Beek had also attracted interest from Crystal Palace but has chosen to effectively become the first signing of incoming Everton manager Frank Lampard.

The Netherlands international has been eager to secure a move away from United having struggled to establish himself following his £39m move from Ajax in September 2020.

Van de Beek is yet to start a Premier League game this season, with all of his eight appearances coming as a substitute.

Full report:

Donny van de Beek escapes Manchester United to complete Everton loan

Done deal: Rangers confirm signing of Aaron Ramsey

Monday 31 January 2022 21:40 , Karl Matchett

Rangers have their man! Aaron Ramsey has joined the Ibrox club on loan until the end of the season.

Ramsey says he had “a number of offers on the table” this month but wanted European football and “the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week”.

Big signing for the Gers.

Only one more deal for Newcastle to complete - and it’s not Dele Alli

Monday 31 January 2022 21:30 , Karl Matchett

Still on the subject of Newcastle, looks like getting Dan Burn in from Brighton will be their last bit of business today.

They have signed Trippier, Wood and Guimaraes this window, as well as landing Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa today.

No Dele Alli incoming in that case, so Everton’s run should be clear.

I'm told Newcastle are finished for incoming business for this window (Dan Burn apart). #nufc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 31, 2022

Botman admits to Newcastle interest

Monday 31 January 2022 21:25 , Karl Matchett

Lille defender Sven Botman has reportedly told Ziggo Sport that Newcastle wanted to sign him this month - and he hasn’t ruled out a summer move to St. James’ Park.

“I’m fine at Lille for the time being. I assume that I will take a good step in my career next summer. You never know in football. This time both Newcastle and Milan were in very concrete talks. Both clubs have their positive points.”

Have the challengers done enough for a Champions League place?

Monday 31 January 2022 21:20 , Karl Matchett

West Ham have seen bids rejected for the likes of Lingard and Nunez; Spurs missed out on Diaz, Dembele and Adama; Arsenal pinned their hopes on Vlahovic who instead went to Juventus.

Each might be left wondering what might have been come May - if Man United can find consistency to go with their quality. With on and off-pitch issues though, that’s far from a certain thing.

With Man United looking unconvincing but still having the greatest quality (by a distance) it feels like all of Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham might risk missing a huge opportunity to push them for CL by not signing. Arsenal and West Ham a striker, Spurs an RWB and maybe others. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 31, 2022

Ramsey in line for Rangers medical

Monday 31 January 2022 21:12 , Karl Matchett

Aaron Ramsey is in Glasgow and a move appears imminent, pending his medical. A big signing for the Gers if they get it done, but the Welsh midfielder’s career simply hasn’t gone to plan since he departed Arsenal.

Will this be the deal that helps Rangers go on to win the title again?

Aaron Ramsey arrives at Ibrox to complete his move to @RangersFC - more on @SkySportsNews and @ScotlandSky pic.twitter.com/TI0x3vbv8j — Mark Benstead (@markbenstead) January 31, 2022

Medical time for Aubameyang at Barcelona

Monday 31 January 2022 21:05 , Karl Matchett

Looks like this deal is right on the verge of completion, with Arsenal reportedly letting Aubameyang - captain of the club until six weeks ago - leave for free.

Pizza sounds like it’s pretty much deadline-day sponsored food too, right? Easy to get at short notice late at night, everybody likes it and you feel like a winner eating it.

Aubameyang undergoing Barça medical at a hospital in the city right now. Laporta feasting on pizza back at the training ground as deal finalised — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 31, 2022

Fulham consider late loan bid for Liverpool’s Neco Williams

Monday 31 January 2022 20:58 , Karl Matchett

Fulham and Liverpool have been in discussions all day - over Fabio Carvalho. Now there looks to be another player on the table for a deal between the two, in Neco Williams.

The right-back wants some regular action to ensure he’s picked for Wales’ World Cup qualifier and the Athletic report that Fulham are considering a late loan bid for him.

Whether that’s to be tied in with a Carvalho deal remains to be seen.

Looked unlikely Neco Williams would make a move earlier today but late interest from Fulham could see the Liverpool defender make a loan switch to the Championship. Next hour crucial.



With @peterrutzler for @TheAthleticUK. #LFC #FFC https://t.co/7fbQyFnE6H — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) January 31, 2022

Man United ‘block’ Henderson move to Watford

Monday 31 January 2022 20:51 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United don’t want Dean Henderson going anywhere and their second-choice goalkeeper looks like staying.

The MEN report an approach from Watford being “blocked” by Old Trafford figures, leaving him watching on for the remainder of the campaign.

Latest updates on Aubameyang’s free transfer move to Barcelona

Monday 31 January 2022 20:45 , Karl Matchett

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the verge of joining Barcelona as the January transfer window headed into the final hours.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain arrived in Spain on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the LaLiga side although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached.

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December.

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among those clubs reportedly showing an interest.

The PA news agency understands that talks have since progressed between the two clubs and a medical is now expected to take place with the view to Aubameyang moving permanently on a free transfer.

Here’s all the latest:

Aubameyang poised for late deadline-day move to Barcelona

Bournemouth seal fourth deadline-day signing

Monday 31 January 2022 20:37 , Karl Matchett

Siriki Dembele joins Bournemouth from Peterborough! He’s added to Keiffer Moore, Freddie Woodman and Nat Phillips who have all signed today.

It's great to welcome Siriki Dembele to #afcb on a permanent deal from Peterborough United 📝 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2022

Real Madrid Mbappe rumours resurface over free transfer deal

Monday 31 January 2022 20:33 , Karl Matchett

An on-again, off-again deal for the past six months and it doesn’t look like changing until he signs somewhere - Kylian Mbappe’s agents have had to deny any pre-agreement with Real Madrid, with Spanish outlets Diario AS and El Chiringuito both claiming ‘done deals’ with regards to a summer switch on a free transfer.

Bit awkward, given PSG have actually just kicked off in a Cup match against Ligue 1’s second-placed team Nice. Mbappe is sub!

Liverpool still chasing Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho

Monday 31 January 2022 20:19 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz yesterday and the Colombian winger will prove a big addition to the attack. He could yet be joined by another new face - Fulham’s youngster Fabio Carvalho.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season but the Reds are attempting to get the deal done tonight, rather than wait for a free-for-all on a deal going to a tribunal.

Liverpool continuing talks over Fabio Carvalho tonight. Fulham driving a hard bargain over what they feel is a fair fee. Player would stay at Fulham for rest of the season if deal gets done. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2022

Bournemouth sign Wales international Kieffer Moore

Monday 31 January 2022 20:12 , Karl Matchett

Busy day for the Cherries. The Championship battering ram that is Kieffer Moore has signed a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee with Bournemouth, joining on a long-term contract from Cardiff.

𝗛𝗲'𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 😍



We're absolutely delighted to welcome Kieffer Moore to #afcb ✍️ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2022

Aubameyang set to sign for Barcelona on free transfer

Monday 31 January 2022 20:08 , Karl Matchett

Reports on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future have swung back and forth wildly today, with his wages seemingly a massive problem for the Catalan club at £350,000 a week.

That however looks to have been resolved easily: Arsenal are selling him on a free transfer and the striker is reducing his wages significantly, according to multiple reports, allowing him to sign for Barcelona on a permanent deal.

Looks like it will be this season plus the option of another, or else a straight 18-month deal.

Ousmane Dembele turns down move to Spurs

Monday 31 January 2022 19:59 , Karl Matchett

Ousmane Dembele has opted against a move to Tottenham, say Diario AS - several other outlets including RMC and Mundo Deportivo now report that he will be staying at Barcelona for the rest of the season.

He is out of contract in the summer and doesn’t appear to want to renew his deal...but he has also said no to moves to both PSG and now Spurs this window, too.

Dembele dice no al Tottenham!!!!! — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) January 31, 2022

Newcastle chase Dele Alli

Monday 31 January 2022 19:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Newcastle are attempting to hijack Dele Alli’s move to Everton after their move to sign Jesse Lingard was snubbed by Manchester United. Eddie Howe is determined to add creativity and goals in midfield but it seems unlikely to get through at this hour, with Alli undergoing a medical for a permanent switch to Goodison Park.

Newcastle make late bid to hijack Dele transfer to Everton

New Spurs signing Kulusevski sends message to the fans

Monday 31 January 2022 19:49 , Karl Matchett

New Spurs winger Dejan Kulusevski has addressed his new supporters for the first time after joining on an 18-month loan with a permanent deal option.

“I’m so happy to be here and very grateful for this opportunity. I’m going to give it my best to win a lot of games, score a lot of goals and I hope to see you soon!”

Kulu has a message for you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/nCrl0euctx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Liverpool chase Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho

Monday 31 January 2022 19:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool are still working hard up until this deadline...

Liverpool continuing in their efforts to land Fabio Carvalho from Fulham during the final hours of the transfer window.



Understand there's still a chance Neco Williams and/or Divock Origi may leave before 11pm. Takumi Minamino almost certainly staying.#LFC #DeadlineDay — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 31, 2022

Arsenal sign Trusty defender

Monday 31 January 2022 19:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Arsenal have signed a player! It’s American 23-year-old Auston Trusty. He is a defender for Colorado Rapids, and he is heading back to the MLS side for the rest of the season.

Aubameyang set for Barcelona

Monday 31 January 2022 19:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

It looks like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal career is almost up. There were points today when it appeared a deal would not get done, but Barca have found a way to cover his wages. Does that mean Ousmane Dembele is on his way out of the club?

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona have verbal agreement with Arsenal (subject to contract) to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 6 months + 1 year deal that, if completed, will bring his #AFC career to an end. Medical to take place tonight @TheAthleticUK #FCBarcelona https://t.co/4wXWdGSNB8 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2022

Newcastle set to miss out on Ekitike

Monday 31 January 2022 19:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

It looks like Newcastle are going to miss out on their man, young French striker Hugo Ekitike. Eddie Howe hoped to add the teenager to his attacking unit after capturing Chris Wood from Burnley earlier in the window, and Newcastle agreed a deal with Rennes, but it appears Ekitike has thought better of the move.

Stade de Reims confirm that striker Hugo Ekitike is staying at the club despite "very good offers" for the player. #nufc https://t.co/MuAeyy9ene — Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) January 31, 2022

Juventus confirm Zakaria signing

Monday 31 January 2022 19:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Juventus have sealed the deal for Denis Zakaria, the midfielder effectively replacing Rodrigo Bentancur who has joined Spurs. The 25-year-old Zakaria is a regular for the Swiss national team after establishing himself for German side Borussia Monchengladbach over the past five seasons, and had been linked with some of the biggest sides in the Premier League over the past few months.

Your new Swiss signing 🇨🇭✍️#WelcomeZak — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 31, 2022

Barcelona still confident of capturing Aubameyang

Monday 31 January 2022 19:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

... though it appears Barcelona are still confident of landing Aubameyang, despite the challenge of paying his substantial wages.

🗣️ Barcelona president Joan Laporta: "Aubameyang? It seems we will succeed."



(Source: @mundodeportivo) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 31, 2022

Brereton Diaz on Barcelona radar

Monday 31 January 2022 19:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s proposed move to Barcelona seemingly off, Barca are set to turn to Blackburn, of course, and Chilean striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The 22-year-old has been prolific this season with 20 goals in 24 Championship appearances.

🚨 Informan medios chilenos que el Barça está cerca de fichar a Ben Brereton, delantero de 22 años del Blackburn Rovers, que termina este año contrato.



☎️ De no concretarse el fichaje de Aubameyang, es ahora mismo la opción más sólida. — Spursito (@Spursito) January 31, 2022

Lampard key to Everton move, says Van de Beek

Monday 31 January 2022 18:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Van de Beek says Frank Lampard was a key part of his decision to join Everton: “I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision.”

Donny van de Beek escapes Manchester United to complete Everton loan

... but is Dele Alli a done deal?

Monday 31 January 2022 18:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Everton also want Dele Alli from Spurs and he is reportedly undergoing a medical at Goodison this evening, yet it sounds as if Newcastle are attempting to hijack the deal. Is there time?

EXCLUSIVE | #NUFC have made a dramatic late attempt to pip Everton to the signing of #THFC midfielder Dele Alli, after missing out on #MUFC's Jesse Lingard.



More from @David_Ornstein — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) January 31, 2022

Everton capture Van de Beek...

Monday 31 January 2022 18:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan until the end of the season – it has the look of a potentially fantastic short-term boost for Frank Lampard’s new team, and a good escape route for the Dutch midfielder after a troubled start to life at Manchester United.

Donny van de Beek is a Blue! 🔵✍️ pic.twitter.com/Aiv8PfFT3Z — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

Done deal! Brighton sign and loan back Undav

Monday 31 January 2022 18:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

An intriguing signing, this one. Brighton capture German striker Deniz Undav from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise. Tony Bloom owns both Brighton and Union SG, who are in a stunning title battle after getting promoted to the top flight last summer, and presumably the striker’s loan back to the Union is in order to help preserve their title push at the top of the Belgian Pro League.

Brighton have confirmed the signing of German forward Deniz Undav, who is loaned straight back to Union Saint-Gilloise for the rest of the season. #BHAFC

The fee is just under £6m, 4.5 year contract.https://t.co/SZdNuTD0hD — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) January 31, 2022

Matt Targett: ‘It all happened so quick'

Monday 31 January 2022 18:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Matt Targett has spoken after joining Newcastle until the end of the season on loan from Aston Villa, sounding a bit like he had no great desire to go on loan.

“It happened all so quick, I got a phone call last night to say they’d agreed a loan with Villa, so happy to be here and can’t wait to get my teeth stuck in,” Targett told nufc.co.uk. “Looking from afar, you see all the players they’ve been linked with, the new owners, it’s exciting times to be here.

“I found out last night, I was back down south with my family and I had to rush back to Birmingham and speak to my agent. I had a brief phone call with Eddie Howe yesterday evening, he said he’s looking forward to working with me and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Nike suspends relationship with Greenwood

Monday 31 January 2022 18:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here is the latest news on Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, after Nike suspended its relationship with the striker:

Nike suspend relationship with Man United forward Mason Greenwood

Lingard not going anywhere on deadline day

Monday 31 January 2022 18:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s all the latest from our Northern Football Correspondent, Mark Critchley:

Jesse Lingard is expected to stay at Manchester United after the collapse of his potential loan to Newcastle United during the final hours of the January transfer window.

Talks with Newcastle over the 29-year-old have ended, with Lingard now set to see out the last six months of his United contract at Old Trafford.

Newcastle revived their bid to sign Lingard on Monday, having pulled out of talks with United last week over their desired loan fee and a £12m bonus for avoiding relegation.

Ralf Rangnick, United’s interim manager, was willing to allow Lingard to leave though the Old Trafford hierarchy has concluded he will stay for the rest of the season.

West Ham also revived their interest in Lingard though United have been reluctant to let players join clubs also competing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Jesse Lingard set to stay at Manchester United despite Newcastle loan bid

City starlet McAtee set to stay

Monday 31 January 2022 18:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

James McAtee is one of the brightest young prospects around and the Manchester City striker is set to stay at the club to continue his development, rather than go out on loan.

James McAtee won't be leaving #mcfc on loan. Interest from Rangers, Bournemouth, Swansea, QPR, Huddersfield & in Spain, Belgium & Holland. Careful consideration given but both player & club feel he's likely to learn most staying at City. Positive talks over new contract ongoing — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 31, 2022

Tottenham's Lo Celso joins Villarreal on loan

Monday 31 January 2022 18:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

Giovani Lo Celso is yet another Spurs midfielder heading for the exit, and he joins Villarreal on loan. Antonio Conte is clearly not messing around this January: Kulusevski and Bentancur have joined from Juventus, while Ndombele, Lo Celso and Gil have all departed on loan, with Dele Alli close to joining Everton.

Done deal! Newcastle loan Matt Targett

Monday 31 January 2022 18:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Newcastle have captured Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season. The left-back is out of favour at Villa after Steven Gerrard signed Lucas Digne, and Targett is seeking regular game time.

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season!



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2022

Lingard staying put at Manchester United

Monday 31 January 2022 17:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jesse Lingard is staying put at Manchester United until the end of the season, according to The Athletic. His contract ends this summer and it sounds as if the club are happy for it to run down at Old Trafford rather than at a top-four rival like West Ham or a potential future rival in big-spending Newcastle United.

🚨 Jesse Lingard has been told by Man Utd he will not be allowed to leave before transfer window shuts. Despite Newcastle & West Ham pushing for #DeadlineDay loan, 29yo will stay at #MUFC + go into the final 6 months of his deal @TheAthleticUK #NUFC #WHUFC https://t.co/KkpEZjuRWZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2022

Alli undergoes Everton medical

Monday 31 January 2022 17:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Dele Alli transfer is close, and it sounds like Frank Lampard played his role in securing the midfielder’s services for Everton.

Dele Alli has just started his medical with Everton. Contract signing, next step. Frank Lampard had a direct contact with Dele in the morning. 🔵🩺 #EFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Tottenham’s Gil joins Valencia on loan

Monday 31 January 2022 17:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Dele Alli is on the verge of joining Everton and Bryan Gil is another outgoing from Spurs today, heading to Valencia on loan. Gil joined Tottenham last summer from Sevilla and has looked lively in his few appearances for the club, but hasn’t been able to hold down a place in the team and has barely featured for latest manager Antonio Conte.

Bryan Gil has joined La Liga side Valencia CF on loan until the end of the season.



Best of luck, Bryan! 💪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Steer heads to Luton

Monday 31 January 2022 17:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aston Villa confirm back-up goalkeeper Jed Steer is heading to Luton Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Aston Villa can confirm that Jed Steer has joined Luton Town on loan.



Wishing you all the best, @JedSteer. 💪 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 31, 2022

Everton closing in on Donny van de Beek

Monday 31 January 2022 17:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Everton have been busy today and they are set to conclude the signing of Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United, as well as Dele Alli signing permanently from Tottenham, in the coming hours.

Two No 8s joining the club would suggest Frank Lampard could be set to play a 4-3-3 formation, something he used to good effect at Chelsea initially.

Donny van de Beek has just signed his contract as new Everton player on straight loan from Manchester United. Next one, Dele Alli after medical tests. 🔵✍🏻 #EFC



Official statements in the coming hours. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Newcastle in pole position to land Jesse Lingard

Monday 31 January 2022 17:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jesse Lingard’s future remains in limbo with only a few hours left in the window. West Ham carry a strong interest after his success at the London Stadium last season, but Manchester United are reluctant to let Lingard go to a top-four rival.

That means Newcastle are the favourites right now, although whether they can come to an agreement with Manchester United over a loan fee remains to be seen.

Manchester United still don’t want to loan Jesse Lingard to West Ham as they’re a rival for fourth place. Leaves the path clear for Newcastle if they can agree it with United #mufc #whufc #nufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 31, 2022

Dele Alli on his way to Everton

Monday 31 January 2022 17:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

It sounds like Dele Alli is ready to depart Tottenham. The 25-year-old joined as a teenager and has had some good times in north London, earning 37 England caps along the way, but his career has stalled and a fresh start could be just what’s needed.

Frank Lampard’s Everton is the destination, in an odd deal which will see him move for free but rack up plenty of cost for Everton should he succeed at Goodison Park.

#thfc Understand Dele to join Everton on an initial free transfer, with £10m due after he plays 20 games. Fee could rise to over £30m, depending on performances/success. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 31, 2022

Tottenham complete double deadline day signings of Kulusevski and Bentancur

Monday 31 January 2022 17:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Full report from Karl Matchett on Tottenham’s double deal

Tottenham have finally managed to get two transfer deals over the line on deadline day, completing a double swoop from Juventus to land Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Antonio Conte had been vocal about needing to improve the players at his disposal if Spurs were to continue their hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League and return to Champions League football next season, and he has now been boosted by this twin addition after a month of frustration.

After being beaten to Adama Traore and Luis Diaz by Barcelona and Liverpool respectively, the signing of Kulusevski brings pace and ball-carrying ability from wide areas of attack to Conte’s team. He joins on an 18-month loan for a reported fee of £8.3m, with an option to make the deal permanent for £29.2m in future.

Bentancur, meanwhile, makes an immediate permanent switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, joining for £16m rising to £21m with performance-related add-ons.

More here:

Spurs complete double deadline day signings of Kulusevski and Bentancur from Juve

No more incomings expected at Spurs after Kulusevski, Bentancur deals

Monday 31 January 2022 17:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham Hotspur are not expected to make any more signings following the announcements of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus. It means Antonio Conte’s side will miss out on a right wing-back after top target Adama Traore joined Barcelona.

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Tottenham’s remaining business is likely to be outgoings, with Dele Alli on the verge of joining Everton in a permanent transfer.

The deal is set to be a free transfer with a £10million payment dependent on appearances.

DONE DEAL! Tottenham sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus

Monday 31 January 2022 16:47 , Jamie Braidwood

And confirmation, too, from Spurs on the Kulusevski deal. “We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit,” Tottenham said. “The attacking midfielder joins us on an 18-month loan with an option to buy from the Serie A side.”

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.



Welcome to Tottenham, Dejan! 🇸🇪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Tottenham sign Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus

Monday 31 January 2022 16:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmation from Spurs that they have signed Bentancur on a permanent deal. The Uruguay international has signed a contract until 2026.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.



Welcome to Spurs, Rodrigo! 🇺🇾 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

DONE DEAL! Juventus confirm Kulusevski’s Tottenham move

Monday 31 January 2022 16:25 , Jamie Braidwood

And there’s the second! Juventus confirming now that Dejan Kulusevski has also joined Spurs.

UFFICIALE | Dejan #Kulusevski passa al Tottenham @SpursOfficial.



Grazie di tutto e buona fortuna, Dejan 🏹 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022

DONE DEAL! Juventus confirm Bentancur’s Tottenham move

Monday 31 January 2022 16:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham have signed Rodrigo Bentancur on a permanent deal from Juventus, a post from the Italian club has confirmed.

UFFICIALE | Rodrigo #Bentancur passa al Tottenham @SpursOfficial.



Grazie di tutto e buona fortuna, Rodrigo 💪🏻 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022

DONE DEAL! Nat Phillips joins Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool

Monday 31 January 2022 16:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old played a key role in Liverpool’s qualification for the Champions League last season but his made just three appearances so far this campaign.

Phillips was the target of several Premier League clubs, according to reports, including Burnley and Watford.

Nat Phillips has joined @afcbournemouth on loan until the end of the season.



Good luck, Nat! 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2022

Aubameyang move to Barcelona on verge of collapse

Monday 31 January 2022 15:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Latest from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney on the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

Arsenal and Barcelona cannot come to an agreement on the format of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's wage demands, putting the move under significant threat.

The 32-year-old is understood to be paid around £350,000 a week, and Barcelona's budget could not extend to that without getting Ousmane Dembele off the budget.

The Independent reported earlier on Monday that the Catalan club had offered Dembele to Arsenal, but he had no interest in going, and they ultimately couldn't find an option for him.

That put the Aubameyang deal under strain to the point that Barcelona are being forced to walk, pending any dramatic late turnarounds.

More here:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to Barcelona blocked over wage demands

Newcastle and West Ham target late loan for Jesse Lingard

Monday 31 January 2022 15:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Latest from The Independent’s Mark Critchley on the future of Jesse Lingard:

Newcastle United and West Ham have revived their interest in Jesse Lingard, though it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will sanction a late loan move before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Lingard has been granted permission to leave by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, with his playing time limited at Old Trafford and his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Newcastle all but pulled out of a deal for Lingard last week after failing to reach an agreement with United over the loan fee involved, which included a potential £12m bonus should they avoid relegation.

Talks between the two clubs are now on again in the hope of agreeing an eleventh-hour deal.

More here:

Newcastle and West Ham target late Jesse Lingard loan

BREAKING: Aubameyang loan to Barcelona off - reports

Monday 31 January 2022 15:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s loan move to Barcelona is on the verge of collapse.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that talks over a loan move have broken down over the striker’s salary.

Aubameyang flew to Spain this morning, with Arsenal said to be surprised by his arrival in Barcelona as the two clubs had yet to agree to a deal.

More follows

DONE DEAL! Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Tottenham

Monday 31 January 2022 15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Tanguy Ndombele is back at Lyon, two-and-a-half years after joining Tottenham on a club record deal.

The Ligue 1 side have signed Ndombele on loan with an option to buy, with the midfielder not having a future at Spurs under Antonio Conte.

BREAKING: Lampard urges Everton to pursue permanent deal for Dele

Monday 31 January 2022 15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Frank Lampard has told the Everton hierarchy he is interested in a permanent deal for Tottenham Hotspur‘s Dele Alli as he feels he can help revitalise his career.

The two clubs are currently engaged in discussions about a move before the window closes, which also represents the first serious interest in the England international.

Latest from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney:

Frank Lampard urges Everton to pursue Dele Alli move

Ramsey agrees to join Rangers on loan from Juventus - reports

Monday 31 January 2022 15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Aaron Ramsey is set to join Rangers on loan from Juventus.

The Wales international is undergoing a medical in Glasgow after the Scottish champions won the race to sign the 31-year-old midfielder amid interest from Premier League clubs.

It has been reported that Juventus will cover a significant portion of Ramsey’s wages, while Rangers will have an option to buy the former Arsenal player at the end of the season.

Tottenham still open to letting Dele Alli leave, Everton linked

Monday 31 January 2022 14:52 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been a quiet day at Tottenham so far, with a number of incomings and outgoings still to be announced. Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur are undergoing medicals at Spurs while Tanguy Ndombele has agreed to join Lyon on loan, although all of those deals are still yet to be confirmed.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte remains open to letting Dele Alli leave before the window shuts, as well as Giovani Lo Celso. Everton have emerged as an option for Dele , while Newcastle and Southampton have also been linked.

If Dele was to join the club on deadline day, it would have to be on a permanent deal as the impending loan signing of Donny van de Beek would see Everton fill their quota of Premier League loans.

But according to reports this afternoon, Everton are now exploring a permanent deal for the former England international, following the appointment of Frank Lampard as permanent manager.

Newcastle set to be snubbed by Hugo Ekitike

Monday 31 January 2022 14:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of striker Hugo Ekitike after the 19-year-old turned down the chance to join the Premier League club.

Newcastle agreed a fee with Reims this morning for the forward, who has scored eight goals in Ligue 1 this season, but L’Equipe are reporting that the Frenchman has rejected the move.

According to reports, Ekitike wants to complete his first season with Reims, his hometown club, and has doubts over Newcastle given their position of 18th in the Premier League table.

Barcelona, Arsenal left surprised by Aubameyang's arrival

Monday 31 January 2022 14:20 , Jamie Braidwood

It has been reported in both Spain and England that Barcelona and Arsenal were left surprised by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arriving at an airport in the city before a deal between the two clubs had been fully agreed.

Aubameyang arrived at El Prat Airport this morning in anticipation of the proposed loan agreement but, as reported by The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Barcelona must first reduce their wage bill and are looking to offload Ousmane Dembele.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants Aubameyang to leave before the end of the window but the Gunners were not expecting the striker to fly to Spain.

BREAKING: Manchester City confirm Julian Alvarez signing

Monday 31 January 2022 14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City have completed the €17m (£14.2m) signing of Julian Alvarez, with the 22-year-old set to remain at River Plate for the rest of the season.

Alvarez has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions though will only join up with his new club during the summer at the earliest.

The 22-year-old ended River’s most recent campaign with 24 goals in 46 games across all competitions, while also finishing as the Argentine top flight’s leading scorer.

Alvarez has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in South American football, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Internazionale among those interested in his signing.

The signing of Alvarez is not expected to change City’s plans for the summer transfer market, when a striker will be considered the top priority.

More from the Independent's Mark Critchley:

Manchester City complete €17m signing of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez

BREAKING: Manchester City confirm Julian Alvarez signing

Monday 31 January 2022 14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️



⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2022

Lingard holds further talks with Rangnick amid Newcastle, West Ham offers

Monday 31 January 2022 14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reiterated to Jesse Lingard that he would allow the England international to leave the club on loan before the transfer window shuts.

Newcastle have submitted an offer to sign Lingard on loan but refused to match United’s valuation, which included a significant relegation survival clause of around £12 million.

Lingard wants to leave the club in order to get more game time and improve his chances of returning to Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar - and according to reports the 29-year-old met with Rangnick on Monday.

It is believed the German will not stand in Lingard's way, leaving it up to the United hierarchy to accept one of the offers made to them. West Ham, who signed Lingard on loan last season in a successful spell, are also said to have come back in for the midfielder.

Ramsey closes in on Rangers move

Monday 31 January 2022 13:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Rangers are leading the chase to sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in what would be a sensational signing for the Scottish champions.

Ramsey has been allowed to leave Juventus and Rangers have reportedly agreed a deal with the Italian club over a loan move with option to buy.

The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell reports that Ramsey has arrived in Glasgow ahead of the move, which would see Rangers beat competition from Premier League clubs for the Wales international.

Latest as Newcastle chase Ekitike, West Ham pursue Nunez

Monday 31 January 2022 13:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Doubts have emerged over Newcastle’s hopes of signing Hugo Ekitike from Reims. The Premier League club have agreed a fee for the 20-year-old striker but Sky Sports News report that the player is yet to be convinced the move, with time running out to get a deal over the line.

West Ham, meanwhile, have also hit trouble in their bid for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The Guardian are reporting that Benfica are not listening to offers for the Uruguay international.

Everton appoint Frank Lampard as new manager

Monday 31 January 2022 13:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Lampard said: “It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton. I’m very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

“You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

“My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”

The announcement of Donny van de Beek’s loan signing is expected to follow:

Everton appoint Frank Lampard as new manager

Monday 31 January 2022 13:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as the club’s new head coach after holding a further round of talks over the weekend.

It brings the Toffees’ chaotic search for a new manager to an end after Wayne Rooney rejected an approach and Vitor Pereira’s lack of credentials and connection to the agent Kia Joorabchian caused backlash among supporters.

The appointment marks Lampard’s return to the dugout almost exactly a year after he was sacked by Chelsea, where he guided the club to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup final.

Everton appoint Frank Lampard as new manager

BREAKING: Everton confirm Lampard appointment

Monday 31 January 2022 13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Not a transfer, but a huge announcement.

Welcome to Everton Football Club, Frank Lampard! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/LuGqBCrrE7 — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

Carrasco set for Atletico stay despite late Spurs bid

Monday 31 January 2022 13:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Yannick Carrasco is expected to remain at Atletico Madrid despite late interest from Premier League clubs.

According to reports, Tottenham saw a late bid for the Belgium international turned down while Newcastle were also said to have held talks with the 28-year-old.

Carrasco’s release clause - believed to be in the region of €60 million - has recently expired and Atletico do not want to let Carrasco leave this late in the window.

Transfer deadline day: Deals imminent amid medicals

Monday 31 January 2022 13:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Here are just a few of the deals that are awaiting confirmation following medicals:

Bentancur and Kulusevski to Tottenham

Van de Beek to Everton

Targett to Newcastle

Ndombele to Lyon

Gil to Valencia

Barcelona offer Dembele to Arsenal as part of Aubameyang deal

Monday 31 January 2022 12:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Barcelona have investigated whether Ousmane Dembele could go to Arsenal as part of a deal to send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the other way.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants the 32-year-old out of his squad and Barcelona are one of the few possible options interested, but they need to clear up space on their wage bill.

The Catalan club may struggle to afford the Gabon international’s wages otherwise and a deal could hinge on Dembele leaving on deadline day.

Latest from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney:

Barcelona offer Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal as part of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

Arsenal not expected to replace Aubameyang

Monday 31 January 2022 12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal are unlikely to sign a replacement striker for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should the 32-year-old’s loan move to Barcelona go through today.

Aubameyang has arrived in Barcelona as he looks to complete a move to the LaLiga side until the end of the season.

The striker had been frozen out by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after he was stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach and it leaves Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as the only remaining strikers at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with various strikers throughout the window, including Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. Dusan Vlahovic was another target before his move to Juventus.

Bournemouth interested in Liverpool duo

Monday 31 January 2022 12:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Bournemouth have approached Liverpool over potentially singing centre-back Nat Phillips and full-back Neco Williams on loan until the end of the season.

According to several reports, Liverpool would be open to letting Phillips leave on loan if there are no suitors for a £15 million permanent transfer.

Bournemouth are third in the Championship as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Manchester City preparing Julian Alvarez deal

Monday 31 January 2022 11:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City are set to announce the signing of Argentina striker Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

The Premier League leaders have agreed terms with River for the 22-year-old, who scored 18 goals as the club won the league last season.

Alvarez is expected to return to Argentina on loan once the deal is completed.

