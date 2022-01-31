Transfer deadline day LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Man Utd, Tottenham latest rumours and deals

Jack Rathborn and Jamie Braidwood
·14 min read
In this article:
AJAX-ERIKSEN (AP)

Several Premier League teams look set for a busy transfer deadline day, with Tottenham Hotspur prominent among those trying to get deals over the line before the window shuts. Antonio Conte’s team have already been thwarted in trying to sign Adama Traore from Wolves and Luis Diaz from Porto, the latter heading to Liverpool in the biggest deal of the month so far for any top-flight English side.

Newcastle have been busy completing three signings, with Dan Burn expected to join Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as new arrivals at St. James’ Park, while Brighton have also been fending off bids for midfielder Yves Bissouma during this month. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek and Liverpool duo Divock Origi and Nat Phillips are just a few more of the players who could still be on the move on Monday.

We’ll bring you all the latest rumours and done deals right here as the transfer window ticks down to it’s final moments - it’ll all be over at 11pm GMT in the Premier League and Championship, with Scotland having another hour thereafter. Follow all the latest transfer rumours on deadline day below:

Transfer Deadline Day latest news

  • Brentford sign Christian Eriksen until end of season

  • Liverpool close in on Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho

  • Tottenham set to sign Kulusevski from Juventus; Ndombele to Lyon

  • Man Utd’s Donny van de Beek set for Everton

  • Arsenal reject third Crystal Palace bid for Eddie Nketiah

  • Newcastle chase Jesse Lingard, Dan Burn and Hugo Ekitike

Tottenham agree Valencia loan for Bryan Gil

10:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Bryan Gil is set to join Tanguy Ndombele in leaving Tottenham on loan on deadline day, with Valencia reportedly agreeing terms for the 20-year-old Spain forward.

Gil joined Tottenham from Sevilla last summer after an impressive loan spell at Eibar but is yet to start a Premier League match for the club, with all of his nine appearances for the club coming off the bench.

Fabrizio Romano reports that unlike Ndombele, there is no option to buy clause included on Gil’s loan agreement.

West Ham running out of time to sign a striker

09:53 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham have not given up on signing Uruguay international Darwin Nunez after reportedly agreeing a fee with Benfica for the striker.

The Hammers, who have also been linked with Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike, are keen to bolster their attacking options but logistical issues could get in the way of a deal.

Nunez, 22, is in South America with Uruguay for their World Cup qualifiers and Sky Sports News report that West Ham have not left themselves enough time to complete the transfer.

The striker has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Benfica this season.

Lingard pushing United for Newcastle loan

09:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Jesse Lingard has not given up on wanting to leave Manchester United on loan in search of regular game time - with Newcastle still keen for a deal.

According to the Athletic, Lingard has discussed the move with United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick and has pleaded for the club to lower their valuation.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has reported that United included a significant relegation survival clause in their loan terms, which could see Newcastle have to pay up to £16m if they were to sign Lingard until the end of the season.

Lingard has played just 24 minutes of Premier League football since Rangnick was appointed and the 29-year-old is desperate for more minutes in order to push for a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Donny van de Beek expected to complete Everton loan

09:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to join Everton on loan until the end of the season.

United accepted loan offers from both Everton and Crystal Palace for the 24-year-old, who is yet to start a Premier League match this season.

Van de Beek is set to become Frank Lampard’s first signing as Everton manager and his appointment is also set to be announced today.

ESPN report that there will be no option to buy clause included in Van de Beek’s loan agreement as United want the Netherlands international back this summer.

Barcelona’s Dembele agrees terms with PSG

09:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Ousmane Dembele has agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, according to several reports.

Barcelona want Dembele to leave the club before the end of the window but are holding out for a £20 million fee.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Dembele, who joined Barcelona on a club-record fee of around £115 million in 2017.

Tottenham and Lyon finalise loan deal for Ndombele

09:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Tanguy Ndombele is set to leave Tottenham on loan today as Lyon finalise the details of his return to the Ligue 1 club.

Ndombele, who broke Tottenham’s transfer record when he signed from Lyon in 2019, has fallen out of favour with Antonio Conte.

Finishing touches on the deal, including whether a option to buy clause will be inserted, are being finalised today.

Newcastle make late bid for Ekitike

08:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle have made a deadline day bid for Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have had a bid of around £25 million accepted for the 19-year-old, who has scored eight Ligue 1 goals this season.

West Ham have also been linked with the striker this January but Newcastle appear to have upped their efforts in order to sign Ekitike before the deadline.

Eriksen signs for Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest

08:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Brentford’s director of football, Phil Giles, said: “We first discussed the possibility of Christian joining Brentford when we heard that he would be leaving Inter. It is fantastic that he is now with us.

“Naturally the process of signing Christian was more elongated than most transfers. I understand that many people will have questions about the process. In order to respect Christian’s medical confidentiality, we won’t be going into any details.

“Brentford fans can rest assured that we have undertaken significant due diligence to ensure that Christian is in the best possible shape to return to competitive football. Now Christian has made the decision to sign for Brentford, all parties want to focus fully on football.

“We are sure that Christian will make a big impact at Brentford and on the Premier League between now and the end of the season.”

Full report:

Christian Eriksen signs for Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

The explosive talent and traits which make Colombia star Luis Diaz Liverpool’s latest ideal signing

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

The top scorer for the top team in Portugal. More than a goal or assist every 90 minutes of league play. Two goals in the same Champions League group as the team keen to sign him and the Copa America’s joint-top scorer, along with a certain Lionel Messi.

It’s easy to see the broad strokes of the attacking play which have attracted Liverpool to Luis Diaz, with the Reds now hopeful of signing the FC Porto wide man before Monday’s transfer deadline.

There’s far more to his game though, and his personality, than mere goalscoring – however important that factor might eventually be in one of Europe’s top teams outlaying big money for his services.

The explosive talent and traits which make Diaz Liverpool’s latest ideal signing

AC Milan eye Dele Alli loan move

08:27 , Jack Rathborn

AC Milan are looking into a loan deal for Dele Alli on deadline day, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian giants would bring the Tottenham midfielder to the San Siro after a downward spiral for the former England international.

Antonio Conte’s arrival has failed to change his situation, with a lack of game time over several seasons now pushing him close to the exit.

Christian Eriksen hopes to join new Brentford teammates ‘very soon'

08:22 , Jack Rathborn

Christian Eriksen hopes to join up with his new Brentford teammates “very soon” after clinching his return to both the Premier League and London.

The former Spurs midfielder arrives from Inter Milan until the summer after working his way back to fitness following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

"I'm happy to announce I've signed for Brentford,” said the Dane. “I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon."

Brentford sign Christian Eriksen

08:11 , Jack Rathborn

Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Thomas Frank said: “I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a World Class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks. He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top level football to the Club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the Training Ground.”

Barcelona in talks over to land Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal

08:08 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona are in talks over a loan move for out-of-favour Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

ESPN report that the Gabon striker would join on loan with an option to buy, but the sticking point remains his reported £250k-per-week wages.

With 18 months left on his contract at the Emirates, Aubameyang has been frozen out after his relationship with Mikel Arteta deteriorated.

Wolves offered late opportunity to sign Aaron Ramsey

08:02 , Jack Rathborn

Wolves have been offered a late opportunity to sign Aaron Ramsey, with Juventus eager to move the Wales international before the deadline.

The former Arsenal star is out of favour in Turin, with the Mail claiming Bruno Lage can sign him on loan.

There is also interest from Burnley, Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Newcastle target Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan

07:58 , Jack Rathborn

The Manchester Evening News says Newcastle are hopeful of signing Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United.

The club is believed to be looking to cement a deal before the deadline to secure the 24-year-old goalkeeper until the end of the season

January transfer window: Biggest deals so far

07:54 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool pulled off the biggest signing of the window in England so far by bringing in Porto’s Colombia winger Luis Diaz for around £37.5m with a further £12.5m) coming in potential bonuses.

While Newcastle clinched the signing of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for £35m with £6.6m in add-ons, plus Burnley striker Chris Wood for £25m and Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier for £12m.

Aston Villa have been busy too, signing Everton left-back Lucas Digne for £25m and handing Steven Gerrard Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan.

Chelsea join West Ham in race for Leeds star Raphinha

07:49 , Jack Rathborn

The Mail also reports Chelsea have registered an interest in a short-term deal for Leeds winger Raphinha, but they will need to fend off West Ham, who are also believed to be plotting a move.

The Hammers are also thought to be keen on Kalvin Phillips, who could partner up with England colleague Declan Rice after their successful partnership under Gareth Southgate.

Arsenal reject third Crystal Palace bid for Eddie Nketiah

07:45 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal have rejected a third Crystal Palace bid for out-of-contract striker Eddie Nketiah.

According to the Daily Mail, citing Sky Sports, the Gunners have turned down a third offer for the 22-year-old as they hope to convince him to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

However, there is still room for Crystal Palace to make another attempt before the deadline, while Newcastle are also believed to be interested.

Liverpool ‘hoping to strike last-gasp deal’ for Fabio Carvalho

07:38 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations with Fulham over a deal for midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

The Liverpool Echo says the Reds have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old for a while and club bosses are eager to put pen to paper before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

However, the price could be a sticking point as Liverpool are adamant they will not pay over the odds for a player who could join for free in the summer.

Liverpool ‘hoping to strike last-gasp deal’ for Fabio Carvalho

Frank Lampard agrees two-and-a-half-year deal to become Everton boss – reports

07:30 , Jack Rathborn

Frank Lampard has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract as Everton manager, according to reports.

The former Chelsea boss is understood to have had a final interview in London on Friday, at which owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and other boards members were convinced the 43-year-old was the right man for the job.

The Merseyside club said no announcement was expected to be made on Sunday night.

Frank Lampard agrees two-and-a-half-year deal to become Everton boss, claim reports

Newcastle complete £35m signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

07:21 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, with the fee reported at £35 million. An additional £6.7m could be due in performance-related add-ons.

The 24-year-old spent two years with the Ligue 1 club, during which time he became a Brazil international and was a member of the national team U23 side which won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last year.

He becomes the Magpies’ third signing since the takeover of the club toward the end of last year, following the additions of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.

Newcastle complete £35m signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Liverpool confirm signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto

07:19 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto, their first major signing of the January transfer window.

The Reds made their move across the course of the week and agreed terms with his club, before flying a delegation out to Argentina, where Diaz is on international duty for a World Cup qualifier, to complete his medical.

Diaz has agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract running through to 2027, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

His new club have announced he will wear the No23 shirt, most recently vacated by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool confirm signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto

Newcastle ‘close’ to latest signing as January transfer deadline nears

07:18 , Jack Rathborn

Eddie Howe has revealed Newcastle United are “close” to making their third signing of the January transfer window but would not confirm whether or not Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is the player in question.

Howe said it would be “foolish” to name names despite reports that Newcastle have agreed a fee of up to £40million for the 24-year-old Brazil international, who could undergo a medical later on Friday.

“There’s nothing on individual players but we are hopeful we are getting close to completing a transfer,” Howe said. “You can guess (who it is) if you want but there’ll be no confirmation from me, I think that would be foolish of me.”

Newcastle ‘close’ to latest signing as January transfer deadline nears

Juventus complete €80m transfer of reported Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic

07:18 , Jack Rathborn

Juventus have signed Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Italian club announced on Friday, with the deal worth up to a maximum of 80 million euros ($89.2m, £66.7m), plus other charges, making it the biggest transfer of the January window so far.

The 22-year-old, who is the joint-top scorer in Serie A this season with 17 goals, has signed a deal until June 2026 in Turin.

“Juventus... has reached an agreement with Fiorentina for the definitive acquisition... of the player Dusan Vlahovic for a fee of 70.0 million euros, payable in three years,” Juventus said in a statement.

“Plus the solidarity contribution envisaged by the FIFA regulations and ancillary charges for a total of 11.6 million euros. In addition, bonuses of up to a maximum of 10.0 million euros are envisaged for the achievement of growing sporting goals.”

Juventus complete €80m transfer of reported Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic

