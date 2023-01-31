Transfer deadline day live: Chelsea and Arsenal agree Jorginho fee – plus Fernandez updates

11:28 AM

DONE DEAL: Cancelo joins Bayern Munich on loan

Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season. — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2023

11:17 AM

Latest Leicester City Women update by Tom Garry

It looks set to be a quiet day at Belvoir Drive, Leicester City Women's training ground, as they are happy with their current squad and not expecting to do any more business in this transfer window, according to Telegraph Sport sources.

The WSL's bottom side added five players in this window - including Manchester City's

on loan - and, at the time of writing, unless an unexpected opportunity emerges for the East Midlands club, the club do not expect to sign anybody further or let anybody leave except striker Natasha Flint's long-expected move to Celtic on loan, which should go through today as planned.

Transfer deadline day live: Chelsea and Arsenal agree Jorginho fee – plus Fernandez updates

11:11 AM

Tumbleweed at Liverpool and Manchester United

Looking increasingly like there will be no incomings at Anfield and Old Trafford today.

11:01 AM

Latest Arsenal update by Sam Dean

Arsenal are in talks with Crystal Palace over a potential loan move for young midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time this season and has not been able to impose himself on the Arsenal midfield.

Arsenal's move for Jorginho will push Lokonga even further down the pecking order in north London.

Palace have long been hoping to strengthen their midfield, although it remains to be seen whether a deal will be agreed or not.

10:51 AM

Latest Arsenal Women update by Tom Garry

Lyon's stance regarding Arsenal's interest in Signe Bruun is that they are not prepared to let the Denmark striker leave today unless they can source a replacement, which sources close to the French club have said looks "unlikely" at this stage.

The European champions rate Bruun - who was loaned to Manchester United on deadline day last January in a dramatic, eleventh-hour move - highly, and look set to resist Arsenal's approach.

The north London club are urgently trying to sign a striker before the window closes, following knee injuries suffered by Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema late in 2022, and they had a world-record bid for England's Alessia Russo rejected by Manchester United yesterday.

10:41 AM

Latest Manchester United update by Jason Burt

Facundo Pellistri will stay at Manchester United and not go on loan at Watford after United manager Erik ten Hag finally decided he needed him for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old winger was close to joining the Championship club after positive talks last week but Ten Hag has had a change of heart, deciding that given how many games United have to play and with Pellistri gaining minutes off the bench.

His thinking may well also have been influenced by how much Jadon Sancho is expected to play. The winger has returned to the United squad, having not played since October, but Ten Hag wants to be careful as he re-integrates the 22-year-old as he makes his physical and mental recovery.

The decision not to loan Pellistri is a blow to Watford with head coach Slaven Bilic still looking for a winger – and a midfielder – before the transfer window closes as he tries to strengthen his squad.

Transfer deadline day live: Chelsea and Arsenal agree Jorginho fee – plus Fernandez updates

10:35 AM

Latest Newcastle United update by Luke Edwards

#nufc have completed the signing of right back Harrison Ashby from West Ham for around £3m. Seen as one of the future but likely to go straight into first team squad in next couple of weeks as Manquillo struggling with an injury — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) January 31, 2023

10:32 AM

#EduOut is trending

Arsenal fans aren't happy with the Jorginho deal...

The problem is not players not wanting to join us. The problem is Edu and the board who are not even willing to try to get bigger deals done #EduOut — Don Nketiah🇸🇳🇸🇳 (@FanNketiah) January 31, 2023

Edu, Arsenal fans won't take it likely with you if we bottle our position this season #EduOut — Ikay-chukwu (@Supremcent3) January 31, 2023

Edu needs to go after this. He cannot bring in good players. Our best signings are Mikels former players he coached. Plus youth he developed. Why are contracts not renewed yet? What is Edu doing? He is only there because Mikel makes him look good. #EduOut — Martinelli Whip🦄 (@Martinelli_RGN) January 31, 2023

10:17 AM

DONE DEAL: Harrison Ashby joins Newcastle

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Harrison Ashby from West Ham United!



Welcome, @harrisonashbyy! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

10:07 AM

Latest Chelsea update by Matt Law

Chelsea's co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali is in London still working on trying to agree a deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez.

No breakthrough yet.

10:00 AM

Analysis on Jorginho deal from Daniel Zeqiri

Playing at the base of midfield in a 4-3-3 is quite a specialist role. It took Partey time to work it out.



I worry about Jorginho’s age and motivation, but his tactical background fits. City tried to sign him when he left Napoli. Hopefully Arsenal’s high line limits his running. — Daniel Zeqiri (@ZeqiriDan) January 31, 2023

09:55 AM

Latest Arsenal update by Sam Dean and Matt Law

Arsenal are pushing forward with a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who emerged last night as a late alternative to top target Moises Caicedo.

The swoop for Jorginho would suggest that Arsenal are rapidly losing confidence in their pursuit of Caicedo, having had two bids rejected by Brighton in recent days. Brighton have repeatedly insisted that Caicedo is not for sale.

Although Caicedo and Jorginho both play in the same position in midfield, they are very different players. Jorginho, at 31, is also 10 years older than Caicedo.

If Arsenal can complete a move for Jorginho, he would be the second oldest player in their first-team squad, behind Cedric Soares.

09:50 AM

Latest Everton update by Mike McGrath

Everton have an interest in Southampton striker Che Adams to strengthen Sean Dyche's attack following his appointment.

Southampton do not want to sell Scotland striker.

Transfer news live: Arsenal, Chelsea and Premier League clubs eye late deadline day deals

09:40 AM

Latest Fulham update by Mike McGrath

Fulham are working on a deal for Torino midfielder Saša Lukić. No agreement club-to-club yet for Serbia international.

They have also been looking at Sander Berge deal in the final days of the window

09:25 AM

Latest Reading FC women update by Tom Garry

Reading striker Natasha Dowie is understood to be close to finalising a deadline-day loan move to Liverpool for the rest of the WSL season.

The move will see the 34-year-old return to the club where she won back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014.

Transfer news live: Arsenal, Chelsea and Premier League clubs eye late deadline day deals

09:13 AM

Latest Aston Villa update by John Percy

#avfc midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is having a medical at a Luton Town this morning ahead of a loan move for the remainder of the season #ltfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 31, 2023

09:04 AM

Marquinhos joins Norwich

Brazilian winger Marquinhos has joined Norwich City for the remainder of the 2022/23 season from Arsenal.

08:48 AM

Latest Leicester City update by John Percy

Leicester are set to make Stoke defender Harry Souttar their third January signing in a £15 million deal.

Souttar will have a medical on Tuesday and is poised to become the latest addition to Brendan Rodgers’s reshaped squad.

The Australia international impressed for his country at last year's World Cup and Leicester believe he has the qualities and potential to shine in the Premier League.

Stoke are targeting at least two new players with the funds raked in from Souttar’s sale.

Leeds' Jack Harrison has also been a target for Leicester but that move is understood to be complex.

Leicester are also keen to trim their squad before Tuesday's deadline, with Jannik Vestergaard, Caglar Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet all available for transfer.

Transfer news live: Arsenal, Chelsea and Premier League clubs eye late deadline day deals

08:41 AM

Why does Cancelo want to leave City?

By James Ducker

Relations between Cancelo and Guardiola had been deteriorating for weeks and reached a head when the Portugal full-back learned he would not be starting in City’s FA Cup win over Arsenal on Friday night.

Cancelo reacted angrily to the news, which forced relations with Guardiola to hit rock bottom, and led City to agree to let the player leave when his representatives presented a loan offer from Bayern, despite them being a Champions League rival.

Cancelo had become increasingly frustrated with a lack of playing time since returning from the World Cup last month and had not been unafraid to voice his frustrations, which are said to have created growing tensions behind the scenes.

Under Uefa rules, Cancelo will be free to face City in the Champions League should the English champions and Bayern end up meeting each other in the competition this season.

Read more here.

08:28 AM

The army of maths prodigies who helped Brighton conquer the transfer market

Ever wondered how Brighton have been so great in the transfer market?

Jeremy Wilson has the inside story on how owner Tony Bloom founded a sports analytics company that gives the Premier League's model club the edge in talent identification.

Read more here.

08:14 AM

Latest Newcastle United update by Luke Edwards

Newcastle United will make a final enquiry over the availability of Chelsea’s young England international Conor Gallagher on deadline day but fear the London club will continue to make the deal too expensive.

Chelsea are unwilling to loan the 22-year-old to Newcastle as they see them as a direct rival for European qualification and have also put them off a permanent deal with an asking price well in excess of £50m.

The Magpies have contemplated a permanent move as Gallagher is a long-standing target and they will move for him again in the summer. If a transfer was paid for now it would simply be a case of bringing forward more of next season’s budget.

But sources have told Telegraph Sport that a deal is unlikely at this stage because it would be too expensive. The Newcastle hierarchy also believe they are being asked for more money than other clubs because Chelsea are so reluctant to do business.

Other mooted deadline day deals also look beyond Eddie Howe reach with Sheffield United’s Sander Berge likely to move to Fulham for £20m, while Gallagher’s Stamford Bridge teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek wages are a huge stumbling block.

Newcastle have not said they are finished in the transfer market for this month, but there is an acceptance that could be the case.

The late departure of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest has left Howe a midfielder short, but the plan was never to spend a huge amount of this window and the summer is viewed as a far more important window as the club tries to navigate its way through Financial Fair Play Rules.

Transfer news live: Arsenal, Chelsea and Premier League clubs eye late deadline day deals

08:02 AM

The American influence is growing at Elland Road

07:54 AM

07:39 AM

When does the transfer window close?

Premier League: Tuesday January 31, 11pm

EFL: Tuesday January 31, 11pm

Scotland: Tuesday January 31, 11:59pm

Women's Super League: Tuesday January 31, 5pm (domestic transfers), midnight (international transfers)

Bundesliga: Tuesday January 31, 5pm

Serie A: Tuesday January 31, 7pm

La Liga: Tuesday January 31, 11pm

Ligue 1: Tuesday January 31, 11:59pm

(All times UK unless stated)

07:29 AM

Alessia Russo to Arsenal?

Manchester United have rejected a world-record transfer offer from Arsenal for England striker Alessia Russo, after the north London club made a sensational attempt to sign the Lionesses star just 24 hours out from Tuesday's looming transfer deadline.

Tom Garry has all the information here.

07:08 AM

Transfer deadline day

Hello and welcome to the final day of the January transfer window.

It is possible we could see the Premier League's most expensive player signed today if Chelsea sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The previous record was set by Manchester City following the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m in August 2021. But Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is desperate to strengthen his underperforming squad and has made an offer of more than £105million with co-controlling owner Behdad Egbhali and director of global talent and transfers Paul Winstanley ready to clinch a deal.

Elsewhere Arsenal continue to hunt for a central midfielder with Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Chelsea's Jorginho on their radar as they aim to boost their options for a Premier League title challenge.

Manchester City are set to let Joao Cancelo join Bayern Munich after a bust-up with manager Pep Guardiola. Relations between Cancelo and Guardiola had been deteriorating for weeks and reached a head when the Portugal full-back learned he would not be starting in City’s FA Cup win over Arsenal on Friday night.

Manchester United are expected to have a quiet day but on transfer deadline day, you just never know!

Other deals to look out for include, Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest, Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic to Fulham. Southampton need a new attacking option and are reportedly keen on Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana but boss Nathan Jones on Monday poured cold water on rumours linking striker Che Adams with Everton.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has not ruled out signing a goalkeeper in the final hours of the January transfer window following an injury to Dean Henderson.

Sander Berge could be on his way out at Sheffield United after reportedly receiving interest from Premier League clubs.

Stay with us until 11pm tonight when the window closes.