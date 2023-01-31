Transfer Deadline Day LIVE! Chelsea in Fernandez race; Arsenal announce Jorginho; Sabitzer to Man Utd latest

Transfer news LIVE!

January transfer deadline day is here. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have only today to finalise signings for their squads with 11pm GMT the official closing time for one of the most exciting windows ever. Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Porro are two of the big names potentially on the move in the coming hours.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners were desperate for a midfielder and after admitting defeat in their pursuit of Brighton’s Caicedo, Jorginho has joined in a deal worth £12million. Chelsea would use that fee to help fund a British record £115million deal for Fernandez after weeks of talks with Benfica, which are continuing today. Conor Gallagher will be staying at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs are close to announcing Porro’s £39m arrival having made a breakthrough with Sporting late last night, which would allow both Djed Spence and Matt Doherty to leave on loan. Manchester United are expected to sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on loan, with the midfielder now in the UK. Follow all the latest news, rumours and gossip on January transfer deadline day LIVE via Standard Sport’s blog below!

20:31 , Matt Verri

Marcel Sabitzer has landed in Manchester as his loan move nears completion.

With Christian Eriksen ruled out for about three months, Man United have acted swiftly today to bolster their midfield options.

Houssem Aouar was reportedly considered, but it is Bayern Munich’s Sabitzer who will join United on loan for the rest of the season.

Marcel Sabitzer has landed in Manchester 👀✈️ pic.twitter.com/jnQufqboPU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 31, 2023

Simons to make permanent move

20:24 , Matt Verri

Hull City have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea loanee Xavier Simons on a permanent deal, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 19-year-old is ready to leave Stamford Bridge for Hull on a permanent basis, despite making just three appearances for the Championship club this season.

Simons has seen less than 90 minutes of action in the first half of the season but Hull manager Liam Rosenior has desperately pushed to sign the youngster.

Rosenior feels Simons was undervalued before he was appointed, and is now keen to give him a prominent role as a full-time player.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Hutchinson set for West Brom move

20:14 , Matt Verri

Chelsea teenager Omari Hutchinson has agreed to join West Brom on a loan deal until the end of the season, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 19-year-old turned down an offer rock-bottom Championship side Wigan to join promotion-chasing West Brom.

Dutch giants PSV were also interested in a permanent deal for Hutchinson after selling Noni Madueke to Chelsea for £29million.

But Hutchinson has agreed on a move to West Brom, who are 10th in the Championship and two points outside the play-off places.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal confirm Jorginho arrival

20:09 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have completed the deadline day signing of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on an 18-month contract.

The Italian international emerged as a shock target after the failed pursuit of Brighton star Moises Caicedo, who was the subject of two offers.

Brighton, however, rejected both bids and duly forced the Premier League leaders into a short-term move for Jorginho.

A stalwart at Stamford Bridge following his arrival in the summer of 2018, the 31-year-old also had interest from Barcelona and former club Napoli.

Mikel Arteta had been keen to draft in midfielder and a £12m deal to bring the Italian to the Emirates Stadium was struck with only hours left in the window.

(Getty Images)

It’s a done deal!

20:05 , Matt Verri

Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho 👊 pic.twitter.com/jHXqAUBKKQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2023

No Fernandez breakthrough

20:02 , Matt Verri

Disagreements still remain between Chelsea and Benfica over a potential Enzo Fernandez deal.

Sky Sports report that the Blues want to pay the buy-out clause in six instalments over the next five years, while Benfica want the fee in three payments within two years.

The structure of the deal remains a problem - Chelsea running out of time to fix that.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United finalising Sabitzer paperwork

19:56 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are on the verge of completing a loan move for Marcel Sabitzer.

The Athletic report that United are sorting the midfielder’s work permit and putting the finishing touches on the paperwork, before that move is made official.

The deal does not include an option to make the move a permanent one in the summer.

(AP)

Charlton sign former Chelsea defender

19:48 , Matt Verri

Charlton have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea centre-back Michael Hector.

The 30-year-old, who signed for the Blues on deadline day in 2015, but was sent out on a number of loans before joining Fulham.

Hector has been out of contract since the summer, but has now joined Charlton until the end of the season.

“It feels great to be a Charlton player,” he said. “The boys seem like a good bunch and I’ve settled in nicely.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing at The Valley. Every time I’ve played at The Valley it has been at night and it feels like a European night. It’s always a decent atmosphere, obviously being a home player it will be a different experience and it’s one I’m really looking forward to.”

(Charlton Athletic)

Gil confident he has improved

19:41 , Matt Verri

Tottenham‘s Bryan Gil believes he has returned to Sevilla a better player, despite his lack of minutes in English football.

Gil last night rejoined his former club on a straight loan for the rest of the season - without an option or obligation to buy - after another frustrating six months with Spurs.

The 21-year-old, who joined Spurs from the LaLiga club in a deal worth £21million plus Erik Lamela 18 months ago, finally earned a Premier League start under Antonio Conte in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month but was forced further down the pecking order by the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.

Conte has previously said the winger does not yet have the physique for English football but compared him in quality to Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

“In the Premier League the physical level is noticeable, the referees allow more, but the less physical players can also stand out if you adapt well,” Gil said at a press conference to announce his return to Seville.

(REUTERS)

Cedric agreement reached!

19:32 , Matt Verri

I’m told Arsenal and Fulham are working on the paperwork over a deal for Cedric, writes Simon Collings.

This one should finally get wrapped up.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Canos completes Olympiakos move

19:26 , Matt Verri

Sergi Canos has joined Olympiakos on loan from Brentford.

The Bees’ longest-serving player only has six months remaining on his contract, but the club do have an option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Phil Giles, the Brentford’s director of football, said: “We have the option to extend Sergi’s contract in the summer, so it is very possible that we will see him back with us.”

Hi @BrentfordFC. There’s something I want to tell you ❤️ Thank you. pic.twitter.com/eHokWvPtdC — Sergi Canós Tenés (@sergicanos) January 31, 2023

Sabitzer set for Man United loan

19:19 , Matt Verri

Marcel Sabitzer has been filmed boarding a flight ahead of his transfer deadline day move to Manchester United.

A loan deal, not including an option to buy, has reportedly been agreed to take the Austrian from Bayern Munich to Old Trafford.

United face a race against the clock to seal Sabitzer’s signature with the deadline set at 11pm GMT, although they can submit a deal sheet to gain a time extension if all the formalities have not been completed.

Sky Sports released footage of the 28-year-old passing through Munich airport on Tuesday evening.

(Sky Sports)

Bakayoko negotiations fall through

19:12 , Matt Verri

A deal to take Tiemoue Bakayoko to Lyon has collapsed on transfer deadline day, the Chelsea midfielder’s agent has confirmed.

Currently on loan at AC Milan, the Frenchman had hoped to find a new club with the Rossoneri unwilling to play him as it would trigger an automatic £12million purchase option. Bakayoko, 28, remains under contract at Stamford Bridge for another 18 months.

Serie A club Cremonese and Lyon of Ligue 1 had both been in talks with the player over signing him for the rest of the season, but agent Federico Pastorello has confirmed that neither move is expected to be completed.

“Bakayoko couldn’t join Cremonese due to a few issues,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I don’t think [he’ll join Lyon]. There are some problems between Lyon, Milan and Chelsea.”

(Getty Images)

Fernandez talks continue

19:06 , Matt Verri

On we go with the Enzo Fernandez saga.

The Telegraph report that Chelsea and Benfica have now come closer to reaching an agreement over the deal’s structure, but no deal has yet been reached.

If it is not completed tonight, there is a suggestion that a move could be agreed for Fernandez to join in the summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham struggle to make Cedric breakthrough

19:00 , Matt Verri

Fulham continue to struggle to find an agreement with Arsenal over the signing of defender Cedric Soares, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 31-year-old had hoped to move to west London after struggling for game time under Mikel Arteta this season.

However, the cost has been prohibitive and the talks between the clubs have hit a snag late on during the transfer window.

Several other full-backs have been sounded out but the Cottagers may have to be content with only signing Sasa Lukic, the Torino midfielder joining for £8.8million, who is set to be announced imminently.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Merson hails Jorginho signing

18:50 , Matt Verri

Arsenal signing Jorginho for £12million will be an “outstanding” piece of transfer deadline day business, Paul Merson has claimed.

The Chelsea midfielder is expected to sign on the dotted line before the 11pm GMT deadline with the Gunners securing a cut-price deal ahead of his Blues contract expiring in the summer.

“Outstanding,” Merson told Sky Sports. “You’re buying experience, he’s won big trophies. He’s a proper holding midfield player.

“It was only two years ago he won the Champions League, Italy won the Euros - we were asking why England doesn’t produce these players. Two years on, Arsenal could be getting him.

“I know he’s two years older but he’s so intelligent. He’ll protect the back four and he just keeps it simple. He’ll be feeding [Martin] Odegaard, [Bukayo] Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli... he’s a top signing.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Porro to sign Tottenham contract soon

18:36 , Matt Verri

Pedro Porro is expected to sign his Tottenham contract at 8pm.

It’s a saga that has dragged on for the whole month, but Sporting and Spurs have finally reached an agreement.

With Djed Spence and Matt Doherty leaving on loan, Porro will be coming in as Antonio Conte finally gets his man.

(AFP via Getty Images)

White set to join Derby on loan

18:26 , Matt Verri

Young Tottenham midfielder Harvey White is close to securing a late loan move to Derby County for the remainder of the season, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

White, 21, has earned praise from Antonio Conte this season and made his senior debut in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month.

The versatile youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at League One Portsmouth and now returns to the third tier with the Rams, who are hunting promotion.

Alfie Devine, who attracted interest from a number of clubs on loan, is set to stay at Spurs, however.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Cucurella given transfer update!

18:21 , Matt Verri

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella’s reaction to Jorginho’s shock move to rivals Arsenal has been caught on camera.

A stalwart at Stamford Bridge since a £50m move from Napoli in 2018, Jorginho will be joining the Gunners on an 18-month contract.

The deal is believed to have cost around £10m up front, with a further £2m available in add-ons and the 31-year-old has been spotted donning the Arsenal kit.

Cucurella was filming social media content behind the scenes at Chelsea and was asked who the smartest player in the Blues squad was, only to be told Jorginho was no longer a team-mate.

Marc Cucurella's reaction when we told him Jorginho was joining Arsenal 😱 pic.twitter.com/9j4zIte2Wx — GOAL (@goal) January 31, 2023

Other options considered by Man United

18:11 , Matt Verri

Houssem Aouar is another player being considered by Manchester United on deadline day.

While they are close to completing a move for Marcel Sabitzer, it’s claimed by Foot Mercato that they have also enquired about the availability of Lyon’s Aouar.

It’s believed United would be willing to cover the Frenchman’s wages in full as part of a loan deal until the end of the season - one to keep an eye on in the next few hours!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sabitzer closing in on Man United move

18:03 , Matt Verri

Manchester United have agreed terms with Bayern Munich to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan.

The Telegraph report that the midfielder will join United for the rest of the season, with an option to buy but not an obligation.

The club are still keen on Frenkie de Jong, and do not want a permanent deal for Sabitzer to impact a likely move for the Dutchman in the summer.

(Getty Images)

Hutchinson considers options

17:54 , Matt Verri

Chelsea wonderkid Omari Hutchinson is discussing loan options in the final hours of the transfer window, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 19-year-old is deciding between moves to West Brom or Wigan, or whether to stay at Stamford Bridge.

However, he finds his pathway blocked by three new signings in Chelsea’s attack.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Ziyech pushing for PSG move

17:46 , Matt Verri

Paris Saint-Germain are getting frustrated in their negotiations to loan Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The two clubs remain locked in negotiations as the Morocco international pushes to make the move.

Reports in France suggest that Ziyech has passed a medical and is now waiting for a breakthrough to be made in discussions.

(Getty Images)

Navas to Forest still on

17:36 , Matt Verri

Nottingham Forest’s attempts to sign every player in Europe continue.

The Athletic report they are still in talks with PSG over a move for Keylor Navas, who is ready to fly to England should a breakthrough be made.

The finances involved in that deal make it a difficult one to complete in the hours available.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spence departure confirmed

17:21 , Matt Verri

Tottenham have confirmed Djed Spence has joined Rennes on loan.

The right-back joins the Ligue 1 side for the rest of the season, with Spurs willing to let 22-year-old leave as a result of Pedro Porro’s expected arrival.

Djed Spence has joined Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.



Smash it, Djed 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023

Caicedo to return to Brighton action

17:10 , Matt Verri

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is expected back in training tomorrow after bids from Chelsea and Arsenal were rejected, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

It would take a remarkable offer from this point onward to see him leave the club.

(Getty Images)

Man United make Sabitzer progress

16:58 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer.

According to Sky Germany, the Bayern Munich player is at the airport in Germany and ready to fly to Manchester, with the Premier League side in pole position to land the Austrian.

With Christian Eriksen expected to be out for three months, United have acted quickly to try and land a mifielder.

(AP)

Chelsea given Fernandez deadline

16:49 , Matt Verri

Benfica have told Chelsea there is an 8pm deadline for any Enzo Fernandez deal to be concluded.

Still talks continue between the two clubs to try and make a breakthrough, with it reported that Chelsea are ready for a medical to take place in Portugal as soon as an agreement has been reached.

However, Cabine Desportiva claim that Benfica have made it clear negotiations will not drag on long into the night.

(REUTERS)

Jorginho squad number leaked

16:36 , Matt Verri

Jorginho has been spotted in Arsenal colours for the first time since completing his surprise £12million transfer from Chelsea on deadline day.

Initial pictures circulating on social media ahead of the official club announcement also appear to show that the Italian midfielder will wear the no20 shirt in north London, having agreed an 18-month deal to swap Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium.

Jorginho was set to be out of contract at Chelsea in the summer and becomes Arsenal’s coveted midfield signing to close the January window, after Brighton rejected two bids for top target Moises Caicedo worth up to £70m.

Here’s Jorginho in Arsenal shirt after deal signed until June 2024 with an option to further season — together with his agent João Santos ⚪️🔴🤝🏻 #AFC



Official statement to follow. pic.twitter.com/duFKUjCSAs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Plenty of interest in Phillips

16:24 , Matt Verri

Kalvin Phillips is attracting a lot of attention in the final hours of the transfer window.

Everton have had their attempts to sign Conor Gallagher knocked back, and according to The Sun it’s now Phillips who Sean Dyche wants to bring to Goodison Park.

The Toffees, Leeds and West Ham have all asked about the possibility of signing the midfielder on loan until the end of the season, but Manchester City have made it clear he will not be leaving the club today.

(REUTERS)

Sporting manager confirms Porro exit

16:14 , Matt Verri

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has wished Pedro Porro luck at Tottenham as the Spanish international closes in on a move to the Premier League.

After a protracted saga, Spurs finally look set to land their leading January target on deadline day.

Porro is currently in the final stages of his medical at the club’s Hotspur Way training base ahead of joining Spurs, albeit initially on loan.

The former Manchester City youngster will then sign a five-and-a-half-year deal in north London and will cost in the region of £39m.

Speaking at Sporting’s pre-match press conference, Amorim said: “In football, we get used to change from a very young age. One day they are our children, our best friends, and now he is Conte’s son. If we play against him, I already know his difficulties.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea prepare Fernandez medical

15:59 , Matt Verri

Chelsea appear to be making progress in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, and are preparing for the midfielder to have his medical in Portugal.

It’s believed discussions between the Blues and Benfica are ongoing, but Sky Sports report that plans are now being made for a medical to take place in the coming hours.

The British record deal is very much on!

(REUTERS)

Jorginho ‘signs’ for Arsenal

15:48 , Matt Verri

Jorginho has signed his contract with Arsenal and all that is left is the official announcement from the two clubs.

That’s according to TuttoMercatoWeb, who claim that all the paperwork has been completed and the Italian is now an Arsenal player.

Chelsea will receive £12m from the Gunners, money they will want to put towards their late pursuit of Enzo Fernandez.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gallagher going nowhere

15:38 , Matt Verri

Conor Gallagher is set to stay at Chelsea after no suitable offers were presented for the England international, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 22-year-old only wanted to move to another big six or European challenging side, while Chelsea were hoping for offers close to £50million but only received an approach from Everton.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace wanted Gallagher on loan who was only going to move when pushed to seek an exit.

On the contrary, Graham Potter still regards the midfielder as important even though he is a sellable asset for the club’s owners. Gallagher has played in all but one Premier League matches that he has been available for and is happy to remain in west London.

West Ham were also tracking Gallagher and Newcastle had loan interest rebuffed as a rival for a European place this season.

(Getty Images)

Lyon in Bakayoko talks

15:28 , Matt Verri

As we covered earlier, Tiemoue Bakayoko’s proposed loan move to Cremonense has been held up as a result of disagreements over the finances involved.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Lyon have now opened talks to sign the midfielder, in news that will be very welcome to Chelsea fans.

With Bakayoko not playing for AC Milan - another appearance would force them to pay £12m for him - a permament move elsewhere would seemingly be the best outcome for all parties.

(Getty Images)

Soonsup-Bell sends message to Chelsea

15:16 , Matt Verri

Jude Soonsup-Bell has bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea after joining London rivals Tottenham on deadline day.

The 19-year-old ended a seven-year spell in west London by moving to Spurs on a free transfer.

Taking to Twitter, Soonsup-Bell wrote: ”I’ve had the privilege to be part of @ChelseaFC since the age of 12, it’s been a massive part of my life and my development as a football player.

“I want to thank all my team mates, coaching staff and everyone else at the club for all the memorable years and support.”

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Bernard joins Pompey

15:06 , Alex Young

Manchester United youngster Di’Shon Bernard’s loan move to Portsmouth for the rest of the season has been confirmed

The 22-year-old wanted a Championship loan but has been assured of regular gametime at the League One side.

Blues boss John Mousinho said: “Di’Shon is a fantastic young player with a great pedigree behind him. He also has first team experience from his previous loan spells, including in the Championship, so we know what he can do.

“It was someone we didn’t think we were going to be able to bring in, so we’re really pleased to have him here. He’s very quick and athletic, and likes to play on the front foot. He’s also someone who is comfortable on the ball and composed."

Deadline Day Di'Shon 🔥



✍️ #Pompey have completed the loan signing of @DishonBernard from @ManUtd! — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) January 31, 2023

Chelsea not interested in Sabitzer... yet

14:44 , Alex Young

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich, with Chelsea not yet expressing an interest.

Chelsea could take an interest in signing the 28-year-old but remained focused on securing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

The Blues are keen to make the 22-year-old midfielder their club-record signing for £115million and have a make-or-break meeting later on deadline day.

(Getty Images)

Jorginho leaves London Colney

14:17 , Alex Young

Incoming Arsenal signing Jorginho has been spotted leaving London Colney, writes Simon Collings.

The Chelsea midfielder was at the Gunners’ training base this morning to finalise his move and complete a medical.

Porro undergoing Spurs medical

14:12 , Alex Young

Pedro Porro is currently in the final stages of his Tottenham medical ahead of joining the club on a five-and-a-half year deal, albeit initially on loan, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Matt Doherty’s impending departure to Atletico Madrid has freed up the No.2 shirt, although Porro wore No.24 at Sporting Lisbon - which has also just become available with Djed Spence set to join French club Rennes until the summer.

Porro and Arnaut Danjuma will be added to Spurs’ Champions League squad as non-homegrown players, taking the spots previously filled by Doherty and Bryan Gil, and ensuring Spurs will not have to omit anyone for the knockouts.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Hull working on Simons deal

13:57 , Alex Young

Hull City are still trying to sign their Chelsea loanee Xavier Simons on a permanent deal on deadline day, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

They are trying to steal a march on rivals Burnley, Millwall, Bristol City and Charlton for his signature - all of whom could come in over the summer.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Onomah contract terminated

13:51 , Alex Young

Fulham and Josh Onoma have agreed to part ways, with the player’s contract being terminated.

The former Tottenham midfielder made just two appearances this season and will now look at options elsewhere.

Man Utd launch Sabitzer bid

13:33 , Alex Young

Manchester United are in talks to sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany.

Chelsea have also enquired, of course.

The deal would likely be a loan move.

More to follow.

(AP)

Arsenal youngster leaves on loan

13:21 , Alex Young

Wigan have signed Omar Rekik on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, was recalled and will now head up north.

Man Utd ARE looking for loan signing

12:59 , Alex Young

We have an immediate answer from Erik ten Hag over Manchester United entering the transfer market after Christian Eriksen’s injury.

"On deadline day it's difficult,” he said. “You can't make policy on such bad injuries but we have players in the midfield department, good players.

“I think you can never fill that [gap] because every player has his own characteristics, another player will always fill in in a different way but it doesn’t mean you have to be less successful.”

Well, the Telegraph report that United have been offered Yannick Carrasco as they DO look to sign a midfielder today.

The club has made contact with Atletico, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain today "but so far have been left frustrated".

(REUTERS)

Bakayoko move hits a snag

12:49 , Alex Young

More frustration for Chelsea as Tiemoue Bakayoko's proposed loan move to Cremonense has stalled over finances.

The £40million signing from Monaco has failed to make it at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are keen to remove his £120,000-a-week wages from their books.

Bakayoko is currently on loan at AC Milan, and paying those wages, but are refusing to play him anymore as he will automatically join on a £12m permanent deal if he appears in another league match.

It was never going to be easy with the Serie A minnows having little finance to offer such an expensive player.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez NOT joining Chelsea

12:38 , Alex Young

Enzo Fernandez is STAYING at Benfica after Chelsea failed to meet the asking price, reports RTP.

Benfica were demanding the £106million release clause paid in full, as they have done all month, but the Blues were only able to do a deal staggered over a number of years.

Fernandez has excused himself from tonight’s match away at Arouca as he is not in the right frame of mind to play.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham miss out on Van Ewijk

12:29 , Alex Young

Fulham target Milan van Ewijk will remain at Heerenveen, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The Dutch club will block any exit for the full-back, who is also wanted by Sporting, until the summer with no time to find a replacement.

FC Twente's Joshua Brenet has already been sounded out as an alternative option should talks with Arsenal's Cedric Soares breakdown.

West Ham quiet today

12:19 , Alex Young

Despite David Moyes hinting last night that West Ham were still open to the chance of a deal somewhere, it's all quiet at Rush Green this morning, writes Malik Ouzia.

As things stand, the club are expecting the window to close with Danny Ings as their only signing of the month.

(Getty Images)

Eriksen injury to change Man Utd plans?

12:12 , Alex Young

Could Christian Eriksen's injury force Manchester United into the transfer market?

The midfielder "is expected to be out of action for an extended period", the club say.

A statement adds: "While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May."

Eriksen is one of Erik ten Hag's most-used players and key in the centre of the pitch.

(REUTERS)

Smith set for Swans

12:03 , Alex Young

Swansea City are closing in on the permanent signing of Liam Smith from Manchester City, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

The 19-year-old is currently undergoing his medical.

Arsenal fans warm to Jorginho deal

11:57 , Alex Young

The signing of Jorginho wasn't very palatable for Arsenal fans when news of it first emerged, reports Simon Collings.

But, the £12million fee and an 18-month contract changes that a bit. He is very much a short-term signing, someone for the here and now, and I think it makes sense in that regard.

Arsenal are getting a player who is proven in the Premier League and ready to hit the ground running if needed. He could play a handy role in the side's title charge.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gallagher could still move

11:41 , Alex Young

Chelsea are yet to decide Conor Gallagher's immediate future after Crystal Palace entered advanced talks with Arsenal over Sambi Lokonga, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Palace were thought to be in the driving seat but never followed up on long-standing interest.

Everton and Newcastle remain among those interested. It's getting late to sort a move.

Spurs done after Porro

11:33 , Alex Young

There are still a little over 11 hours until the deadline so never say never, but as it stands Tottenham are not expecting any further first-team additions after Pedro Porro joins on loan, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Spurs still have designs on a top centre-back, midfielder and long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, but those deals are expected to wait until the summer.

A number of loan exits are still to be confirmed by the club today.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cancelo joins Bayern on loan

11:25 , Alex Young

Manchester City have confirmed the loan exit of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich for the rest of the season.

Surely the most surprising deal of the January window.

(AFP via Getty Images)

White could leave Spurs on loan

11:22 , Alex Young

Another young player who could be on the move for Tottenham today is promising midfielder Harvey White, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

The youngster is attracting loan interest from a number of clubs.

White spent the second half of last season on loan at Portsmouth and recently made his senior Spurs debut in the win at Crystal Palace.

No decision has yet been taken on whether or where White could go but it is one for Spurs fans to keep an eye on as the day progresses.

(Getty Images)

Fernandez sits out Benfica game

11:15 , Alex Young

An update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Enzo Fernandez now as Nizaar Kinsella reports that the midfielder has not travelled for Benfica's game to face Arouca tonight.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing.

(REUTERS)

Done deal! Spurs sign Chelsea striker

11:05 , Alex Young

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea.

The teenage striker has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and will join the academy, becoming just the fourth player to move directly from Chelsea to Tottenham in the Premier League era.

Palace in Lokonga talks

10:58 , Alex Young

On those Albert Sambi Lokonga talks, Simon Collings reports discussions between Crystal Palace and Arsenal are well under way.

Lokonga has struggled for minutes at Arsenal this season and he has not featured in the Premier League since October 1.

Palace want to sign a midfielder before the transfer deadline tonight and have targeted Lokonga as an option.

Talks are now underway with Arsenal and they are at an early stage. Only a loan move is being discussed, not a permanent switch.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Palace monitor Gallagher

10:52 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace are monitoring Conor Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea with a view to exploiting a late chance for a loan move, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Palace have long been interested in bringing the 22-year-old back to Selhurst Park after a fine spell at the club last season, winning the club's end-of-season Player of the Year award.

Gallagher rejected a £45million move to Everton yesterday and Chelsea have been reluctant to accept any offers from European qualification rival Newcastle, who have bid during the last two transfer windows and are looking for a new midfielder after selling Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest.

That leaves Palace in the driving seat for a late deadline day move, though it remains to be seen if such a deal can be reached given their interest in Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle sign Ashby

10:48 , Alex Young

Newcastle have completed the signing of West Ham full-back Harrison Ashby in a deal worth an initial £2million, reports Malik Ouzia.

Ashby had been keen to join Newcastle last summer, with the Toon club looking for back-up to England right-back Kieran Trippier. The 21-year-old was then into the final year of his West Ham deal but the club held firm in the hope that he could be convinced to sign a new contract this season.

That has not been the case, however, and with less than six months left on his contract, the two clubs have now come to an agreement. Ashby would have been a free agent at the end of his contract in the summer but West Ham would have still been entitled to a compensation settlement from Newcastle, with the exact amount to be decided by tribunal.

The fee could rise further with add-ons, while West Ham also have a sell-on clause inserted as part of the deal, which would see them entitled to a percentage of any future transfer fee.

Arsenal only signing Jorginho

10:34 , Alex Young

Arsenal will conclude their January transfer incomings with the signing of Jorginho, reports Simon Collings.

No Moises Caicedo or Ivan Fresneda today, folks.

Atletico wanted Spence first

10:27 , Alex Young

More from Dan Kilpatrick on Matt Doherty’s loan move to Atletico Madrid.

“Interestingly, Atletico also pursued Tottenham’s Djed Spence before settling on Matt Doherty on loan for the rest of the season,” he writes.

“Of Spurs’ three right wing-backs at the start of the month, Emerson Royal might have appeared the best fit for the Spanish club but the Brazilian made it clear that he did not want to leave the Premier League or London this month.

“Emerson will now battle it out with new signing Pedro Porro, although you wonder if Dejan Kulusevski may spend more time at wing-back in the second half of the season.

“Doherty is the second right-back Diego Simeone has signed from Spurs in recent seasons after Kieran Trippier in summer 2019.”

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal to sign Jorginho

10:22 , Alex Young

Arsenal are closing in on a sensational deadline-day move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Gunners have agreed to £12million for the 31-year-old Italian, who is set to sign an 18-month contract with the option to extend it by a further year.

Jorginho is expected at Arsenal’s training ground today to undergo a medical and finalise his move.

Arsenal had been working to sign Moises Caicedo but Brighton insisted the Ecuador international was not for sale after rejected two bids worth up to £70m.

Read Simon Collings' full story here!

(Getty Images)

Man Utd youngster on the move

10:14 , Alex Young

Manchester United youngster Di'Shon Bernard is set to join Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season, according to Manchester Evening News.

The 22-year-old will undergo a medical this morning.

Bernard wanted a Championship loan but has been assured of regular gametime at the League One side.

Doherty to join Atletico on loan

10:00 , Alex Young

As one right-back comes in, two leave.

First, as reported earlier, Djed Spence is undergoing a medical at Rennes and Standard Sport now understands that Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season.

Doherty is in Madrid to finalise the move. There is no option or obligation to make the move permanent.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Porro joining Spurs on loan with obligation

09:58 , Alex Young

Pedro Porro's move to Tottenham is set to be an initial loan deal to the end of the season with an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer.

The deal is worth a total of £41.7million, with Spurs paying £4.4m up front for the loan before making the move permanent for a further £37.3m.

Spurs have arranged similar deals for Cristian Romero and Dejan Kulusevski in the past, while Arnaut Danjuma, their other January signing, has also arrived on loan - with an option to make the move permanent from Villarreal in the summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal plan Jorginho medical

09:49 , Alex Young

Chelsea's Jorginho is expected at London Colney today to complete a £12m move to Arsenal.

He will sign a one-and-a-half-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

More to follow.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Sarr and Skipp staying put

09:38 , Alex Young

Tottenham have no plans to loan out young midfielders Pape Matar Sarr or Oliver Skipp before today's 11pm deadline, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

The young duo have struggled for minutes this season, with Antonio Conte preferring a midfield pairing of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

But the Spurs head coach has made it clear how highly he rates Sarr, who made his full Premier League debut in the recent north London derby defeat to Arsenal, and wants to keep the 20-year-old Senegal international in the squad.

Skipp appears to have slipped behind Sarr in the midfield pecking order but is also rated by Conte, while Spurs also want to keep the 22-year-old academy graduate at the club to maintain their quota of homegrown players.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Chalobah set for Baggies move

09:30 , Alex Young

Nathaniel Chalobah is shortly set to arrive in Birmingham to wrap up a move to West Brom, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The Fulham midfielder will undergo a medical after a deal for a nominal fee was last night agreed.

The former Chelsea midfielder has played just six times this season and hopes to revive his career in the Midlands.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal in advanced talks over Jorginho

09:24 , Alex Young

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea, reports The Athletic.

The midfielder is "now their most likely recruit" on deadline day, with a deal to sign Moises Caicedo effectively dead.

Chelsea happy to cash in on Jorginho, who has just six months left on his contract.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Marquinhos loan exit confirmed

09:10 , Alex Young

Marquinhos loan to Norwich has been confirmed by Arsenal.

The forward joins on a straight loan deal with no buy option.

Loan manager Ben Knapper is now understood to be looking at some other temporary deals for academy players before the window shuts.

All the best for the rest of the season, Marquinhos 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2023

Maguire staying put

09:03 , Alex Young

Harry Maguire is expected to stay at Manchester United this month, reports Manchester Evening News.

The club captain has been linked with a move to Inter Milan but is not interested in leaving Old Trafford on deadline day.

Maguire has made just two league starts since August, having firmly lost his place under Erik ten Hag, so is likely to assess his future at the end of the season.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal back in for Fresneda?

08:52 , Alex Young

Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda could still leave Real Valladolid today.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the player was yesterday convinced to stay put but late movement has not been ruled out.

Either way, it is likely that any deal would see the defender stay at Valladolid until the end of the season before leaving for pastures new.

"One to follow until the end of the day," Romano adds.

Spurs close in on Soonsup-Bell signing

08:40 , Alex Young

Talking of Spurs and Chelsea, the former are this morning waiting for the final paperwork from the latter before announcing the capture of Jude Soonsup-Bell from their London rivals.

The teenager, who had entered the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, has joined Spurs on a free transfer, although Chelsea will retain a sell-on fee for the striker, who joined their academy from Swindon aged nine.

Soonsup-Bell has signed a deal with Spurs until 2025, completing a medical yesterday, and will bolster their struggling Under-21 side for the remainder of the season before likely being sent out on loan in the summer.

Once considered one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, the 19-year-old made his first-team debut under Thomas Tuchel in the EFL Cup quarter-final against Brentford a little over a year ago but has struggled for minutes for the Blues’ U-21 side this term.

(Getty Images)

Why Enzo is costing so much

08:34 , Alex Young

One key factor in the Enzo Fernandez transfer fee that Benfica are demanding is former club River Plate’s sell-on clause.

The Argentine outfit will pocket 25 per cent of his deal, which could total £28million should Chelsea cough up £115million.

Not bad considering they sold him for about £8m in total last summer. No wonder Benfica are holding out for as much as possible.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spence undergoing Rennes medical

08:19 , Alex Young

Djed Spence is undergoing a medical at Stade Rennes now ahead of completing a loan move from Tottenham until the end of the season, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

The 21-year-old rejected offers from Atletico Madrid, Sassuolo and three Premier League clubs, believing there is the best chance of regular first team football at Rennes because both their other right-backs are currently injured.

The deal does not include an option or obligation at the end of the season.

(PA)

Arsenal lodge NEW Caicedo bid

08:11 , Alex Young

Arsenal have lodged a THIRD bid for Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Jacques Talbot.

The Gunners are desperate to add the midfielder to their ranks today as they look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park.

Talbot reports that the improved bid includes a significant amount of money up front as they look to convince Brighton to sell.

Just 15 hours to go!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal monitoring Tielemans

08:03 , Alex Young

Arsenal are also considering a move for Youri Tielemans should they fail to land one of Jorginho or Moises Caicedo.

According to 90min, the Leicester playmaker is still on the Gunners' radar after significant interest in the summer.

Tielemans' contract expires in the summer so would be available on a reduced fee, though it remains to be seen if the Foxes are willing to cash in given their relegation battle.

(Getty Images)

Ziyech in Paris to seal PSG loan

07:51 , Alex Young

Hakim Ziyech has landed in Paris to complete a loan move to PSG.

Chelsea are open to letting their 29-year-old winger leave the club in January after signing multiple attackers, including Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix.

It remains unclear whether an option to buy will be included as talks continue but all parties are positive that a deal to see Ziyech remain in Paris for at least six months will be concluded today.

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full story here!

(Getty Images)

Moyes teases West Ham signings

07:42 , Alex Young

David Moyes says there "is a chance" West Ham will be active on deadline day.

The manager brought in striker Danny Ings earlier this month, only to see him injured in his debut and sidelined for a number of weeks. Kurt Zouma is another out for indefinite spells.

Moyes notes that West Ham "spent all our money in the summer" but accepts the club may need to act, telling reporters: "If both were fit, we wouldn't need anyone but we are a little bit short.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Porro speaks about Spurs

07:32 , Alex Young

It’s been a manic few days for Tottenham and Pedro Porro, but the right-back is currently at Hotspur Way ahead of having a medical.

Standard Sport understands the right-back will complete a £39million move from Sporting later on Tuesday, the final day of the January transfer window.

The move was thrown into doubt on Monday after Sporting reneged on the deal by asking for more money, despite Porro having said his goodbyes and with a medical in London booked. He spoke to reporters last night before boarding his flight to London.

Read more here!

(CMTV)

Brighton expect Caicedo to stay

07:22 , Alex Young

One player who is not expected to be on the move today is Moises Caicedo, despite the Brighton midfielder being the subject of bids from both Arsenal and Chelsea and going public with his desire to leave.

Despite talk of a third Arsenal bid for the Ecuadorian midfielder, the Seagulls are staunch in their belief that he will not leave.

Caicedo is under contract until 2025 with a further 12-month option in his deal.

That could be why Arsenal are turning towards Jorginho.

(Getty Images)

Porro set for Spurs medical

07:12 , Alex Young

Tottenham have agreed a £40million deal to sign Sporting defender Pedro Porro, who is set to undergo a medical today.

The 23-year-old travelled to London overnight after talks almost collapsed over transaction fees.

Former Spurs player Marcus Edwards was the key to unlocking the stalemate after the north Londoners agreed to waive a portion of the sell-on fee owed to them in the event of Sporting selling their ex-academy winger.

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea to smash transfer record

07:04 , Alex Young

Chelsea have made an offer worth £105million for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez that would smash the British transfer record.

The Blues are hopeful of sealing a deal for the 21-year-old before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Their bid meets his buy-out clause but Chelsea have offered to stagger the fee rather make a single payment and it is unclear whether Benfica will accept those terms.

Chelsea had wanted to spread the cost of a deal for Fernandez as they bid to stay in line with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full story here!

(REUTERS)

Arsenal working on Jorginho deal

06:58 , Alex Young

There’s usually always one left-field late deal to emerge in the final hours of the a transfer window, and this year is no different as Arsenal are working on signing Jorginho from Chelsea.

The Gunners’ No1 target is Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, but the Seagulls insist he is not for sale this month so Mikel Arteta is being forced to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Everton’s Amadou Onana have emerged as possible solutions.

Read Simon Collings’ full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Hello and welcome!

Monday 30 January 2023 23:11 , Alex Young

It’s transfer deadline day!

What a day we have in store for you, too. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are just some of the clubs rushing to pull off their last-gasp deals with the clock ticking ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

A new midfielder is the key focus for Mikel Arteta’s league leaders, who appear to be struggling to land Moises Caicedo from Brighton and have turned their attention to Chelsea’s Jorginho in what would be a surprise signing.

The Blues may well be happy to let the Italian leave however, in their own potential record-breaking move for Enzo Fernandez. Benfica are thought to be ready to accept a mammoth £115m transfer fee for the Argentine midfielder.

And Spurs have made a breakthrough in talks over Pedro Porro - and now want to sign a centre-back...

It’s all happening and you can keep on top of it all right here with Standard Sport’s live blog!