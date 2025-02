Transfers - February 2025 and all the deadline day deals

The January transfer window for Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs - and their counterparts in Germany, France, Spain and Italy - has now closed.

6 February

Premier League

Willian [Unattached - Fulham]

English Football League

Ryo Hatsuse [Unattached - Sheffield Wednesday]

International

Sergio Ramos [Unattached - Monterrey]

4 February

International

22:30 - Tyrell Malacia [Manchester United - PSV Eindhoven] Loan

22:30 - Jack Cooper-Love [Burton - De Graafschap] Loan

16:30 - Bojan Radulovic [Huddersfield - Fortuna Sittard] Loan

14:30 - Emmanuel Latte Lath [Middlesbrough - Atlanta United] £22.5m

14:03 - Joao Felix [Chelsea - AC Milan] Loan

English Football League

17:00 - Harry McKirdy [Hibernian - Bromley] Free

13:45 - Keenan Patten [Barry Town United - Newport]

13:30 - Adam Armstrong [Southampton - West Brom] Loan

12:30 - Jayden Danns [Liverpool - Sunderland] Loan

3 February - transfer deadline day

*All times GMT

Premier League

01:00 - Axel Disasi [Chelsea - Aston Villa] Loan

00:25 - Marshall Munetsi [Reims - Wolves] Undisclosed

00:15 - Carlos Alcaraz [Flamengo - Everton] Loan

00:00 - Nasser Djiga [Red Star Belgrade - Wolves] Undisclosed

23:15 - Ben Chilwell [Chelsea - Crystal Palace] Loan

23:10 - Mathys Tel [Bayern Munich - Tottenham] Loan

23:00 - Nico Gonzalez [Porto - Manchester City] £50m

22:50 - Eli Junior Kroupi [FC Lorient - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

21:32 - Somto Boniface [Chelsea - Ipswich] Undisclosed

21:32 - Alex Palmer [West Brom - Ipswich] Undisclosed

20:00 - Tyler Bindon [Reading - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

19:00 - Marco Asensio [Paris St-Germain - Aston Villa] Loan

14:02 - Evan Ferguson [Brighton - West Ham] Loan

10:31 - Stefanos Tzimas [Nuremburg - Brighton] £20.8m

International

00:21 - Abdoullah Ba [Sunderland - USL Dunkerque] Loan

23:40 - Duk [Aberdeen - Leganes] Undisclosed

23:35 - Gavin Bazunu [Southampton - Standard Liege] Loan

23:30 - Tom Holmes [Luton - Dender] Loan

20:15 - Lloyd Kelly [Newcastle - Juventus] Loan

19:45 - Carney Chukwuemeka [Chelsea - Borussia Dortmund] Loan

08:30 - Kosta Nedeljkovic [Aston Villa - RB Leipzig] Loan

Scottish Premiership

23:00 - Jeffrey Schlupp [Crystal Palace - Celtic] Loan

22:50 – Zach Mitchell [Charlton – St Johnstone] Loan

22:30 - Tom Wilson-Brown [Leicester - Kilmarnock] Loan

21:46 - Oday Dabbagh [Charleroi - Aberdeen] Loan

21:00 - Ryan Alebiosu [K.V. Kortrijk – St Mirren] Loan

19:10 - Stephen Duke McKenna [Harrogate - St Johnstone] Loan

19:00 - Calum Ward [Unattached - Motherwell]

19:00 - Harry Milne [Partick Thistle - Hearts] Undisclosed

16:15 - Mats Knoester [Unattached - Aberdeen]

English Football League

00:30 - Jacob Wright [Manchester City - Norwich] Loan

00:15 - Danilo Orsi [Burton - MK Dons] Loan

00:00 - Ellis Harrison [MK Dons - Walsall] Loan

00:00 - Louis Jackson [Manchester United - Tranmere] Loan

00:00 - Sam Mather [Manchester United - Tranmere] Loan

23:46 - Angus MacDonald [Aberdeen - Exeter] Free

23:45 - Emmanuel Dennis [Nottingham Forest - Blackburn] Loan

23:45 - Cauley Woodrow [Luton - Blackburn] Loan

23:40 - Connal Trueman [Millwall - MK Dons] Undisclosed

23:30 - Xavier Simons [Hull - Wycombe] Loan

23:20 - Jefferson Caceres [FBC Melgar - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

23:20 - Zak Sturge [Chelsea - Millwall] Loan

23:15 - Fin Back [Nottingham Forest - Wycombe] Undisclosed

23:05 - Harvey Vale [Chelsea - QPR] Undisclosed

23:00 - Ken Aboh [Norwich - Colchester] Loan

23:00 - Dexter Lembikisa [Wolves - Barnsley] Loan

23:00 - Owen Moxon [Portsmouth - Stockport] Undisclosed

23:00 - Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu [Luton - Rotherham] Loan

22:55 - Kyran Lofthouse [Barnsley - Burton] Loan

22:51 - Finn Ashworth [Wolves - Port Vale] Loan

22:45 - Christian Nwachukwu [Botev Plovdiv - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

22:30 - Malachi Boateng [Hearts - Plymouth] Undisclosed

22:30 - Liam Fraser [Unattached - Crawley]

22:30 - Kaide Gordon [Liverpool - Portsmouth] Loan

22:30 - Myles Roberts [Watford - Bristol Rovers] Loan

22:15 - Dominic Corness [Liverpool - Gillingham] Loan

22:15 - Zak Lovelace [Rangers - Millwall] Undisclosed

22:15 - Rarmani Edmonds-Green [Charlton - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed

22:00 - Sam Cosgrove [Barnsley - Stockport] Loan

22:00 - Rob Holding [Crystal Palace - Sheffield United] Loan

22:00 - Marcus Ifill [Brighton - Bromley] Undisclosed

22:00 - Tom McIntyre [Portsmouth - Charlton] Loan

22:00 - Ben Perry [Nottingham Forest - Northampton] Loan

21:50 - Clement Rodrigues [SC Bastia - Barnsley] Loan

21:40 - Jaydon Banel [Ajax - Burnley] Undisclosed

21:30 - Tayo Adaramola [Crystal Palace - Bradford] Loan

21:30 - Tammer Bany [Randers - West Brom] Undisclosed

21:30 - Owen Dale [Oxford - Wigan] Loan

21:30 - Kyreece Lisbie [Brentford - Colchester] Undisclosed

21:30 - Lee Myung-jae [Unattached - Birmingham]

21:30 - Will Norris [Portsmouth - Wycombe] Free

21:30 - Andy Smith [Hull - Gillingham] Loan

21:15 - Kyle Edwards [Oxford - Stevenage] Undisclosed

21:15 - Ben Killip [Barnsley - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

20:45 - Harrison Armstrong [Everton - Derby] Loan

20:45 - Kane Vincent-Young [Unattached - Colchester]

20:30 - Tawanda Chirewa [Wolves - Huddersfield] Loan

20:30 - Randell Williams [Bolton - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed

20:00 - Dara Costelloe [Burnley - Northampton] Loan

20:00 - Kelechi Iheanacho [Sevilla - Middlesbrough] Loan

20:00 - Anthony Scully [Portsmouth - Colchester] Loan

20:00 - Ed Turns [Brighton - Exeter] Undisclosed

19:30 - Ged Garner [Barrow - Morecambe] Loan

19:30 - Lewis O'Brien [Nottingham Forest - Swansea] Loan

19:30 - Michael Reindorf [Cardiff - Bristol Rovers] Loan

19:30 - Jordan Rhodes [Blackpool - Mansfield] Loan

19:00 - Billy Bodin [Burton - Reading] Loan

18:30 - Joe Hilton [Blackburn - Bradford] Undisclosed

18:30 - Ben Whitfield [Burton - Barrow] Loan

18:15 - John Egan [Burnley - Hull] Undisclosed

18:10 - Yuri Ribeiro [Braga - Blackburn] Undisclosed

18:00 - Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh [Southampton - Accrington] Loan

18:00 - Andrew Oluwabori [Halifax - Exeter] Undisclosed

18:00 - Connor Ripley [Port Vale - Swindon] Undisclosed

17:30 - Lasse Nordas [Tromso - Luton] Undisclosed

17:30 - Caylan Vickers [Brighton - Mansfield] Loan

17:00 - Vadaine Oliver [Bradford - Shrewsbury] Loan

17:00 - Travis Patterson [Aston Villa - MK Dons] Loan

16:30 - Tommy Backwell [Bristol City - Cheltenham] Undisclosed

16:00 - Nathan Bishop [Sunderland - Cambridge] Loan

16:00 - Ben Fox [Northampton - Harrogate] Undisclosed

16:00 - Darius Lipsiuc [Stoke - Walsall] Loan

16:00 - Louie Marsh [Sheffield United - Fleetwood] Loan

15:00 - Maldini Kacurri [Arsenal - Bromley] Loan

15:00 - Alfie Chang [Birmingham - Walsall] Loan

15:00 - Brad Hills [Norwich - Stockport] Loan

15:00 - Ryan Porteous [Watford - Preston] Loan

14:00 - Caleb Wiley [Chelsea - Watford] Loan

14:00 - Timothee Dieng [Gillingham - Cheltenham] Loan

13:30 - Adam Reach [Unattached - Wycombe]

11:15 - Mai Traore [Fredrikstad - Notts County] Undisclosed

11:00 - Will Alves [Leicester - Cardiff] Loan

11:00 - Ruairi McConville [Brighton - Norwich] Undisclosed

10:30 - Romoney Crichlow [Peterborough - Bradford] Undisclosed

10:30 - Samuel Iling-Junior [Aston Villa - Middlesbrough] Loan

10:00 - Marcus Edwards [Sporting CP - Burnley] Loan

10:00 - Sil Swinkels [Aston Villa - Bristol Rovers] Loan

09:30 - Alex Gilbert [Middlesbrough - Charlton] Loan

09:00 - Benicio Baker-Boaitey [Brighton - Millwall] Undisclosed

2 February

Premier League

Kevin Danso [Lens - Tottenham] Loan with obligation to buy

Patrick Dorgu [Lecce - Manchester United] £25m plus add-ons

Marcus Rashford [Manchester United - Aston Villa] Loan

International

Valentin Barco [Brighton - Strasbourg] Loan

Cesare Casadei [Chelsea - Torino] £12.5m

1 February

English Football League

Ibrahim Cissoko [Toulouse - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan

Sondre Langas [Viking - Derby] Undisclosed

Wilson Isidor [Zenit St Petersburg - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Transfers page archive

2025: January

2024: January - February to April* - May - June - July - August* - September to December

2023: January* - February to April - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December

2022: January - February to April* - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December

2021: January - February to April* - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December

2020: January* - February to July - August - September - October to December*

2019: January* - February to April - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December

2018: January* - February to May - June - July - August* - September to December

This page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.