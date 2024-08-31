Transfer deadline day: Arsenal sign Raheem Sterling on loan

(Left to right) Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Ivan Toney were the focus of the biggest moves on deadline day

Arsenal completed a dramatic loan move for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling at around 1am on Saturday in another dramatic deadline day in the Premier League.

Sterling had arrived at Arsenal’s London Colney training base shortly before the official 11pm deadline as the two clubs raced to finalise a season-long loan move.

A deal sheet was submitted to the Premier League giving Arsenal and Chelsea an additional two hours to finalise the transfer. The agreement is a straight loan deal with Arsenal having no option or obligation to buy Sterling at the end of the season.

On a frenetic deadline day, Jadon Sancho - another England forward desperate to kickstart his career - was also on the verge of a dramatic loan move to Chelsea from Manchester United.

That impending deal is understood to include an obligation for Chelsea to buy Sancho next summer so long as the west London club finish in the top 14 in the Premier League. The purchase fee is understood to be between £20m and £25m depending on where Chelsea finish.

However, Chelsea’s frantic efforts to secure a deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - their leading summer transfer target - appeared doomed to failure.

Sterling - who also attracted interest from United - was excited by the prospect of reuniting with Mikel Arteta, his former coach at Manchester City, and remaining in London.

“It’s one where we kind of left it late but it’s one I was hoping for,” said Sterling. “Looking at everything, I’m just, like, ‘This is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line.

“I spoke with Edu [Arsenal’s sporting director] and I said that it’s something you can see from the outside, you can see the real togetherness from Mikel’s time here and you see the journey that the boys are on, and you can see the hunger, and I keep saying again, the togetherness is something I’m looking to be a part of.”

Sterling had been searching for a new club after being told earlier this month that he would not be part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea this season.

The 29-year-old was unceremoniously dropped from the squad ahead of Chelsea’s opening-game defeat by Manchester City, and then banished from first-team training in the following days. He has also had his squad number stripped from him, with the No 7 shirt now being worn by new signing Pedro Neto.

Sterling remains hopeful of forcing his way back into the England fold and feels that joining Arsenal, in a tactical system similar to the one he experienced as City, would help his cause.

For Arsenal, he would represent another quality wide option and provide much-needed depth on both flanks.

Edu said: “To be here on the last day of the transfer window, to get someone like Raheem Sterling, which I believe will be someone very important for the squad, who is going to give a lot to the team, it’s a pleasure.

“To be fair we never planned really to sign him when we started the transfer window, just to be very transparent, for different reasons. But we always say to everyone that you have to be prepared for every single scenario.

“It makes a lot of sense to have someone like him because I’m pretty sure he is going to add a lot in the squad. He has experience, he understands more than anyone the league, he’s played in the Champions League many times.

“He won the Premier League a few times as well, so I think he can add a lot to our squad and I feel really happy to see someone like him in our squad.”

The acceleration of Arsenal’s interest in Sterling came amid strong interest from Fulham and Ipswich Town in Reiss Nelson. Fulham ultimately won the race to sign Nelson on loan after submitting a deal sheet to buy more time beyond the deadline.

Chelsea’s discussions with United over Sancho centred around a loan with an obligation to buy if certain triggers are met. United had hoped to sell Sancho for around £40 million at the start of the summer but did not received any acceptable offers, despite Juventus tracking the player all summer.

United were in advanced negotiations to loan Sancho to Juventus but those talks stalled on Friday and the terms being offered by Chelsea were far more favourable.

Chelsea have insisted all along that any move for Sancho would mean the player - who earns around £250,000 a week at Old Trafford - having to fit into their new, leaner wage structure.

The same has applied to their ongoing negotiations over Osimhen, who was also a target for Al Ahli. The Saudi Pro League club are set to sign England striker Ivan Toney from Brentford for £40 million.

Chelsea’s executives had been pushing hard in the final days of the window to sign Osimhen, especially after sanctioning the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Napoli, but faced strong competition from Saudi.

Osimhen had been Chelsea’s preferred option for the centre-forward role for months, with Telegraph Sport reporting in November last year that they were keen to move for the 25-year-old, but any deal looked doomed as the deadline passed at 11pm.

On an extraordinary day at Stamford Bridge, another Chelsea outcast Armando Broja secured a loan move to Everton, which includes an option for the Merseyside club to sign the Albania striker for £30m next summer.

Ipswich Town had hoped to sign Broja but pulled the plug on a deal owing to a foot injury that is likely to keep the 22-year-old out until October. Everton are not paying a loan fee and will not cover any of Broja’s wages until he has recovered from injury.

Crystal Palace also reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan and were rushing to get the deal over the line.

It is understood United discussed the prospect of taking Carney Chukwuemeka during their negotiations with Chelsea over Sancho.

Although the 20-year-old is staying at Chelsea for now, United remain firm admirers of the former Aston Villa player and it remains to be seen if United opt to revive their interest in the player next year.

United, meanwhile, announced the signing of Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial £42 million rising to £50.4 million. The news came shortly after Scott McTominay’s move to Napoli for £25.7 million was formally confirmed. United have a 10 per cent sell on clause in the deal.

Dan Ashworth, United’s sporting director, said: “Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer. He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level.

“His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders.

“Manuel is a player we’ve watched closely, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make on the pitch and in the dressing room as we continue to strive for success.”

Ten Hag admitted he would prefer not to lose McTominay but says the Premier League’s financial rules encourage the sale of homegrown players.

Meanwhile, United have confirmed the signing of Mali youth midfielder Sekou Kone from Guidars FC for just over £1 million.

Transfer deadline day: As it happened

11:59 PM BST

Carlos Soler on joining West Ham

I am really excited to be here as a West Ham player. It has always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League, and to be doing it in London with a club like West Ham is an incredible feeling. I can’t wait to feel the support of the fans, who I have already heard so much about from conversations with people who know the club, like my good friend Pablo Fornals. I am excited about meeting my new team-mates and giving my all for this club in the best league in the world.

11:27 PM BST

Carlos Soler joins West Ham on loan

West Ham have signed Carlos Soler on loan from PSG. He becomes their ninth signing of the summer.

Carlos confirmed 🇪🇸

11:26 PM BST

Birmingham’s Stansfield purchase looking all the more remarkable

Birmingham City have agreed an extraordinary fee with Fulham for Jay Stansfield. I'm told it's a guaranteed £15m, plus £5m in add-ons, a 20% sell-on clause, and a £100k bonus if they are promoted to Championship. Absolutely smashes the League One record. #BCFC #FFC — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 30, 2024

11:25 PM BST

Nketiah says goodbye

Thank you @arsenal ❤️

As I say goodbye, I want to take this time to say thank you to everyone at the club, from my teammates to all the wonderful staff who have been a part of my journey and have made this place home for so many years.



Thank you Gooners.

Eddie

11:12 PM BST

A late outgoing at West Ham

West Ham United can confirm Nayef Aguerd has joined Real Sociedad on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season.



Everyone at the Club would like to wish Nayef the best for his loan spell.

11:04 PM BST

Fulham look to have pipped Ipswich to Nelson

Fulham are leading the race to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal and have submitted a deal sheet to buy more time. Fulham pounced, ahead of Ipswich, after their move for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah hit a block.

11:01 PM BST

The Premier League’s explanation of how deal sheets work

Clubs sometimes conclude deals at the last minute and it is not always easy for them to get everything completed and sent over by the deadline. The deal sheet allows a club to confirm that a deal has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation. For a deadline of 11pm, the deal sheet cannot be used before 9pm and needs to arrive fully completed before the transfer window closes. Once the sheet arrives, clubs have got another two hours, or until 1am, in which to submit the full paperwork. But if a club are looking to complete an international transfer, they still have to comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight.

10:58 PM BST

Now looks like Fulham are leading the race for Reiss Nelson

Fulham are submitting a deal sheet as they look to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal. Their move for Ernest Nuamah, which was almost there, hit a block. Nelson now the priority #FFC #AFC @TeleFootball — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 30, 2024

10:55 PM BST

Raheem Sterling at the Arsenal training ground

It looks like the deal sheet is ready, which would give Chelsea and Arsenal two extra hours to finalise things:

Deal sheet to go into Premier League ahead of Raheem Sterling's loan move to Arsenal being finalised. Set to join on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Clubs spoke earlier this evening over the terms for Sterling to be reunited with Mikel Arteta

10:46 PM BST

More from the Nketiah to Palace transfer

Nketiah has said: “It’s amazing to sign for Crystal Palace – I’m excited to get going. Every time I come back to South London, it always puts a smile on my face, so it’s good to be back home.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish has said: “It’s brilliant to welcome Eddie, a senior England international, back to South London – we are delighted he has signed for Crystal Palace. I am confident that his energy, talent and hunger to succeed will endear him to his new team-mates and supporters alike.”

10:44 PM BST

Done deal: Crystal Palace unveil Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has completed his move from Arsenal to Crystal Palace, in a deal worth around £25 million.

10:38 PM BST

Wolves have signed Brazilian midfielder Andre from Fluminense for £21m

A new Brazilian in town 🇧🇷

10:16 PM BST

One of the more wholesome unveiling pictures

Ryan Fraser back to Southampton, where he was welcomed by manager Russell Martin.

Southampton FC complete the signing of Ryan Fraser(R), pictured with Southampton manager Russell Martin

10:03 PM BST

It was on, off and on again...but Billy Gilmour has joined Napoli

Billy Gilmour has completed his move from Brighton to Napoli. The deal was effectively off yesterday but it was revived following some late night calls between the two clubs.

Fee for Gilmour is around £12.5 million including add-ons.

Brighton’s technical director David Weir said: “Billy quickly established himself as a popular figure in the dressing room and was a key player last season when we competed in the Europa League for the first time. We wish him the best of luck with this move to Italy and thank him for his efforts with the club.”

10:03 PM BST

In case you were wondering...

Should Sancho and Sterling’s move be completed before the 11pm deadline, they will not be available for selection this weekend. Players needed to be registered with the Premier League by midday today.

With both players slipping down the England pecking order, they will have a fortnight to train with their prospective new clubs before making their debuts.

09:52 PM BST

Chelsea close to Sancho agreement with Man Utd

Widespread reporting now that Chelsea have finally reached agreement with Man Utd to sign Jadon Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy.

09:38 PM BST

What United fans can expect from Ugarte

09:37 PM BST

Birmingham shatter League One transfer record

Wow. Birmingham City have agreed a deal of £10 million or more with Fulham for striker Jay Stansfield - a League One transfer record by some distance.

League One promotion favourites Birmingham have been in talks with Fulham all of today and are now on the verge of completing a stunning deal.

Stansfield scored 13 goals on loan at Birmingham last season and even scored against his former club for Fulham in the Carabao Cup earlier this week.

Birmingham’s ambitious owners Knighthead have been determined to make a statement signing this month and are now set to sign Stansfield before the deadline.

The previous League One transfer record before this season was the £4 million paid by Sunderland for Will Grigg in January 2019.

09:30 PM BST

Done deal: Manuel Ugarte is a Man Utd player

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint Germain for an initial £42m rising to £50.4m. The Uruguay midfielder has signed a five-year contract to June 2029 with the option of another 12 months.

“It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world,” Ugarte said. “The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player.

“The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford. I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.”

Dan Ashworth, United’s sporting director, said: “Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer. He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level.

“His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders.

“Manuel is a player we’ve watched closely, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make on the pitch and in the dressing room as we continue to strive for success.”

09:07 PM BST

More from Neto on joining Arsenal

I’m realising a dream in my life, a dream come true, and I’m really, really happy. I had two dreams as a kid to play for a football team. It was my team in Brazil, where I grew up and became a professional footballer, and also Arsenal. And now I’m realising it! I’m a really lucky person. To all the supporters of Arsenal, I’d just like to say I’m one more fan here. My dream has come true, I’m really happy. Depend on me, I’ll give more than 100% to give everything for Arsenal.

09:04 PM BST

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Neto on loan

Experience between the sticks 🧤



Welcome to The Arsenal, Neto 🇧🇷

08:54 PM BST

Scott McTominay looking the part already at Napoli

Napoli unveil new signing Scott McTominay

08:48 PM BST

The latest on Sterling to Arsenal

Raheem Sterling is edging closer to leaving Chelsea and joining Arsenal.

Sterling is understood to be enthused by the prospect of reuniting with Mikel Arteta, his former coach at Manchester City, and remaining in London. At the age of 29, he remains hopeful of forcing his way back into the England fold and feels that joining Arsenal, in a tactical system similar to the one he experienced as City, would help his cause.

For Arsenal, he represents another quality wide option and provides much-needed depth on both flanks. The acceleration of Arsenal’s interest in Sterling comes amid interest from a number of other clubs in signing Reiss Nelson, the Arsenal academy graduate, on a loan deal.

08:46 PM BST

An outgoing at Wolves

Striker Fabio Silva has joined La Liga club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season. Wolves paid £35.6 million for Silva when he was just 18 in 2020, but things have not worked out.

08:14 PM BST

Sterling to Arsenal warming up

Arsenal feel that Raheem Sterling is very enthusiastic about the prospect reuniting with Mikel Arteta, his former coach at Manchester City. There's now some optimism that this deal will get done in time. #AFC — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 30, 2024

08:10 PM BST

Man Utd confirm McTominay to Napoli

A statement read: “McTominay will be missed by everyone at the club and leaves with our best wishes as he embarks on a new chapter of his career in Italy.

“The switch to Serie A giants Napoli sees him him link up again with former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, who has finalised a transfer from Chelsea, and play under Antonio Conte.

“Good luck, Scott, arrivederci and thank you for the fabulous memories.”

07:55 PM BST

Sterling to Arsenal could be back on

Now widespread reporting, including from BBC Sport and The Athletic, that Arsenal have resurrected talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal have been looking to add another trusted option to their attacking rotation, and Sterling fits the bill as a player who could ease the burden on Bukayo Saka.

07:39 PM BST

Leicester continue to be busy

Leicester City are set to wrap up the signing of Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard on loan for the season.

Edouard is heading for a medical this evening and will boost Leicester’s attacking options.

The 26 year old’s first-team opportunities will be limited with the impending arrival of Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal.

Leicester are now pushing to complete a deal in the next few hours and expect to close it before the deadline.

07:34 PM BST

Palace have announced the signing of French defender Maxence Lacroix

07:19 PM BST

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson attracting interest

Arsenal are open to allowing Reiss Nelson to leave the club on loan, with lots of late interest in the winger. More updates to follow on this one.

07:19 PM BST

Man Utd sign young midfielder

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Mali youth midfielder Sekou Kone from Guidars FC for just over £1 million.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has been signed on the recommendation of United’s international scouting network.

Kone was first scouted by United’s future talent team at the Under 17 World Cup in November last year.

He continued to be monitored closely thereafter and United dispatched a scout to watch him at an Under-18 tournament in Morocco in April where he was one of the stand out performers.

United sources believe Kone’s technical composure, pressing, physicality, intensity and quality off both feet make him an exciting prospect. He will initially work with the club’s academy as he adapts to English football and a new country.

06:52 PM BST

Birmingham close to completing League One’s record transfer

Birmingham City are closing in on a remarkable deal worth £10 million or more for Fulham forward Jay Stansfield.

League One promotion favourites Birmingham have been in talks with Fulham all of today and are now set to complete a record transfer for their division.

Stansfield scored 13 goals on loan at Birmingham last season and even scored against his former club for Fulham in the Carabao Cup earlier this week.

Birmingham’s ambitious owners Knighthead have been determined to make a statement signing this month and are now set to sign Stansfield before the deadline.

The previous League One transfer record before this season was the £4 million paid by Sunderland for Will Grigg in January 20

06:49 PM BST

Raheem Sterling remains a Chelsea player as things stand

Raheem Sterling’s club future remains in limbo, with little indication that the England winger is moving close to an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have made it clear to Sterling that he is no longer wanted at the club but finding a buyer for the 29-year-old has proved difficult in recent days. Arsenal are thought to have been offered the chance to sign Sterling but, with only a few hours remaining of the window, the north London side have not pushed ahead with such a move.



06:40 PM BST

Chukwuemeka expected to stay at Chelsea despite United’s admiration

Manchester United have discussed the prospect of taking Carney Chukwuemeka during their negotiations with Chelsea over Jadon Sancho.

Although there is little prospect of the 20-year-old midfielder moving at this late stage of the window, United remain firm admirers of the former Aston Villa player.

As such, Chukwuemeka, who joined Chelsea from Villa for £20m two years ago, appears set to stay at Stamford Bridge as things stand although it remains to be seen if United opt to revive their interest in the player next year.

Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea scores their 3rd goal during The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Chelsea and Leicester City

06:38 PM BST

Some quotes from Everton’s loan signing Orel Mangala

I feel really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. Everton is a big club. When I’ve played against Everton in the past, I’ve always felt there is a big fanbase here with a lot of passion for their club so it was an easy decision for me to come here. I think I’m someone who is composed on the ball. I like to link up play in the midfield between the defensive players and the attack ­- hopefully a bit of a balance of everything.

06:33 PM BST

Everton add a midfielder

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Orel Mangala from Olympique Lyonnais on a season-long loan.

“We want competition for places throughout our squad and his loan signing gives us extra options and adds depth to our midfield,” said manager Sean Dyche.

Unless anything dramatic happens, that should complete Everton’s incoming business.

Lyon's Orel Mangala, foreground, and Lens' Jonathan Gradit challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match

06:20 PM BST

Toney passes medical before expected Al-Ahli move

Ivan Toney has passed his medical ahead of a £40million move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

Brentford accepted a bid for the England striker earlier on Premier League deadline day, with the cut off for Saudi transfers not until Monday.

But Toney, 28, underwent medical tests immediately and the next step will be to fly to the Middle East to complete his move.

Personal terms for the ex-Newcastle striker are expected to be straightforward, with Al-Ahli pushing ahead with the deal despite also negotiating with Napoli for Victor Osimhen.

06:11 PM BST

Leicester looking at Odsonne Edouard

Leicester City are making a late move to sign Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, who is available for loan.

Edouard is expected to leave before the deadline with his first-team opportunities likely to be limited by the impending arrival of Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal.

The 26-year-old has also been a target for Ipswich today but Leicester are now pushing to complete a deal in the next few hours.

05:53 PM BST

Enzo Maresca not giving much away about Sancho and Sterling situations

“In this moment we cannot give an update because we do not know how we will look (when the transfer window closes,” Maresca said.

“I think for all managers once the window is closed you can work just with that squad, those numbers, so you feel a bit better.

“But I’ve already said that since I started I’m working with around 25 players so you can manage quite well.”

05:48 PM BST

No deal: Newcastle’s short-lived Elanga pursuit off

And as quickly as that, a potentially exciting late transfer tale has died. Newcastle sources have denied making a formal bid for Anthony Elanga, just an enquiry and walked away immediately when Forest demanded a player plus cash to proceed. There are currently no discussions taking place. No deal.

05:39 PM BST

Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic joins Red Bull Salzburg

Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has joined Red Bull Salzburg on loan, with Arne Slot insisting the move will extend rather than end the youngster’s Anfield career.

Bajcetic’s move has raised eyebrows because his previous form fit the profile of the deep midfielder the club has been pursuing. But Slot says a lack of game time after 15 months out injured means it is in the 19-year-old’s best interests to rebuild and return to Liverpool next summer.

“I hope it will be a big year for him because he’s a very talented player because he’s been out for 15 months and I think he could become a very important player for us, only if he gets playing time now,” explained Slot.

“If you are that young and you’ve been out for so long, the only thing you need is playing time.

“He could have playing time over here, but we’ve got six or seven very good midfielders, so his playing time here will always be more limited than we expect him to play at Salzburg.

“So for him, and us, we think it’s the best for him to play at the moment, instead of maybe play a few times and then be on the bench for a long time again.

“It’s very difficult to keep a player fit who’s been out for 15 months to only play him once in a while.

“So this is for the long term. Again, this club has been smart, in my opinion, in the past, for not only looking for the short term, but also the long term. It’s a smart decision, at least in our opinion, to let him go somewhere, where he will hopefully play a lot of games.

“Then for next season, we’ll have a player, if he fulfils his potential, could definitely, definitely play for us in the future.”

05:36 PM BST

Newcastle bid for Elanga and pessimism over deal

Newcastle United have made a late £35 million bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga but the Midlands club are not keen to sell so late in the window.

Newcastle were interested in signing Elanga earlier in the window as part of the deal that eventually saw midfielder Elliot Anderson sign for Forest,

Forest insisted at the time that the former Manchester United player was not for sale but the Magpies have tried again to make the deal happen.

Newcastle have money to spend after failing with a £65 million bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and have also wanted a winger all window.

However, sources have played down chances of an agreement being reached with the bid not getting anywhere near Forest’s valuation

Anthony Elanga playing against Newcastle in the League Cup - Getty Images/Michael Regan

05:27 PM BST

Spurs offloading Lo Celso

Tottenham have agreed a £2.5 million deal with Real Betis to offload Giovanni Lo Celso.

Betis are taking the winger ahead of tonight’s deadline to trim Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Aston Villa have also shown interest in Lo Celso in this window but he is heading to Betis.

05:25 PM BST

Fulham want one more in

Fulham are trying to complete a move for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah but are running out of time, with a long way to go before the transfer can be finalised. Fulham are ready to pay around £15 million for the 20-year-old Ghana international. This one could go late into the night.

04:57 PM BST

League One Birmingham City could be about to spend an eight-figure transfer fee...

Birmingham City are locked in talks with Fulham over a potential deal for striker Jay Stansfield.

League One club Birmingham are pushing hard to sign Stansfield and have already seen a £10 million bid rejected by the Premier League club.

There is understood to be a difference in valuations but Birmingham are determined to sign the forward, who scored 13 goals on loan last season.

If Stansfield joins Birmingham it would obliterate the current transfer record in League One of around £4 million paid by Sunderland for Will Grigg.

04:56 PM BST

Some better news for Gary O’Neil...

Wolves are set to sign Ajax winger Carlos Forbs on loan.

Forbs, a former Manchester City player, is expected to sign before tonight’s deadline with an option to sign permanently for £11 million next summer.

With finances tight at Molineux, Wolves have moved for the 20-year-old after clearing Daniel Podence to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab for £5 million.

04:32 PM BST

Gary O’Neil expresses his frustration with Wolves’ summer

The Wolves boss told a press conference: “As we progressed through the window we missed ones that we thought would help us for different reasons - sometimes financial, sometimes the fact they have gone before we were ready to do it.

“We weren’t able to do some bits we hoped we would and then the window became different for us towards the end.

“I did think the group needed some help from the outside and it didn’t go quite as we planned it to go so it falls on me to make sure we are still able to compete.

“We have more depth, but we’ve lost two top players that we know can perform in the Premier League week in week out - obviously Max and Pedro Neto, who can be one of the best players in world football - so more depth but we’ve lost two really big ones.”

04:23 PM BST

Neto to Arsenal looks a done deal...

No confirmation as of yet, but judging by an unofficial picture doing the rounds on X it seems goalkeeper Neto has signed on the dotted line, joining Arsenal on loan from Bournemouth. He will be back-up to David Raya although, unfortunately for him, he is cup tied in the League Cup. So bar injury, his first Arsenal appearance might not come until January.

04:05 PM BST

Chelsea still in for Osimhen

Reports from Italy have suggested Victor Osimhen is leaving Napoli for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, but our football reporter Sam Dean has this development...

Chelsea are still trying to sign Victor Osimhen, trying to find a way of making a deal work. He has been their preferred forward target for months but the clock is ticking.

03:58 PM BST

Chelsea move for Sancho

Chelsea have finally made a formal loan proposal to sign Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho.

There is no club-to-club agreement as yet but it is understood that Sancho is keen to make the move.

With the clock ticking ahead of today’s 11pm transfer deadline, agreeing a deal still appears to be difficult.

United are said to be relaxed as to whether Sancho stays or goes at present although manager Erik ten Hag would prefer the winger to leave.

The proposal from Chelsea is separate from talks that have previously taken place this week over United possibly signing Raheem Sterling from the London club.

United were in advanced negotiations to loan Sancho to Juventus but those talks stalled yesterday and, at present, there is no indication they will be revived.

Despite patching up his differences with Sancho over the summer, Ten Hag would still prefer the 24-year-old to leave and Chelsea appears his best option.

03:33 PM BST

Fraser to Southampton

Newcastle supporters have been more concerned with incomings and rightly so but it looks like one of their forgotten men, winger Ryan Fraser, is heading back to Southampton.

The Scotland international spent last season on loan at St Mary’s and is thought to be heading back on a permanent basis having been told more than 18 months ago that he had no future on Tyneside by manager Eddie Howe.

03:30 PM BST

Race for Holgate

There are reports that Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Everton for Mason Holgate.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been on Everton’s books for a decade but has slipped down the pecking order at Goodison Park.

Telegraph Sport’s Merseyside reporter says Holgate had been set on Lyon...

Mason Holgate was hoping to sign for Lyon on a permanent deal, and Everton were eager to offload him. That move has collapsed. Bad news for all parties. It’s a race against time to find Holgate another club.

03:21 PM BST

Whittaker boost for Rooney

Some good news for Wayne Rooney, who is three Championship games into his new start with Plymouth Argyle.

Burnley have made a number of offers for highly regarded forward Morgan Whittaker, but Argyle are insistent he is not for sale.

Whittaker is rated at between £12-15m and Argyle are adopting a hardline stance as there will not be enough time left in the window to find a quality replacement.

Argyle face their former manager Steven Schumacher, who is now in charge of Stoke City, on Saturday.

03:10 PM BST

Doak going to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are set to win the race to sign Liverpool’s Ben Doak on loan. Hull City had also wanted him, but the Scottish youngster favours working with Michael Carrick.

03:08 PM BST

Chelsea still after Osimhen

Napoli have agreed a deal to sell Victor Osimhen to Al-Ahli for an initial fee of around £67 million. However Chelsea are still interested in Osimhen and are still trying to sign the Nigerian striker. Al-Ahli have also agreed a fee with Brentford for Ivan Toney but it is unlikely they will sign both Osimhen and Toney.

02:51 PM BST

More from Gary O’Neil on their new signing Sam Johnstone

“I’m really pleased. It’s a good signing. It gives us real good competition in that area of the pitch with Dan and Jose who have played games with us this season already. Sam adds quality and experience to that group. “He’ll be in the squad tomorrow, everything’s been done in time and he’s ready to go.”

Sam Johnstone has switched Crystal Palace for Wolves - Jack Thomas/Getty Images

02:49 PM BST

Saudi pull

Corinthians’ 19-year-old forward Wesley has signed for Al Nassr for just under £20 million. He is only 19 but has decided his future is in Saudi Arabia. Money talks I guess.

02:46 PM BST

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil on their move for Andre

“It’s close. I think everything has gone fine but there’s a few boxes to tick but I don’t see any problems occurring. “The midfield is a very strong area of the pitch for us already with Joao [Gomes], Mario [Lemina] and Tommy [Doyle]. Andre is an excellent talent that will add to the group, and it will fall on my to find a structure to fit them all in.”

02:42 PM BST

Unai Emery speaking during his press conference on Aston Villa’s transfer business

“Very happy, very happy... We did everything we were planning at the beginning. “The squad we have now with some very important players, like Tyrone Mings, they are coming back progressively, not yet but getting better. “Last year players like Jacob Ramsey didn’t play consistently and this year he’s going to be consistent, with the level he’s showing. The players we added this year in the squad, I am very happy.”

02:40 PM BST

Sancho to Chelsea?

Despite Erik ten Hag seemingly shutting the story down during his press conference, reports continue to swirl linking Jadon Sancho with a move from Manchester United, to Chelsea potentially on loan.

02:28 PM BST

Any business at Tottenham?

Ange Postecoglou has been holding his press conference this afternoon and has confirmed that there are unlikely to be any additions at Tottenham today. He has however admitted that both Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon could leave before the deadline.

“Both players are exploring options and I won’t get to involved. There is today and another window so fair to say they are exploring options.”

02:20 PM BST

Gilmour heading to Italy?

This time yesterday, Billy Gilmour’s move from Brighton to Napoli was off. The injury to Brighton’s Matt O’Riley (who needs ankle surgery) had changed it all, and Gilmour was preparing to stay in England until January at least. Late last night and early this morning, it suddenly became alive again. There is now a good chance of it finally happening. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

Napoli close in on Gilmour - Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

02:16 PM BST

JC Spring: “I would love to see Toney back at St James Park. The fee of £40m is a bargain.”

Deinonychus antirrhopus: “Ramsdale - fantastic signing for Saints.”

Alex Holt: “It’s baffling to me why no Premier League club wanted a proven quality striker (Ivan Toney) at this price?”

02:04 PM BST

Kieran McKenna speaking about Armando Broja

“I’ve been focused on getting the team ready for Fulham. It’s not a secret that we have interest in Armando [Broja] and it’s not a secret that he has an injury problem. The clubs are ongoing with discussions, and it has to be the right thing for all parties. “He needs to be able to come and have a positive impact, and it has to be the right thing for Armando, of course - at this point in his career - but also the right decision for Chelsea. Those things are being discussed by the club while I’m focusing on Fulham.”

Broja's move to Ipswich back on? - Isabel Infantes/Reuters

02:03 PM BST

Phillips heading out on loan

It’s all about the outgoings at Liverpool today, including some of those players you might not have realised are still there. Nat Phillips has been to a variety of places since his Anfield breakthrough in 2021, and now Derby County look like being his next stop on a season’s loan. He is advancing in talks in the hope of leaving today.

02:02 PM BST

Manchester United disappointed to lose McTominay

Erik ten Hag has admitted would prefer not to lose Scott McTominay but says the Premier League’s financial rules encourage the sale of homegrown players. The Manchester United manager said he expected McTominay’s impending £25.2 million move to Napoli and Manuel Ugarte’s £42m transfer to Old Trafford from Paris Saint Germain to be completed before tonight’s deadline.

But Ten Hag has refused to conceal his disappointment at losing McTominay. United would have preferred to offload Casemiro this summer but a lack of takers for the Brazil midfielder meant McTominay’s prospective sale was the best way to raise funds to help finance the move for Ugarte.

“It is a little bit mixed,” Ten Hag said of McTominay preparing to join Napoli. “I am very happy for him but it is mixed because I would prefer not to lose him. He is Man United in everything, he was so important for Man United, he was here for over 22 years but unfortunately it is the [Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability] rules.

Scott McTominay is heading to Italy to join Napoli - Martin Rickett/PA

“Homegrown players bring more value and that is not the right thing to do but for everyone, for all parts, it is a good deal. Scott is happy with it, and Napoli and us.”

Ugarte will not be registered in time to face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday but Ten Hag does not envisage any issues with the two transfers. “We expect it [the deals to go through] but I can’t confirm it by now,” he said.

Jadon Sancho, who has attracted interest from Chelsea and Juventus, could still leave before the window closes although Ten Hag expects the England winger to stay as things stand.

“He is playing in the squad and we are happy with him,” Ten Hag said. “We need a good squad, we need depth. We have to play many games until January. After the break we play every third day so we need options.

Asked if he expects Sancho to stay, Ten Hag added: “As I know, yeah.”

Ten Hag stopped short of saying there would not be any more arrivals. “So I don’t have to go into this because it is already said,” he said. “We always look for opportunities to bring in the best squad.”

01:55 PM BST

Full quotes from Oliver Glasner

“I was never really in doubt. First of all, really congratulations to Crystal Palace, the chairman and the owners, to everyone who didn’t give in. “Especially after the transfer of Joachim Andersen, it was important that Marc stays and thank you to Marc that he always was close in talking a lot and all the rumours didn’t influence his performance, his mood and his professionalism. “He’s not pushing to leave Crystal Palace, that was for me the most important thing. That the players like to place for Crystal Palace, for the team here. Marc told me that very often. “Sometimes people act in the opposite way, Marc told me and acted him, the same way. He showed his fantastic character again. Marc stays at Crystal Palace and stays our captain.”

01:53 PM BST

Update on the latest stories

Brentford have agreed to sell Ivan Toney to Al-Ahli for £40 million. Al-Ahli have also agreed to sign Victor Osimhen, although it is uncertain whether both players will go to Saudi Arabia.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a loan deal with West Ham for James Ward-Prowse. West Ham are set to sign Carlos Soler on loan from PSG.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has said that Marc Guehi will stay at the club. They are hoping to conclude deals for Eddie Nketiah, Maxence Lacroix and Matt Turner.

Aaron Ramsdale has signed for Southampton from Arsenal for a fee that could rise to £25 million.

Wolves have signed Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace for £10 million and are set to also sign Andre from Fluminense.

01:44 PM BST

Cantwell to Blackburn?

Todd Cantwell has been linked with a move away from Rangers all summer and it looks like he is going to get his wish. The former England Under-21 international is closing in on a move to Blackburn, having joined Rangers from Norwich in January 2023.

01:41 PM BST

Guehi staying at Palace

The press conferences are coming thick and fast this afternoon and Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is the latest to face the media. Marc Guehi has been linked with Newcastle throughout the summer but it looks like Crystal Palace will keep hold of their man. Glasner has confirmed that Guehi will remain at the club and has thanked the chairman Steve Parish.

Crystal Palace are hoping to include a number of incoming deals today, including Eddie Nketiah and Maxence Lacroix.

Guehi seemingly going nowhere - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

01:38 PM BST

Sancho’s future

Erik ten Hag is holding his press conference ahead of Manchester United’s game against Liverpool on Sunday. Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford today, with reports linking him with a move to Chelsea. ten Hag is expecting Sancho to remain at Manchester United when the window slams shut tonight.

01:30 PM BST

Merino injured

Arsenal signed Spain midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Socieded this week but he will not make his debut tomorrow against Brighton as he has picked up an injury. During his press conference, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Merino has injured his shoulder during training and is set to be out for a few weeks.

Arsenal's newest signing is injured - Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images

01:27 PM BST

Broja’s Ipswich move back on?

Kieran McKenna’s side had been pursuing a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan with an obligation to buy if they stay up but it seemed to have collapsed after issues were found during the medical. But it seems like Ipswich might be re-igniting a move for Broja.

McKenna is speaking in his press conference and has said that discussions are ongoing between Ipswich and Chelsea. There is concern over an injury that could rule him out until October but the deal does not seem to be dead. McKenna has said his focus is on preparing for their game against Fulham this weekend.

01:21 PM BST

01:09 PM BST

Doak going out on loan?

Liverpool are considering where to send their young Scottish forward Ben Doak on loan. Hull and Middlesbrough are two clubs chasing Doak’s signature. Doak has been included in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming international break. He missed out on Euro 2024 due to injury.

01:05 PM BST

Maghoma at Brentford training ground

It could be one in, one out today at Brentford. Ivan Toney is undergoing his medical in London ahead of a possible move to Saudi Arabia, but they are set to get a player in as Jayden Meghoma is currently undergoing his medical at Brentford.

However Toney may not be the only Brentford player to depart today as midfielder Frank Onyeka is attracting interest from the Bundesliga.

12:45 PM BST

Aaron Ramsdale signs for Southampton

The 26-year-old goalkeeper joins Southampton from Arsenal for a fee that could rise to £25 million. They are hoping he was registered in time to play this weekend against Brentford but are still awaiting confirmation from the Premier League.

Aaron Ramsdale has completed his £25 million move from Arsenal to Southampton, with Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto set to move to north London on loan as his replacement. Ramsdale was a popular player at Arsenal and played a key role in their resurgence under Mikel Arteta, before he was ousted by David Raya last season.

In a message on social media, Ramsdale said: “To My Arsenal Family.

“From the moment I arrived, I felt like one of you. All I ever wanted to do was give my all and try to get the club back to where it belongs. The connection that we had will stay with me forever. This is a special football club that has come a long way in a short space of time and it has been a privilege to share so many great moments with you.

“I look forward to returning soon, seeing some familiar faces and reminiscing on good times! Thank you to all of my team mates for going to battle with me; we certainly gave it a good go and had some fun. Finally, and most of all, thank you to the Gunners for always being behind me! I will love you forever

“See you soon. Rambo”

12:44 PM BST

Toney medical

Al-Ahli have agreed a £40 million fee with Brentford for Ivan Toney. He has been pictured in central London as he is about to undergo his medical. We still wait to see whether Al-Ahli will sign both Toney and Victor Osimhen or just one. The Saudi Arabia window closes on Monday.

12:32 PM BST

Brentford pushing for Maghoma

England Under-18 left-back Jayden Meghoma looks set to swap the south coast for London as Brentford are closing in on a deal for the Southampton defender. Perhaps Thomas Frank has moved for Meghoma with full-back Aaron Hickey ruled out for a long period with a serious hamstring injury. Hickey missed most of last season and could be set to miss the majority of this one.

12:22 PM BST

Anglo-Scottish rivalries renewed

In the Europa League draw Rangers have been drawn against both Manchester United and Tottenham. Manchester United will play Fenerbahce in Turkey, who are managed by Jose Mourinho. Follow the draw with our dedicated live blog.

12:15 PM BST

Midday registration

The time has passed for new signings to be registered in time for this weekend’s matches; the final round of games before the first international break of the season. Just because certain deals may not have been officially announced yet does not mean that players are not registered for this weekend.

12:03 PM BST

Leeds announce signing of Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf

The 25-year-old Japan international has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road in a deal worth just over £3 million.

12:01 PM BST

Podence heading to Saudi

Wolves winger Daniel Podence is moving closer towards joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab FC. The Portugal international has been offered a lucrative deal by the ambitious club and is expected to sign in the next few days. Podence impressed on loan at Olympiacos last season as the Greek giants lifted the Europa Conference League trophy. Saudi Arabia’s transfer window is open until September 2 but Podence is putting the finishing touches to a transfer. Deal for this is £5m with a big sell-on. Meanwhile, Wolves are still considering the addition of a winger and/or centre-back on loan before the deadline.

Off to Saudi - Jack Thomas/Getty Images

12:01 PM BST

European draws

The Champions League draw took place yesterday and today is the day for the Europa League and Conference draws, where Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are waiting to discover their opponents. You can follow both draws with our dedicated live blogs.

11:58 AM BST

Celtic move

They have sold Matt O’Riley to Brighton in the last week so Brendan Rodgers has moved to replace him in the shape of Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels, who is undergoing a medical ahead of an £11m move.

11:51 AM BST

Turner heading to Palace

Having sold goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to Wolves earlier today, Crystal Palace have lined up his replacement. Matt Turner is on his way to London for a medical at Crystal Palace ahead of a move from Nottingham Forest.

From the Midlands to London - Craig Brough/Reuters

11:41 AM BST

Sancho to Chelsea?

Reports are suggesting that further talks have taken place between Manchester United and Chelsea regarding the future of Jadon Sancho, who could be getting closer to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Could Sancho be in the blue of Chelsea by the end of the day? - Ash Donelon/Getty Images

11:15 AM BST

Plenty going on at Forest

Nottingham Forest are set to abandon their bid to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush. Forest have held extensive talks with the Bundesliga club over a potential deal for the Egyptian international but have been unable to agree a fee. It is understood Forest have made three offers of up to £22million, but Frankfurt are seeking a deal of around £28million. Forest are now expected to stick with their current forwards Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood, and then revisit the situation in the January transfer window. It has proved a frustrating week or so for the east Midlands club, with bids to sign Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez also falling through. Forest will sign James Ward-Prowse on loan from West Ham and are bringing in Benfica defender Morato for a fee of around £10m.

11:11 AM BST

Johnstone in at Wolves

Just over an hour ago Gary O’Neil’s side announced the signing of Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace for £10 million on a four-year deal. With Johnstone in, could that see Jose Sa depart or will the two of them compete for the starting spot.

11:08 AM BST

Sterling to Arsenal?

Chelsea have made it clear to Raheem Sterling that he is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans so where will he be by the end of the day? He has been linked in recent days with Manchester United but that seems to have gone cold. Could Arsenal be interested in the forward? It would allow him to stay in London and reunite Sterling and Arteta, who worked together at Manchester City. He is on huge wages in excess of £300k-per-week, so would probably have to take a massive pay-cut.

10:56 AM BST

Andoni Iraola speaks

The Bournemouth manager has been holding his press conference this morning ahead of their trip to Everton tomorrow. He has been asked about Neto’s potential move to Arsenal and his views on Bournemouth’s transfer business so far:

“If it happens I think it would be a very good option for him and we’re in a really good place with Kepa. [Mark] Travers is staying as well. The main idea of the club is to have three keepers. “I’m happy with the players we have. Obviously as a manager you want the best players possible, but I think we have very good players. The level of competition has grown a lot and everyone has improved.”

10:30 AM BST

Movement at Forest and West Ham

James Ward-Prowse is heading to Nottingham Forest on loan. He’s on his way to do a medical now. There is no option or obligation for Forest to buy the midfielder at the end of his loan spell.

Ward-Prowse is set to be replaced at West Ham by Carlos Soler, who is set to arrive on loan from PSG.

James Ward-Prowse on his way to Nottingham Forest - Getty Images

10:26 AM BST

Will both Toney and Osimhen go to Al-Ahli?

That is the question. Al-Ahli currently do not have space for two foreign players so they would have to sell one to free up the space. There are suggestions that Al-Ahli may not end up signing both, so it may be the case of one joining and not the other. Fees have been agreed with Brentford and Napoli but we will have to wait and see whether they pursue both or end their pursuit of one at some point. The Saudi window closes on September 2nd so still time for them to execute moves.

10:16 AM BST

Newcastle unlikely to bring anyone in today

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has faced probably his most difficult press conference since he arrived on Tyneside as anger rises on Tyneside at what is perceived to be a failed transfer window. The apparent collapse of the Magpies’ long pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on Thursday has sparked a hostile reaction, especially on social media, with many feeling they have been let down this summer. Howe has tried his best to be diplomatic but his frustration at failing to sign a single player to improve his first-choice starting XI was clear. Asked if there were likely to be any signings made on deadline day - with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford linked - Howe replied: “With such a short time left, it is looking difficult. This window continues to be difficult for us. It’s a difficult situation with PSR & attracting the right players we think can make a difference. If we can’t do that, then doing nothing is perhaps the best option, as frustrating as that is. There is a feeling that we have a good squad, but a feeling there are a few areas we felt we needed to strengthen. “This window has been difficult and it continues to be difficult for us. We have to hit it right and if we don’t then doing nothing, as frustrating as that is, is probably the best option.”

10:10 AM BST

Sterling’s future

One of the big questions of the day, to which we currently have no definitive answer, is whether Arsenal will choose to make a late move for Raheem Sterling. We know that they have been keen to add a winger to their squad, and we also know that Chelsea want to get Sterling out. At 29, on big wages, Sterling does not fit Arsenal’s recruitment model. But if there is a deal to be done, and if Chelsea’s desperation to sell Sterling leads to it being cheap... then perhaps it is possible. Equally, it is entirely possible that Sterling stays put.

10:06 AM BST

Andre to Wolves

Wolves are set to complete the £20m signing of Fluminense midfielder Andre later today. Andre will become the latest Brazilian addition to the Wolves squad, joining stars Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes and Pedro Lima. Wolves have also confirmed the £10m capture of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace. Any further signings will depend on outgoings, with Goncalo Guedes and Daniel Podence both targets for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Another Brazilian joining Wolves - Heuler Andrey/Getty Images

10:03 AM BST

Done deal at Wolves

Sam Johnstone is now a Wolves player having signed from Crystal Palace for £10 million.

10:00 AM BST

Maupay leaves Everton for Marseille

We can confirm Neal Maupay has left Everton to join Olympique de Marseille on loan for 2024/25, with an obligation to buy the forward at the end of the season.

09:59 AM BST

Broja to Leicester?

Leicester City are targeting a striker signing today but are restricted by finance. Steve Cooper secured the £19m capture of Genk’s attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss yesterday but still wants to bring in a centre-forward. A loan appears the most likely addition, with Chelsea’s Armando Broja understood to be under consideration despite his move to Ipswich falling through. Leicester forward Tom Cannon is wanted by a number of Championship clubs on loan, including Stoke, Sunderland, Hull City and Luton Town. As it’s the transfer deadline, things can change very quickly but Stoke do appear to be the frontrunners at this stage.

Could Armando Broja be an option for Leicester in the coming hours? - Isabel Infantes/Reuters

09:50 AM BST

Brentford agree to sell Toney to Al-Ahli

Brentford have agreed to sell Ivan Toney to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli for a fee of £40 million, but the deal is still not guaranteed to go through. Telegraph Sport reported earlier this month that Brentford had rejected an initial bid from Al-Ahli for Toney, who has not featured for his club so far this season. With the window hours away from closing, the Saudi Pro League side have now returned with a bigger offer that is closer to Brentford’s valuation of the 28-year-old. It remains to be seen, though, whether Al-Ahli’s simultaneous pursuit of Victor Osimhen will have any impact on Toney’s situation. A departure from Brentford was always likely for Toney as he has only one year remaining on his contract at the club. It was expected, though, that he would generate more interest from Premier League sides.

Ivan Toney set to move to Al-Ahli - Vince Mignott/Getty Images

09:36 AM BST

Eddie Howe speaks

The Newcastle head coach has been holding his press conference ahead of their home game against Tottenham on Sunday. He has admitted that the window has been difficult for the club and it will be difficult to bring anyone else in between now and the deadline.

09:29 AM BST

Ramsdale close to Southampton move

Southampton are on the verge of signing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal and they are hoping to register him in time to play this weekend against Brentford. Southampton manager Russell Martin has been speaking in his press conference about their move for Ramsdale:

“I’ve learnt in my short spell as a manager that things can change very quickly so nothing is done until it’s done. “If it happens, when it happens, it will be a huge signing for us. On the pitch, off the pitch, for the fans, the players and the staff and for our opposition as well. So I hope it gets completed and everyone is smiling at the end of it.”

Southampton are finalising their move for Aaron Ramsdale - Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images

09:26 AM BST

Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa

“One of the first things I noticed here is the players work really hard to achieve their goals so it’s important that the first player you bring in has the same attitude and brings the same culture. “He works really hard on and off the pitch to try and get the best out of him and he combines this with scoring goals. He is a really interesting signing. “But we should take care of him in the beginning because he didn’t train with the team in the last two weeks, but beforehand, he did. He hasn’t played many game minutes yet but we have very good performances staff. We will build him up in the right way and hopefully see his quality in the future.”

Slot confirmed that Chiesa will train today, but does not expect the Italy international to be involved on Sunday against Manchester United.

Arne Slot is delighted to have Federico Chiesa on board - Nikki Dyer/Getty Images

09:25 AM BST

Toney and Osimhen both to Saudi?

Not long after reports emerge of Al-Ahli agreeing a deal with Napoli for Victor Osimhen, reports are now coming out that the Saudi Arabian club have agreed a £40m deal with Brentford for Ivan Toney. Will both Osimhen and Toney be heading to Saudi and Al-Ahli?

09:20 AM BST

Full quotes from Arne Slot

“We’re happy with the ones we’ve signed. I’ve said many times, it’s difficult for us to make the team even stronger because we already have a very strong team and if we then find them [new signings], then we are very happy with that. “Chiesa is someone who can help us for the short term and Mamardashvili is for the long-term future of the club and that’s why we signed him. “I’m not expecting anything but it’s no different than the days before. If we see an opportunity, we could act but I’m not expecting anything.”

09:18 AM BST

From the Premier League to League One?

Birmingham City are making a stunning move for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield in a deal worth around £10m. Big-spending Birmingham are battling to make Stansfield their marquee signing of a huge recruitment drive this summer. Stansfield starred on loan at St. Andrews last season and scored for Fulham there in this week’s Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. Birmingham are trying to complete a deal before tonight’s deadline and, if successful, it will be the most expensive fee in League One history.

Birmingham eyeing up Fulham's Jay Stansfield (right) - Nick Potts/PA

09:14 AM BST

Sterling to secure move away from Chelsea today?

Raheem Sterling is ready to train with Chelsea’s Under-21 squad - or wherever he is told - should a deadline-day move away from Stamford Bridge fail to materialise. The 29-year-old was the subject of talks between his club and Manchester United earlier in the week and has been offered to potential suitors in the Premier League, but time is running out to thrash out a deal. With a day of the summer window left, Sterling faces being stranded at a club where he has been stripped of a squad number and left out of games completely, making it clear where he stands. Enzo Maresca, the Chelsea manager, has insisted Sterling will “not get any minutes” if he stays even though the club potentially have a European campaign they need a squad for. Regardless of his standing in Maresca’s squad, it is understood that Sterling would attempt to show his professionalism by training wherever required, whether that is separately from team-mates or with the development squad. Sterling was left out of Chelsea’s matchday squad to face his ex-club Manchester City 11 days ago, which meant a race against time to sort his future.

Will Raheem Sterling stay at Chelsea or secure a move away? - Vince Mignott/Getty Images

He was offered to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace initially, while the possibility of United came about as Chelsea are admirers of Jadon Sancho, raising the prospect of a swap deal. United were only interested in doing a deal for Sterling on their terms and it was widely expected for Chelsea to pay a significant portion of his wages while playing elsewhere. Chelsea had a number of players training away from the first team while looking at moves away from the club, with Romelu Lukaku eventually joining Napoli. Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah have also been frozen out at Chelsea but the club is ticking on finding suitable clubs before Friday’s deadline.

09:03 AM BST

Slot asked about transfers

Arne Slot has said he is happy with the deals Liverpool have wrapped up this week in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa. He says he is not expecting any more incomings today but did not rule it out.

Arne Slot on the chances of Liverpool doing more business today: "I am not expecting anything, but if we see an opportunity we could act." Expectations of more incomings are low. There are likely to be outgoings of more fringe players, however.

09:01 AM BST

Here comes Slot

The Liverpool head coach has just sat down at his press conference ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Sunday. Plenty of on-field questions to come but also transfer questions.

08:53 AM BST

Busy Brighton

Fabian Hürzeler’s side have spent around £200 million this summer, including deals for Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, and Matt O’Riley. Sam Dean has the full story on Brighton’s business, which includes six of the club’s all-time record transfers coming from signings this summer.

08:46 AM BST

08:44 AM BST

Busy at West Ham

West Ham United remain in the market for a new midfielder, with Paris Saint-German’s Carlos Soler still their primary target. We’re told that any move for Soler might depend on a player leaving. James Ward-Prowse, who has interest from Nottingham Forest, is the obvious candidate for departure. Also at West Ham, Kurt Zouma is close to completing his loan move to Saudi Arabia.

08:41 AM BST

All you need to know

Want to know when the window closes not only here but across Europe? What business could still get done? What deals have been done so far? We have you covered with our deadline day guide.

08:38 AM BST

Interest in Cornet

Southampton and Crystal Palace are both showing interest in signing Maxwel Cornet from West Ham United today. The 27-year-old has not featured for West Ham at all this season and is very much able to leave the club.

Cornet to leave West Ham today? - James Gill/Getty Images

08:35 AM BST

08:27 AM BST

Any more incomings at Liverpool?

Liverpool wrapped up a deal for Italy international Federico Chiesa from Juventus yesterday. Will they make any more signings today? Arne Slot will be speaking to the media at his press conference at 9am ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Manchester United on Sunday where you would imagine he will be asked whether Liverpool will be doing any more business before the deadline. We will bring you the quotes from what Slot says.

08:22 AM BST

On the move?

With Victor Osimhen looking like he is going to Saudi Arabia, could Ivan Toney be swapping Brentford for Chelsea today?

Toney to Chelsea? - Vince Mignott/Getty Images

08:08 AM BST

Victor Osimhen going...

To Saudi Arabia, according to reports from Italy. He had been linked with Chelsea but it looks like the Napoli and Nigeria striker is heading to Al-Ahli in a deal that could be worth more than £65 million plus add-ons. Osimhen looks set to sign a four-year contract, which could include a release clause. Napoli are on the verge of securing a deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and, with this potential money coming in from the sale of Osimhen, could they revive their move for Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour?

07:50 AM BST

Late deals at Everton?

Expect Everton to maintain their recent tradition of exploring deals until the last minute. The hope for Sean Dyche is the move for Lyon’s Orel Mangala will go through - he is having a medical today - and there are no late bids for Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. It would be a surprise if any of his star players are sold now.

07:37 AM BST

Guéhi to stay at Crystal Palace?

“Newcastle United are in danger of failing to sign anyone before the close of the transfer window after pulling out of talks to recruit England defender Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace. “Telegraph Sport understands that, although Newcastle have not definitively ruled out making another signing before the deadline, there is now a real possibility that they will keep their transfer funds locked away until January. “The feeling at the club is it is better to avoid making signings for the sake of it now when they can wait and get players at the top of their shortlist in another window.”

Northern football writer Luke Edwards has all the latest.

Where will Marc Guéhi be at the end of the day? - Crystal Pix/Getty Images

07:29 AM BST

Chiesa in at Liverpool

“Liverpool have completed a £10 million deal for Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa. Chiesa flew to Merseyside for a medical on Wednesday and the deal could be worth up to £12.5 million to Juve provided add-ons are met. “The right winger has long been admired by Liverpool’s recruitment department who believe they have secured a bargain fee for a player determined to rediscover his best form after recovering from a serious knee injury.”

Chris Bascombe has the full story of Chiesa’s move from Turin to Merseyside.

Federico Chiesa is now a Liverpool player - Nikki Dyer/Getty Images

07:23 AM BST

Incoming at Arsenal

Arsenal are close to signing Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a loan deal after dramatically pivoting away from Joan Garcia, who had been their top target to replace Aaron Ramsdale. With Ramsdale set to join Southampton in a move worth up to £25 million, Arsenal are looking to bring in a new backup to first-choice goalkeeper David Raya. They had been pursuing a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia, a Spain youth international, but on Thursday night made the decision to instead turn their attention to Neto as a cheaper option. Garcia is believed to have a release clause worth around £25 million, which made him an expensive target for the position of backup goalkeeper. Neto, at the age of 35, is a much more affordable and experienced deputy for Raya. Neto was named Bournemouth’s captain last year and has been a popular figure on the south coast. He has been Bournemouth’s first-choice goalkeeper for the past two seasons but has seemingly now fallen behind Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order, after the Chelsea goalkeeper arrived on loan this week. It has been a busy summer for the goalkeeping department at Arsenal and could yet become even busier on deadline day, with the club also understood to be in the market for a new third-choice goalkeeper. Arsenal could yet reignite their interest in Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley, after having a bid rejected earlier in the window. Bentley, 31, has only one year remaining on his Wolves contract and is unlikely to cost a significant fee. The expected arrival of Neto will allow Arsenal to sanction Ramsdale’s departure to Southampton, in a deal worth an initial £18 million. Arsenal are also working to complete the sale of Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, in a deal worth around £25 million. The departures of Nketiah and Ramsdale would take Arsenal’s summer sales to around £90 million.

07:19 AM BST

One day left to conclude business

Deadline day is upon us and clubs have just a matter of hours to conclude their business before the summer transfer window slams shut. In England and Scotland, the window closes at 11pm tonight so time is of the essence now to wrap up deals.

Having been frozen out by Chelsea and told he can leave, Raheem Sterling is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge so will he get his move today? Manchester United have been linked and it feels very likely that he will not be a Chelsea player by the deadline. The likes of Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah are in a similar boat at Chelsea, having both been told they are not going to feature much this season.

Could Raheem Sterling end up at Manchester United? - Adam Davy/PA

Ivan Toney has not been involved in the Brentford matchday squad for their first two Premier League games amid rumours linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia. Chelsea have also been linked, but they have also been pursuing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer? Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been unsure of what Toney’s future will hold so where will he be by the close of day today?

Jadon Sancho also looks like he could be on the move today. Having returned from a loan spell at former club Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season, it seems like his future is not at Old Trafford as he has not been involved in the Manchester United matchday squads for the first two games of the new Premier League season. Could he make a move to Chelsea or move abroad, potentially to Juventus? Scott McTominay will be following Sancho out of the exit door at Old Trafford as his move to Napoli nears completion. One player set to join Manchester United today is Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who is on the verge of a move from PSG.

Liverpool secured the signing of Italy forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus yesterday. Will they look to do more business today?

With Aaron Ramsdale set to join Southampton, Arsenal are on the search for a back-up goalkeeper behind David Raya and it appears Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto could be that man. Newcastle have been pursuing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi all summer but has that move stalled?

All questions will be answered in the coming hours so make sure you stay with us all the way through to the deadline.