When is transfer deadline day? Date and time January 2023 window shuts for English clubs

(Getty)

Transfer deadline day is approaching fast for a January window which has provided plenty of intrigue already.

Big spending has been on the agenda from day one, particularly for Arsenal and Chelsea, with Mykhailo Mudryk battled over by the Premier League rivals before sealing an £88.5million move to the west side of London.

The Gunners have since snapped up Leandro Trossard after a mini-saga from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia.

Chelsea have continued their spree with the additions of Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix in a loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United landed Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst on loan as they hold off for a summer splurge, with Liverpool beat them to the £45million signing of Cody Gakpo.

Over at Tottenham, Arnaut Danjuma has arrived on loan from Villarreal and Sporting’s Pedro Porro is expected to follow.

So, transfer deadline day is set to be a pretty big one when the market begins to close up.

Deadline day for English clubs will be Tuesday January 31, 2023 with the window officially shut at 11pm GMT.

Over in Europe, German clubs have until 5pm with 7pm the Italian deadline and 11pm for Spanish clubs. The window in Scotland and France will extend to 11.59pm GMT on the same day.

