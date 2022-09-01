Transfer deadline day 2022 live: Latest news as Chelsea plot £140m final-day blitz

transfer deadline day 2022 live latest rumours loans signings - GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea eye £140m spree for Aubameyang, Alvarez and Gvardiol

Southampton and Leeds battling it out for PSV winger Gakpo

Window closes at 11pm tonight for Premier League clubs

07:24 AM

What's happening at Old Trafford?

It appears as if Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying put (until January at least) after Erik ten Hag's press-conference comments yesterday.

But Manchester United are still looking to confirm deals for Antony and Martin Dubravka, although the expectation is they should be sorted in plenty of time.

Barring a last-minute hitch that should be United's dealings done and dusted, although they were in the hunt for a right-back until the latter stages of the window but were unable to shift Aaron Wan-Bissaka to make way.

07:13 AM

Who are Chelsea in for today?

Good question, but transfer gurus Mike McGrath and Jason Burt have you covered.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the club's top attacking option

Thomas Tuchel wants a midfielder and is targeting Ajax's £43m-rated Edson Alvarez

Todd Boehly is also negotiating a £77.7m deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol to move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

07:02 AM

All the deals so far this summer

Want to know the transfer business of all 20 top-flight clubs this summer? Then we've got you covered with our comprehensive round-up of Premier League ins and outs.

06:46 AM

Good morning

Welcome to our live coverage of Transfer Deadline Day 2022. We will take you through until the window slams shut at 11pm tonight and make sure you are up to date on all the rumours, done deals and transfer talks on the last day of a record-breaking summer.

Premier League clubs have spent around £1.7 billion on transfers during this window, already comfortably more than the previous record of £1.4bn in 2017.

But one high-profile move which looks like it will not be happening today is the protracted exit from Old Trafford of wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erik ten Hag has played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave Manchester United, saying: "We are happy with him, he is happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together."

Story continues

United's moves for Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka remain works in progress as deadline day starts, although the club, who have also been linked with old boy Memphis Depay, should get both deals over the line.

Chelsea could be the busiest club in the Big Six today, with Thomas Tuchel's side set for a frantic £140m deadline day as they try to seal deals for Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ajax’s Edson Alvarez and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol – a day after completing a £70m swoop for Wesley Fofana.

They will also work on departures for several players, with Michy Batshuayi seeking a new club, while Brighton are leading the race to sign Billy Gilmour, although Everton have also shown interest in the Scotland international.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he might need another midfielder and that was before Jordan Henderson suffered an injury during the last-gasp win over Newcastle last night.

Elsewhere, Southampton and Leeds are battling it out to sign PSV's highly-rated winger Cody Gakpo.

Stay tuned and we will keep you posted with all the latest throughout the day.