Transfer Complaints Against Narsinghanand & Amu to UP and Haryana: Delhi Police

In connection with the complaints against Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand and Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Amu for making “communally provocative remarks”, the Delhi Police in their action taken report on Monday, 27 September, asserted that the complaints should be transferred to the concerned police stations in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Citing lack of jurisdiction, the action taken report said that since the “incident of passing communally provocative and divisive remarks against Muslims” took place in an area which is under the jurisdiction of police stations in Aligarh and Nuh, the complaints should be transferred there, Indian Express reported.

The action taken report was filed at the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal at Saket district court following the court’s orders to do the same in connection with the plea seeking FIRs against the Narsinghanand and Amu.

The Court’s Orders:

The complainant had approached the court through advocates Sarim Naved, Kamran Javed and Anshu Davar, based on the refusal of the Jamia Nagar Police station SHO to receive copy of the complaint for registration of FIRs against the duo.

Following which, the court inquired from the Delhi Police, “whether any investigation or inquiry has been conducted in this regard and if yes, then what is the status of the investigation/inquiry”, and also “if any cognizable offence is made out, whether any FIR has been registered or not”, Indian Express reported.

The complainant sought directive from the court to the SHO of Jamia Nagar Police station to register an FIR against Narsinghanand and Amu for making statements that promoted enmity, hatred and ill will between Hindu and Muslim communities.

The complaint against Suraj Pal Amu mentioned two speeches he delivered on 30 May and 4 July at two separate mahapanchayats, organised at Indri in Nuh, Haryana and Pataudi town in Gurugram, with the intention of “outraging the religious feelings of the Muslim community”.

Suraj Pal Ammu

A video had gone viral on social media, where Amu in a mahapanchayat in Haryana's Indri district endorsed the lynching of a local Muslim man that had taken place earlier.

Amu could be heard saying, “Our boys are not guilty. They (Muslims) distort the pictures of our sisters and daughters. Should we not even murder them?”

In another speech made in Haryana’s Pataudi on 4 July, Amu can be heard saying, "If you want to make history in the country, if you don’t want to become history, neither will Taimur be born, nor will Aurangzeb, Babur, or Humayun be born. We are 100 crore, and they 20 crore."

Varun Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, had told NDTV in July that though he was aware of the speech delivered at the mahapanchayat, no measures had been taken against Amu since no complaint had been lodged against him.

Yati Narsinghanand

The Dasna Devi temple priest, who has continued his incessant anti-Muslim hate through his speeches, had made remarks in a press conference in July, which “malignantly delivered with the intention of provoking people to cause riots against those studying and working in educational institutions like Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Darul Uloom Deoband”, Indian Express reported.

Late last month, Narsinghanand had also made demeaning remarks against women in politics and National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma, for which three FIRs were registered against him by the Ghaziabad Police.

Another FIR was registered against Narsinghanand earlier in April after a video of him abusing and making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, during an event at Delhi’s Press Club, had gone viral.

The court will now hear the arguments on 8 October.

