Transat secures $700 million in funding from the Government of Canada

Refund process of trips cancelled due to the pandemic to begin immediately

MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has reached an agreement with the Government of Canada to borrow up to $700 million in additional liquidity through the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF).

"The agreement reached with the Government of Canada provides us with an additional $700 million in liquidity, which is the amount we needed to move forward with confidence. Our strong balance sheet prior to the pandemic and the aggressive actions we have taken since have enabled us to weather this unprecedented crisis so far. With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted. We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere," declared Jean-Marc Eustache, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The funds obtained will also enable us to reimburse our customers whose travel had to be cancelled due to the pandemic under conditions that are sustainable for the company, which we welcome."

The new fully repayable credit facilities made available by the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation under the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility, which Transat would use only on an as-needed basis, are as follows:

An amount of $390 million, representing the liquidity needed to support Transat until its business has recovered to a level where it can generate cash once again, broken down as follows:

An amount of $310 million consisting of an unsecured credit facility to provide reimbursement to travelers who were scheduled to depart on or after February 1, 2020, for whom a travel credit was issued as a result of COVID–19. This amount is repayable over a 7-year term and is loaned at the current 7-year Canada Bond rate of 1.2%.

The number of shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants may not exceed 25% of the current number of issued and outstanding shares, nor may it result in the holder owning 20% or more of the outstanding shares upon exercise of the warrants. In the event of an exercise of warrants that surpasses these thresholds, the excess will be payable in cash on the basis of the difference between the market price of Transat's shares and the exercise price. Finally, in the event that the credit facility is repaid in full by its maturity, Transat will have the right to redeem all of the warrants for a consideration equal to their fair market value. The warrants will not be transferable prior to the expiry of the period giving rise to the exercise of such redemption right. In addition, the holder of the warrants will benefit from registration rights to facilitate the sale of the underlying shares and the warrants themselves (once the transfer restriction has been lifted).

In connection with the establishment of these credit facilities, Transat has made certain commitments, including:

The reimbursement of travelers who were scheduled to depart on or after February 1, 2020, to whom a travel credit has been issued due to COVID-19. Refunds will begin immediately, with terms to be communicated separately. As per the agreement, to be eligible, customers will need to expressly indicate their desire for a refund;

Restrictions on dividends, stock repurchases and executive compensation;

Maintaining active employment at the level of April 28, 2021.

In addition to the new funding, the amounts already drawn on the existing facilities will remain in place and will be extended for a period of two years from the implementation of the new financing. The ratios applicable to the existing facilities will be suspended for a period of 18 months. The undrawn credit under the short-term subordinated facility will be cancelled.

In total, the available financing will therefore represent a maximum of $820 million. This includes the newly issued LEEFF funding, as well as existing funding of $120 million divided into $50 million under the secured revolving credit facility with National Bank of Canada and the Bank of Nova Scotia and $70 million under the subordinated credit facility with National Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada.

If all of the available facilities were to be used, it would be at an average rate of approximately 6%, plus the warrants.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about Transat. These statements are based on certain assumptions deemed reasonable by Transat, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, several of which are outside the control of Transat, which may cause results to vary materially. Transat disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by securities laws.

The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Corporation's forward-looking statements. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

In making these statements, the Corporation has assumed, among other things, that travel and border restrictions imposed by government authorities will be relaxed to allow for a resumption of operations of the type and scale expected, that the standards and measures imposed by government and airport authorities to ensure the health and safety of personnel and travellers will be consistent with those announced or currently anticipated, that travellers will continue to travel despite the new health measures and other constraints imposed as a result of the pandemic, that credit facilities and other terms of credit extended by its business partners will continue to be made available as in the past, that management will continue to manage changes in cash flows to fund working capital requirements for the full fiscal year. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The Corporation considers that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable.

These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, speak only as of the date this press release is issued, and represent the Corporation's expectations as of that date. For additional information with respect to these and other factors, see MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2020 and the MD&A for the quarter ended January 31, 2021 filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. Under the Transat and Air Transat banners, the Corporation offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel to some 60 destinations in over 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 14 years and obtained Travelife certification in 2018. The Corporation is based in Montréal (TSX: TRZ).

