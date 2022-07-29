Transat gets $100M bailout as debt load mounts despite travel rebound

·2 min read

MONTREAL — Transat AT Inc. has secured another emergency loan from Ottawa as the tour operator struggles to shore up its balance sheet.

Transat said Friday it has reached a deal to borrow $100 million from the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation.

The Crown corporation loan comes precisely 15 months after Transat received a $700-million government loan, saying then that nearly half of the funding would flow toward passenger refunds. The Montreal-based company received an additional $43-million loan last March.

Transat, which lost about $213 million in the first half of the year, is scrambling to stay afloat even as passengers flood airports amid a travel resurgence following two years of pent-up demand.

The new deal allows for another loan of up to $50 million — beyond the initial $100 million — if Transat meets certain conditions within one year, such as securing further funding from a third party.

"This complementary financing and the changes to the existing agreements strengthen our treasury position and reinforce our financial resilience," CEO Annick Guérard said in a statement.

"This important financing milestone, combined with sales that have been doing well in recent months, will give us the financial flexibility to deploy our strategic plan with optimism and confidence."

The company said it has reached an agreement with all lenders to push back credit deadlines to April 2024, and to defer certain financial conditions until October of next year.

Transat's total debt stood at $1.78 billion as of June 30, with revenues of $561 million in the first half of 2022.

The fresh $100-million loan comes via the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility. Just seven companies have received LEEFF funding — four of them airlines — with Transat the only outfit to do so in the past year.

Under the terms of the loan, 80 per cent of the $100 million carries a five per cent interest for the first year and eight per cent for the second, increasing by two per cent each year after.

The interest rate for the remaining 20 per cent is based on Transat's existing secured debt.

The credit arrangement restricts executive compensation, bars dividends and share buybacks and requires an annual "climate-related financial disclosure report."

Debt was top of mind for analysts looking over Transat's shoulder in recent months.

"Leverage remains high, and we continue to see a risk of future shareholder dilution. The recent spike in jet fuel prices also represents another near-term headwind to profitability and cash flow," National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen told investors in a June research note.

"Ultimately, while the company’s long-term strategy makes sense, we prefer to wait for additional signs of execution, especially given Transat's elevated indebtedness," wrote Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRZ)

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown

    OTTAWA — The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall. Real gross domestic product was unchanged in May after a 0.3 per cent expansion in April, Statistics Canada reported Friday. Growth in services-producing industries was offset by a decline in goods-producing industries, the federal agency sai

  • Imperial Oil CEO says feds' approach to emissions getting 'very aggressive'

    CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. CEO Brad Corson said Friday the federal government's strategy to reduce emissions and reach net-zero amounts to overreach from Ottawa. "It is very aggressive and stretches the capability of what is technically and economically feasible," Corson said on a conference call with analysts. Earlier this month, Ottawa released a statement outlining ways it could potentially design the oil and gas emissions cap, which is part of its 2030 emissions reduction plan, and launched

  • States reach deal over marketing, safety of generic opioids

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former opioid manufacturer has agreed in principle to pay up to $2.4 billion in a deal with a dozen states over its marketing and product safety practices, state attorneys general announced Friday. The company, Allergan, is now part of AbbVie but sold its generics division Actavis, including its opioid products, to Teva Pharmaceuticals six years ago. Under the settlement, payments will be made to state and local governments, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro sai

  • Signs emerge that global inflation could be transitory - former policymakers

    Central banks and markets may have dropped the narrative that inflation is "transitory," but there is a strong chance that current spikes in prices are temporary and will soon begin to trend downward, economists and former central bank policymakers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). "I'll confess I'm still in team transitory," said Stephen Poloz, former governor of the Bank of Canada, referring to the rises in consumer prices. Central banks around the world have revised earlier views that inflationary pressures were temporary and have embarked on a series of rapid interest-rate hikes.

  • North American markets end July strong after a busy week of earnings, Fed decision

    TORONTO — North American markets ended the last trading day of July on a high note, with Canada's main stock index up over 200 points and U.S. markets all in the green. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 236.21 points at 19,692.92, driven by strength in the energy, industrials and base metals sectors. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 315.50 points at 32,845.13. The S&P 500 index gained 57.86 points at 4,130.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 228.09 points at 12,390.6

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally to cap best month since November 2020

    Stocks finished Friday's trading session higher as the S&P 500 capped its best month since November 2020.

  • Apple TV+ content earns 250 award wins, Q3 revenue growth slows to $19.6 billion

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal outlines Apple's success in streaming content amid slowing growth in its latest earnings report.

  • Rivian lays off hundreds of workers as its struggles create a $19 billion headache for Amazon and Ford

    Layoffs at electric-vehicle startup Rivian have begun after the Wall Street darling's stock tumbled nearly 70% this year.

  • Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit

    Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users. The settlement, negotiated with the legal teams involved in the lawsuits, still requires court approval. The coffee and doughnut chain would also permanently delete any geolocation information it may have collected between April 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, and direct third

  • US rules out summer COVID boosters to focus on fall campaign

    WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators said Friday they are no longer considering authorizing a second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults under 50 this summer, focusing instead on revamped vaccines for the fall that will target the newest viral subvariants. Pfizer and Moderna expect to have updated versions of their shots available as early as September, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. That would set the stage for a fall booster campaign to strengthen protection against the la

  • This week in Bidenomics: Democrats return from the dead

    Seemingly out of nowhere, Biden now stands poised to claim some big legislative wins heading into the November midterm elections.

  • Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Dave Muffley thought he had it made when it came to a solid retirement. The Indiana man spent roughly 30 years as a salaried maintenance technician for Delphi Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors Corp., and expected to retire with a comfortable income by the time he hit 62. But when GM plunged into the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceeding in history in 2009, and the federal government negotiated its restructuring, Muffley’s expected retirement package was slashed, and his

  • Dog that fatally attacked 86-year-old woman in June surrendered to city

    One of the dogs that fatally attacked an 86-year-old Calgary woman in June has been surrendered to the city, officials confirmed on Friday. Police had been called to the northwest community of Capitol Hill on the afternoon of June 5 for reports of an 86-year-old woman being attacked by three dogs. A spokesperson with Calgary police previously told CBC News that the woman was in a back alley gardening when the attack occurred. Paramedics took the woman to hospital in life-threatening condition, b

  • UPDATE 3-Canada Q2 GDP set to grow more than expected, big Sept rate hike seen

    The Canadian economy most likely grew at an annualized rate of 4.6% in the second quarter over the first, boosting market expectations of another big interest rate hike in September. The result outpaced the central bank's July 13 forecast for 4.0% annualized growth in the second quarter, up from 3.1% in the first. Statistics Canada said on Friday that gross domestic product was unchanged from the previous month in May, when a construction workers' strike and chip shortages helped crimp growth.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar falls on bets for rate hike slowdown

    U.S. equities rose sharply and the dollar lost ground as investors bet the Federal Reserve would slow interest rate hikes following its announcement on Wednesday of an increase in rates in line with expectations. Oil futures settled higher after a report of lower inventories in the United States, while cuts in Russian gas flows to Europe offset concerns about weaker demand and higher U.S. interest rates. Ten-year U.S. Treasury bond yields - the reference rate for the global cost of capital - were volatile but pared most of their declines after Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke to reporters following the central bank's increase of its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.

  • July's stock rebound found 'oxygen' from falling Treasury yields - but the bear-market rally looks close to an end, says BofA

    "Recession shock" has driven the 10-year Treasury yield below 3% this month and that's helped fuel the July surge in stocks, said Bank of America.

  • This Healthcare REIT Offers a 6.1% Yield

    Canada’s real estate sector has experienced major volatility after a series of sharp interest ...

  • Wild fires break out again around heatwave-parched London

    Firefighters are tackling more blazes in London after record temperatures left land around the capital parched. Two grass fires have broken out in southeast London - in West Wickham and Bexleyheath. Workers on the land in West Wickham scrambled with a tractor to create a "fire break" in the field as fire crews doused the flames.

  • Thunderstorms roll across the Prairies, severe risk in Alberta

    July’s final cold front advances through the Prairies and is bringing the risk for thunderstorms with it

  • Apple reports record revenue of $83B amid high inflation

    Apple beats its Q3 revenue and earnings expectations on strong iPhones sales.