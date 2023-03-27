TransAlta Renewables Inc.'s (TSE:RNW) Financial Prospects Don't Look Very Positive: Could It Mean A Stock Price Drop In The Future?

TransAlta Renewables' (TSE:RNW) stock up by 9.7% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to TransAlta Renewables' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TransAlta Renewables is:

4.1% = CA$74m ÷ CA$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

TransAlta Renewables' Earnings Growth And 4.1% ROE

At first glance, TransAlta Renewables' ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 5.2% either. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 4.0% seen by TransAlta Renewables over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared TransAlta Renewables' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 6.4% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is TransAlta Renewables fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is TransAlta Renewables Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

TransAlta Renewables' high three-year median payout ratio of 215% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for TransAlta Renewables by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, TransAlta Renewables has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 145% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning TransAlta Renewables. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

