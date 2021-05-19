TransAlta Renewables Inc. Reports on Voting Results From The 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) held its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 18, 2021. A total of 201,321,092 Common Shares, representing 75.44% of the shares outstanding, were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.
The following resolutions were approved by shareholders:
1. Election of Directors
The six director nominees were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Withheld
Percent
David W. Drinkwater
196,219,163
97.82
4,365,520
2.18
Brett M. Gellner
195,481,934
97.46
5,102,749
2.54
Allen R. Hagerman
197,505,053
98.46
3,079,630
1.54
Georganne Hodges
200,385,917
99.90
198,766
0.10
Kerry O'Reilly Wilks
195,518,248
97.47
5,066,435
2.53
Todd J. Stack
197,625,928
98.52
2,958,755
1.48
Paul H.E. Taylor
194,089,018
96.76
6,495,665
3.24
Susan M. Ward
200,390,363
99.90
194,320
0.10
2. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors for 2021 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Withheld
Percent
201,125,345
99.90
195,747
0.10
About TransAlta Renewables Inc.
TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 24 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,633 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington and the State of Western Australia. Our objectives are to (i) provide stable, consistent returns for investors through the ownership of, and investment in, highly contracted renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure assets that provide stable cash flow primarily through long-term contracts with strong counterparties; (ii) pursue and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities in the renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure sectors; (iii) maintain diversity in terms of geography, generation and counterparties; and (iv) pay out 80 to 85 per cent of cash available for distribution to the shareholders of the Company on an annual basis.
