TransAlta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $23.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 2 cents per share.
The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $507 million in the period.
TransAlta shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 64% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAC
The Associated Press