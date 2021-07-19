Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program

The Canadian Press

A diver's chamois cloth, or shammy, serves an important purpose, but athletes don't always look where they're tossing their towels before they launch from the springboard or platform. During competition warmups, when athletes are getting out of the pool, climbing the ladders and waiting their turn on the boards, wet cloths falling from a height onto heads and hands below are an occupational hazard. "A couple times a week maybe, but usually more in competitions because there's so many people," sa