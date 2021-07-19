Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.
Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.
Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.
A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.
The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.
Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.
In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."
The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.
Only one team has seen its win total shift by a full game since it was released in April.
TOKYO — Keigo Oyamada, a Japanese composer working on the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, resigned on Monday after coming under fire for bullying classmates during his childhood. “I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts,” he said on his Twitter and Facebook accounts. “I apologize from the bottom of my heart.” Reports of his past abuse of classmates, including those with disabilities, surfaced
There's even a custom option if you really want a pair no one else owns.
How Canada's cautious approach to sport during a global pandemic helped or hindered athletes chasing Olympic glory is about to be revealed in Tokyo. Citing public safety concerns as the COVID-19 virus descended upon the world, Canada was the first country to declare its withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Games a full two days before the postponement to 2021. A bold move and one that reflects Canada's social conscience when it comes to public health, the country's continued carefulness around the cor
Liz Cambage referenced a "physical altercation" on Instagram and spoke of the difficulty of being alone in a hotel room for a week.
The NBA Finals are not done.
A diver's chamois cloth, or shammy, serves an important purpose, but athletes don't always look where they're tossing their towels before they launch from the springboard or platform. During competition warmups, when athletes are getting out of the pool, climbing the ladders and waiting their turn on the boards, wet cloths falling from a height onto heads and hands below are an occupational hazard. "A couple times a week maybe, but usually more in competitions because there's so many people," sa
Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek refreshes her first five picks for this year’s selections with draft night just over a week away.
COVID came for the U.S.'s beloved gymnasts. And it’s coming for the entire Olympics.
TOKYO — A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19, with the Czech Republic team reporting the case Monday of a beach volleyball player who could miss his first game. The positive case of an American gymnast, who was not identified and is an alternate on the women's team, also was confirmed by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Olympic champion Simone Biles was not affected by the result, nor were any of the other gold medal favourites on th
The opening follows the launch of Wilson’s first ever sportswear line earlier this summer.