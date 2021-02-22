Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program

After missing four games with a muscle injury, the 22-year-old forward returned with a vengeance Sunday, tallying two goals -- including the overtime winner -- and an assist.
Brady Tkachuk scored the overtime winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa Sunday night.
Sanders put Jackson State security on blast and accused a source in reports that the ordeal was a miscommunication of "lying."
The 'NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe' series brought about some stunning visuals.
After another back procedure, Woods is unsure of his ability to play at the Masters in April.
Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was asked whether or not he should be an All-Star ahead of the Eastern Conference reserves being announced on Tuesday.
James Harden scored 37 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night.
The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday.
David Pastrnak had three goals and the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Sunday in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe.
Rapinoe gave new, more literal meaning to Russell Westbrook's signature taunt.
It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.
James Harden may have been traded from the Rockets to the Nets, but he still calls Houston home.
Seattle Mariners CEO and team president Kevin Mather apologized late Sunday night for comments made during a recent online event where he expressed opinions about organizational strategy, personnel moves and club finances. Mather’s comments came in a speech to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club on Feb. 5 and were posted online over the weekend. “I want to apologize to every member of the Seattle Mariners organization, especially our players and to our fans. There is no excuse for my behaviour, and I take full responsibility for my terrible lapse in judgment,” Mather’s statement said. “My comments were my own. They do not reflect the views and strategy of the Mariners baseball leadership who are responsible for decisions about the development and status of the players at all levels of the organization.” Mather continued, saying he’d been on the phone most of the day Sunday apologizing after the video was posted to YouTube and quickly drew attention on social media. The Mariners are expected to release a statement Monday. “I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage I have caused to the Seattle Mariners organization,” Mather said. The video posted by the Rotary group was 46 minutes long and touched on areas of the Mariners' organizational situation going into the 2021 season — many of which Seattle’s front office would rather not be made public. Mather addressed the team’s payroll and watching the financial bottom line. He said he believed top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert likely will not start the season with the team as a way to manipulate their major league service time and keep them under club control longer. Mather said the club attempted to sign Kelenic to a long-term contract and was rebuffed in its efforts. “Jarred Kelenic, we’ve been talking about him for a year and a half now, he will be in left field in April,” Mather said. “He’s a 21-year-old player who is quite confident. We offered him a long-term deal — a six-year deal for substantial money with options to go farther. After pondering it for several days and talking to the union, he has turned us down. And in his words, he’s going to bet on himself. He thinks after six years he’s going to be such a star player that the seventh-, eighth-, ninth-year options will be undervalued. He might be right. We offered, and he turned us down.” Mather also commented on another top prospect, Julio Rodriguez. “Julio Rodriguez has got a personality bigger than all of you combined,” Mather said. “He is loud. His English is not tremendous. Everybody says he’ll be here in 2021. He won’t be here till 2022 or 2023. A fantastic kid.” Mather said longtime third baseman Kyle Seager would be a future Mariners Hall of Famer but also was “overpaid.” Seager is in the final year of his contract with the Mariners and will be Seattle's highest-paid player at $18 million. His contract includes a club option for 2022. And Mather made disparaging comments about former pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who recently rejoined the team as a special assignment coach. “Wonderful human being — his English was terrible. He wanted to get back into the game, he came to us, we quite frankly want him as our Asian scout/interpreter, what’s going on with the Japanese league. He’s coming to spring training,” Mather said. “And I’m going to say, I’m tired of paying his interpreter. When he was a player, we’d pay Iwakuma ‘X,’ but we’d also have to pay $75,000 a year to have an interpreter with him. His English suddenly got better. His English got better when we told him that.” Mather has been with the Mariners since 1996. He was promoted to CEO and team president in 2017. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press
The Minnesota Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday night, hours after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games. A person with knowledge of the situation said that the Timberwolves were finalizing plans to introduce Toronto assistant Chris Finch as the new coach Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Finch’s hiring has not been formally completed. ESPN first reported Saunders’ dismissal and The Athletic first reported Finch’s looming hiring. Saunders, the 34-year-old son of longtime Minnesota coach Flip Saunders, was with the Timberwolves for parts of three seasons, going 43-94. Minnesota has the league’s worst record this season at 7-24 and is already 7 1/2 games out of what would be the final play-in spot for the Western Conference post-season. “We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. “These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals.” It had been a wildly disappointing season for the Timberwolves, who started 2-0 and haven’t had much to savour since. Karl-Anthony Towns, the team's best player, dislocated his left wrist in the season’s second game and missed six games — then returned and missed 13 more after being diagnosed with COVID-19. D’Angelo Russell, the other key piece for the Timberwolves, had surgery last week on his left knee and may be out until April. There was no sign that the Timberwolves had stopped playing for Saunders; they were down by 21 points in the third quarter at New York earlier Sunday, then took the lead in the final minutes before falling 103-99. “Unfortunately we ran out of time,” Saunders said after that loss. He was talking about the game. Before long, that sentence had a very different meaning. Finch has history with Rosas, as they both worked together with the Houston Rockets. He coached the team's affiliate in what is now called the G League, winning a championship with Rio Grande Valley, then became a Rockets assistant. He went on to have assistant jobs in Denver, New Orleans and was in his first season with the Raptors. Flip Saunders, the winningest coach in franchise history, died in 2015. Dismissing Saunders is the first coaching change in the league since this season began. There were nine coaches in new jobs entering this season. Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Sacramento Kings 128-115 on Sunday night. The Bucks won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak with a victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night. Antetokounmpo added 18 rebounds, one off his season high, as the Bucks sent the Kings to their seventh consecutive loss. Milwaukee has won nine in a row against Sacramento. The Bucks led 28-25 after one quarter but poured it on in the second, leading by as many as 17. Milwaukee began to take control midway through the period when Jabari Parker appeared to draw a charge on Antetokounmpo as the two-time reigning MVP sank a short jumper. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer challenged the call, which was reversed, resulting in a blocking call against Parker. Antetokounmpo made the foul shot to complete the three-point play. The Kings rallied to cut the lead to eight with just under two minutes left in the half before the Bucks scored six straight to put the finishing touches on a 42-point quarter. Milwaukee scored the first eight points of the third quarter to build a 22-point lead and held a 99-82 margin heading to the fourth. Sacramento pulled within 12 early in the fourth but the Bucks remained in command throughout the quarter. Tyrese Haliburton paced the Kings with 23 points. DaQuan Jeffries added 18. TIP-INS Kings: F Harrison Barnes (strained left foot) — Sacramento’s second-leading scorer — missed his third consecutive game. … F Richaun Holmes (sore right knee) returned after missing three games. … F Glenn Robinson III, unavailable Saturday night with a sore right knee, was away from the team Sunday for personal reasons. Bucks: G Jrue Holiday missed an eighth consecutive game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Reserve guard Jaylen Adams was unavailable for the same reason for the second straight game. ... Milwaukee activated rookie second-round draft pick Sam Merrill, who was recalled from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. UP NEXT Kings: Visit Brooklyn on Tuesday in the third of a five-game road trip. The Nets defeated the Kings 136-125 in Sacramento on Feb. 15. Bucks: Host Minnesota on Tuesday in the fifth of eight consecutive games at home. Also the third of seven straight games against Western Conference opponents to close out the first half of the season. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rich Rovito, The Associated Press
CALGARY — A Chelsea Carey seven-degrees-of-separation chart might come close to connecting the skip to every curler at the Canadian women's curling championship. The two-time national champion has played with a plethora of teammates in recent years. Seven former teammates — six curlers and a coach — are with other teams in Calgary's curling bubble. When Tracy Fleury opted not to skip the Wild Card One team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Carey took over a lineup previously skipped by defending national champion Kerri Einarson from 2014 to 2018. Carey was initially recruited as Fleury's alternate until asked in January to call the shots for Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish in Calgary. Carey moved to Alberta in 2015 to form a new team after finishing third with Manitoba in the 2014 Tournament of Hearts. Not only did Carey win a national title for Alberta with different teams in 2016 and 2019, those teams were newly formed rinks both times. Fleury's team is the fourth different roster Carey's skipped since moving to Alberta. Curlers switching teams is common, but Carey is a high-calibre skip who has experienced more teammate turnover than six-time Hearts champion Jennifer Jones and two-time winner Rachel Homan. "It's worked out pretty good for me," Carey said. "I'm not super-unhappy about it." Carey points out she had the same team for four years, and the same front end for eight, when she curled out of Manitoba. "You move to a province and you don't know the people and you try it out and maybe it doesn't work, so then you have to start again," Carey said. "It's a bit experimental. I played with some players who were close to the end of their careers. If someone retires, that's not necessarily in my control. That's just kind of how it's worked out." The Fleury team out of Winnipeg's East St. Paul Curling Club earned a wild-card entry into this year's Hearts as the No. 2 team in the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS). So the 36-year-old Carey has Manitoba's buffalo on her back again at the national championship. "Manitoba and Alberta are both my homes now, so it feels really cool to wear the bison again," Carey said. Carey is proving anew how adaptable she is to new team permutations by skipping Fleury's rink to three straight wins to start the Hearts. "You definitely learn to adapt and you also learn different things from different teammates," Carey said. "By changing teams a bunch, you learn to get comfortable with new teammates pretty quickly." Carey topped Pool B at 3-0 on Sunday. Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador was 2-0. Manitoba's Jones, Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt were all 2-1. Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson was 1-1. British Columbia's Corryn Brown, New Brunswick's Melissa Adams and Nunavut's Lori Eddy were winless. Alberta's Laura Walker was also 3-0 heading into Sunday night's Pool A draw, but her team lost 6-5 to Ontario's Rachel Homan. Team Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns 12-4 late Sunday. Einarson and Homan are the only undefeated teams left in Pool A at 3-0. Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers defeated Wild Card Three's Beth Peterson 8-5 to improve to 2-2, while Peterson has fallen to 1-3. Wild Card Two's Mackenzie Zacharias earned their first win after defeating Yukon's Laura Eby 15-3. Yukon now falls to 0-4 while Wild Card Two improved to 1-2. Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories is at 1-1. Before her first game in Calgary, Carey hadn't thrown a competitive rock since last year's Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask. She was without a team when hers disbanded following a 5-6 run as Team Canada in Moose Jaw. Her former third Sarah Wilkes is curling for Homan in Calgary, while front end Rachel Brown and Dana Ferguson are Walker's lead and alternate respectively. The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and a seven-month-old daughter with a medical condition prompted Fleury to sit out this championship. "We're so fortunate that Chelsea was available with her experience and her availability," said Fleury's coach Sherry Middaugh. "It's such an unusual situation with Tracy's daughter's health issues. "We're very fortunate that Chelsea is able to come on and lead the team — knowing that it's still Tracy's team." — With files from Gregory Strong This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022. @Follow at DLSpencer10 on Twitter. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 23 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-103 for their fourth straight victory Sunday night. Chris Boucher scored all 17 of his points for the Raptors in the final 14 minutes, hitting five 3-pointers over six minutes in a 19-10 stretch that pulled the Raptors ahead for good. “They got me open and I shot with confidence. Then when I made them I felt good about taking the next one," said Boucher, who also had a big fourth-quarter block of Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid. Coming off a 50-point outburst against Chicago on Friday night, Embiid had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the 76ers, who lost their fourth consecutive road game. But he made only six of 20 shots from the field, and the Sixers went 5 for 21 in the fourth quarter. Toronto coach Nick Nurse gave much of the credit for the defence on Embiid to Aron Baynes. “We kind of had to have him in there. When we didn't, it wasn't pretty,” Nurse said of his 6-foot-10, 260-pound centre. “I thought he put his body on him just enough. He got called for some, but that's OK.” Ben Simmons paced Philadelphia (20-11) with 28 points and nine rebounds. The 76ers led 55-52 after an 18-point first half by Simmons, who had missed two games with a stomach virus after scoring 42 points in a loss at Utah. Philadelphia shot 39% for the game. “I thought a lot of our guys had great looks tonight,” coach Doc Rivers said. “The problem was they weren't going in, and then it started mounting up.” The Raptors had erased an early 14-point deficit by hitting five 3-pointers — four by Van Vleet — in a span of 2 1/2 minutes. Boucher's big shooting spurt late in the game was less expected. "We started behind before both those barrages and obviously it was important in getting back in the game,” Nurse said. VanVleet and Boucher hit five 3s each and the Raptors shot 14 for 34 from behind the arc. TIP-INS 76ers: G Shake Milton played 29 minutes after missing five games with a left ankle injury. ... Embiid went 12 for 14 at the foul line in his 14th straight game shooting nine or more free throws. Raptors: G Kyle Lowry missed his second game with a sprained left thumb. The Raptors are 6-0 without him this season. UP NEXT 76ers: Play the Raptors again Tuesday night in Tampa before four straight home games. Raptors: Play the 76ers in a rematch before a trip to Miami on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dick Scanlon, The Associated Press
Minty Bets gives her winners & losers for the week, including Carson Wentz to the Colts, Michigan-Ohio State basketball thriller, NHL's Outdoor games mishap, Derrick Lewis KO win at UFC & Max Homa's dramatic win at Riviera.