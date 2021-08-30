Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Sharks winger Evander Kane has reportedly requested and received a temporary restraining order from his wife.
José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1 on Sunday, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit.
Kevin Smith has been hitting a lot of balls hard since being called up to the Blue Jays, and now he has his first home run.
Soccer great Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after coming off the bench midway through the second half.
Only the Mets.
A bronze medal for Canada at the Paralympics hung in the balance of controversy at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series.
Smith reportedly agreed to a four-year, $64M deal.
There's so much more than meets the eye with the Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
The Toronto Raptors have added a little more depth and versatility.
Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the race because he won the pole on Saturday. Drivers will receive half points for the "race."
Juan Encarnacion was arrested in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was set to be presented before a judge on Saturday.
Abdul Alhassan is now thee seventh UFC fighter in history with at least three knockouts in under one minute.
The 2002 Scotty Cameron putter made its way to the US only days before auction.
After Tokyo, Andre De Grasse is no stranger to high expectations. He intends to keep meeting them.
Paul Tagliabue left his job as commissioner of the NFL in 2006 and didn't get selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame until last year. If that seems odd for a man who guided the NFL for 17 years and oversaw labor peace, expansion, new stadiums, huge increases in broadcast rights fees, a significantly enhanced international presence — and maneuvered the league through such crises and events as 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina's devastation of New Orleans — well, Tagliabue doesn't seem bitter about t
Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Daugherty of NBC Sports Edge to discuss the fallout from JK Dobbins' knee injury and more on the latest podcast.
The major league leader in home runs is a pitcher, and he needs no introduction. The guy in second place is a catcher — and that's pretty remarkable in its own right. Kansas City's Salvador Perez has been on an extended tear since the All-Star break, and he now has 38 home runs on the season, just three behind major league leader Shohei Ohtani. Perez is on track to set an American League record for most homers by someone who played at least 75% of his games behind the plate. Carlton Fisk set the
A look at what’s happening around the majors today: ___ BOO WHO? Javier Báez and his New York Mets teammates get a day to cool off after the derogatory gestures they directed toward frustrated fans at Citi Field angered club management. Booed at home during a rough August, Báez said Mets players have been turning double thumbs down on the crowd in reponse. Báez did it after homering Sunday in a 9-4 win over Washington. “When we don’t get success, we’re going to get booed,” he said. “So they’re g