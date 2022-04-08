Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
Company announcement no. 13/2022
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Name
CK Holding 2019 ApS
Senior management employee’s position
CEO & President
Relationship with member of senior management employee
CK Holding 2019 ApS is owned by Charlotte Klinge, who is related party to CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
ISIN code
DK0010268366
Type of security
Shares
Nature of transaction
Purchase
Trading date
5 April 2022
Market in which transaction was executed
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded
32,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded
315,350.40
Attachment
SE_13_2022_Transactions_by_members_of_senior_management_and_board_of_directors_in_shares_issued_by_Columbus_and_related_securities