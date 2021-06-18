Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Reinhard Mayer
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Occupation / title
CFO
b)
First notification /change to notification
First notification
3.
Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a)
Name
Nilfisk Holding A/S
b)
LEI code
529900FSU45YYVLKB451
4.
Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Shares
b)
Transaction type
Purchase of shares to market price
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: DKK 212.50 per share / Volume: 2,795
d)
Aggregated information
Volume: 11,369
e)
Date of the transaction
June 16, June 17 and June 18, 2021
f)
Market place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
