Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Reinhard Mayer

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Occupation / title

CFO

b)

First notification /change to notification

First notification

3.

Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a)

Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b)

LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4.

Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code

Shares
DK0060907293

b)

Transaction type

Purchase of shares to market price

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: DKK 212.50 per share / Volume: 2,795
Price: DKK 213.43 per share / Volume: 2,000
Price: DKK 213.00 per share / Volume: 3,000
Price: DKK 211.50 per share / Volume: 1,689
Price: DKK 212.50 per share / Volume: 1,205
Price: DKK 212.00 per share / Volume: 300
Price: DKK 211.00 per share / Volume: 380

d)

Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price

Volume: 11,369

Price: DKK 2,416,864.00 in total

e)

Date of the transaction

June 16, June 17 and June 18, 2021

f)

Market place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Contact

Investor Relations
Antonio Tapia
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2220 1218

Media Relations
Sara Westphal Emborg
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

Attachment


