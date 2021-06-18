Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

The Canadian Press

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has exercised its option to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea after the defender's loan spell with the Italian club in the second half of the season. The Serie A club paid a reported fee of at least $33 million for the 23-year-old Tomori, who joined Milan in January and helped the team secure a Champions League spot by finishing second. Tomori, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal for Milan, is signed through June 2025, the club said Thursday. Tomori was born in Canada