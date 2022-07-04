Transactions in connection with share buyback programme


On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).


The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and will conclude no later than 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 

Number of
shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value,    
DKK

Accumulated, latest  announcement

2,052,068

 

1,228,298,535

27 June 2022

28,000

471.15

13,192,200

28 June 2022

25,000

475.29

11,882,250

29 June 2022

28,000

466.78

13,069,748

30 June 2022

33,000

445.01

14,685,330

01 July 2022

33,000

456.67

15,070,110

Accumulated under the programme

2,199,068

 

1,296,198,172

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 2,589,652 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.7% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,400 points of sale, including more than 2,400 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net

Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net

 

