Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Tryg A/S
·1 min read
Tryg A/S
Tryg A/S

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 06 March 2023 to 10 March 2023:

 

 

Number
of shares

Avg. purchase
price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

06 March 2023

 

120,000

154.44

18,532,800

07 March 2023

 

130,000

154.04

20,025,200

08 March 2023

 

130,000

152.58

19,835,400

09 March 2023

 

130,000

152.72

19,853,600

10 March 2023

 

140,000

151.31

21,183,400

Accumulated for the period

 

650,000

-

99,430,400

Accumulated under the programme

 

25,199,000

-

4,063,672,690

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 26,107,628 treasury shares corresponding to 3.988% of the total share capital.


Attachment


Latest Stories