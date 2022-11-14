Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.
Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 07 November 2022 to 11 November 2022:
Number
Avg. purchase
Transaction value, DKK
07 November 2022
110,000
164.70
18,117,000
08 November 2022
110,000
165.23
18,175,300
09 November 2022
110,000
165.67
18,223,700
10 November 2022
100,000
166.52
16,652,000
11 November 2022
120,000
164.85
19,782,000
Accumulated for the period
550,000
-
90,950,000
Accumulated under the programme
16,374,000
-
2,645,817,140
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 17,499,057 treasury shares corresponding to 2.673% of the total share capital.
Attachment