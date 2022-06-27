Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.
Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 20 June 2022 to 24 June 2022:
Number
Avg. purchase
Transaction value, DKK
20 June 2022
130,000
156.95
20,403,500
21 June 2022
130,000
159.78
20,771,400
22 June 2022
160,000
155.76
24,921,600
23 June 2022
150,000
152.65
22,897,500
24 June 2022
150,000
155.99
23,398,500
Accumulated for the period
720,000
-
112,392,500
Accumulated under the programme
4,639,000
-
735,137,690
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 5,801,676 treasury shares corresponding to 0.886% of the total share capital.
Contact information:
Gianandrea Roberti, Investor Relations Officer +45 20 18 82 67 gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk
Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Manager +45 22 75 89 04 peter.brondt@tryg.dk
