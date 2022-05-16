Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.
Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 09 May 2022 to 12 May 2022:
Number
Avg. purchase
Transaction value, DKK
09 May 2022
120,000
156.25
18,750,000
10 May 2022
130,000
155.94
20,272,200
11 May 2022
130,000
153.94
20,012,200
12 May 2022
150,000
151.92
22,788,000
Accumulated for the period
530,000
-
81,822,400
Accumulated under the programme
1,024,000
-
163,217,240
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 1,657,091 treasury shares corresponding to 0.253% of the total share capital.
