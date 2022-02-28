Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
36,590
746,643,148
21 February 2022
200
21,600.5000
4,320,100
22 February 2022
180
21,331.3300
3,839,639
23 February 2022
220
21,377.0000
4,702,940
24 February 2022
300
19,636.5700
5,890,971
25 February 2022
280
20,293.5000
5,682,180
Total 21-25 February 2022
1,180
24,435,830
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 February 2022*
1,250
20,708.3308
25,885,414
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
39,020
796,964,392
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
39,020
796,964,392
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
222,390
4,845,540,491
21 February 2022
2,005
22,652.1900
45,417,641
22 February 2022
1,904
22,399.4000
42,648,458
23 February 2022
2,105
22,493.9600
47,349,786
24 February 2022
2,507
20,625.5600
51,708,279
25 February 2022
2,407
21,305.0900
51,281,352
Total 21-25 February 2022
10,928
238,405,515
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 February 2022*
3,795
21,749.2097
82,538,251
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
237,113
5,166,484,257
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
237,113
5,166,484,257
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 139,861 A shares and 665,952 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.16% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 28 February 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
