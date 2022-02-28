A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 36,590 746,643,148 21 February 2022 200 21,600.5000 4,320,100 22 February 2022 180 21,331.3300 3,839,639 23 February 2022 220 21,377.0000 4,702,940 24 February 2022 300 19,636.5700 5,890,971 25 February 2022 280 20,293.5000 5,682,180 Total 21-25 February 2022 1,180 24,435,830 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 February 2022* 1,250 20,708.3308 25,885,414 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 39,020 796,964,392 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 39,020 796,964,392 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 222,390 4,845,540,491 21 February 2022 2,005 22,652.1900 45,417,641 22 February 2022 1,904 22,399.4000 42,648,458 23 February 2022 2,105 22,493.9600 47,349,786 24 February 2022 2,507 20,625.5600 51,708,279 25 February 2022 2,407 21,305.0900 51,281,352 Total 21-25 February 2022 10,928 238,405,515 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 February 2022* 3,795 21,749.2097 82,538,251 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 237,113 5,166,484,257 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 237,113 5,166,484,257

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 139,861 A shares and 665,952 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.16% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 February 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

